Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sean Docherty's avatar
Sean Docherty
6d

This is what authoritarianism looks like before it has the decency to wear a crown.

Not one grand thunderclap, but a thousand small thefts: the journalist subpoenaed, the neighbour disappeared into a database, the court treated like an inconvenience, the truth renamed treason, the poor handed the bill for another rich man’s war.

And still they ask why people are alarmed.

Because the house is on fire, babe. We’re just the ones rude enough to smell smoke.

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Bob Cousins's avatar
Bob Cousins
6d

Retards gonna retard. Is this a tds daily report?

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