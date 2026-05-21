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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Is Worse Than Stealing

What Happened: Trump created a $1.776 billion slush fund that will be overseen by a commission appointed by him. The fund is expected to compensate Trump's criminals, January 6 insurrectionists, and loyalists, claiming they were victims of “lawfare” while reinforcing Trump’s lies that investigations into him and his cronies were “illegitimate.”

Why It Matters: This corrupt taxpayer-funded slush fund will reward Trump cronies, extremists, and January 6 insurrectionists through the federal government. The DOJ and Treasury have been turned into tools for corruption, retaliation, and rewarding Trump’s extremist movement.

Source: The Atlantic

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump demands Senate fire parliamentarian who ruled against ballroom funding plan

What Happened: Trump demanded Senate Republicans fire Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough after she ruled that a Republican proposal to include $1 billion tied to his ballroom and related security costs in an immigration funding bill violated Senate reconciliation rules. Trump also renewed calls to eliminate the filibuster and override Senate procedures blocking parts of his agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump is attacking the few institutional guardrails left that block his use of taxpayer money and power for personal and political projects. Trying to purge nonpartisan officials and weaken Senate rules is part of his broader effort to remove oversight and further concentrate power.

Source: Washington Post

Election Officials Are Getting Ready for ICE to Show Up at the Polls

What Happened: Election officials across the country are preparing contingency plans over fears that Trump could deploy ICE agents, National Guard troops, or other federal personnel near polling places during the midterms. Some officials are even preparing for scenarios involving arrests of election workers as pressure campaigns escalate around voter rolls, noncitizen voting conspiracies, and federal election oversight.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement threats and voter fraud lies are being used to intimidate voters ahead of the midterms. The growing push for ICE and federal agents near polling places mirrors authoritarian tactics used to pressure voters and interfere in elections.

Source: WIRED

White House must comply with Presidential Records Act, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the White House to continue complying with the Presidential Records Act after the Justice Department argued the law was unconstitutional and improperly limited presidential power. The ruling blocked a DOJ opinion that sought to stop Trump aides from complying with federal record preservation requirements.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are trying to overturn laws meant to preserve presidential records and government transparency. Weakening recordkeeping protections makes it easier to hide decisions, destroy evidence, and operate with no oversight or accountability.

Source: Politico

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Ally of DOJ pardon attorney seeks to join board of Trump's $1.7+ billion fund

What Happened: Conservative lawyer Mike Howell, a close ally of DOJ pardon attorney Ed Martin and a fellow at The Heritage Foundation, formally applied to join the five-member commission that will oversee Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund. Howell said the panel should compensate January 6 insurrectionists, Trump supporters, and others claiming they were targeted for supporting Trump.

Why It Matters: Loyalists are being positioned to distribute taxpayer money to extremists, January 6 insurrectionists, and other criminals. The fund will operate as a government-run patronage system tied to Trump’s revenge campaign and extremist movement.

Source: CBS News

DOJ veterans fear criminal probe into ex-CIA director is being stacked with Trump loyalists

What Happened: Former Justice Department and FBI officials warned that Trump’s criminal probe targeting former CIA Director John Brennan is being staffed with Trump loyalists tied to election conspiracy theories and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Career prosecutors who questioned the case were removed and replaced with figures connected to Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Trump’s broader “weaponization” campaign.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department has been turned into a weapon used to target enemies and protect loyalists. Replacing career prosecutors with conspiracy-driven extremists tied to election lies further corrupts federal law enforcement for Trump’s personal revenge campaigns.

Source: CBS News

Former official files first claim under Trump’s ‘slush fund,’ seeks $2.7 million

What Happened: Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump adviser and former HHS spokesperson, became the first known person to seek compensation from Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund. Caputo is reportedly seeking nearly $3 million, claiming he was “politically targeted” during investigations tied to Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

Why It Matters: The filing shows Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund is already attracting loyalists tied to his political and criminal network. The fund will be another mechanism for rewarding allies and normalizing future abuses of power and political extremism.

Source: MS NOW

EEOC says government must pay damages to some employees subject to Biden’s vaccine mandate

What Happened: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled that the Biden administration unlawfully denied religious exemptions to several Interior Department employees who objected to the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The agency said the Interior Department failed to prove that accommodating the workers created an undue hardship and ordered compensation for affected employees.

Why It Matters: The EEOC is being used to undermine workplace mandates and broader public health protections. The ruling turns a federal civil rights agency into another tool attacking public health standards and regulatory authority.

Source: Government Executive

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘I’m not greedy’: January 6 rioters and Trump allies eye $1.8 billion ‘weaponization’ fund

What Happened: January 6 insurrectionists, Proud Boys, and Trump allies are preparing claims for payouts from Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund, with some saying that they will seek millions over prosecutions tied to the Capitol attack and Russia investigations. Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio said insurrectionists who assaulted police officers should receive compensation, while Trump allies praised the DOJ for adopting terms like “lawfare” and “victims.”

Why It Matters: Turning political violence into a government-backed grievance campaign legitimizes extremism and encourages future violence by Trump’s movement. And taxpayers are forced to pay for this.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Man arrested day after judge bans most arrests outside New York immigration courts

What Happened: A 21-year-old man was arrested by ICE agents inside a Manhattan federal building one day after a federal judge barred most immigration-related arrests in and around New York immigration courts. Immigrant rights groups and Democratic officials accused Trump officials of ignoring the ruling.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are openly defying court orders and due process protections. Arresting immigrants immediately after a federal judge restricted the practice shows ICE is continuing aggressive enforcement tactics despite judicial rulings.

Source: Associated Press

South Carolina lawmakers advance US House map targeting powerful Democrat Clyburn

What Happened: South Carolina Republicans advanced a new congressional map targeting Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn after pressure from Trump to redraw House districts ahead of the midterms. The plan would erase Black voting power, delay House primaries, and help Republicans pursue a 7-0 GOP congressional delegation in the state.

Why It Matters: Republicans are targeting the district of civil rights icon Jim Clyburn to erase Black voting power and lock in permanent GOP control ahead of the midterms. The push is part of a broader effort to use racial gerrymandering and election manipulation to entrench Republican power.

Source: Reuters

Feds Blame Ebola as They Refuse to Bring Back Wrongly Deported Woman

What Happened: Trump officials are refusing to bring back Adriana Zapata, a Colombian woman wrongly deported to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, despite a federal court order requiring her return. DHS is citing Congo’s Ebola outbreak to justify ignoring the ruling, even though Zapata was deported before the outbreak and is reportedly living in an area without confirmed cases.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue defying federal court orders. Ignoring judicial rulings and due process protections shows how far the regime is willing to go beyond constitutional limits.

Source: The New Republic

Sites tied to equality movements join list of America’s most endangered historic places

What Happened: The National Trust for Historic Preservation added sites tied to LGBTQ+, civil rights, women’s rights, and racial justice history to its 2026 list of America’s most endangered historic places. The list includes the Stonewall National Monument, the President’s House Site, and the Women’s Rights National Historical Park amid escalating attacks on diversity and historical education nationwide.

Why It Matters: Sites tied to civil rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and racial justice are being targeted as Trump allies push to erase and rewrite American history. The attacks are part of a broader extremist effort to whitewash slavery, discrimination, and repression while reshaping public memory around white nationalist propaganda.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Eroding ACA enrollment portends higher insurance rates

What Happened: Affordable Care Act enrollment is falling as higher premiums, shrinking subsidies, and rising deductibles push more Americans out of the insurance market. Analysts warn that the drop in enrollment will trigger another round of insurance rate hikes next year as insurers prepare for a smaller and sicker customer pool.

Why It Matters: Millions of Americans are facing higher healthcare costs as Republican policies weaken ACA affordability protections. Rising uninsured rates threaten to destabilize insurance markets, strain hospitals, and leave more Americans without access to affordable care.

Source: CBS News

A year after Trump fired a top ethics watchdog, there’s still no leader

What Happened: More than a year after Trump purged the Senate-confirmed head of the Office of Government Ethics, the agency still has no permanent or acting director. Senate Democrats warned that the vacancies have crippled the office responsible for monitoring financial conflicts of interest and ethical violations across the federal government.

Why It Matters: Trump gutted the office responsible for policing corruption and ethics violations inside the federal government. Weakening ethics oversight makes it easier for loyalists, donors, and political allies to operate with no accountability.

Source: Washington Post

The Trump Administration Pushed Out Nearly Half of Its Nuclear Waste Cleanup Team

What Happened: Nearly half the workforce responsible for cleaning up America’s nuclear waste sites has left the Department of Energy’s Office of Environmental Management after Trump's resignation offers and staffing cuts. Critical positions overseeing radioactive waste disposal and contamination cleanup now face vacancy rates exceeding 50%.

Why It Matters: Trump’s purge of federal expertise has hollowed out the workforce responsible for managing some of America’s most dangerous radioactive sites. Weakening nuclear cleanup oversight increases the risk of contamination, safety failures, and long-term public health disasters.

Source: NOTUS

Relief group says Trump cuts ‘led to delayed detection of deadly Ebola outbreak’

What Happened: The International Rescue Committee said Trump’s aid cuts weakened Ebola surveillance and preparedness systems in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, contributing to delayed detection of the fast-growing outbreak. Health officials warned the virus has already spread into major regional cities and Uganda as cases and deaths rise rapidly.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts to global health and disease surveillance programs are weakening the ability to stop deadly outbreaks before they spread. Gutting Ebola monitoring during an active outbreak increases the risk of wider regional and global health crises.

Source: Politico

RFK Jr. fires leaders in charge of your health screenings

What Happened: RFK Jr. abruptly purged senior leaders of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which helps determine which preventive screenings and medications insurers must cover under the Affordable Care Act. The panel oversees recommendations tied to cancer screenings, STI testing, mental health screenings, and other preventive care affecting millions of Americans.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is purging independent public health experts while politicizing decisions affecting preventive healthcare for millions. He continues replacing evidence-based medicine with conspiracies that are now shaping cancer screening, reproductive health, and preventive care policies.

Source: USA Today

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Early War Goal Was to Install Hard-Line Former President as Iran’s Leader

What Happened: Israel and Trump explored installing former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad as part of a broader regime change strategy. U.S. officials said Israeli strikes in Tehran included an operation intended to free Ahmadinejad from house arrest after the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader and other top officials.

Why It Matters: The plan shows how far Trump and Israel were willing to go in pursuing regime change inside Iran. Discussing reinstalling Mahmoud Ahmadinejad — a hardline extremist tied to repression, Holocaust denial, and anti-American propaganda — exposes the recklessness and insanity behind the strategy.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s Special Envoy to Greenland Receives a Cold Welcome From Locals

What Happened: Trump’s Greenland envoy, Jeff Landry, faced open hostility during his visit to Nuuk as residents rejected MAGA hats, mocked the delegation, and condemned ongoing U.S. pressure tied to Greenland’s future. The visit came as Trump is pushing for expanded control over Greenland’s security and economic affairs while demanding long-term military guarantees on the island.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push toward Greenland is escalating tensions with a NATO ally amid his imperial-style threats against sovereign territory. Greenlanders are rejecting efforts to treat the island as an asset for U.S. control.

Source: New York Times

U.S. intel community analyzing how Cuba might respond to military action

What Happened: U.S. intelligence agencies and Pentagon planners are analyzing how Cuba could respond to potential American military action as tensions rapidly escalate between the U.S. and Cuba. Trump has expanded sanctions, targeted Cuban military officials, and is exploring military options.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating toward another conflict before the Iran war is even contained. Opening a new confrontation with Cuba risks dragging the U.S. deeper into overlapping geopolitical crises while increasing instability across the region.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia arming missile warheads with depleted uranium, Ukraine's SBU says

What Happened: Ukraine’s Security Service said that Russian forces used a modified Geran-2 drone equipped with an R-60 missile containing depleted uranium components during an attack in Chernihiv Oblast. Ukrainian authorities detected elevated radiation levels from the unexploded warhead, transferred it to a radioactive waste facility, and opened a war crimes investigation.

Why It Matters: Russia’s use of depleted uranium in aerial munitions escalates the radioactive dangers facing Ukrainians. The contamination risk will leave civilians, emergency workers, and entire communities exposed to long-term health and environmental damage.

Source: Kyiv Independent

US Wants Ukraine to Help Ease Restrictions on Belarus Potash

What Happened: Trump officials are pressuring Ukraine and the EU to ease restrictions on Belarusian potash exports as part of a broader push to improve relations with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Why It Matters: Belarus allowed its territory to be used to launch Russia’s genocidal invasion of Ukraine and remains one of the Kremlin’s closest proxies. Pressuring Ukraine to ease sanctions rewards a regime complicit in Russia’s war crimes and genocide, and is absurd.

Source: Bloomberg

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Groceries just had the biggest price hike in years. It’s about to get even worse, experts warn

What Happened: Grocery prices rose 2.9% in April compared to a year earlier, the sharpest increase since 2023, as fuel costs, the Iran war, shipping disruptions, drought, and tariffs pushed up prices on meat, vegetables, coffee, and other staples. Economists warned that the full impact of rising oil prices and supply chain disruptions tied to instability around the Strait of Hormuz has not yet fully reached consumers.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war, tariffs, and broader economic instability are driving up food prices and squeezing households already struggling with inflation and high interest rates. Economists warn grocery costs will keep rising as fuel, shipping, and supply chain shocks spread through the economy.

Source: The Hill

Fed minutes show more policymakers open to a rate hike

What Happened: Federal Reserve meeting minutes showed a growing number of policymakers are open to raising interest rates as inflation fears tied to the Iran war and rising oil prices intensify. Several officials pushed to remove language signaling future rate cuts, while markets increasingly expect the Fed’s next move could be another rate hike.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war and broader economic instability are driving inflation fears deeper into financial markets and the Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates will raise borrowing costs, weaken growth, and increase recession risks across the economy.

Source: Reuters

The Global Bond Rout Is Accelerating. Here’s What to Know.

What Happened: A global selloff in government bonds intensified as investors reacted to inflation fears tied to Trump’s Iran war, rising oil prices, and expectations of future Federal Reserve rate hikes. U.S. Treasury yields surged to levels not seen since before the 2008 financial crisis, while yields in Japan, the UK, and Europe also climbed.

Why It Matters: The accelerating bond selloff is driving up borrowing costs and increasing pressure on housing, credit markets, and government financing worldwide. Investors fear that Trump’s tariffs, war-driven energy shocks, and economic instability are pushing the global economy toward a recession.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Jan. 6 officers sue over $1.8B pot they call ‘slush fund’ for ‘insurrectionists’

What Happened: Two officers injured defending the United States Capitol on January 6 sued to block Trump’s new $1.776 billion fund, calling it a taxpayer-funded slush fund for insurrectionists and extremist groups tied to the Capitol attack. The lawsuit argues the fund is designed to reward January 6 insurrectionists and Trump loyalists while shielding payouts from public scrutiny.

Source: NBC News

📊 By the Numbers

$1.776 billion — Size of Trump’s slush fund for his criminals

$2.7 million — Amount sought by former Trump official Michael Caputo in the first known claim against the fund

5 — Trump appointed commissioners who will control payouts from the slush fund

1,500+ — January 6 defendants pardoned or granted clemency by Trump

140+ — Police officers injured during the January 6 Capitol attack

$1 billion — Funding tied to Trump’s proposed White House ballroom blocked by the Senate parliamentarian

$32 million+ — Spending in the Kentucky GOP primary dominated by AI deepfakes and smear ads

50%+ — Vacancy rates in some nuclear waste cleanup oversight positions after Trump’s staffing cuts

2.9% — Annual grocery inflation increase in April, the sharpest rise since 2023

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump officials are escalating pressure on election systems and voter rolls — Will courts be able to stop the expanding federal push to control elections before the midterms?

Trump allies are institutionalizing the “weaponization” narrative inside the DOJ — How aggressively will the regime pursue political enemies?

Food prices, bond markets, and interest rates are flashing warning signs — How quickly will economic instability hit consumers and retirement accounts harder?

Trump is escalating confrontations with Cuba, Greenland, and Iran simultaneously — How much further will he push global instability during an already dangerous moment?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are pushing the U.S. toward a recession as prices, interest rates, and economic instability continue to rise.

Weaponized DOJ — Trump cronies are reshaping federal law enforcement into a system driven by grievance politics, political retaliation, and rewards for loyalists.

Election Pressure — Threats involving ICE, federal agents, and aggressive redistricting efforts are increasing fears of intimidation and democratic backsliding ahead of the midterms.

Eroded Oversight — Ethics offices, watchdogs, and record preservation safeguards are being weakened as Trump allies dismantle mechanisms designed to constrain executive power.

Normalized Authoritarianism — Deepfakes, propaganda, historical revisionism, and attacks on civil rights institutions are becoming mainstream inside Republican politics.

Global Blowback — The Iran war, Cuba tensions, sanctions fights, and energy shocks are increasingly feeding inflation, market instability, and financial pressure at home.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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