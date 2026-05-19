Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Declan's avatar
Declan
1d

'The growing instability behind troop deployments RAISES FEARS that the US is no longer a reliable partner????'

This should have been evident 12 months ago, & even Ds first term. But that's ok....with friends like that who needs enemies. Europe can stand on their own 2 feet and be better for it.

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STOP The Insanity's avatar
STOP The Insanity
10hEdited

Ive been thinking the 2nd amendment was made to insure the people could fight off tyrants !

Have you seen any tyrants lately. ?

Might be time to arm up , but we have a professional military to protect us from tyrants and dictators !

Ring the alarm. ! The time has Come!

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