Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Mrs Brie Zee's avatar
Mrs Brie Zee
7d

I love the way Olga speaks the truth and gives us the real news not fake news

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Sebastian Rho's avatar
Sebastian Rho
7d

These examples point to something larger than ordinary scandal. The pattern is public power being converted into private advantage, pardons, contracts, deregulation, and enforcement discretion all moving in the same direction.

That is why I keep coming back to the idea of “corruption by design.” The danger is not only that rules are being broken, but that the system is being reshaped so accountability applies downward, while protection flows upward to allies, donors, and insiders.

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