Fuel, food and other essential items are getting more expensive as the Iran war drags on — and could be hard to bring back down, economists say. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Share

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump sons back $1bn vehicle targeting sectors championed by US president

What Happened: Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump invested in a nearly $1 billion vehicle tied to Dominari Holdings targeting industries heavily promoted by Trump officials, including defense, AI, crypto, drones, and critical minerals. The investment is closely tied to business networks benefiting from Trump’s political influence and policy agenda.

Why It Matters: The Trump family is expanding deeper into industries directly benefiting from government policy, subsidies, and national security spending while Trump is in office. The line between presidential power and family business interests has completely disappeared.

Source: Financial Times

‘Melania,’ ‘Rush Hour’ director Brett Ratner is joining Trump’s China trip

What Happened: Film director Brett Ratner joined Trump’s delegation to China while scouting locations for “Rush Hour 4.” Ratner, who resurfaced through the Trump-linked “Melania” documentary after years of fallout from sexual misconduct allegations, traveled aboard Air Force One alongside Trump officials and family members.

Why It Matters: Trump’s China trip highlights the growing cronyism around his presidency, where political loyalty and personal proximity to Trump create business opportunities, access, and influence for allies and insiders.

Source: Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Complaints About Iran War Leaks Prompt Aggressive DOJ Investigations

What Happened: Trump pressured Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to aggressively pursue leak investigations tied to reporting on internal Iran war deliberations, including Pentagon warnings and White House debates before the war began. The DOJ escalated subpoenas targeting reporters and media organizations, including The Wall Street Journal, while Trump reportedly called leaked reporting “treason.”

Why It Matters: Trump is using the Justice Department to intimidate journalists and criminalize reporting that damages him politically. Expanding leak investigations against reporters threatens press freedom and further pushes federal law enforcement toward political retaliation.

Source: Wall Street Journal

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE Agents Have List of 20 Million People on Their iPhones Thanks to Palantir

What Happened: A senior ICE official said agents are using Palantir Technologies systems to access information on roughly 20 million people directly from their iPhones, dramatically expanding the agency’s ability to locate targets and conduct raids. The comments highlighted how deeply Palantir technology is embedded in Trump’s immigration enforcement system.

Why It Matters: Palantir is helping build a massive surveillance dragnet with no transparency or oversight. Trump’s immigration crackdown is increasingly powered by surveillance capable of rapidly identifying, tracking, and targeting millions of people, and systems like this will expand to everyone.

Source: 404 Media

FBI questions CIA officers over Russia assessment in Brennan probe

What Happened: The FBI began questioning current and former CIA officers as part of the DOJ investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan over the 2017 intelligence assessment concluding Russia attacked the 2016 election to help Trump. Investigators are examining Brennan’s role and testimony despite multiple prior reviews affirming Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are escalating efforts to rewrite the history of Russia’s 2016 election attack and target officials involved in investigating it. Federal investigative resources are being redirected toward Trump’s political grievances instead of current national security threats.

Source: Reuters

Fired former acting FBI chief says Patel tied job security to purging agents linked to Trump probes

What Happened: Former acting FBI director Brian Driscoll said Kash Patel and Trump officials pressured FBI leadership to purge agents tied to January 6 and Trump investigations, including the classified documents probe. Driscoll said Patel warned that the FBI “tried to put the president in jail and he hasn’t forgotten it.”

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is being reshaped around loyalty to Trump and retaliation against officials tied to investigations of him. Purging agents connected to Trump probes weakens FBI independence and sends a message to current agents that political loyalty matters more than the rule of law.

Source: CNN

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Justice Dept. Subpoenas Wall Street Journal in Leak Investigation

What Happened: The Justice Department subpoenaed Wall Street Journal reporters and records as part of a leak investigation tied to reporting on Pentagon warnings about the risks of military action against Iran before Trump launched the war.

Why It Matters: DOJ is escalating its crackdown on the press by using federal investigations against journalists reporting on politically damaging national security decisions. The move is an attack on the First Amendment, threatens press freedom, and increases pressure on reporters exposing information the White House wants hidden.

Source: New York Times

Mysterious Meddling in Democratic Primaries Has G.O.P. Fingerprints

What Happened: Republican-linked super PACs are spending heavily in Democratic congressional primaries to boost candidates viewed as weaker or more politically damaging in general elections. In Texas, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, and California, GOP-aligned groups backed more progressive or controversial Democratic candidates while targeting moderates in key House races.

Why It Matters: Republicans are trying to manipulate Democratic primaries to shape weaker opposition candidates ahead of November. Dark money groups and super PACs continue gaining outsized influence over elections and voter choice.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Democrats express ‘grave concerns’ over secretive ICE deportation flights

What Happened: Forty House Democrats demanded answers from the FAA over secretive ICE deportation flights that allegedly transferred detainees without notifying lawyers or family members, while flight tracking data was hidden from the public. Lawmakers also cited abuse allegations and harsh restraint practices during deportation operations.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are hiding deportation operations from public oversight as mass detention and removals expand. Restricting transparency and access to detainees weakens due process and makes abuses harder to track, challenge, and expose.

Source: The Guardian

Bipartisan lawmakers push for ICE training on recognizing tribal IDs following stops of Native Americans

What Happened: Bipartisan lawmakers introduced legislation requiring DHS and ICE agents to recognize tribal IDs after multiple Native Americans were wrongly stopped or detained during Trump’s immigration crackdown. Tribal citizens reported agents rejecting valid tribal identification and questioning their citizenship during raids.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass enforcement operations are sweeping up American citizens and eroding basic civil rights protections. The incidents stem from racial profiling, poor training, and aggressive enforcement quotas, driving agents to prioritize arrests over accuracy and constitutional rights.

Source: The Hill

New York hospital system receives subpoena over trans youth healthcare

What Happened: The Justice Department subpoenaed NYU Langone Health for records related to minors who received gender affirming care between 2020 and 2026, including information on patients, doctors, and providers. The subpoena is part of Trump’s broader crackdown on transgender healthcare.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are escalating efforts to intimidate hospitals, doctors, and families involved in transgender healthcare through federal investigations and legal pressure. Private medical decisions and patient records are being pulled into Trump’s broader culture war and use of state power.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

One in Five HealthCare.gov Enrollees Dropped Insurance Coverage This Year

What Happened: More than one in five Americans enrolled through HealthCare.gov lost or dropped insurance coverage this year after Republicans allowed expanded Affordable Care Act subsidies to expire. Internal CMS documents show enrollment fell sharply as premiums rose and affordability worsened.

Why It Matters: Republicans are pushing millions of Americans to lose healthcare coverage as medical costs continue rising. More families are being forced to delay care, take on debt, or choose between healthcare, housing, and basic survival.

Source: NOTUS

Marty Makary resigns as FDA commissioner after internal tensions

What Happened: Marty Makary resigned after growing internal conflicts over flavored vape approvals, abortion pill restrictions, and broader policy disputes inside the Trump regime. His departure adds to a growing wave of instability and leadership turnover across federal health agencies.

Why It Matters: Major federal health agencies are being left without leadership as resignations, political pressure, and internal chaos spread. The growing vacancies and turnover are weakening public health oversight, institutional expertise, and the government’s ability to respond to future crises.

Source: CBS News

Trump’s sudden cut in substance testing is ‘going to kill people’, experts warn

What Happened: Trump officials ordered states and federally funded programs to stop using federal money for fentanyl, xylazine, and other drug-testing strips, reversing Biden-era harm reduction policies. Programs across the country are now scrambling to replace funding as supplies run low.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling overdose prevention tools during a deadly drug crisis still killing tens of thousands of Americans every year. Cutting access to testing strips will increase overdose deaths.

Source: The Guardian

US Colleges Report 20% Drop in Foreign Students Over Visa Clampdown

What Happened: U.S. colleges reported a sharp drop in foreign student enrollment after Trump’s visa crackdown and escalating attacks on universities. A new survey found undergraduate international enrollment fell 20% while graduate enrollment dropped 24% compared to last year.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is driving away students critical to American research, technology, and higher education. The decline threatens U.S. competitiveness while worsening financial strain on colleges and research programs.

Source: Bloomberg

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Pentagon Puts War at $29 Billion as Hegseth Is Mum on Funding Request

What Happened: Pentagon officials told Congress the Iran war has already cost roughly $29 billion, rising another $4 billion in just two weeks as military operations, repairs, and munitions spending continue to climb. Pete Hegseth refused to say how much additional funding the Pentagon will request or whether Trump will seek congressional authorization to continue the war.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is draining military resources and taxpayer money while the White House refuses to explain how long the conflict will last or how it will be funded. Congress is being sidelined as war-making power is concentrated inside the presidency.

Source: New York Times

Chinese Firms Plot Secret Arms Sales to Iran, U.S. Officials Say

What Happened: U.S. intelligence officials say Chinese companies discussed covert arms shipments to Iran through third countries to conceal the weapons’ origins. Officials also said China continues supplying Iran with intelligence, dual-use components, and other support tied to Tehran’s military operations.

Why It Matters: China, like Russia, is backing a regime attacking U.S. interests while benefiting from America’s growing military and economic overextension. Meanwhile, Trump continues publicly praising Xi and Putin as they support Iran in helping kill Americans and target U.S. interests.

Source: New York Times

Trump Faces Emboldened Xi in China as War Clips US Leverage

What Happened: Trump arrived in China for a summit with Xi Jinping as the Iran war continues, driving global economic instability and weakening U.S. leverage abroad. With oil markets disrupted and supply chains under pressure, Xi entered the talks from a stronger position as China controls critical rare earth minerals and remains one of Iran’s key economic partners.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war and trade battles are weakening American leverage while strengthening China’s geopolitical position. Beijing now holds major leverage over supply chains, energy markets, and manufacturing as the U.S. faces growing economic and political pressure.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Ukrainian drone pilots turn a military exercise in Sweden into a critical warning for NATO

What Happened: Ukrainian drone pilots advising in NATO exercises in Sweden said they effectively wiped out Swedish forces during war games simulating Russian hybrid attacks in the Baltics. The teams warned Western militaries remain unprepared for drone warfare despite years of battlefield lessons from Russia’s genocidal invasion of Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The exercises exposed how vulnerable NATO forces remain to the kind of drone warfare already being used in war. As Trump weakens NATO and shifts focus toward the Middle East, European allies are preparing for a future with less or no U.S. support.

Source: Associated Press

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation Soared to 3.8% in April, Driven by Gasoline Prices

What Happened: U.S. inflation surged to 3.8% in April, the highest level in three years, as gasoline prices jumped 28% following disruptions tied to Trump’s Iran war and instability around the Strait of Hormuz. Food, airfare, clothing, and consumer goods also continued rising while inflation-adjusted wages fell for the first time since 2023.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs and Iran war are driving another inflation surge, hitting Americans through higher gas prices, groceries, rent, and borrowing costs. Working and middle-class families are being squeezed harder as economic instability and recession fears grow.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Steel Tariffs Are Harming Tin Can Makers and Lifting Food Prices

What Happened: Trump’s steel tariffs are driving up the cost of tin-plated steel used to make food cans, forcing manufacturers to rely on more expensive imports while canned food prices continue rising. Industry groups say domestic production remains too low to replace foreign supply.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are directly raising grocery prices while failing to solve supply shortages. Americans are paying more for basic food items as trade policies fuel inflation and disrupt manufacturing.

Source: New York Times

The economic chilling effect of Trump’s immigration crackdown

What Happened: New research found Trump’s immigration crackdown is hurting both immigrant and U.S.-born workers, especially in industries dependent on undocumented labor such as construction, agriculture, and food service. Economists found that ICE raids and deportation fears reduced employment and slowed economic activity in local communities.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is disrupting industries that rely on immigrant labor while worsening labor shortages and damaging local economies. Fear surrounding ICE raids is reducing hiring, hurting businesses, and increasing economic instability for workers and consumers.

Source: NPR

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$1 billion — Value of the Dominari Holdings-linked investment vehicle backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, targeting industries promoted by Trump

20 million — Number of people reportedly accessible through Palantir-linked ICE databases on agents’ iPhones

180+ — Industrial facilities granted temporary exemptions from key Clean Air Act protections by Trump officials

84% — Increase in ICE deportation flights since 2024 as Trump expands mass detention and deportation operations

$29 billion — Estimated Pentagon cost of the Iran war after just 11 weeks of fighting

24% — Drop in international graduate student enrollment at U.S. colleges after Trump’s visa crackdown

15,000 — U.S. troops still deployed near Iran despite White House claims that war has ended

3.8% — U.S. inflation in April

28% — Surge in gasoline prices tied to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The White House is escalating pressure on journalists and leak investigations — How far will Trump push DOJ efforts against the press and political dissent?

Palantir’s surveillance systems are rapidly expanding inside ICE — Will similar tools soon spread across other federal agencies and domestic policing?

The Pentagon says the Iran war already costs $29 billion — How long before Republicans push major cuts elsewhere to sustain military spending?

Republicans are intervening in Democratic primaries using dark money groups — How much further will the GOP go in manipulating opposing primaries to shape election outcomes?

Trump’s attacks on universities and foreign students are damaging — How severe will the long-term damage be to American research, innovation, and global competitiveness?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Warfare — Trump’s erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Converging Power — Surveillance systems, immigration enforcement, political retaliation, and attacks on the press are increasingly being fused into one expanding structure of state power.

Politicized Institutions — DOJ, ICE, the FBI, and federal health agencies are being reshaped around loyalty, retaliation, and Trump’s political priorities rather than independent governance and the needs of Americans.

Eroded Rights — ICE detentions, attacks on transgender healthcare, and secretive deportation operations show constitutional protections eroding across multiple fronts.

War Blowback — The Iran war is draining U.S. resources, fueling inflation, destabilizing global markets, and creating openings for China to expand its influence.

Fractured Alliances — NATO allies are preparing for long-term uncertainty as Trump weakens partnerships and questions U.S. commitments abroad.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment