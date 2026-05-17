The Wall Street Journal headquarters in New York. The inquiry into the origins of The Journal’s reporting is one of multiple leak investigations being conducted by the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia, according to people familiar with the matter.Credit...Hiroko Masuike/The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 11

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump invites Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink and other CEOs to join China trip for Xi summit

What Happened: Trump invited executives, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink, and other Wall Street and tech leaders, to join his China trip and meetings with Xi Jinping. Talks are expected to cover trade, AI, Taiwan, export controls, and the Iran war while major corporations pursue business deals with Beijing.

Why It Matters: Trump continues merging U.S. foreign policy with the interests of billionaires, Wall Street, and major corporations. Corporate elites are getting privileged access to geopolitical negotiations while ordinary Americans absorb the economic fallout from the same policies.

Source: CNBC

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump thrusts the Postal Service back into his election fraud crusade

What Happened: Trump issued an executive order directing the Postal Service to help enforce mail-in voting eligibility by working with states to determine which voters can receive absentee ballots and potentially flag or reject ballots tied to voters deemed ineligible. Voting rights groups and Democratic-led states immediately sued.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning the Postal Service into a federal election enforcement tool as part of his operation to stop mail voting. The move risks disenfranchising voters, politicizing a critical federal institution, and creating chaos around ballot access ahead of future elections.

Source: CNN

Voter confusion and headaches for election officials follow hasty GOP push to redraw US House seats

What Happened: Republicans across several Southern states rushed to redraw congressional maps after the Supreme Court eroded the Voting Rights Act, triggering voter confusion, delayed primaries, ballot problems, and logistical chaos for election officials. States including Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Florida are aggressively redrawing districts that will eliminate Black-held or Democratic seats.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using eroded voting rights protections to dilute Black political power and lock in greater control of Congress. Changing districts and election rules during voting is creating confusion, undermining trust in democracy, and increasing the risk of voter disenfranchisement.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Hegseth calls for Sen. Mark Kelly to be investigated by Pentagon for second time

What Happened: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called for Senator Mark Kelly to be investigated after Kelly warned that U.S. weapons stockpiles had been heavily depleted during the Iran war. Hegseth accused Kelly of discussing “classified information” even though Kelly cited Hegseth’s own public Senate testimony.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the Pentagon to intimidate political opponents and punish criticism of the regime’s war policies and actions. Repeatedly targeting a sitting senator for public statements further politicizes the military and normalizes retaliatory investigations.

Source: CNN

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

My organization fought Trump’s FTC and won. Here’s how

What Happened: Media Matters for America president Angelo Carusone said the FTC dropped its investigation into the organization after nearly a year of litigation and multiple court defeats. Carusone said the probe was part of a broader effort to pressure critics, media outlets, and watchdog groups through lawsuits and regulatory threats.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weaponizing federal agencies and legal pressure to punish critics and intimidate independent media. The goal is to make watchdog journalism, dissent, and public criticism financially and legally exhausting.

Source: MS NOW

Trump administration aims broad censorship campaign at Disney, FCC commissioner says

What Happened: Anna Gomez accused Trump of carrying out a coordinated censorship campaign against Disney and ABC through license threats, politically motivated investigations, and regulatory pressure. The FCC intensified scrutiny after Trump allies demanded action over unfavorable coverage and criticism on programs including “The View.”

Why It Matters: Federal agencies are increasingly being weaponized to punish critics and intimidate independent media. The goal is to make watchdog journalism, dissent, and public criticism financially and legally exhausting.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

People Are Calling 911 for Help—Only to End Up in ICE’s Clutches

What Happened: Immigrants who contact local police for help are increasingly being detained and pushed into ICE custody as law enforcement agencies expand cooperation with Trump’s deportation crackdown through 287(g) agreements. In Florida, asylum seeker Axel Sanchez Toledo was violently arrested by deputies after calling 911 to request a welfare check on his sick daughter.

Why It Matters: Local police are being transformed into immigration enforcement agents, destroying trust between immigrant communities and emergency services. People are becoming too afraid to call 911 during emergencies, domestic violence incidents, or crimes, putting lives at risk and undermining basic public safety.

Source: The New Republic

Supreme Court lets Alabama speed adoption of congressional map eliminating a majority-Black district

What Happened: The Supreme Court cleared the way for Alabama Republicans to rapidly adopt a congressional map eliminating one of the state’s two majority-Black districts ahead of the midterms. The decision follows recent rulings eroding key Voting Rights Act protections.

Why It Matters: The Supreme Court is accelerating the dismantling of voting rights protections that prevented racial voter suppression and dilution for decades. The decision weakens Black political representation and helps Republicans entrench power through aggressive gerrymandering.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The families going hungry because of Trump’s food stamp cuts

What Happened: Millions of Americans are losing SNAP benefits as states aggressively enforce new restrictions and work requirements under Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which cuts $187 billion from the program over the next decade. Just in Arizona, food stamp enrollment fell roughly 50%, including around 200,000 children losing benefits, while food banks report record demand.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts are pushing vulnerable families, children, seniors, and low-income workers deeper into hunger and poverty. Millions are losing food assistance during rising inflation and economic instability, while food banks struggle to keep up with demand.

Source: NBC News

Scientists Press Congress on Trump’s Dismissal of Funding Agency Board

What Happened: More than 2,500 scientists warned Congress that Trump’s dismissal of the National Science Board and deep cuts to the National Science Foundation are severely disrupting American scientific research. Researchers say grant approvals have slowed dramatically while funding cuts and leadership purges create growing instability across major science programs.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are dismantling core American research institutions while China rapidly expands its scientific and technological power. Weakening federal science programs threatens U.S. innovation, competitiveness, and long-term national security.

Source: New York Times

Kennedy Is Driving a Vast Inquiry Into Vaccines, Despite His Public Silence

What Happened: RFK Jr. quietly launched a sweeping federal effort to reexamine vaccine safety across agencies including the CDC and FDA, despite toning down public anti-vaccine rhetoric ahead of the midterms. The initiative revisits long-debunked conspiracies linking vaccines to autism and chronic disease while redirecting millions in federal funding toward the effort.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is using federal health agencies to legitimize anti-vaccine conspiracy theories that have already been repeatedly disproven. The effort risks lowering vaccination rates, eroding trust in public health, and escalating the return of preventable diseases.

Source: New York Times

U.S. departure from WHO could hinder hantavirus response

What Happened: Health experts warned that the U.S. withdrawal from the World Health Organization is limiting access to key surveillance, sequencing, and contact-tracing information tied to the hantavirus outbreak. Experts say the CDC is now receiving information more slowly and indirectly as additional cases emerge.

Why It Matters: Trump’s withdrawal from global health coordination weakened America’s ability to respond quickly to international disease outbreaks. Combined with cuts to public health infrastructure, the move left the U.S. more vulnerable to future pandemics and health emergencies.

Source: NBC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran reveals demands Trump dismissed, punts on nuclear talks

What Happened: Iran rejected major parts of Trump’s proposal and demanded war reparations, sanctions relief, release of frozen assets, and recognition of Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran also pushed to delay nuclear talks while focusing on ending military conflict and blockades, prompting Trump to call the response “totally unacceptable.”

Why It Matters: Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz and prolonged negotiations to pressure the U.S. while Trump struggles to find an exit from the war. Tehran openly demanding concessions, reparations, and strategic control shows how badly Trump’s war weakened American leverage and emboldened Iran.

Source: The Hill

U.S. and Iran Are Locked in a Stalemate That’s Neither Peace nor War

What Happened: The U.S. and Iran remain locked in a prolonged standoff as talks stall and both sides avoid returning to full-scale war while refusing major concessions. Iran continues using the Strait of Hormuz and nuclear talks as leverage while demanding sanctions relief, war reparations, and long-term guarantees, as Trump warns the ceasefire is “on life support.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is turning into a prolonged crisis with no clear exit strategy. The instability keeps global energy markets disrupted, raises the risk of renewed escalation, and deepens economic pressure at home as the conflict drags on.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump says he’s seriously considering making Venezuela the 51st US state

What Happened: Trump said he is “seriously considering” making Venezuela the 51st U.S. state following the capture of Maduro and expanding U.S. involvement in the country’s oil and internal affairs. The comments come as the U.S. increases military activity in the Caribbean and American energy companies deepen involvement in Venezuela’s oil sector.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly embracing expansionist and imperial-style rhetoric by talking about taking control of sovereign nations. Treating military force, regime change, and economic leverage as tools for territorial expansion further destabilizes the region and resembles the revanchist rhetoric used by Russia for its invasions and aggressions.

Source: The Independent

Xi Is Poised to Press Trump on Arms Sales to Taiwan

What Happened: Xi Jinping is expected to pressure Trump during their Beijing summit to delay or reduce U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. China is reportedly pushing Trump to scale back military support in exchange for improved economic cooperation and trade ties.

Why It Matters: China is using economic leverage to pressure Trump into weakening support for Taiwan and moving closer to Beijing’s position. Any reduction in arms sales would weaken deterrence, undermine U.S. credibility with allies, and embolden China against Taiwan.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Wanted former Polish minister flees Hungary as Magyar takes power

What Happened: Former Polish Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro fled Hungary after newly elected Prime Minister Peter Magyar signaled he would honor Poland’s extradition request. Ziobro, who faces allegations of misusing public funds and deploying spyware against political opponents, had previously received protection from Orban and reportedly fled to the U.S.

Why It Matters: The case shows how authoritarian-aligned networks protect political allies accused of corruption and anti-democratic abuses. Ziobro's reported flight to the U.S. shows that America is seen as a refuge for illiberal and authoritarian figures.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US consumer sentiment hits record low in early May

What Happened: U.S. consumer sentiment fell to a record low in early May as rising gasoline prices and broader cost pressures strained household finances. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 48.2, the weakest reading on record, as Americans reported growing anxiety over inflation, fuel prices, and economic instability tied to the Iran war.

Why It Matters: Americans are increasingly pessimistic as inflation, fuel costs, and economic pressures continue rising under Trump’s policies and escalating war. Falling consumer confidence signals deepening financial stress and growing fears of a broader economic downturn.

Source: Reuters

GM cutting hundreds of salaried IT workers as it trims costs, evaluates needs

What Happened: General Motors is laying off roughly 500 to 600 salaried IT employees, mainly in Texas and Michigan, as the company cuts costs and restructures technology operations. The layoffs come as GM continues investing heavily in artificial intelligence and automation initiatives.

Why It Matters: More white-collar workers are losing jobs as corporations slash labor costs while pouring money into AI and automation. Workers are being squeezed by layoffs, rising costs, and growing economic instability while major companies prioritize cost-cutting and shareholder returns.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

48.2 — Record-low U.S. consumer sentiment reading in early May

500 to 600 — GM salaried IT workers being laid off

$187 billion — SNAP cuts under Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy bill

50% — Drop in Arizona food stamp enrollment

200,000 — Arizona children who lost food stamp benefits

2,500+ — Scientists urging Congress to reverse Trump’s attack on the National Science Foundation

287(g) — Program turning local police into immigration enforcement partners

179,000 — Louisiana ballots already cast amid GOP redistricting chaos

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s USPS election order is now in court — Will judges block the effort to turn the Postal Service into a mail voting enforcement arm?

Republicans are rushing new congressional maps through Southern states — How many Black-held districts will be dismantled before the midterms?

Trump’s pressure campaign against Disney and ABC is escalating — Will more media companies fold under political and regulatory pressure?

Iran talks remain stalled while the ceasefire stays fragile — How long before the Strait of Hormuz crisis triggers another escalation?

Xi is pressuring Trump over Taiwan arms sales — Will Trump weaken deterrence in exchange for business or diplomatic concessions with China?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Election Sabotage — Republicans are exploiting eroded voting rights protections to redraw districts, suppress Black political power, and create new barriers around ballot access.

Weaponized Government — The Pentagon, FCC, FTC, DOJ, and USPS are increasingly being used to pressure critics, intimidate opponents, and consolidate political control.

Media Suppression — Regulatory threats against The Walt Disney Company, ABC News, and other outlets show a growing campaign to weaken independent journalism and suppress critical coverage.

Science Under Attack — Purges inside federal science agencies and slowed research funding are weakening America’s innovation base and long-term national security capacity.

Imperial Drift — Trump’s posture toward Iran, Venezuela, Greenland, and Taiwan reflects a foreign policy built around coercion, instability, and transactional power rather than strategic stability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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