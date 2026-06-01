Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
7d

Seems to me, and yes perhaps I’m a simple thinker, but why couldn’t museums be independently informed by a committee representing a wide majority of Americans to come up with ideas how to present our history? Or just anything better than a rogue president bent on erasing truth?

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