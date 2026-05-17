Soldiers of the US Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Stryker Brigade during NATO military exercises near Bemowo Piskie, Poland, on May 7. Photographer: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 8-10

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump pardon recipients face congressional investigation over "pay-to-play" questions

What Happened: Congressional Democrats launched an investigation into whether Trump’s pardons and commutations were influenced by political donations, lobbying, and financial ties to people in Trump’s orbit. Lawmakers are examining clemency granted to figures including Changpeng Zhao and Trevor Milton, whose pardon followed millions in donations to Trump-linked groups.

Why It Matters: Trump’s pardon system is operating as a pay-to-play scheme for wealthy allies and political insiders. The overlap between money, influence, and clemency is deepening corruption and eroding trust in the justice system.

Source: CBS News

Trump Exempted Some of the Nation’s Biggest Polluters From Air Quality Rules. All It Took Was an Email.

What Happened: Trump officials granted more than 180 industrial facilities temporary exemptions from key Clean Air Act protections after companies requested relief through a simple EPA email process. Coal plants, oil refineries, copper smelters, and sterilization facilities emitting hazardous pollutants were among those approved, often without meaningful scientific or public health review.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling environmental protections and giving major polluters direct access to regulatory carveouts that will increase toxic emissions for millions of Americans. Corporate interests and donors are overriding public health protections through backroom deregulation and executive power.

Source: ProPublica

The No-Bid Contract That Is Turning Washington’s Reflecting Pool Blue

What Happened: Trump awarded a $6.9 million no-bid contract to repaint the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool blue after he personally pushed the project as part of the “America 250” celebrations. The contract went to a company Trump said worked on his swimming pools despite little apparent experience with comparable federal projects.

Why It Matters: Trump is bypassing oversight and procurement standards to reward favored contractors and reshape D.C. around his personal image. Taxpayer money and national landmarks are increasingly being used for patronage and political spectacle.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Republicans who denied 2020 election results could be governors next year

What Happened: Republican candidates who played major roles in efforts to overturn the 2020 election are emerging as leading contenders for governor in swing states, including Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan. Many backed lawsuits challenging Biden’s victory, voted against certification, spread fraud lies, or continue pushing restrictive “election integrity” measures.

Why It Matters: Governors control key parts of election administration, certification disputes, and voting rules in elections. Putting 2020 election deniers in charge of major battleground states raises the risk of future attempts to manipulate or overturn election outcomes.

Source: The Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ moves to strip citizenship of 12 people amid denaturalization push

What Happened: Trump’s Justice Department announced denaturalization actions against 12 naturalized U.S. citizens accused of offenses ranging from war crimes and terrorism to sexual abuse. DOJ officials signaled plans to significantly expand efforts to revoke citizenship as part of Trump’s broader immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump is expanding government power to strip citizenship while escalating fear-based immigration enforcement tactics. The growing use of denaturalization is a test run for expanding these tactics on a much larger scale while weakening protections once considered untouchable.

Source: USA Today

Inside the Justice Department’s shakeup of the John Brennan investigation

What Happened: The Justice Department removed the lead prosecutor overseeing the investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan after she reportedly warned that the evidence was too weak to support criminal charges. The department then brought in longtime Trump ally Joe diGenova to push the probe into a broader conspiracy case.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue to reshape the Justice Department around political retaliation and personal grievances. Prosecutors who resist weak or politically motivated cases are being pushed aside while loyalists are brought in to pursue Trump’s enemies.

Source: CNN

These blue states aren’t getting fire prevention money from Trump

What Happened: FEMA sharply slowed wildfire prevention and hazard mitigation grants after Trump returned to office, delaying roughly 1,000 projects nationwide, including multiple fire prevention efforts in California and Colorado. A Washington Post analysis found Republican-led states continued receiving major funding while high-risk blue states received little or no assistance despite worsening wildfire threats.

Why It Matters: Vulnerable communities are left exposed ahead of another major fire season while disaster funding is tied to politics. Trump is using federal resources to reward allies and punish political opponents and blue states.

Source: The Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Larry Ellison Promised to Fire CNN Anchors If Trump Approved Takeover

What Happened: Press freedom groups accused Larry Ellison of potentially pursuing a “corrupt exchange” with Trump after reports he discussed firing CNN anchors and commentators disliked by Trump if a broader media takeover moved forward. The allegations come amid wider editorial and staffing shakeups at major media companies.

Why It Matters: Billionaire media owners are aligning with Trump to avoid retaliation and gain political favor. It mirrors what happened in Russia, where oligarchs took over major media outlets and reshaped them around loyalty to the regime and removed independent journalists.

Source: The New Republic

ABC accuses FCC of violating its First Amendment rights over its scrutiny of "The View"

What Happened: ABC accused the FCC of violating its First Amendment rights after the agency demanded the network prove that “The View” qualifies as a legitimate news program or risk triggering equal airtime requirements for political candidates. The dispute comes amid escalating pressure on media companies criticized by Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue to use federal regulatory power to pressure and intimidate media outlets viewed as hostile to the regime. Regulatory agencies are increasingly being weaponized against the press through selective enforcement and political retaliation.

Source: CBS News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

The Trump administration arrested the parents of at least 27,000 kids in seven months, ICE records show

What Happened: A Guardian analysis of ICE records found that Trump officials arrested the parents of at least 27,000 children between January and August 2025 as part of its mass deportation campaign. Thousands of U.S. citizen children were affected, with many families separated after parents were detained or deported to different countries.

Why It Matters: Family separation has again become a core part of Trump’s cruel immigration crackdown. Mass arrests, detention, and deportations are traumatizing children and tearing apart families across the country.

Source: The Guardian

Thousands of asylum-seekers abandon their cases as ICE seeks to deport them to nations they aren't from

What Happened: Thousands of asylum seekers are abandoning their immigration cases after Trump officials expanded efforts to deport migrants to countries they are not from. Immigration attorneys say the new policies are creating fear and confusion by forcing migrants to defend against deportation to these countries.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using detention, fear, and deportation threats to pressure migrants into abandoning asylum claims before they receive full hearings. The policy is designed to break asylum seekers through fear, intimidation, and exhaustion.

Source: CBS News

“Counterterrorism” Now Officially Means Targeting Trans People

What Happened: The White House released a new counterterrorism strategy prioritizing the “neutralization” of groups it describes as “anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist,” while largely omitting far-right extremism. Led by Sebastian Gorka, the strategy places transgender activists and left-wing groups alongside cartels and Islamist terror organizations.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are expanding counterterrorism powers to target LGBTQ communities, protest movements, and political dissent. It mirrors authoritarian tactics used to criminalize opponents under the guise of “national security.”

Source: Mother Jones

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DOJ sees fallout after push to prosecute former FBI director James Comey

What Happened: Multiple federal prosecutors resigned, were demoted, or sought transfers amid fallout from the Justice Department’s repeated attempts to prosecute former FBI Director James Comey. The prosecutions, widely criticized as politically motivated and legally weak, disrupted major cases inside the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia and triggered unrest across the department.

Why It Matters: Trump’s push to prosecute political enemies is destabilizing the Justice Department and driving experienced prosecutors out of federal law enforcement. Political retaliation is overtaking independent law enforcement and weakening the department’s ability to handle real corruption and national security threats.

Source: The Washington Post

‘Empty and vapid’ CDC finally responds to hantavirus outbreak. But experts say it’s too little, too late

What Happened: The CDC faced criticism after taking days to fully respond to a deadly hantavirus outbreak, with much of the international response instead led by the World Health Organization after the U.S. withdrawal under Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts and politicization of public health agencies weakened America’s ability to respond to dangerous outbreaks. The delayed response exposed how hollowed-out agencies have left the U.S. vulnerable during emergencies and future outbreaks.

Source: The Guardian

Black Lung Surges in Coal Country as Trump Slow-Walks Protections

What Happened: Cases of black lung disease are rising sharply across Appalachia as miners face growing exposure to dangerous silica dust while Trump officials delay stronger workplace protections. Clinics report increasing numbers of miners in their 30s and 40s developing severe and often fatal forms of the disease.

Why It Matters: Trump claims to support coal workers while his regime weakens protections as miners develop deadly black lung disease at rising rates. Coal company profits and political optics are being prioritized over workers’ health and survival.

Source: Mother Jones

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump and Netanyahu Say Iran War Is Not Over

What Happened: Trump and Netanyahu said the war with Iran is not over, contradicting earlier White House claims that military operations had ended. Both leaders said further strikes remain possible, with Trump warning additional U.S. attacks could still happen.

Why It Matters: Trump is pulling the U.S. deeper into another prolonged Middle East war after falsely claiming the conflict was over. The war is destabilizing global markets and expanding without congressional approval or oversight.

Source: New York Times

State Department reviewing all Mexican consulates in U.S. as tensions grow

What Happened: The State Department launched a review of all 53 Mexican consulates operating in the U.S. amid escalating tensions with Mexico over cartel violence and security cooperation. The review comes as Trump officials ramp up extradition demands and criminal cases targeting Mexican political figures.

Why It Matters: Trump is escalating tensions with one of America’s largest trading partners and neighbors. Any closures will disrupt services for millions while damaging diplomatic relations, immigration coordination, and cross-border cooperation.

Source: CBS News

NATO Nations Brace for Trump to Pull More Troops from Europe

What Happened: NATO officials expect Trump to announce additional troop withdrawals from Europe following plans to remove 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany. Officials fear more cuts could target countries, including Italy and Spain, while Trump considers scaling back military exercises tied to NATO deterrence against Russia.

Why It Matters: Trump is handing Russia another major victory by weakening NATO and reducing America’s military presence in Europe. The withdrawals undermine Western deterrence, fracture alliance unity, and embolden the Kremlin.

Source: Bloomberg

US intelligence-gathering flights are surging off Cuba

What Happened: U.S. military intelligence flights near Cuba have surged since February, with surveillance aircraft and drones operating near Havana and Santiago de Cuba. The buildup follows Trump escalating sanctions, rhetoric, and pressure against Cuba.

Why It Matters: The military buildup mirrors patterns seen before recent U.S. escalations involving Venezuela and Iran. Trump is increasingly relying on military pressure and intelligence operations against countries he views as hostile to the U.S.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Long Overlooked, Caspian Sea Provides Strategic Trade Route for Iran

What Happened: The Caspian Sea is a major trade and military corridor linking Russia and Iran as both regimes work to bypass Western sanctions and U.S. pressure. U.S. officials say Russia is shipping drone components and goods through the route to help Iran rebuild military capabilities and evade disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz.

Why It Matters: Russia continues helping Iran attack American interests and strengthen its military capabilities against the U.S. and its allies. Even as Moscow endangers American interests, Trump publicly praises Putin and refuses to confront him over his support for Iran.

Source: New York Times

Kremlin says it expects US envoys Witkoff, Kushner, 'quite soon'

What Happened: The Kremlin said Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected back in Moscow soon for more talks as the White House continues pressuring Ukraine to surrender. Russian officials again demanded that Ukraine surrender illegally occupied territory.

Why It Matters: Trump’s envoys keep returning to Moscow while the Kremlin demands Ukraine surrender occupied territory. Trump continues siding with Russia and pressuring Ukraine to hand over land seized during its genocidal invasion.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The Iran war’s unexpected victims: American farmers

What Happened: Fertilizer prices surged after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which severely impacted American farmers already facing economic strain. Farm groups warned that nearly 70% of U.S. farmers may no longer be able to afford enough fertilizer to fully plant and maintain crops as diesel and operating costs keep rising.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is driving up fertilizer, fuel, and operating costs across rural America while farmers are already struggling with tariffs and economic instability. The crisis threatens food production, pushes more farms toward bankruptcy, and will further raise grocery prices.

Source: MS NOW

Trump threatens EU with ‘much higher’ tariffs if no trade deal signed by new deadline

What Happened: Trump threatened the European Union with “much higher” tariffs if it fails to finalize a trade agreement with the U.S. by July 4. He also renewed pressure on European leaders with proposed 25% tariffs on imported EU vehicles.

Why It Matters: Trump continues using tariffs against allies, fueling economic instability and uncertainty for businesses and consumers. The trade threats are further straining relations with Europe as global tensions and economic instability continue rising.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$6.9 million — No-bid contract awarded for Trump’s Reflecting Pool project

180+ — Polluting facilities granted temporary Clean Air Act exemptions by Trump officials

12 — Naturalized U.S. citizens targeted in new DOJ denaturalization actions

27,000+ — Children whose parents were arrested by Trump officials in the first seven months of 2025

1,000 — FEMA hazard mitigation projects reportedly delayed nationwide.

5,000 — U.S. troops Trump plans to pull from Germany

53 — Mexican consulates in the U.S. now under State Department review

25+ — U.S. military intelligence flights conducted near Cuba since February

70% — Share of U.S. farmers who may be unable to afford all needed fertilizer

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump allies are pushing denaturalization powers further — How long before citizenship revocation expands beyond serious criminal cases and becomes a broader intimidation tool?

Trump’s DOJ continues targeting political enemies — Will loyalists secure indictments against figures like John Brennan despite weak evidence and internal resistance?

Election deniers are gaining power in battleground states — How much control over future election certification fights could they gain by 2028?

Trump is escalating pressure on Cuba — How far will military surveillance, sanctions, and regional tensions go?

Trump is weighing deeper troop reductions in Europe — How much further will U.S. withdrawals weaken NATO deterrence against Russia?

Public health systems are weakening as outbreaks emerge — Will the CDC’s limited response to hantavirus become a warning sign for the next major emergency?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Weaponized DOJ — The Justice Department is being reshaped around Trump’s revenge agenda, with prosecutors sidelined when they resist weak or politically motivated cases.

Mass Deportation — Denaturalization, family separation, third-country deportations, and asylum intimidation are becoming central tools of state power.

Politicized Government — FEMA funding delays and selective federal support show how government resources are being used to reward allies and punish opponents.

Attacked Media — FCC pressure, billionaire media consolidation, and direct attacks on journalists are part of a broader effort to intimidate and weaken independent reporting.

Fractured Alliances — Planned troop withdrawals from Europe are weakening NATO deterrence, straining alliances, and benefiting Russia.

Authoritarian Tactics — Across government, the pattern remains consistent: punish enemies, reward loyalists, weaken oversight, and expand executive control.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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