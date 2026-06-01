The U.S. Flag flies above the Internal Revenue Service headquarters building on Jan. 3, 2024, in Washington, D.C. J. David Ake/Getty Image

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 22-25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Lutnick Donated $5 Million to House Republicans Before Epstein Testimony

What Happened: Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick donated $5 million to the main super PAC backing House Republicans weeks after agreeing to testify before Congress about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein. The donation came as lawmakers intensified scrutiny of Lutnick’s relationship with Epstein and sought to compel his testimony.

Why It Matters: A sitting cabinet secretary is funneling millions to the political operation of lawmakers overseeing investigations into him. The donation is a blatant conflict of interest that corrupts congressional oversight and protects insiders from accountability.

Source: New York Times

Trump immunity from IRS audit shocks experts, who warn it could undermine trust in tax system

What Happened: Trump officials agreed to permanently shield Trump, his sons, and the Trump Organization from existing IRS audits and tax investigations as part of a settlement tied to Trump’s lawsuit over leaked tax returns. The unprecedented deal would end scrutiny over allegations that Trump avoided more than $100 million in taxes through questionable accounting maneuvers.

Why It Matters: Trump is using presidential power to shield himself and his businesses from tax investigations. Giving himself and his family special legal protection destroys equal justice under the law and openly corrupts federal institutions for personal gain.

Source: Associated Press

EPA officials made millions from chemical industry before proposed rollbacks of a potentially lifesaving rule

What Happened: A watchdog analysis found at least 16 Trump-appointed EPA officials previously received millions of dollars from chemical companies and industry groups before overseeing major environmental rollbacks, including efforts to gut chemical plant safety rules. The proposed changes would remove safeguards designed to prevent toxic leaks, explosions, and industrial disasters affecting millions of Americans living near chemical facilities.

Why It Matters: Industry insiders are being allowed to dismantle the regulations they once lobbied against. The rollbacks put corporate profits ahead of public safety and increase the risk of toxic accidents, pollution, and danger to communities.

Source: CREW

The Trump Administration Is Facing Scrutiny for How It’s Handing Out Billion-Dollar Border Wall Contracts

What Happened: The Trump regime is facing a lawsuit over nearly $14 billion in border wall contracts after a construction firm alleged DHS funneled most awards to two politically connected companies without meaningful competition. One of the firms, Fisher Sand & Gravel, previously faced allegations of poor construction, violations, and ties to Steve Bannon’s “We Build the Wall” scheme.

Why It Matters: Billions in taxpayer money are being steered to politically connected contractors with no oversight or transparency. The border wall has become another vehicle for cronyism, favoritism, and government contracts benefiting Trump-aligned networks.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

What to Know About the Citizenship Lists Trump Wants to Create

What Happened: Trump is pushing to create a federal citizenship database to determine voter eligibility, despite his own officials acknowledging in court that the databases would likely be incomplete and unreliable. The effort would combine federal immigration, Social Security, and citizenship records while dramatically expanding federal involvement in elections.

Why It Matters: Trump is building a new federal system to monitor voter eligibility while using lies about noncitizen voting to justify it. Inaccurate databases will disenfranchise eligible voters and create a massive federal voter surveillance apparatus.

Source: New York Times

Trump Loyalist Leads Administration’s Hunt for Fraud in Elections

What Happened: The Justice Department placed former Republican congressman Dan Bishop — who voted against certifying the 2020 election and promoted fraud claims — in charge of a nationwide election fraud investigation despite little prosecutorial experience. Bishop pushed the FBI to revisit debunked lies involving voting machines and voter registration records after agents concluded they were clerical errors, and not fraud.

Why It Matters: Election deniers are using federal law enforcement to revive debunked conspiracy theories and target election systems. Turning the Justice Department into a vehicle for election lies undermines confidence in democracy and lays the groundwork to challenge future election results.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump official tried to ban half of US voting machines, citing conspiracy theories

What Happened: Trump election adviser Kurt Olsen pushed a plan to ban Dominion voting machines used in more than half of U.S. states by recycling debunked election conspiracy theories as national security concerns. Officials explored using federal power to seize greater control over elections and force a shift to hand-counted paper ballots before the effort collapsed for lack of evidence.

Why It Matters: Election lies continue driving government policy despite years of evidence showing there was no widespread fraud. Federal power is being weaponized to spread conspiracy theories, undermine trust in elections, and justify greater control over the voting system.

Source: Reuters

Trump escalates citizenship crackdown

What Happened: Trump officials are temporarily reassigning immigration lawyers to accelerate efforts to strip citizenship from naturalized Americans. The DOJ and USCIS are expanding denaturalization cases as part of a broader immigration crackdown, with officials describing citizenship revocations as a top priority.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding the government’s power to take away citizenship and building a system to target naturalized Americans. This is meant to create fear and transform citizenship from a protected right into a status the government can weaponize.

Source: Axios

Trump’s Justice Department scrubs its website of news releases about Jan. 6 defendants

What Happened: The Justice Department removed hundreds of January 6-related news releases from its website, including announcements about convictions of Capitol insurrectionists and extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. DOJ officials called the prosecutions “partisan propaganda” while moving to dismiss remaining seditious conspiracy cases and expanding a $1.776 billion fund that would compensate Trump criminals and January 6 insurrectionists.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to rewrite the history of January 6 and portray insurrectionists as heroes. Rewarding extremists with taxpayer money and rewriting a violent attack legitimizes political violence and encourages it to happen again.

Source: Politico

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Subpoena bill would curtail secretive tool used to target government critics

What Happened: A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced legislation to limit the federal government’s use of administrative subpoenas after investigations found Homeland Security used the secretive tool to seek information on government critics and people engaged in protected speech. The bill would require stronger judicial oversight and restrict agencies from obtaining communications records without court approval.

Why It Matters: Federal agencies are using surveillance powers to monitor critics and people exercising their First Amendment rights. Law enforcement tools are being weaponized against political opponents with no oversight or accountability.

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump administration to force foreigners in the U.S. to apply for a green card abroad

What Happened: Trump officials announced that many foreigners already living legally in the U.S. will be forced to leave the country and apply for green cards abroad instead of completing the process domestically. Immigration lawyers warned the policy would separate families, strand visa holders overseas, and block pathways to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of immigrants each year.

Why It Matters: Trump is making legal immigration harder even for people already living and working in the U.S. The policy creates new barriers to permanent residency, separates families, and further restricts access to citizenship.

Source: NPR

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Navy chief undercuts Trump and Hegseth on Taiwan, Iran

What Happened: Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao revealed that Trump paused a $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan while the Pentagon reviews munitions stockpiles depleted by operations against Iran. The disclosure contradicted Trump’s public claims about the reason for the delay and undercuts assertions that U.S. weapons inventories remain sufficient.

Why It Matters: Taiwan is being forced to wait for weapons while Trump delays critical arms deliveries. The pause benefits Xi and weakens deterrence against China, rattling allies and signaling that U.S. security commitments will be subordinated to Trump’s political priorities Source: The Hill

David Sacks’s 11th-Hour Plea Led to Trump’s Backtrack on AI Executive Order

What Happened: White House adviser David Sacks persuaded Trump to shelve a planned executive order that would have created a voluntary process for government testing of advanced AI models. Sacks argued the measure could lead to broader regulation and slow U.S. AI development.

Why It Matters: Silicon Valley billionaires are shaping federal AI policy while blocking even basic oversight. Meanwhile, Trump is prioritizing industry interests and an AI arms race over safety, accountability, and public protection.

Source: Wall Street Journal

HUD Moves to Limit Assistance Animals for Disabled Tenants

What Happened: Trump officials narrowed federal housing protections for disabled tenants by excluding emotional support animals from the definition of “assistance animals” and tightening standards for service animal accommodations. Housing advocates warn the policy could leave thousands of disabled renters vulnerable to eviction or denied accommodations.

Why It Matters: The policy makes it harder for people with disabilities and mental health conditions to secure housing protections. It is another rollback of federal safeguards for vulnerable Americans.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Has Destroyed Roughly $1 Billion Worth of US Reaper Drones

What Happened: Iran has reportedly destroyed at least 24 U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones since the war began, wiping out nearly $1 billion in aircraft and roughly 20% of the Pentagon’s prewar inventory. The losses come as U.S. forces continue operations against Iran despite an uneasy ceasefire and mounting equipment losses across the region.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is burning through advanced U.S. military assets while failing to eliminate Iranian capabilities. The growing losses expose the enormous financial and military costs of a conflict that continues to drain American resources.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. bears brunt of Israel’s missile defense, Pentagon assessments show

What Happened: The U.S. military reportedly fired more than 200 THAAD interceptors and over 100 naval missile interceptors defending Israel during the Iran war, consuming a significant portion of America’s advanced missile defense stockpile. Pentagon assessments show the U.S. carried much of the missile defense burden while Israel conserved many of its own interceptors.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war drained critical U.S. missile stockpiles and weakened military readiness elsewhere. The conflict is exposing the gap between Trump’s “America First” rhetoric and the reality of the U.S. bearing the costs of another Middle East war.

Source: The Washington Post

Democrats demand Rubio explain visa for wanted former Polish official

What Happened: House Democrats demanded that Marco Rubio explain why Trump officials helped fast-track a visa for former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who is wanted in Poland on 26 criminal charges. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau directed officials to expedite the visa, allowing Ziobro to enter the U.S. before a likely extradition request.

Why It Matters: Trump officials helped a wanted former Polish official accused of corruption evade accountability. The move undermines a NATO ally and turns the U.S. into a refuge for fugitives.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

GPS jammed on RAF jet carrying UK defence secretary close to Russian border

What Happened: An RAF aircraft carrying British Defense Secretary John Healey had its GPS signal jammed for its entire three-hour flight home from Estonia after flying near Russian territory. The disruption forced pilots to rely on backup navigation systems and followed a series of recent Russian military provocations involving British aircraft.

Why It Matters: Russia continues escalating across Europe, including interfering with NATO operations and targeting senior officials. As Moscow grows more aggressive, Trump is pulling U.S. forces and military assets from Europe, weakening deterrence and creating dangerous new openings for the Kremlin

Source: The Guardian

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Angst over rising cost of living pushes US consumer sentiment to record low

What Happened: U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in May as rising gas prices, inflation, and supply disruptions tied to Trump’s Iran war deepened frustration over the cost of living. Reuters reported growing dissatisfaction among Republicans and independents, with many blaming Trump’s tariffs and economic policies for worsening affordability.

Why It Matters: Trump promised lower prices, but Americans are facing a worsening cost-of-living crisis as inflation and energy costs rise. Growing economic frustration is becoming a major political problem for Republicans ahead of the midterms.

Source: Reuters

‘Am I out?’ Drought and rising costs from Iran war deepen pain for US farmers

What Happened: Farmers across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Dakota, and Nebraska are being hit by worsening drought and soaring fuel and fertilizer costs tied to Trump’s Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Diesel prices have surged 72%, fertilizer costs have jumped as much as 55%, and some farmers are cutting fertilizer use as crop yields fall and wheat production nears its lowest level since 1957.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is crushing rural America with higher costs and shrinking harvests. The fallout is driving up food prices, worsening inflation, and pushing farming communities deeper into financial crisis.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

6/14 — No Kings Day

Source: No Kings

6/27 — Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Ex-prosecutor and other Trump critics sue to block payouts from $1.8B ‘anti-weaponization’ fund

What Happened: A coalition of Trump critics, former prosecutors, watchdog groups, and January 6 responders sued to block Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund, arguing it illegally rewards Trump allies and Capitol insurrectionists. The lawsuits follow Trump officials’ refusal to rule out payouts to January 6 defendants and others tied to efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

6/14 — No Kings Protest

6/27 — Nationwide Day of Action

$14 billion — Border wall contracts under scrutiny amid allegations of cronyism

$5 million — Howard Lutnick donation to House GOP super PAC before Epstein testimony

16 — EPA officials with prior financial ties to chemical industry groups

$100+ million — Taxes Trump allegedly avoided through accounting maneuvers now shielded from IRS scrutiny

$1.776 billion — Size of Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund

24 — U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones reportedly destroyed by Iran

$1 billion — Estimated value of Reaper drones lost during the Iran conflict

200+ — THAAD interceptors fired by the U.S. defending Israel during the Iran war

100+ — Naval missile interceptors used by U.S. forces during the conflict

72% — Increase in diesel prices hitting American farmers

55% — Increase in fertilizer costs in some agricultural regions

🔎 What to Watch Next

A federal citizenship database is moving closer to reality — How many eligible voters will be wrongly flagged or disenfranchised?

Denaturalization efforts are expanding — How aggressively will the regime pursue citizenship revocations?

Election deniers hold key DOJ positions — How will federal election investigations change under officials who continue to promote fraud and lies?

The January 6 rewrite continues — Will Congress stop Trump officials from erasing records and rewarding insurrectionists with taxpayer money?

Taiwan arms deliveries remain delayed — How much will weakened deterrence affect stability in the Indo-Pacific?

Consumer confidence continues collapsing — Will rising energy costs and inflation push the economy into recession?

Federal surveillance authorities remain under scrutiny — Will agencies face new limits after revelations involving government critics?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Rising fuel costs, inflation, supply disruptions, and fallout from Trump’s Iran war are squeezing consumers, farmers, and businesses. Economic instability is spreading across multiple sectors of the economy.

Systemic Corruption — Political donors, cabinet officials, favored contractors, and business allies continue benefiting from policy decisions, regulatory changes, and taxpayer-funded programs.

Power Consolidation — New citizenship databases, expanded denaturalization efforts, and election-focused investigations are concentrating more authority inside the federal government. Traditional checks, oversight mechanisms, and institutional guardrails continue to be eroded.

Election Control — Election deniers are gaining influence over federal investigations while new voter eligibility systems and voting restrictions advance. The focus is shifting from winning voters to controlling election administration.

Rights Erosion — Immigration crackdowns, citizenship revocations, housing protection rollbacks, and expanded surveillance powers are reducing protections for vulnerable groups. Civil liberties and due process safeguards continue to erode as government power expands.

Global Instability — The Iran war, Taiwan weapons delays, Russian aggressions against NATO, and tensions involving allies are creating new security risks and dangers.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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