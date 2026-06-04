Delaney Hall, a 1,000-bed federal immigration detention center, is operated by private prison company GEO Group in Newark, New Jersey. Bing Guan/Reuters

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Hand-Picked Arts Panel Approves His Big Arch Plans

What Happened: A federal fine arts commission approved Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch in D.C., months after he replaced all commission members with his own appointees. The monument would feature a massive granite facade and gold statues at the center of Memorial Circle near Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Why It Matters: Trump replaced independent oversight officials with loyalists and is using them to approve a massive monument to himself. The project reflects the personality cult and self-glorification associated with authoritarian leaders.

Source: NOTUS

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Chips Away at Last Traces of Broad Inquiry Into Jan. 6

What Happened: The Justice Department moved to dismiss the remaining seditious conspiracy cases tied to January 6 and removed public records of the prosecutions from its website. The department called the archived case information “partisan propaganda” as it continues dismantling the largest criminal investigation in DOJ history.

Why It Matters: Trump is erasing the history of January 6 and using the Justice Department to protect insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol on his behalf. Dismissing cases, rewarding insurrectionists, and purging records legitimizes political violence, encourages future attacks, and destroys accountability for an assault on democracy and federal property.

Source: New York Times

G.O.P. Candidate for Governor Leans Into His Election Denialism

What Happened: Georgia Republican gubernatorial frontrunner Burt Jones is campaigning on his role in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Newly reviewed records show Jones worked closely with Trump allies, promoted fraud lies, served as a fake elector, and helped efforts to block Biden’s victory in Georgia.

Why It Matters: Attempting to overturn an election is a path to power in the Republican Party. A politician tied directly to election subversion could soon lead a critical swing state, while election deniers continue expanding their influence over the election system and in the government.

Source: New York Times

South Carolina Senate blocks redistricting plan in blow to Trump

What Happened: South Carolina Republicans failed to advance a new congressional map after state senators blocked a procedural vote, stalling an effort that would have eliminated the seat held by Jim Clyburn. The proposal was part of a nationwide Republican push to redraw congressional maps ahead of the midterms.

Why It Matters: This temporarily blocks an effort to redraw district lines for partisan advantage before the midterms. It also shows that attempts to erode Black political representation and reshape election maps are facing some resistance.

Source: The Hill

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

As Trump Politicizes Justice Dept., Prosecutors Struggle With Grand Juries

What Happened: A growing number of federal judges and grand juries are rejecting Justice Department cases, with courts accusing prosecutors of misconduct, political pressure, and abuse of legal procedures. Several recent cases collapsed after judges found prosecutors withheld information, manipulated proceedings, or pursued weak, politically driven charges.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is losing credibility with the courts and the public. Allegations of political prosecutions and prosecutorial misconduct are turning federal law enforcement into a tool of political retaliation rather than impartial justice.

Source: New York Times

Sherrill denied access to ICE detention facility in New Jersey

What Happened: New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and several Democratic members of Congress were denied access to the ICE-run Delaney Hall detention facility in Newark amid protests outside and reports of a hunger strike inside. Officials cited “security concerns,” while lawmakers said the refusal raised further questions about horrendous conditions at the facility.

Why It Matters: Blocking elected officials from inspecting detention facilities shields immigration operations from public scrutiny. As detention expands nationwide, reduced oversight makes it easier to conceal abuses, human rights violations, dangerous conditions, and violations of detainees’ rights.

Source: The Hill

US Justice Department sues UCLA alleging antisemitic educational environment

What Happened: The Justice Department sued the University of California, Los Angeles, accusing the university of allowing a hostile environment for Jewish and Israeli students during pro-Palestinian protests and encampments in 2024. UCLA rejected the allegations, arguing it has already taken significant steps to address antisemitism and improve campus safety.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the Justice Department to escalate his campaign against universities. Civil rights enforcement continues to be weaponized to pressure higher education institutions and force them to align with Trump’s agenda.

Source: Reuters

‘BusPatrol’ Put AI Cameras in Tens of Thousands of School Buses. Now They Want to Give Cops Access

What Happened: BusPatrol plans to convert AI cameras installed on tens of thousands of school buses into mobile license plate readers that collect data on every vehicle they pass. The company also intends to share the data with law enforcement agencies, potentially including immigration enforcement authorities.

Why It Matters: Technology sold as a child safety tool is being transformed into a mass surveillance network. The plan would turn school buses into roaming license plate scanners that collect data on millions of drivers with no oversight or public consent.

Source: 404 Media

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump administration proposes NDAs for federal employees to stop media leaks

What Happened: Trump officials proposed requiring all current and future federal employees to sign non-disclosure agreements as part of a crackdown on leaks to the media. The regime cited disclosures involving immigration raids, military operations, and internal government communications.

Why It Matters: This is an effort to silence government employees and tighten control over information. Expanding secrecy makes it harder to expose corruption, abuse, misconduct, and policy failures inside the federal government.

Source: Associated Press

Southern Poverty Law Center seeks dismissal of ‘vindictive’ Justice Department indictment

What Happened: The Southern Poverty Law Center asked a federal judge to dismiss a Justice Department indictment accusing the group of fraud and money laundering tied to payments to informants inside extremist organizations. SPLC argues the case is political retaliation directed at one of Trump’s longtime critics.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is being weaponized against watchdog groups and political opponents. Prosecuting a major civil rights organization while pardoning extremists and January 6 insurrectionists shows how allies are protected and critics are targeted.

Source: Associated Press

Trump claims 2020 election 'rigged' at least 107 times in six months as midterms loom

What Happened: A Reuters review found Trump has publicly claimed the 2020 election was stolen at least 107 times in the past six months, repeating debunked fraud lies in speeches, interviews, meetings with foreign leaders, and social media posts. The renewed campaign comes as his regime pushes new election rules ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump continues promoting election lies despite years of investigations finding no widespread fraud. The claims are being used to justify new voting restrictions, undermine confidence in elections, interfere in elections, and prepare Americans to question future results.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Immigration courts are using a new tactic to speed up deportations

What Happened: The Justice Department is accelerating immigration cases by scheduling hearings with 100 or more immigrants at a time, many without legal representation. Immigration attorneys warn that the practice is producing more missed hearings and automatic deportation orders as long-delayed cases are suddenly moved forward with little notice.

Why It Matters: Immigration courts are being transformed into a mass deportation pipeline. Rushed hearings and short timelines make it harder for immigrants to defend themselves and easier for the government to deport people without meaningful due process.

Source: NPR

Trump Is Setting His Sights on Restricting Legal Immigration

What Happened: Trump is expanding his immigration crackdown to legal immigration, rolling out policies that make it harder for immigrants to enter, stay, or obtain permanent residency in the U.S. Recent actions include plans to force many green card applicants to leave the country during processing, restricting immigration from dozens of countries, and limiting visa and residency pathways.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration agenda was never just about criminals or border security. He is openly targeting legal immigration and making it harder for immigrants to obtain permanent status, citizenship, and a future in America.

Source: New York Times

‘They’re playing with people’s lives’: the double amputee detained by ICE speaking out at public events

What Happened: Rodney Taylor, a Liberian-born double amputee and longtime Georgia resident, was released after spending more than a year in ICE detention despite holding legal status and receiving a state pardon for a decades-old conviction. Taylor says his health deteriorated in detention and has since spoken publicly about the conditions he endured.

Why It Matters: The immigration crackdown is sweeping up legal, longtime residents, not just recent arrivals or violent criminals. Taylor’s case exposes the cruelty of a mass detention system willing to imprison vulnerable people for over a year despite legal status, family ties, and deteriorating health.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump admin shutting key US researchers out of global virus response talks

What Happened: Trump officials barred key infectious disease researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases from directly communicating with the World Health Organization during major outbreaks, including Ebola and hantavirus. Scientists were forced to route communications through political appointees while multiple senior public health positions remained vacant.

Why It Matters: Political interference is being placed ahead of public health during dangerous disease outbreaks. Restricting cooperation between scientists weakens outbreak detection, slows response efforts, and makes it harder to stop deadly diseases before they spread.

Source: CNN

Ebola response hobbled by US withdrawal from global health

What Happened: Public health experts say that Trump's dismantling of USAID and withdrawal from the WHO weakened the response to a growing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa. More than 500 suspected cases have been reported in Congo, and officials say the loss of U.S. funding, personnel, and surveillance systems slowed detection and response efforts.

Why It Matters: Trump officials dismantled public health systems designed to detect and stop outbreaks before they spread. The result is a greater risk of larger epidemics, more deaths, and dangerous diseases that may reach the U.S.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Threatens to Renew Strikes Against U.S. Amid Push for Diplomatic Deal

What Happened: Iran threatened renewed attacks on U.S. military targets and warned it would respond to any violations of the “ceasefire” after American forces carried out new strikes on Iranian missile sites and naval assets near the Strait of Hormuz. The warning came as Trump officials pursue diplomacy while U.S. and Israeli operations continue across Iran and Lebanon.

Why It Matters: The so-called ceasefire remains on the verge of collapse, keeping the risk of a wider regional war high. The conflict continues to drain U.S. military resources while driving energy shocks, inflation, and economic disruption at home.

Source: New York Times

Ecuadorian fishermen say they were attacked at sea by a U.S. vessel

What Happened: Ecuadorian fishermen told NPR that U.S.-flagged vessels attacked and destroyed their boats in the eastern Pacific. The allegations come as the Pentagon expands a maritime campaign that has carried out more than 50 strikes and killed nearly 200 people while releasing no information about the targets.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is conducting secret extrajudicial killings with no transparency or oversight. Wrongly targeting civilian vessels would represent a serious abuse of military power, putting innocent lives at risk.

Source: NPR

Navy’s acting secretary says $14 billion Taiwan arms sale put on “pause” over Iran war

What Happened: Trump paused a $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan, with Navy Secretary Hung Cao saying the delay is intended to “preserve” U.S. munitions for the war with Iran. Trump has also declined to commit to defending Taiwan and recently discussed the arms sale with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating U.S. security commitments and Taiwan’s defense as bargaining chips in negotiations with China. The uncertainty weakens deterrence, emboldens Beijing, and signals to allies that American military support is conditional and negotiable.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

US to pull jets, destroyers and submarines from NATO as part of European drawdown

What Happened: Trump officials told NATO allies they plan to gradually reduce the number of U.S. bombers, fighter jets, drones, submarines, warships, and other military assets assigned to the alliance. The move would scale back America’s military presence in Europe and reduce resources dedicated to NATO deterrence.

Why It Matters: Trump is handing Putin another major geopolitical victory by reducing America’s military presence in Europe. Weakening NATO’s deterrence creates new opportunities for Russia to test the alliance.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation worries weigh on US consumer confidence in May

What Happened: U.S. consumer confidence fell again in May as Americans grew more concerned about inflation, rising costs, and weakening job prospects tied to the Iran war and broader economic instability. Reuters reported increasingly pessimistic views about the economy and labor market, adding to frustration over affordability.

Why It Matters: Americans continue to lose confidence in the economy as rising prices and energy costs continue to squeeze household budgets. Growing economic anxiety is fueling recession fears and becoming a major political problem for Trump and Republicans ahead of the midterms.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Trump's redistricting push suffers setbacks in Alabama, South Carolina

What Happened: Trump’s push to redraw congressional maps ahead of the midterms suffered setbacks in Alabama and South Carolina after courts and some Republican lawmakers blocked efforts targeting Black-held Democratic districts. A federal court found Alabama’s map intentionally discriminated against Black voters, while South Carolina Republicans joined Democrats to stop a plan aimed at the district held by Jim Clyburn

Source: Reuters

Republican Rep. Mike Flood Jeered at Another Contentious Nebraska Town Hall

What Happened: Republican Rep. Mike Flood faced another hostile town hall as constituents pressed him on Medicaid cuts, the economy, the Iran war, and the GOP’s legislative agenda. Attendees also criticized Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund, which could compensate Trump allies and Jan. 6 insurrectionists.

Source: NOTUS

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

250 feet — Height of Trump’s proposed triumphal arch in D.C.

107 — Times Trump publicly claimed the 2020 election was “rigged” in the past six months

100+ — Immigrants scheduled into some mass immigration court hearings at a time

500+ — Suspected Ebola cases reported in Congo amid weakened global response systems

$14 billion — Taiwan arms sale that is paused

50+ — Maritime strikes carried out

Nearly 200 — People reportedly killed during maritime operations in the eastern Pacific

$1.776 billion — Size of Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The January 6 rewrite continues — How much evidence, documentation, and historical record will be erased from public view?

Election deniers continue gaining influence — How much control will they gain over election investigations and administration before the midterms?

Trump is targeting legal immigration — How many additional barriers will be imposed on permanent residency, visas, and citizenship pathways?

Federal secrecy is expanding — Will new NDA requirements make it harder for whistleblowers to expose corruption and misconduct?

Detention oversight is shrinking — Will the courts block efforts to shield detention facilities from public scrutiny?

Public health systems remain weakened — Will the next outbreak endanger more Americans because of cuts to global health programs?

NATO drawdown plans are advancing — Which allies become most vulnerable as U.S. forces are reduced?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s Iran war, rising energy costs, and broader economic instability are increasing pressure on consumers, businesses, and farmers. Economic anxiety continues growing as affordability worsens and confidence declines.

Systemic Corruption — Political donors, loyalists, and connected contractors continue benefiting from government decisions, contracts, and regulatory actions. Public institutions are being used to protect insiders and reward allies.

Election Manipulation — Election deniers are gaining influence while voting restrictions, redistricting efforts, and voter eligibility systems continue expanding. Control over election administration is Trump’s key political objective.

Rights Erosion — Immigration crackdowns, mass deportation efforts, legal immigration restrictions, and expanded surveillance powers are reducing protections for vulnerable groups. Civil liberties and due process safeguards continue to weaken.

Information Control — Efforts to suppress leaks, remove public records, rewrite January 6 history, and pressure critics are expanding. Greater secrecy and narrative control have become the tools of governance.

Global Instability — Trump’s Iran war, Taiwan weapons delays, NATO drawdowns, and growing tensions with adversaries are creating new geopolitical risks. Foreign policy decisions are producing consequences that affect security and economic stability at home.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment