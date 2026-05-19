Aaron McGuire sings a spiritual song during a voting rally, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 15-17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

US reportedly dropped fraud charges against Indian billionaire after he hired Trump’s lawyer

What Happened: The Justice Department moved to drop fraud and bribery charges against Indian billionaire Gautam Adani after his legal team, led by Trump’s personal lawyer Robert Giuffra Jr., met with DOJ officials and proposed a $10 billion U.S. investment plan tied to 15,000 jobs. Adani had been accused of orchestrating a $250 million bribery scheme involving Indian officials and misleading U.S. investors.

Why It Matters: A wealthy foreign billionaire secured favorable treatment through Trump’s personal lawyer and investment deals. The corruption surrounding Trump’s political, business, and law enforcement networks is endless.

Source: The Guardian

Trump touted Palantir on Truth Social after buying the company’s stock

What Happened: Trump purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars in Palantir Technologies stock weeks before publicly praising the company on Truth Social during the Iran war, while Palantir software was used in military operations tied to Iran. Financial disclosures also show Trump traded millions of dollars in major tech and AI companies including Nvidia, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Oracle

Why It Matters: Trump bought stock in Palantir tied to his wartime operations and government contracts, then promoted the company. Trump continues to use presidential power and national security policy for personal financial gain.

Source: CNBC

K Street Cashes in on U.S. Control of Venezuelan Oil

What Happened: Trump-linked lobbying firms and politically connected companies are cashing in on U.S. control over Venezuela’s oil and mineral sector after the U.S. military captured Maduro. Firms tied to Trump allies secured lucrative lobbying contracts while pushing for sanctions waivers, approvals, and access to Venezuelan oil fields and mineral resources.

Why It Matters: Trump allies and politically connected insiders are profiting from war, sanctions policy, and access to foreign resources. U.S. foreign policy is increasingly operating as a pay-to-play system where Trump-connected networks cash in on geopolitical events, mirroring the corruption in Russia.

Source: POGO

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Is Pushing Forward His Plan for Voter Lists

What Happened: The White House is coordinating with the Justice Department, Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Postal Service to implement Trump’s executive order creating federally approved voter eligibility lists and tightening control over mail-in voting. The effort involves senior officials, USPS leadership, DOJ Civil Rights Division head Harmeet Dhillon, and election conspiracy theorist Heather Honey, who oversees “election integrity” efforts at DHS.

Why It Matters: Trump is building a system for direct federal control over elections. The dangerous effort opens the door to voter purges, mail-voting restrictions, and federal interference in elections while putting election oversight in the hands of Trump loyalists and election deniers.

Source: NOTUS

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s IRS Suit May End With a $1.7 Billion Compensation Fund

What Happened: Trump officials are discussing a potential $1.7 billion federal compensation fund tied to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over the 2019 leak of his tax records. The proposed fund could compensate people claiming they were victims of so-called government “weaponization,” including Trump cronies, January 6 insurrectionists, and conservatives alleging political targeting.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are discussing using taxpayer money to reward loyalists, criminals, and January 6 insurrectionists. The federal government is being turned into a slush fund for Trump’s criminals and extremists tied to his movement.

Source: Bloomberg

Colorado’s Democratic governor commutes ex-election clerk Tina Peters’ sentence after Trump pressure

What Happened: Jared Polis commuted the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who was convicted of breaching voting equipment while trying to prove Trump’s 2020 election lies. The move followed sustained pressure from Trump, who repeatedly demanded Peters’ release while attacking Colorado officials and retaliating against the state through federal pressure and funding cuts.

Why It Matters: The commutation rewards election sabotage and loyalty to Trump’s conspiracy movement over accountability and the rule of law. It sends a clear message ahead of future elections that people who help undermine election systems for Trump can expect protection and political rewards.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The Trump administration arrested this journalist. She says the censorship is ongoing.

What Happened: Independent Minnesota journalist Georgia Fort said federal charges tied to a church protest are preventing her from interviewing key community leaders and sources because many are co-defendants in her criminal case. Fort, who was arrested by federal agents while covering the protest, said the case is effectively silencing her reporting on civil rights, voting rights, and community issues.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using arrests, prosecutions, and federal power to intimidate journalists and shut down reporting critical of the regime. Criminalizing journalism and isolating reporters from sources are authoritarian tactics used to silence dissent and destroy a free press

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

She was deported without her toddler. Then ICE blamed her for his killing.

What Happened: Honduran mother Wendy Hernandez Reyes was detained in Alabama and deported by ICE without her 2-year-old son, Orlin Hernandez Reyes. While she was in ICE detention awaiting deportation, the child was left with relatives in Florida, where authorities say he was abused and killed by his uncle, who has been charged with murder. ICE later blamed Hernandez Reyes for “abandoning” her son despite deporting her.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation machine is separating families and putting children in deadly situations. The regime is prioritizing removals over child safety and then blaming parents for crimes and tragedies caused by its own policies.

Source: The Washington Post

‘The entire South is on fire’: Black Southern Democrats warn that minority-majority legislative districts are at risk

What Happened: Thousands gathered in Selma and Montgomery to protest the Supreme Court’s erosion of the Voting Rights Act and the dismantling of Black majority districts across the South. Civil rights leaders warned that Republican led states are aggressively redrawing maps to erase Black representation.

Why It Matters: Voting Rights Act protections are being dismantled as Republican controlled states redraw maps to erase Black representation and lock in political power. The return of Jim Crow style disenfranchisement is reshaping elections across the South under Supreme Court protection.

Source: Politico

Congressman calls for investigation after US citizen detained by ICE

What Happened: U.S. citizen Jeury Concepcion was violently detained at gunpoint by masked ICE agents during a May 6 operation in the Bronx before agents realized he was an American citizen and released him. Video showed agents tackling and handcuffing Concepcion, who later required stitches, prompting Ritchie Torres to call for a federal investigation.

Why It Matters: ICE’s aggressive tactics are sweeping up American citizens alongside immigrants during enforcement operations. Masked agents, racial profiling, and violent street detentions are normalizing authoritarian-style policing and eroding basic constitutional protections.

Source: USA Today

ICE violently arrested a US citizen and filmed it ‘like a documentary’, videos reveal

What Happened: ICE agents violently arrested U.S. citizen Christian Cerna in Los Angeles after he participated in anti-ICE protests tied to Trump’s immigration crackdown. Federal agents rammed his vehicle, pointed assault rifles at his family, deployed flash bang grenades, and filmed the operation for social media content after accusing him of assaulting an officer during a protest outside a DHS facility.

Why It Matters: Federal agencies are using militarized raids and intimidation tactics against protesters and American citizens critical of Trump. Armed agents, propaganda videos, and aggressive arrests are tactics seen in authoritarian states.

Source: The Guardian

Why Have Immigration Agents Detained This American Citizen Three Times?

What Happened: Alabama construction worker and U.S. citizen Leonardo Garcia Venegas was detained and shackled by immigration agents for the third time despite repeatedly presenting a valid REAL ID proving his citizenship. Garcia Venegas said agents targeted him because the vehicle was registered to his brother, while DHS claimed he was only “temporarily detained.”

Why It Matters: Aggressive immigration enforcement and racial profiling are sweeping up American citizens while officials lie and downplay it. ICE operations are targeting Latinos based on ethnicity, language, and appearance while ignoring basic constitutional protections.

Source: ProPublica

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

RFK Jr.’s department to make it easier to fire career staff

What Happened: Trump officials plan to reclassify hundreds of senior Health and Human Services employees under a new personnel category that strips civil service protections and allows them to be fired at will. The move is part of Trump’s broader push to revive the former “Schedule F” framework and expand White House control over career federal workers.

Why It Matters: Trump is purging independent civil servants and replacing them with loyalists across the federal government. Stripping protections from these career experts will increase control over public health, scientific research, and federal policymaking.

Source: Politico

Pentagon rush to counter drone threat may be undermining safety standards, Army explosive safety specialist warns

What Happened: An Army explosive safety specialist warned that the Pentagon’s rapid push to develop and deploy low-cost combat drones may be bypassing basic explosive safety standards. The warning followed an incident at the Army’s Joint Readiness Training Center in Louisiana, where an explosive device attached to a drone detonated inside a building, injuring a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon’s rush to expand combat drone programs is creating growing safety and oversight failures. The pressure to rapidly prepare for future wars is increasing the risk of accidents, injuries, and deadly operational mistakes.

Source: CBS News

Congress clashes with Pentagon over civilian harm reduction program

What Happened: Lawmakers accused the Pentagon of violating federal law after an Inspector General report found the Defense Department was dismantling parts of its civilian harm reduction program despite congressional mandates to keep it in place. Democrats confronted Army leaders over funding cuts, staffing losses, and efforts to weaken programs created after scrutiny of civilian deaths caused by U.S. military operations abroad.

Why It Matters: The rollback weakens accountability for civilian deaths caused by U.S. military operations. The Pentagon is dismantling humanitarian safeguards and ignoring congressionally mandated oversight tied to civilian protections.

Source: Military Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Drone strikes UAE nuclear plant as US and Iran signal they are prepared to resume war

What Happened: A drone strike sparked a fire near the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant as tensions sharply escalated between the U.S., Iran, Israel, and regional proxy forces. The strike came as Trump warned Iran there would be “nothing left” of the country if it failed to comply with U.S. demands while Iranian and Israeli officials signaled preparations for renewed strikes.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran is pushing the Middle East toward a wider regional conflict that threatens nuclear facilities, critical infrastructure, and global energy markets. The war is also fueling global instability and higher prices.

Source: Associated Press

Trump to Decide Soon on Taiwan Arms Sale, Noncommittal to Xi

What Happened: Trump said he may delay or cancel a planned $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan after discussions with Xi Jinping, describing the weapons package as a “negotiating chip.” Trump also refused to clarify whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack and suggested future decisions would depend on relations with Beijing.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating U.S. security commitments and Taiwan’s defense as bargaining chips in negotiations with China. The uncertainty weakens deterrence, emboldens Beijing, and signals to allies that American military support is conditional and negotiable.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump warns Iran to ‘get moving’ or ‘there won’t be anything left’

What Happened: Trump warned Iran to “get moving, FAST” or “there won’t be anything left of them” as tensions remain high over the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz blockade, and stalled negotiations. Trump has also threatened strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure while the war continues to drive up global oil and gas prices.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to threaten annihilation and attacks on civilian infrastructure, raising fears of war crimes and the normalization of genocidal rhetoric.

Source: CNBC

The email glitch that blindsided Poland on US troop move

What Happened: Poland’s military leadership was caught off guard by the Pentagon’s decision to suspend the planned deployment of more than 4,000 U.S. troops to Poland after a classified American warning reportedly sat unread in the inbox of Poland’s top general. Polish officials ultimately learned about the canceled deployment through American media reports.

Why It Matters: Suspending a major troop deployment to one of NATO’s key frontline states weakens deterrence against Russia and hands another strategic victory to the Kremlin. The growing instability around U.S. military commitments is deepening fears across Europe that the U.S. is no longer a reliable ally.

Source: Politico EU

With Possible Raúl Castro Indictment, U.S. Eyes Venezuela Playbook

What Happened: Trump officials escalated pressure on Cuba through surveillance flights, expanded sanctions, oil restrictions, and discussions about indicting former Cuban leader Raúl Castro. Officials are using the “Venezuela playbook” as a model for pressure on Havana.

Why It Matters: Trump has the U.S. involved in a quagmire with Iran and is now laying the groundwork for another confrontation with Cuba. He is escalating multiple conflicts at once while global instability and economic fallout continue to grow.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukraine Increases Pressure on Russia With Biggest Strikes on Moscow This Year

What Happened: Ukraine launched its largest drone assault on Moscow in more than a year, targeting oil infrastructure, military facilities, and strategic sites across the region. Ukrainian officials said the strikes were retaliation for Russia’s continued missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

Why It Matters: The strikes show Ukraine can bring the war directly into Russia’s capital. Hitting infrastructure around Moscow weakens the Kremlin’s image and shows that Russia’s elite are no longer insulated from the consequences of their genocidal war.

Source: Wall Street Journal

This Christian nationalist rally gets the Constitution all wrong

What Happened: Trump and several top officials are participating in “Rededicate 250,” a massive prayer gathering on the National Mall promoted as a national “rededication” of America as “One Nation Under God.” The event is dominated by conservative Christian figures and Trump allies pushing Christian nationalist themes.

Why It Matters: Trump is using government power, “patriotic” symbolism, and religion to push extremist Christian nationalist ideology and reshape American identity around it. The growing fusion of state and religion is eroding church-state separation and marginalizing Americans outside the movement.

Source: MS NOW

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The Oil Shock Is Causing a $45 Billion Rupture in the Economy

What Happened: Americans have spent roughly $45 billion more on gasoline and diesel during the Iran war as oil prices surged and the Strait of Hormuz crisis disrupted global energy markets. While consumers face rising fuel and living costs, major oil companies and energy investors are seeing soaring profits, with the S&P 500 energy sector up 32% this year.

Why It Matters: The Iran war is driving up costs for Americans while oil companies and wealthy investors cash in on the crisis. Rising energy prices are fueling inflation, squeezing consumers, and pushing the economy closer to a broader downturn.

Source: Wall Street Journal

‘Just ain’t fair’: America’s farmers are going bankrupt — and blaming Trump

What Happened: Farm bankruptcies surged 46% in 2025 as Trump’s trade wars, the Iran war, rising fertilizer prices, and falling crop exports pushed hundreds of family farms toward collapse. Farmers across Republican strongholds said that Trump’s policies are driving up costs, crushing commodity prices, and financially devastating rural communities.

Why It Matters: Trump’s trade wars and foreign conflicts are hurting rural America and the farming communities that helped put him in power. The growing collapse is exposing deepening economic instability and cracks inside Trump’s political base.

Source: MS NOW

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$1.7 billion — Trump’s proposed federal “weaponization” compensation fund

1,500+ — January 6 rioters and insurrectionists charged or convicted in connection with the Capitol attack

4,000 — U.S. troops whose planned deployment to Poland was suspended by the Pentagon

$14 billion — Taiwan arms package Trump said he may delay or cancel

300,000 — Number of drones the Pentagon is seeking from defense contractors under its expanded drone buildup

46% — Increase in U.S. farm bankruptcies during 2025

$45 billion — Additional amount Americans have spent on fuel during the Iran war compared to last year

32% — Increase in the S&P 500 energy sector during the Iran war

🔎 What to Watch Next

Politically connected billionaires are gaining deeper influence inside government — How much more control over DOJ decisions and federal policy will Trump allies and major donors have?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Trump is pushing to expand federal control over elections — How far will the White House go in coordinating election oversight through DHS, DOJ, and USPS?

The Iran war is driving deeper economic instability — How severe will the fallout become as fuel prices, inflation, and farm bankruptcies continue to rise?

Republican states are accelerating redistricting after the Supreme Court ruling — How many Black-held districts and voting protections will be dismantled before 2026?

Trump is weakening U.S. alliances while scaling back NATO commitments — Will America have any reliable alliances left if this continues?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Centralized Power — Trump is expanding direct White House control over elections, federal agencies, immigration enforcement, and the civil service while weakening institutional independence.

Deepening Corruption — Billionaires, Trump allies, and politically connected insiders are increasingly benefiting from privileged access to DOJ decisions, government contracts, and federal policy.

Extreme Enforcement — ICE operations are sweeping up American citizens, separating families, and normalizing militarized tactics against civilians and protesters.

Eroded Rights — Voting rights, Black political representation, press freedoms, and constitutional protections are facing escalating attacks through courts, policing, and redistricting.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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