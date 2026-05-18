About 2,890 cases had been reviewed or were still being assessed by the new unit under U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services as of May 7.Credit...Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s More Than 3,700 Trades Astonish Wall Street Insiders

What Happened: Trump’s latest financial disclosures revealed more than 3,700 stock trades worth at least $220 million in early 2026 involving companies such as Nvidia, Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel, while his officials shaped policies directly affecting those firms. Wall Street insiders described the scale of the trading as extraordinary for a sitting president.

Why It Matters: Trump is personally trading stocks in companies directly impacted by his own tariffs, policies, and government decisions. A sitting president is effectively gambling on markets he has the power to move.

Source: Bloomberg, NOTUS, and The Hill

Eric Trump, Who Runs the Family Business, Hops Along on the Plane to China

What Happened: Eric Trump traveled with Trump to China alongside senior officials and major corporate executives despite holding no official government role. The Trump Organization continues holding Chinese trademarks and pursuing foreign business deals during Trump’s second term.

Why It Matters: The Trump family is using the presidency to expand its international business interests while foreign governments negotiate directly with the White House. U.S. foreign policy and Trump’s family profits are impossible to separate.

Source: New York Times

With a Friend in Trump, the Tobacco Industry Secures a Lucrative Win

What Happened: After tobacco executives and lobbyists met with Trump at his Florida golf club to complain about FDA vape regulations, his officials quickly issued guidance that expanded flavored vape approvals and nicotine sales. The shift reportedly came over objections from former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, who resigned days later after warning internally against bypassing scientific review and public health safeguards.

Why It Matters: Corporate lobbyists and wealthy donors are directly influencing federal health policy, while scientific experts are pushed aside. Industry profits and political access are overriding public health protections and endangering Americans.

Source: New York Times

Group linked to Trump sons asks US for extra $400mn for tungsten mine

What Happened: A mining company linked to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump asked the Pentagon for an additional $400 million to help develop a tungsten mine in Kazakhstan on top of up to $1.6 billion already backed through U.S. government agencies.

Why It Matters: Businesses tied to the Trump family are seeking billions in taxpayer-backed support from the same officials shaping policy. The line between government power and Trump family enrichment has disappeared.

Source: Financial Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Tennessee Democrats stripped of House committee seats over redistricting protests

What Happened: Tennessee House Republicans removed Democratic lawmakers from committee assignments after protests erupted over a newly approved congressional map dismantling a Black majority district centered around Memphis. Republicans accused Democrats of disrupting proceedings during protests against the map.

Why It Matters: Republicans are punishing lawmakers protesting efforts to eliminate Black political representation through aggressive gerrymandering. The move further entrenches one party control while Voting Rights Act protections are eroded.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ lawsuit escalates fight over discipline for Trump administration attorneys

What Happened: Trump officials sued Washington, D.C.’s attorney discipline authorities over efforts to disbar former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. The lawsuit argues that ethics investigations into federal lawyers improperly interfere with executive branch authority.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are escalating efforts to shield Trump allies involved in election subversion from professional accountability. The case is part of a broader push to eliminate independent legal oversight and protect loyalists from consequences.

Source: Washington Post

Justice Department accuses Yale medical school of illegally using race in admissions

What Happened: The Justice Department accused Yale School of Medicine of illegally considering race in admissions, claiming Black and Hispanic applicants were admitted at higher rates than white and Asian applicants with stronger academic metrics. DOJ threatened legal action if Yale refused to change its admissions policies.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the federal government to dismantle diversity and affirmative action programs across higher education. Civil rights enforcement is being weaponized to target universities and eliminate programs focused on racial equity and representation.

Source: Associated Press

Homeland Security Dept. Escalates Its Dispute With Federal Judge

What Happened: DHS publicly attacked Rhode Island federal Judge Melissa DuBose after she referred a government lawyer for possible discipline over withheld information in an immigration case. Internal emails showed ICE lawyers instructed Justice Department attorneys not to disclose that a migrant facing release was also wanted on homicide charges in the Dominican Republic.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are attacking judges who challenge their immigration agenda. Publicly targeting federal judges weakens judicial independence and further erodes trust in the rule of law.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Counterterrorism Czar’s Blueprint Targets Leftists, Ignores Far-Right Violence and Heaps Praise on Trump

What Happened: Sebastian Gorka’s counterterrorism strategy downplays the threat of far-right extremist violence while portraying leftist activists, anarchists, and “radically pro-transgender” groups as major national security threats. The document praises Trump, attacks the Biden administration, and expands terrorism definitions in ways that will target activists, dissidents, and Muslim organizations.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning counterterrorism policy into a weapon against political opponents and culture war enemies while downplaying far-right extremism despite years of deadly attacks and FBI warnings. The strategy mirrors how Russia brands dissidents, activists, and opposition groups as “security threats” to justify surveillance, prosecutions, and state repression.

Source: ProPublica

Pentagon response to Stars and Stripes oversight renews fears over outlet’s independence

What Happened: Senate Democrats raised concerns after the Pentagon defended policies forcing Stars and Stripes to follow guidelines promoting “good order and discipline” while firing the outlet’s ombudsman overseeing editorial independence the same day the policy was issued. Pentagon officials also pushed the paper away from coverage labeled “woke distractions,” removed longstanding protections, and imposed new restrictions on reporting.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are bringing an independent military newspaper under direct political control. The goal is to turn it into a propaganda outlet to push White House narratives and suppress coverage they dislike.

Source: The Hill

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Green Card Holders Targeted for Deportation by New ‘Removal Apparatus’

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security created a new unit dedicated to re-screening green card holders for possible deportation, reviewing thousands of lawful permanent residents across the country. Internal data showed that at least 50 green card holders were already targeted for removal, while tens of thousands more could face future review.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding his deportation machine beyond undocumented immigrants to lawful residents and naturalized citizens. They are building a broader surveillance and removal system that can also be weaponized to pressure and silence critics.

Source: New York Times

Judge blocks Trump administration’s demand for Rhode Island hospital’s records of transgender kids

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s attempt to force Rhode Island Hospital to hand over confidential records of transgender minors receiving gender affirming care. The judge criticized the Justice Department’s sweeping subpoenas and said that they could not be trusted to use prosecutorial powers fairly.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal investigations to intimidate hospitals, doctors, and families involved in legal gender affirming care. Demanding sensitive patient records expands government intrusion into private healthcare decisions and escalates attacks on transgender Americans.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Emails show FBI Director Kash Patel’s Hawaii trip included ‘VIP snorkel’ at a Pearl Harbor memorial

What Happened: Newly released emails show that Kash Patel participated in a military-coordinated “VIP snorkel” excursion over the USS Arizona Memorial during an official Hawaii trip, despite the site being largely closed to recreational diving and snorkeling. The FBI did not publicly disclose the outing.

Why It Matters: The latest scandal highlights the culture of entitlement and abuse spreading through the federal government by Trump allies. Political appointees are increasingly treating government institutions, taxpayer resources, and even national memorials as personal playgrounds.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Still Hasn’t Appointed More Than 100 Ambassadors, Some to Key Allies

What Happened: More than 100 U.S. ambassador positions remain vacant nearly 18 months into Trump’s second term, including key posts in Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, and much of Africa. Trump is relying on political allies and special envoys instead of confirmed diplomats.

Why It Matters: Trump is hollowing out traditional American diplomacy while concentrating foreign policy power around loyalists and informal, shady envoys. The vacancies are weakening U.S. influence and leaving major global crises without experienced diplomatic leadership.

Source: Wall Street Journal

US EPA proposes delaying enforcement of Biden vehicle pollution rule

What Happened: The EPA proposed delaying enforcement of Biden-era vehicle pollution standards until the 2029 model year, arguing that slowing electric vehicle sales make the rules difficult for automakers to meet. The rollback would save manufacturers an estimated $1.7 billion.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are dismantling major environmental protections to benefit corporations, donors, and fossil fuel interests. The rollback will increase pollution, worsen public health, and delay efforts to address climate and air quality risks.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Xi tells Trump that mishandling of Taiwan could lead to 'dangerous' place

What Happened: Xi Jinping warned Trump during their Beijing summit that mishandling Taiwan could push U.S.-China relations into an “extremely dangerous place” and potentially trigger conflict. The warning came as Trump sought trade agreements with China and support tied to the Iran war and global supply chain disruptions.

Why It Matters: Trump’s wars, tariffs, and weakening of alliances have reduced American leverage while emboldening China. Beijing increasingly sees a weakened and overstretched U.S. struggling to deter confrontation.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump administration will join a prayer gathering criticized for promoting Christian nationalism

What Happened: Trump and several top officials are participating in “Rededicate 250,” a massive prayer gathering on the National Mall promoted as a national “rededication” of America as “One Nation Under God.” The event is dominated by conservative Christian figures and Trump allies pushing Christian nationalist themes.

Why It Matters: Trump is using government power, “patriotic” symbolism, and religion to push extremist Christian nationalist ideology and reshape American identity around it. The growing fusion of state and religion is eroding church-state separation and marginalizing Americans outside the movement.

Source: Associated Press

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US producer prices surprise with largest increase in four years

What Happened: U.S. producer prices surged 1.4% in April, the biggest monthly increase since 2022, while annual producer inflation climbed to 6.0% as energy, transportation, and goods costs rose sharply. Economists tied the spike partly to disruptions from the Iran war and rising fuel and shipping costs.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and Iran war are driving another wave of inflation across the economy. Rising business costs are increasing pressure on consumers while deepening fears of prolonged economic instability and higher interest rates.

Source: Reuters

US import prices surge in April as fuels post biggest gain in four years

What Happened: U.S. import prices jumped 1.9% in April while imported fuel costs surged 16.3%, the largest increase since 2022. The spike was driven largely by disruptions tied to the Iran war and instability around the Strait of Hormuz.

Why It Matters: Rising fuel and import costs are pushing another inflation shock through the U.S. economy. Trump’s war is increasing pressure on consumers, disrupting supply chains, and raising the risk of a broader economic slowdown.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Latino Groups Unite to Win Back Hispanic Voters for Democrats in Midterms

What Happened: Four major Latino political and civil rights organizations announced a coordinated effort to register voters and rebuild Democratic support among Hispanic communities ahead of the midterms. The coalition plans to target 39 House districts with Latino voters seen as decisive after Trump made major gains with Hispanic voters in 2024.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

3,700+ — Trump stock trades disclosed in the first quarter of 2026

$220 million — Minimum value of securities transactions disclosed by Trump for this year

$400 million — Additional Pentagon funding requested for a Kazakhstan tungsten mine linked to Trump family interests

$38 billion — Noem’s ICE warehouse expansion program under inspector general investigation

115 — Vacant U.S. ambassador posts worldwide nearly 18 months into Trump’s second term

37 of 51 — U.S. embassies in Africa currently without ambassadors

2,890 — Green card holder cases reviewed or still under assessment under DHS’s new “removal apparatus”

50+ — Green card holders already targeted for potential deportation under the new DHS unit

$1.7 billion — Estimated savings to automakers from EPA’s proposed pollution rule rollback

6.0% — Annual producer inflation rate after April’s largest monthly increase in four years

16.3% — Jump in imported fuel prices in April, the biggest increase since 2022

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is weighing new emergency economic powers tied to the Iran war — How much further will the White House expand executive authority during supply chain and energy disruptions?

DHS is expanding revetting and deportation efforts — How far will they go in targeting lawful permanent residents and naturalized citizens?

Trump is escalating pressure campaigns against universities, hospitals, and judges — How aggressively will they punish institutions resisting federal directives?

Trump continues blurring the line between public office and private gain — Will anyone in Congress, the courts, or federal agencies move to stop it?

Trump is reshaping counterterrorism policy around domestic enemies — How far will federal power be redirected toward political opponents while far-right extremism is ignored?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Downturn — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Merged Interests — Trump and his family are increasingly operating at the intersection of public power, corporate influence, foreign business interests, and personal financial gain.

Expanded Enforcement — Trump officials are widening their immigration crackdown beyond undocumented immigrants to green card holders, refugees, and naturalized citizens.

Weaponized Institutions — Federal agencies and legal systems are being used against universities, judges, hospitals, immigrants, and perceived political enemies.

Weakened Diplomacy — Ambassador vacancies and reliance on political loyalists are eroding traditional U.S. diplomacy during multiple international crises.

Rolled Back Protections — Environmental and public health safeguards continue being dismantled in favor of corporate and industry interests.

Embedded Nationalism — Christian nationalism is becoming more deeply integrated into government messaging, policy, and political identity.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.