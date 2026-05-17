Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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SUE Speaks's avatar
SUE Speaks
7d

I haven’t been looking at these posts seeing as I stay up on all that content, but, looking at it now, I am knocked out by how it is set up, with no screaming resentments but just the facts, ma’am, and level-headed conclusions. Spreading this widely in MAGA territory would be better than all those horror-recountings we use as ads. Just get MAGA to see the truth, as this communication provides.

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