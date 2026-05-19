The Department of Justice in Washington on Thursday.Credit...Eric Lee for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Hegseth steps away from war duties to campaign against Trump foe

What Happened: Pete Hegseth campaigned in Kentucky for a Trump-backed primary challenger against Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who has clashed with Trump and pushed for the release of the Epstein files. The appearance was highly unusual, especially during an active war with Iran.

Why It Matters: A sitting defense secretary campaigning against a president’s political enemies is unprecedented and could violate long-standing rules meant to keep cabinet officials out of partisan politics. The Pentagon is increasingly being turned into another political tool for Trump.

Source: Reuters

The Trump Organization is developing Trump’s presidential library, maybe as a Trump hotel

What Happened: The Trump Organization is directly involved in developing Trump’s presidential library project, which Trump suggested may function more like a luxury hotel than a traditional archive or museum. Eric Trump said he and the Trump Organization spent months developing the project while also serving on the nonprofit foundation overseeing it, as corporations and wealthy donors continue pouring millions into the library fund.

Why It Matters: Trump’s presidential library is becoming another vehicle for wealthy donors, corporations, and private interests to buy access and influence around the president. The project further blurs the line between Trump’s public office, political network, and family business.

Source: CREW

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Democratic senators call for 2020 election denier Kurt Olsen's removal from post

What Happened: Democratic senators led by Alex Padilla called for the removal of Trump election security adviser Kurt Olsen, arguing he exceeded the legal time limit allowed for special government employees. Olsen previously helped lead Trump’s “Stop the Steal” efforts and has spent the past year pushing lies that voting machines were tampered with in the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: Trump has installed election deniers and loyalists in positions tied to federal election oversight after years of spreading lies about the 2020 election. Putting “Stop the Steal” figures in roles connected to voting systems and election policy is laying the groundwork for political interference in future elections.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump administration creates $1.776 billion fund for allies of the president after he drops lawsuit against IRS

What Happened: The Justice Department announced a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund to compensate criminals claiming they were unfairly targeted by federal investigations and prosecutions shortly after Trump dropped his $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over leaked tax returns. The fund, controlled by a Trump-appointed commission, will provide payouts to Trump allies, January 6 insurrectionists, and others claiming they were victims of “lawfare.”

Why It Matters: This corrupt slush fund uses taxpayer money to reward Trump loyalists and reinforce lies that investigations into Trump and his allies were illegitimate. The Justice Department has been turned into a political tool tied to Trump’s grievances while further legitimizing extremism and political violence connected to his movement.

Source: CNN

Trump orders Justice Department to investigate mail ballots in Maryland

What Happened: Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate a Maryland mail ballot printing error affecting some voters in the state’s upcoming primaries, lying that the state had sent “500,000 illegal mail-in ballots.” Maryland election officials said the issue involved a vendor mistake affecting ballots mailed before May 14 and that replacement ballots were already being issued.

Why It Matters: Isolated election errors are being weaponized to spread voter fraud lies and justify deeper federal intervention into elections. The pressure campaign against mail voting and state election systems is laying the groundwork for expanded federal control over future elections.

Source: Politico

Agencies won’t hand over records for an investigation into how DOGE accessed data

What Happened: Federal agencies are refusing or delaying requests from the Government Accountability Office for records tied to investigations into how DOGE operatives accessed sensitive government databases. Internal emails show agencies, including HHS, resisted providing key evidence while Democrats accused Trump officials of obstructing oversight into DOGE’s handling of confidential federal data systems.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are blocking oversight into one of the largest government data access operations in U.S. history. DOGE operatives were given sweeping access to sensitive information tied to all Americans with no accountability, oversight, or transparency.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

New York Times Files Second Lawsuit Against Pentagon

What Happened: The New York Times and reporter Julian Barnes filed a second lawsuit against the Pentagon, challenging new rules imposed by Pete Hegseth requiring journalists to be escorted inside the Pentagon. The lawsuit argues the policy is retaliatory, unconstitutional, and designed to restrict reporting access after earlier court rulings struck down parts of his previous press restrictions.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is cracking down on independent journalism inside the Pentagon to tighten control over military reporting. Restricting press access is part of their effort to replace independent coverage with media loyal to Trump and his agenda.

Source: Wall Street Journal

CBS News insiders fear Bari Weiss will soon enact ‘massive changes’ to 60 Minutes

What Happened: CBS News staffers and former employees fear major editorial changes and layoffs at 60 Minutes under Bari Weiss following Skydance’s takeover of Paramount and CBS News. Concerns escalated after veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi warned about “corporate meddling and editorial fear” following coverage disputes critical of Trump.

Why It Matters: Political pressure and billionaire ownership are reshaping major newsrooms around Trump and his movement. The growing climate of fear inside legacy media is weakening investigative journalism and accelerating self-censorship.

Source: The Guardian

National Mall prayer event sparks concern about Trump administration eroding the wall between church and state

What Happened: A White House-backed prayer event on the National Mall featuring Trump, JD Vance, Mike Johnson, and evangelical leaders sparked concerns over the regime promoting Christian nationalism and eroding church-state separation. Constitutional scholars and religious leaders warned that the taxpayer-funded event openly favored a specific religious and political ideology.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are embedding Christian nationalism deeper into government and public life. Using state power and “patriotic” symbolism to promote one religious ideology erodes church-state separation, pushing Americans outside the movement further to the margins.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

More than 100K children separated from parents during Trump immigration crackdown: Report

What Happened: A Brookings Institution report found more than 145,000 U.S. citizen children were likely separated from at least one parent due to immigration detentions over the past year, including more than 22,000 children whose co-resident parents were both detained. Researchers warned there is no coordinated federal system protecting children affected by ICE operations, leaving many in unstable situations or forcing them to leave the country with deported parents.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation crackdown is traumatizing American children and tearing apart families on a massive scale. Aggressive ICE operations are normalizing the targeting of mixed-status families and leaving tens of thousands of U.S. citizen children caught in the fallout.

Source: The Hill

A Woman Was in the US Legally. She Was Deported Anyway

What Happened: María de Jesús Estrada Juárez, a longtime DACA recipient legally applying for a green card, was detained at her immigration interview in California and deported to Mexico in less than 24 hours despite complying with the immigration process. A federal judge later ruled the deportation unlawful, allowing her to return to the U.S. after 40 days.

Why It Matters: This cruel deportation system is sweeping up immigrants with legal protections and active cases as ICE escalates to meet arrest quotas. People following the rules are being detained, stripped of due process, separated from their families, and unlawfully deported.

Source: WIRED

DACA recipients are losing protections and work permits as renewal delays surge

What Happened: DACA recipients across the country are losing work permits and legal protections as renewal processing times surge, with some delays rising from roughly 15 days to over 70 days. Advocates warn that the delays are threatening jobs, medical residencies, financial stability, and immigration status for hundreds of thousands of recipients.

Why It Matters: The delays are a backdoor attack on DACA that is stripping recipients of legal work status even when they followed the rules and filed on time. The disruptions are destabilizing the lives of immigrants who grew up in the U.S.

Source: CNN

Supreme Court voting rights ruling fuels a new push to defend Black representation

What Happened: Civil rights groups, voting activists, and Black lawmakers mobilized across the South after the Supreme Court’s ruling further eroded the Voting Rights Act by limiting how race can be considered in redistricting. Activists warned that Republican-led states are already moving to redraw districts in ways that will erase Black political representation at the federal, state, and local levels.

Why It Matters: Voting Rights Act protections are being dismantled as Republican controlled states redraw maps to erase Black representation and lock in political power. The return of Jim Crow-style disenfranchisement is reshaping elections across the South under Supreme Court protection.

Source: Associated Press

Minnesota county charges an ICE officer in a nonfatal shooting during Trump’s immigration crackdown

What Happened: A Minnesota prosecutor charged ICE officer Christian Castro with multiple felony counts, including assault and falsely reporting a crime, after authorities said he shot a Venezuelan man through a front door during a January immigration raid in Minneapolis. Prosecutors said the man was legally in the U.S., posed no threat, and that federal allegations against the residents later collapsed amid investigations into whether immigration officers lied about the incident.

Why It Matters: Violent ICE raids and weak accountability were normalized during Trump’s immigration crackdown. Aggressive enforcement operations led to shootings, abuses of power, wrongful arrests, and escalating violence against immigrant communities and U.S. citizens.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Snorkeling at Pearl Harbor: Kash Patel’s Travels Add to Focus on Ethical Issues

What Happened: Kash Patel is facing growing scrutiny over his use of government jets, security resources, and FBI personnel for personal travel and luxury outings. The NYT report detailed Patel attending concerts in VIP suites, using FBI jets for leisure trips, assigning security details to his girlfriend, and participating in a Navy SEAL-escorted snorkeling trip near the USS Arizona Memorial.

Why It Matters: Senior Trump officials are treating federal agencies, security resources, and taxpayer-funded assets as personal perks while demanding loyalty and purging critics. The growing scandals are further eroding professionalism, accountability, and credibility inside federal agencies.

Source: New York Times

FEMA is not ready for hurricane season due to Trump upheaval, House Democrats argue

What Happened: House Democrats warned FEMA is severely understaffed and unprepared heading into hurricane season after more than 5,000 employees reportedly left the agency since January 2025 amid Trump’s cuts and upheaval. Lawmakers also cited leadership vacancies, funding disparities between Democratic and Republican-led states, and ongoing efforts to weaken FEMA’s role.

Why It Matters: Cuts, staffing losses, and politicization are weakening federal disaster response as climate-driven storms intensify. Hollowing out FEMA will result in slower aid, greater destruction, and more deaths during major disasters.

Source: Government Executive

Families caring for disabled relatives face unthinkable choices as Medicaid cuts loom

What Happened: Families caring for disabled relatives warned that Trump’s Medicaid cuts and state-level reductions to caregiving programs will force vulnerable Americans out of home care and into institutions. Advocates said programs allowing family members to serve as paid caregivers are already being targeted as states prepare for roughly $1 trillion in projected Medicaid cuts tied to Trump’s tax cuts for the wealthy bill.

Why It Matters: Medicaid cuts are threatening the survival of home-based care systems relied on by millions of disabled and elderly Americans. Families are at risk of losing critical care, income, and housing stability as support systems across the country begin collapsing.

Source: NBC News

US health department withdraws vaccine advisory panel charter

What Happened: HHS withdrew a revised charter for a key federal vaccine advisory panel after acknowledging it failed to meet legal timing requirements under federal law. The charter was part of RFK Jr.’s broader effort to gut vaccine policy after removing all 17 previous members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is politicizing vaccine oversight and pushing anti-vaccine ideology deeper into federal public health policy. Sidelining scientific expertise and reshaping vaccine regulation around conspiracies will further damage public trust and weaken vaccination standards.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Greenland Leader Says Trump’s Aim Unchanged After Envoy Talks

What Happened: Jens-Frederik Nielsen said talks with Trump envoy Jeff Landry showed no sign that Trump has abandoned his push to invade Greenland. Nielsen repeated that Greenland is “not for sale.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats to invade Greenland continue to escalate tensions with NATO allies and normalize imperialist rhetoric toward allied territory. Trump’s rhetoric mirrors the imperialist propaganda used by Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

Poles blindsided by US troop move say they are a ‘proven ally’

What Happened: Polish officials said they were blindsided after the Pentagon abruptly halted the planned rotation of 4,000 U.S. troops into Poland, prompting senior defense officials to travel to Washington for answers. Polish leaders stressed the country remains one of NATO’s most loyal allies and highest defense spenders.

Why It Matters: Suspending a major troop deployment to one of NATO’s key frontline states weakens deterrence against Russia and hands another strategic victory to the Kremlin. The growing instability around U.S. military commitments is deepening fears across Europe that the U.S. is no longer a reliable ally.

Source: Politico

Pentagon Freezes Defense Advisory Board With Canada

What Happened: The Pentagon paused a decades-old U.S.-Canada defense advisory forum after a Pentagon official accused Canada of failing to meet defense commitments. The move followed growing tensions after Prime Minister Mark Carney signaled Canada would reduce reliance on U.S. defense industries and expand domestic military production in response to Trump’s invasion threats and tariff war.

Why It Matters: The dispute is deepening tensions between the U.S. and key Western allies. Weakening defense coordination with Canada further strains alliances already destabilized by Trump’s confrontational and insane foreign policy.

Source: NOTUS

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Treasury extends Russian oil sanctions waiver for another month

What Happened: Trump officials extended for a third straight month a Treasury waiver allowing countries to continue purchasing Russian crude already loaded on tankers, despite earlier promises to let the exemption expire.

Why It Matters: Trump is again extending sanctions waivers that keep Russian oil flowing and help fund Moscow’s genocidal war against Ukraine. The repeated carveouts continue throwing economic lifelines to the Kremlin while helping sustain Russia’s invasion.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The bond market is flashing a warning over Iran. A veteran of energy geopolitics explains the risk

What Happened: Long-term U.S. bond yields surged as investors reacted to rising inflation fears tied to the Iran war and oil prices staying above $100 a barrel. Former Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh warned that overlapping shocks from tariffs, immigration restrictions, geopolitical conflicts, and energy disruptions could push Treasury yields on the 10-year note above 5%.

Why It Matters: Rising bond yields are driving up borrowing costs across the economy and signaling growing fears about inflation and instability. The longer Trump’s Iran war drags on, the greater the risk of higher prices, market turmoil, and recessionary pressure on households.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$1.776 billion — Size of Trump’s new DOJ “anti-weaponization” slush fund for criminals

145,000+ — U.S. citizen children likely separated from at least one parent during Trump’s immigration crackdown over the past year

22,000+ — Children whose co-resident parents were both detained by ICE operations 5,000+ — FEMA employees who left or were purged since January 2025

500,000+ — Maryland voters who requested mail-in ballots ahead of the state’s primaries that the DOJ is investigating

4,000 — Planned U.S. troop rotation to Poland abruptly halted by the Pentagon

$103/barrel — Approximate U.S. benchmark crude oil price amid Trump’s Iran war

5%+ — Treasury yield level on the 10-year note, economists warn could be reached if inflation and geopolitical instability continue to worsen

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating the rights of American citizens — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump officials are escalating efforts to control elections and voter systems — How aggressively will they move to reshape oversight and challenge unfavorable results before the midterms?

Federal agencies are being hollowed out through purges and loyalty tests — How much institutional capacity will remain during future crises and national emergencies?

The immigration crackdown is expanding beyond undocumented migrants — How many more mixed-status families, asylum seekers, and legal residents will be separated or unlawfully detained/deported?

Independent journalism is facing growing political and legal pressure — How much self-censorship will take hold as lawsuits, intimidation, and ownership pressure intensify?

Trump’s Iran war is driving economic instability at home — How long before rising prices, borrowing costs, and market volatility fully hit American households?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariff policies, Iran war, and economic volatility are pushing the U.S. toward recession as prices rise, borrowing costs increase, and the job market weakens.

Centralized Power — Trump officials are expanding executive control over elections, federal agencies, immigration enforcement, and the military while weakening oversight and institutional independence.

Politicized Justice — The DOJ and federal investigative powers are increasingly being used to reward allies, target critics, and reinforce Trump’s personal grievances.

Eroded Rights — Voting protections, due process safeguards, press freedoms, and protections for immigrants and minority communities are steadily being eroded across multiple fronts.

Mass Deportation — Aggressive ICE operations are separating families, sweeping up legal residents and citizens, and destabilizing immigrant communities across the country.

Fractured Alliances — Trump’s foreign policy is straining NATO relationships, weakening allied trust, and creating openings for Russia, China, and other authoritarian powers.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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