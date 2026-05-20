Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
3d

Oh and this was some good news: FAFO

https://defiance.substack.com/p/local-prosecutors-warn-trump-if-you?r=509o4s&utm_medium=ios

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
3d

Welp what a mixed bag with some truly horrible doings by the turdly regime but thanks for some fighting back moments too. Holy hell people convince your neighbours and friends to vote them out.

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