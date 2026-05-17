Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Beth Dunlop's avatar
Beth Dunlop
7d

Soros? Giving to Trump? Either you got it mixed up or Bloomberg did.

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Emma's avatar
Emma
7d

so you know miller's name? good. if you don't know sebastian gorka you are 15 years behind.....

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