The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Watchdog Probes Kristi Noem’s Warehouse Purchases for ICE Detention Centers

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security inspector general launched an investigation into a $38 billion ICE detention warehouse program pushed by former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and adviser Corey Lewandowski. Investigators are examining warehouse purchases and contracts awarded to firms with little or no detention experience.

Why It Matters: Billions tied to Trump’s mass deportation buildup were rushed to politically connected and inexperienced companies. Trump officials have turned immigration enforcement into a massive patronage and contracting network.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Andreessen Horowitz Is Spending on Politics Like No Other

What Happened: Andreessen Horowitz and founders Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz poured more than $115 million into the 2026 midterms, making the firm the largest known political spender this cycle. Much of the money flowed into crypto, AI, Republican-aligned, and Trump-linked political groups.

Why It Matters: Billionaires and major tech firms are flooding elections with money to control regulation, AI policy, crypto rules, and government power. Silicon Valley elites and Trump are turning American politics into an oligarch-driven system dominated by wealthy private interests.

Source: New York Times

How the Trump administration has undermined the fight against public corruption

What Happened: Trump officials gutted the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, shrinking it from roughly 40 attorneys handling nearly 200 cases to just two attorneys overseeing about 20 remaining investigations. The rollback coincided with pardons for politicians, allies, and Trump supporters accused or convicted of corruption.

Why It Matters: Trump dismantled one of the federal government’s main anti-corruption offices while protecting politically connected allies accused or convicted of corruption. The message is clear that loyalty to Trump matters more than the rule of law.

Source: NPR

White House Explores 250 Pardons to Mark America’s 250th Birthday

What Happened: White House officials are discussing plans for Trump to issue 250 pardons tied to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, potentially timed for Flag Day, Trump’s birthday, or the Fourth of July. The proposal would expand Trump’s sweeping use of clemency for Jan. 6 defendants, donors, allies, crypto executives, and figures tied to fraud and corruption cases.

Why It Matters: Trump is using presidential pardons as a protection racket for loyalists, political allies, and well-connected insiders. Clemency is being used to protect corrupt figures tied to Trump and reward political loyalty over accountability and the rule of law.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

FBI Created ‘Payback Squad’ to Handle Political Cases, Sources Say

What Happened: The FBI created a special investigative team internally referred to by some officials as the “payback squad,” focused on politically sensitive cases tied to Trump’s priorities. The unit is pursuing investigations into former senior officials, including efforts to build a conspiracy case against former CIA Director John Brennan.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being used as a retaliation machine for Trump and his allies. Using FBI powers against perceived political enemies further destroys trust in the rule of law and deepens the weaponization of federal agencies.

Source: NOTUS

US Justice Department drafts legal opinion backing demands for state voter rolls

What Happened: The Justice Department issued a legal opinion supporting Trump’s demands that states hand over unredacted voter rolls containing partial Social Security and driver’s license numbers. Trump officials claim the data is needed to investigate alleged “noncitizen voting” despite multiple courts blocking the effort.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating efforts to centralize voter data and expand federal control over election systems ahead of the midterms. The push increases government surveillance of voters and revives Trump’s voter fraud lies to justify deeper intervention into elections.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI sought to interview top Milwaukee County election official

What Happened: The FBI attempted to interview Milwaukee County Elections Director Michelle Hawley at her home as part of a widening federal probe into the handling of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. The FBI and DOJ also demanded ballots and election records from Democratic-leaning counties in Georgia, Arizona, and Michigan tied to Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being weaponized to revive conspiracy theories that were already disproven through audits, recounts, and court rulings. Home visits, subpoenas, and investigations targeting election officials are turning federal agencies into tools for political retaliation against people who oversaw elections Trump lost.

Source: NBC News

White House cuts $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments to California

What Happened: JD Vance announced that Trump is suspending $1.3 billion in Medicaid payments to California while threatening broader funding freezes tied to Medicaid fraud investigations nationwide.

Why It Matters: The White House is using federal funding to pressure and punish states viewed as political opponents. Politicizing Medicaid funding threatens healthcare access while expanding control over state governments and public services.

Source: Politico

DOJ paid millions to FBI agents suspended for misconduct, Raskin says

What Happened: Rep. Jamie Raskin accused the Justice Department of paying millions in settlements and backpay to FBI agents suspended over misconduct allegations, including agents tied to January 6 investigations and politically charged whistleblower claims.

Why It Matters: Politically aligned figures are being rewarded while agents tied to investigations involving Trump were purged or sidelined. Political favoritism inside federal law enforcement is further destroying trust in the DOJ and FBI.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump Administration Pushes I.R.S. to Identify Undocumented Immigrants

What Happened: Trump officials are pushing the IRS to change how undocumented immigrants file taxes by altering Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers and potentially requiring applicants to disclose immigration status directly to the agency.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the IRS into another immigration enforcement and surveillance tool. Expanding government tracking systems like this rarely stops with undocumented immigrants and can easily be expanded to target critics, opponents, and other groups.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pete Hegseth to headline DC faith rally with far-right and Christian nationalist speakers

What Happened: Pete Hegseth is set to headline a Washington faith rally alongside far-right pastors, Christian nationalist figures, and hardline pro-Israel religious leaders tied to election conspiracies, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and extremist political views. The event is linked to a White House initiative connected to America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue aligning with Christian nationalist and extremist far-right religious movements inside the federal government. Senior officials are openly embracing exclusionary religious politics while eroding the separation of church and state.

Source: The Guardian

White House to host 9-hour prayer festival focused on Christian roots of U.S.

What Happened: Trump is hosting a nine-hour prayer festival on the National Mall centered on the idea that America was founded as an explicitly Christian nation. The event includes officials such as Pete Hegseth, Marco Rubio, and Mike Johnson alongside evangelical and Christian nationalist leaders.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the federal government to promote Christian nationalist ideology and reshape public institutions around it. The growing fusion of religion and state is destroying church-state separation and marginalizing the majority of Americans outside the movement.

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Democrats warn a third of the Congressional Black Caucus could be wiped out by redistricting wars

What Happened: Democrats warned that as many as 19 members of the Congressional Black Caucus could be affected after recent Supreme Court rulings opened the door for GOP-controlled states to redraw majority Black districts. The battles are already targeting Black lawmakers in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on Black political representation and voting across the South. Eroded Voting Rights Act protections are helping Republicans dismantle majority-Black districts to lock in long-term political power.

Source: NBC News

PayPal to give up $30M after DOJ accusations of bias in favor of minority-owned businesses

What Happened: PayPal agreed to overhaul a program supporting Black and minority-owned businesses after the Justice Department accused the company of “racial discrimination.” The company will redirect support toward sectors including veterans, farming, manufacturing, and technology.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is pressuring private companies to dismantle diversity and racial equity programs through lawsuits and federal threats. The campaign is rolling back corporate civil rights initiatives and targeting programs created to address historic discrimination.

Source: The Hill

Judge Orders U.S. to Return Colombian Woman Deported to Congo

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to return a Colombian woman deported to the Democratic Republic of the Congo after ruling that they likely violated federal law. A prior immigration ruling had determined she could face torture if returned to Colombia.

Why It Matters: Courts are increasingly confronting efforts to bypass due process and deport migrants despite serious legal and humanitarian concerns. The ruling adds to growing evidence that Trump’s deportation crackdown is pushing beyond legal limits.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Army cuts training as service is short billions of dollars

What Happened: The U.S. Army cut training, canceled combat courses, reduced pilot flight hours, and warned of lower readiness after facing a $4–$6 billion budget shortfall. Officials linked the strain to the Iran war, domestic deployments, border operations, and other missions tied to Trump’s militarized agenda.

Why It Matters: Trump’s wars, border militarization, and domestic deployments are draining military readiness and burning through Pentagon resources. The growing strain is weakening core defense preparedness while Trump expands costly military operations at home and abroad.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Intelligence Shows Iran Retains Substantial Missile Capabilities

What Happened: Classified U.S. intelligence assessments reportedly show Iran still retains roughly 70% of its missile stockpile, most of its mobile launchers, and operational access to 30 of 33 missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz despite months of U.S. and Israeli strikes. The findings contradict repeated claims by Trump and Pete Hegseth that Iran’s military had been “decimated.”

Why It Matters: The White House overstated the success of the war while downplaying Iran’s resilience and the strain on U.S. military resources. Trump’s Iran war is draining American weapons stockpiles and increasing the risks of a prolonged war around one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

Source: New York Times

Top Democrats press Trump to approve arms sale to Taiwan ahead of Xi meeting

What Happened: Top House Democrats urged Trump to approve a delayed $14 billion arms package for Taiwan before his meeting with Xi Jinping, warning that further delays could weaken deterrence and signal that Beijing can influence U.S. policy toward Taiwan. The package includes Patriot missiles, air defense systems, and anti-drone equipment.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating Taiwan’s security as leverage in negotiations with China. Weakening support for Taiwan emboldens Beijing and undermines confidence among U.S. allies.

Source: The Hill

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Pentagon cancels Army unit’s deployment to Europe with soldiers already in Poland

What Happened: The Pentagon canceled the deployment of roughly 4,000 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team to Poland and eastern Europe after some troops had already arrived overseas. The move comes as Trump cuts troop levels in Germany and scales back NATO deployments in Europe.

Why It Matters: Trump continues weakening America’s military posture in Europe and handing strategic victories to Putin. Pulling forces during heightened tensions with Russia weakens NATO deterrence and signals to allies that the U.S. is no longer a reliable partner.

Source: Task & Purpose

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Tomatoes, seafood and more: Why are these grocery prices soaring?

What Happened: Grocery prices recorded their biggest monthly increase in nearly four years as diesel costs surged following the Iran war and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Tomatoes, seafood, coffee, beef, and fresh vegetables all saw major price increases.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war and tariffs are driving another wave of inflation, hitting Americans at the grocery store. Rising fuel costs and supply chain disruptions are squeezing household budgets and deepening fears of a broader economic slowdown.

Source: ABC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Miami residents sue to stop Trump’s presidential library from taking prime waterfront plot

What Happened: Miami residents sued to stop Trump’s presidential library from taking over a prime waterfront property next to Miami’s Freedom Tower, arguing Florida officials violated the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause by effectively gifting Trump a valuable state-backed development site. The lawsuit also accuses Trump of planning to profit from the project through a luxury hotel and commercial complex tied to the library.

Source: NBC News

Top Kennedy Spokesman Resigns in Protest of Move to Allow Flavored Vapes

What Happened: Rich Danker, the top spokesman for RFK JR., resigned in protest after Trump moved to allow flavored vapes onto the market despite concerns they would appeal to children. His resignation came one day after FDA Commissioner Marty Makary stepped down amid the same internal dispute over flavored vape approvals.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

$38 billion — ICE detention warehouse program under DHS inspector general investigation

$115 million — Andreessen Horowitz political spending in the 2026 midterm cycle

40 to 2 — Collapse in the number of attorneys inside DOJ’s Public Integrity Section

200 to 20 — Drop in public corruption investigations after Trump gutted the DOJ anti-corruption unit

250 — Pardons reportedly under discussion for America’s 250th anniversary

$1.3 billion — Medicaid payments frozen to California

19 — Congressional Black Caucus members potentially affected by redistricting

$14 billion — Delayed Taiwan arms package awaiting Trump approval

70% — Iran’s missile stockpile reportedly still intact

30 of 33 — Iranian missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz reportedly accessible

4,000 — Soldiers whose deployment to Poland was abruptly canceled

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is escalating investigations into political enemies before the midterms — How much further will the DOJ and FBI be pushed toward political retaliation?

Trump is trying to gain access to unredacted voter data — Will courts continue to block the seizure of state voter rolls?

Political pressure is overriding public health expertise — How many more health officials will resign as science is pushed aside?

Trump is using federal funding and benefits as political leverage — How far will the regime go in pressuring blue states through Medicaid, tax records, and federal aid?

Republicans are pushing aggressive redistricting plans targeting Black representation — Can voting rights groups stop the next wave of map manipulation before the midterms?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Warfare — Trump’s erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Weaponized Enforcement — The FBI and DOJ are being used to pursue Trump’s political enemies, revive election conspiracies, and protect aligned figures.

Normalized Corruption — Anti-corruption enforcement has been weakened while pardons, settlements, and federal support increasingly benefit politically connected allies.

Public Health Crisis — The FDA, CDC, and the Surgeon General’s office are facing growing instability as political pressure overrides science and public health expertise.

Voting Rights Erosion — Redistricting rulings, voter roll demands, and revived fraud lies are giving Republicans new tools to suppress votes and reshape political power.

Punished States — Medicaid freezes, IRS pressure, and federal investigations are being used against Democratic-led states and vulnerable communities.

Strained Military — Training cuts, canceled deployments, and depleted weapons stockpiles are exposing the growing cost of Trump’s wars and militarized agenda.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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