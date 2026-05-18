Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Einstein's avatar
Einstein
6d

Thank you, Olga, for the synopsis of current events.

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Electoralgraph's avatar
Electoralgraph
6d

Check out our substack that details US and global election cycles!

https://substack.com/@electoralgraph/note/p-198260551?r=8g6ykk&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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