A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, DC, US [File: Patrick Semansky/AP]

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Manager at Trump’s N.J. Golf Club Helped Plan Reflecting Pool Repairs

What Happened: David Schutzenhofer, the longtime manager of Trump’s National Golf Club Bedminster, helped coordinate the federal renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool despite having no formal government role or engineering credentials. Federal documents show Schutzenhofer communicated with contractors before bids were awarded, arranged calls with National Park Service officials, and advised on key decisions tied to multimillion-dollar no-bid contracts.

Why It Matters: A Trump golf club employee was given influence over a taxpayer-funded federal project despite having no government role or relevant qualifications. Trump’s business network is increasingly merging with federal operations while ethics and procurement rules are ignored.

Source: New York Times

Details of Team Trump’s ‘slush fund’ make the mess look even more brazenly corrupt

What Happened: Trump’s Justice Department created a new $1.776 billion taxpayer-funded “Anti-Weaponization Fund” after Trump agreed to drop his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. The fund will reportedly compensate Trump criminals, including Jan. 6 insurrectionists, through a commission controlled by Trump appointees and overseen by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Why It Matters: This corrupt taxpayer-funded slush fund will reward Trump cronies, extremists, and January 6 insurrectionists through the federal government. The DOJ and Treasury have been turned into tools for corruption, retaliation, and rewarding Trump’s extremist movement.

Source: MS NOW

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Democrats Shouldn’t Let Russell Vought Fly Under the Radar

What Happened: White House budget director Russell Vought, a chief architect of Project 2025, is a central figure in Trump’s second-term agenda, overseeing funding freezes, mass federal workforce purges, and expanded White House control over government spending.

Why It Matters: Vought has turned the federal budget process into a tool for executive power consolidation. These efforts were openly outlined in Project 2025, which called for expanding presidential control over federal agencies and dismantling independent government institutions.

Source: TPM

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Ex-Trump Goon First to Try to Cash In on $1.8B Slush Fund

What Happened: Michael Caputo, a longtime Trump adviser and former HHS spokesperson, became the first known person to seek compensation from Trump’s new $1.776 billion slush fund. Caputo is reportedly seeking nearly $3 million, claiming he was “politically targeted” during investigations tied to Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

Why It Matters: The filing shows Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund is already attracting loyalists tied to his political and criminal network. The fund will be another mechanism for rewarding allies and normalizing future abuses of power and political extremism.

Source: Daily Beast

New settlement term bars IRS from investigating Trump, his family for past tax issues

What Happened: New terms quietly added to Trump’s “settlement” with the Justice Department permanently bar the IRS from pursuing past tax claims or investigations involving Trump, his family, businesses, trusts, and affiliates. The provision was added after Trump dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS and secured a nearly $1.8 billion taxpayer-funded “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

Why It Matters: Trump is using control of the executive branch to shield himself, his family, and his business network from legal scrutiny while directing taxpayer money toward his criminal allies. Federal agencies have been turned into tools for personal protection, retaliation, and mass corruption.

Source: CNN

Trump Officials Decline to Rule Out DOJ Payouts to Jan. 6 Rioters Who Assaulted Police

What Happened: Trump officials refused to rule out taxpayer-funded payouts to January 6 insurrectionists convicted of assaulting police officers. JD Vance and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said eligibility decisions would be handled on a “case-by-case basis,” including for members of extremist groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

Why It Matters: Trump and his sycophants are preparing to use taxpayer money to reward extremists and insurrectionists who beat police during the January 6 assault on the Capitol. Turning violent insurrectionists into government-backed “victims” legitimizes political violence and encourages future attacks tied to Trump’s movement.

Source: TIME

Trump orders banks to take a closer look at clients’ citizenship in new immigration enforcement move

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order directing federal bank regulators to increase scrutiny of customers’ citizenship and immigration status as part of his expanding immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement is being merged with the financial system, expanding government surveillance far beyond the border. Using banks as enforcement tools deepens financial exclusion, intimidates immigrant communities, and could easily expand to broader monitoring.

Source: Associated Press

The FBI Wants to Buy Nationwide Access to License Plate Readers

What Happened: FBI procurement records show the bureau is seeking nationwide access to automated license plate reader databases capable of tracking vehicles across the U.S., including Hawaii, Puerto Rico, Alaska, Guam, and tribal territories. The contract would give the FBI access to surveillance networks run by companies like Flock Safety and Motorola Solutions, allowing agents to search vehicle movements by plate number, location, and time without a warrant.

Why It Matters: The expansion would dramatically increase the federal government’s ability to track Americans’ movements and reconstruct travel histories. This adds to a growing domestic surveillance network with no oversight and enormous potential for abuse

Source: 404 Media

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The hateful ads pervading Thomas Massie’s reelection race

What Happened: Kentucky’s GOP primary between Rep. Thomas Massie and Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein became the most expensive House primary in U.S. history, with more than $32 million spent on AI-generated deepfakes, antisemitic attacks, and anti-LGBTQ+ political ads.

Why It Matters: The race shows how disinformation, AI deepfakes, and openly hateful propaganda have become normalized inside Republican politics. Figures viewed as insufficiently loyal to Trump are targeted with smear campaigns and coordinated intimidation.

Source: MS NOW

Thomas Massie Defeated in GOP Primary After Attacks From Trump

What Happened: Rep. Thomas Massie lost his Kentucky Republican primary after Trump targeted him for opposing Trump’s tax bill, pushing for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, and breaking with the White House on major issues. Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein defeated Massie after months of attacks, massive outside spending, and pressure campaigns from Trump allies.

Why It Matters: The defeat shows Trump’s grip over the Republican Party and how completely the GOP has been reshaped around fear, loyalty, and obedience to him. Republicans who challenge Trump are politically destroyed or driven out of the party.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge Bars ICE From Making Immigration Arrests at Courts in New York

What Happened: A federal judge barred ICE from carrying out most immigration arrests inside New York City immigration courts after the government admitted it relied on incorrect legal guidance to justify the policy. The practice became a centerpiece of Trump’s immigration crackdown and led to thousands of migrants being detained during routine court appearances.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a major rebuke of Trump’s strategy of using immigration courts as traps for mass detention and deportation. Using courthouse arrests to intimidate migrants undermines due process and discourages people from showing up for legal proceedings.

Source: New York Times

Troubled ICE Medical Provider Remains at Camp East Montana Despite Outcry

What Happened: ICE kept Loyal Source Government Services as the medical provider at Camp East Montana even after firing the facility’s main contractor following deaths, a measles outbreak, and allegations of severe medical neglect. Lawmakers, attorneys, and detainees described missed medications, untreated illnesses, delayed emergency care, and dangerous conditions while the company continued receiving billions in federal contracts.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue rewarding contractors accused of abuse and medical neglect inside immigration detention centers. Privatized detention is operating as a profit-driven system with no oversight, worsening conditions, and escalating human rights abuses.

Source: POGO

Civil rights veterans see history repeating after high court guts Voting Rights Act

What Happened: Civil rights veterans from Selma warned that history is repeating itself after the Supreme Court gutted key Voting Rights Act protections, triggering aggressive redistricting efforts across Alabama, Louisiana, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Activists and voting rights advocates said the new maps will eliminate multiple Black-majority congressional districts ahead of the midterm elections.

Why It Matters: The ruling is accelerating the dismantling of civil rights protections and enabling aggressive racial gerrymandering across the South. Eroding Black political representation helps Republican-controlled states hold power by suppressing votes.

Source: Reuters

An ICE Firearms Trainer Was Involved in At Least 4 Deadly Shootings

What Happened: A WIRED investigation found Homeland Security tactical teams received training from David Norman, a former Phoenix police officer involved in at least four deadly shootings during his law enforcement career. Norman’s company, TruKinetics, provided paramilitary-style firearms and tactical training to ICE and Customs and Border Protection Special Response Teams, later deployed in immigration raids, protest crackdowns, and fatal encounters.

Why It Matters: Immigration enforcement has become militarized through heavily armed tactical units and paramilitary-style training. The result is more shootings, abuses of power, and deadly raids against civilians during immigration operations and protests.

Source: WIRED

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Treasury Lawyer Quits as Government Settles Trump IRS Suit

What Happened: Brian Morrissey, the Treasury Department’s top lawyer and a Trump appointee, resigned immediately after the regime finalized Trump’s controversial IRS settlement creating the new $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.” The Treasury Department will now help oversee payments from the taxpayer-funded slush fund, which will benefit Trump allies and January 6 insurrectionists.

Why It Matters: The resignation suggests even a Trump-appointed official viewed the settlement as corrupt and legally dangerous, as taxpayer money will be used to reward Trump’s criminal cronies and political loyalists.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Troops say Army ignored request for more medical support before deadly attack on Kuwait base

What Happened: U.S. soldiers stationed at a Kuwaiti base said Army leadership ignored requests for additional medical personnel, ambulances, and emergency planning before an Iranian drone strike killed six service members and wounded 20. Survivors told CBS News the unit lacked mass casualty training, protective infrastructure, and adequate medical resources during the attack.

Why It Matters: U.S. troops were left exposed as war with Iran escalated without adequate force protection or emergency preparedness. The failures raise serious questions about military readiness and how the Pentagon left troops in danger as Trump launched his war.

Source: CBS News

Pentagon’s internal watchdog to probe U.S. strikes on alleged drug boats

What Happened: The Pentagon’s inspector general launched an investigation into U.S. military strikes on alleged drug smuggling boats carried out under Operation Southern Spear after lawmakers raised concerns about the legality of the campaign. Since last fall, U.S. forces have destroyed 59 vessels and killed 193 people in operations across the Caribbean and Pacific.

Why It Matters: Hegseth continues to carry out deadly military operations outside traditional war zones with no oversight or accountability. The operations are normalizing extrajudicial killings and giving the executive branch broader, unchecked powers.

Source: NBC News

Trump officials plan to repeal limits on ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

What Happened: Trump officials announced plans to repeal Biden-era drinking water limits on several toxic PFAS “forever chemicals” and delay enforcement deadlines for others. Public health advocates warned the move would weaken protections for more than 200 million Americans exposed to contaminated drinking water.

Why It Matters: Trump is rolling back protections against toxic chemicals linked to cancer, birth defects, and serious illnesses while prioritizing industry interests over public health. Weakening PFAS regulations exposes millions of Americans to dangerous long-term health risks.

Source: The Guardian

FDA drops guardrails on vaping industry in major Trump pivot

What Happened: Trump approved new flavored vaping products and allowed unauthorized vaping products to remain on the market, reversing earlier federal efforts aimed at limiting children’s access to e-cigarettes. Former FDA officials and public health advocates warned that the moves bypass scientific review standards and reflect growing tobacco industry influence over regulators.

Why It Matters: The rollback came after vaping industry executives met with Trump and pushed for looser rules. Weakening FDA oversight expands access to addictive nicotine products while putting industry profits ahead of children and public health.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US plans to shrink forces available to NATO during crises

What Happened: Trump officials plan to inform NATO allies that the U.S. will significantly reduce the military forces and capabilities it would make available to the alliance during a major war or crisis. The move is expected to be formally presented at a NATO defense meeting in Brussels as the Pentagon scales back commitments and pushes Europe to take primary responsibility for continental defense.

Why It Matters: The decision is another gift to Putin as Russia escalates its attacks across Europe. Weakening NATO commitments undermines deterrence, fractures alliance unity, and signals growing U.S. retreat from defending Europe.

Source: Reuters

Senate advances bill aimed at ending Iran war as Cassidy, after primary loss, flips to support

What Happened: The Senate advanced legislation aimed at forcing Trump to withdraw from the Iran war or seek congressional authorization, with Sen. Bill Cassidy joining several Republicans in defying the White House after losing his primary race.

Why It Matters: The cowardly Republicans only challenge Trump's expanded power after defeats. The war is another example of how fear and loyalty to Trump continue to override congressional oversight and constitutional checks on executive powers.

Source: Associated Press

Trump official helped secure US visa for fugitive Polish minister

What Happened: Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau personally intervened to help secure a U.S. visa for former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, who is wanted in Poland on corruption-related charges tied to alleged misuse of public funds and the Pegasus spyware scandal. Ziobro previously received asylum in Hungary under Orbán before reportedly fleeing to the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump officials intervened to protect a disgraced far-right Polish politician accused of corruption and abuse of power. The U.S. is siding against a democratic ally to shield a corrupt political figure tied to abuses.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Democrats slam Trump over ‘dangerous and indefensible gift to Vladimir Putin’

What Happened: Trump officials extended another 30-day waiver allowing purchases of Russian seaborne oil despite earlier promises to restore sanctions. Democratic lawmakers accused Trump of handing Vladimir Putin another financial lifeline as Russia continues its war against Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The waiver gives Russia more oil revenue to continue funding its genocidal war against Ukraine while weakening Western pressure on the Kremlin. Trump continues providing cover and economic lifelines to Putin.

Source: MS NOW

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

30-year Treasury yield tops 5.19%, highest since before the financial crisis

What Happened: The 30-year Treasury yield climbed above 5.19%, its highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis, as investors dumped U.S. bonds over fears inflation is accelerating again. Rising oil prices tied to Trump’s Iran war and expectations of possible Federal Reserve rate hikes pushed borrowing costs sharply higher across financial markets.

Why It Matters: Rising Treasury yields threaten higher mortgage rates, credit card costs, and borrowing expenses across the economy. The spike shows growing fears that Trump’s tariffs, policies, and war-driven energy shocks are reigniting inflation and weakening confidence in the U.S. economy.

Source: CNBC

Japan, China lead foreign government retreat from U.S. Treasurys as Iran war fallout stokes currency fears

What Happened: Japan and China sharply reduced their holdings of U.S. Treasurys in March as the Iran war triggered oil shocks, currency instability, and pressure on foreign reserves. China’s holdings fell to their lowest level since 2008, while Japan sold roughly $47 billion in U.S. debt while trying to stabilize the yen.

Why It Matters: The selloff shows growing instability tied to Trump’s Iran war and rising concerns about the strength of the U.S. dollar and Treasury market. Major economies are reacting by pulling back from American markets.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

NAACP urges Black athletes, fans to boycott Southern US universities over voting rights

What Happened: The NAACP launched a campaign urging Black athletes, recruits, fans, and donors to boycott major public universities across eight Southern states after Republican-led legislatures moved to redraw congressional maps following the Supreme Court’s rollback of key Voting Rights Act protections.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

$1.776 billion — Size of Trump’s new taxpayer-funded slush fund for his criminals

$32 million — Amount spent in the Kentucky GOP primary targeting Thomas Massie

193 — People killed in Operation Southern Spear strikes now under Pentagon investigation

59 — Boats destroyed by U.S. forces since last fall

20 million — People reportedly searchable through ICE-linked Palantir systems

5.19% — 30-year Treasury yield, the highest level since before the 2008 financial crisis

$47 billion — Amount of U.S. debt Japan sold amid Iran war fallout and currency pressure

200 million+ — Americans potentially affected by Trump’s PFAS rollback plans

6 — U.S. service members killed in the Iranian drone strike on the Kuwait base

8 — Southern states targeted by the NAACP boycott campaign over voting rights

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s DOJ is escalating leak investigations and attacks on the press — Will more journalists and media outlets be targeted?

Republicans are showing growing unease over the Iran war — Will more cracks emerge inside the GOP as economic and military costs rise?

NATO allies are questioning U.S. reliability — How much further will Trump weaken the alliance before NATO is deemed ineffective?

Trump’s taxpayer-funded slush fund is preparing to begin payouts — Which allies, extremists, and January 6 insurrectionists will benefit first?

Trump officials continue to rapidly expand surveillance powers — How far will federal monitoring systems spread into everyday American life?

Civil rights groups warn Black representation is being erased across the South — How many Black leaders and districts will be erased before the midterms?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies and the Iran war are pushing the U.S. toward a recession as prices, interest rates, and economic instability continue to rise.

Expanded Executive — Trump continues to concentrate more power inside the White House while sidelining Congress, weakening oversight, and politicizing federal agencies.

Growing Surveillance — Immigration enforcement, Palantir-linked systems, banking scrutiny, and mass data collection are converging into a rapidly expanding domestic surveillance apparatus.

Eroded Rights — Voting protections, immigrant safeguards, due process rights, and protections for vulnerable communities are steadily being rolled back.

Crony State — Trump allies, donors, and loyalists are gaining influence, protection, and access as federal institutions are reshaped around personal loyalty.

Weakened Alliances — Trump’s Iran war, pullback from NATO, and alignment with authoritarians are destabilizing alliances and strengthening adversaries like Russia and China.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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