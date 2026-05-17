The Department of State, as seen in Washington on July 31, 2014. | Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The Billionaires Behind the Most Expensive Midterm Elections in History

What Happened: Political committees have already raised $4.7 billion ahead of the 2026 midterms, making it the most expensive midterm cycle in U.S. history. Billionaires including Elon Musk, Jeff Yass, Marc Andreessen, Miriam Adelson, and George Soros are pouring tens of millions into super PACs tied to Trump, AI policy, cryptocurrency regulation, Israel policy, and congressional control.

Why It Matters: Billionaires and dark money networks are gaining even more control over American politics and elections. U.S. elections are being shaped by a small group of wealthy donors with influence over domestic and foreign policy, regulation, technology, and political power.

Source: Bloomberg

Oil-price bets ahead of Iran war news totalled $7 billion, reporting shows

What Happened: Reuters found that traders placed roughly $7 billion in highly timed oil market bets just before major Trump announcements related to Iran, ceasefires, and the Strait of Hormuz. The trades have triggered investigations over whether insiders profited from nonpublic information tied to war and energy policy decisions.

Why It Matters: Politically connected actors reportedly profited from war-driven market swings while Americans deal with the economic damage through higher gas prices and inflation. The trades point to corruption, insider dealing, and financial exploitation.

Source: Reuters

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Conservative Group’s Connections at the State Department Raise Some Alarms

What Happened: Ben Franklin Fellowship, a private conservative nonprofit founded by former diplomats, has gained significant influence within the State Department under Marco Rubio. The group is helping identify, recruit, and promote diplomats aligned with Trump’s “America First” ideology while opposing diversity initiatives and reshaping the traditionally nonpartisan Foreign Service around ideological loyalty.

Why It Matters: The State Department is being reshaped through ideological vetting and loyalty networks. Career expertise and independent diplomacy are being replaced with political alignment and loyalty to Trump’s agenda.

Source: New York Times

Judge says DOGE grant terminations are unlawful and 'troubling'

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Musk’s DOGE operatives unlawfully terminated federal humanities grants using ChatGPT and DEI-related keywords to target programs involving race, gender, and civil rights. The court found DOGE operatives lacked authority to make the cuts and violated standard federal review procedures.

Why It Matters: DOGE, an unauthorized operation, used ideological targeting to purge federal programs tied to civil rights and diversity. Musk operatives were given sweeping power over federal funding and government operations with no transparency or accountability.

Source: ABC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Appeals court appears poised to reject Hegseth’s bid to punish Mark Kelly over ‘illegal orders’ video

What Happened: A federal appeals court appeared skeptical of Pete Hegseth’s attempt to punish Sen. Mark Kelly over a video urging service members to refuse illegal orders. Judges repeatedly questioned the Pentagon’s argument that retired military officers could face retaliation for defending a principle taught at U.S. military academies.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is trying to punish a political critic and Senator for defending the military’s obligation to reject unlawful orders. It is a direct attack on free speech to silence veterans and increases pressure for loyalty inside institutions meant to remain nonpartisan.

Source: CNN

Comey seeks to cancel upcoming court appearance in North Carolina in Trump threat case

What Happened: Former FBI Director James Comey asked to cancel an upcoming court appearance tied to charges that his “86 47” Instagram post threatened Trump, arguing he had already surrendered and appeared before a judge in Virginia. The case is the second prosecution brought against Comey by Trump’s Justice Department.

Why It Matters: This is the second time Trump’s DOJ has gone after James Comey after the first case collapsed. The Justice Department is being used to repeatedly target Trump’s political enemies and critics over protected speech and personal grievances.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Kash Patel ordered polygraphs of more than two dozen members of his team, sources say

What Happened: Kash Patel reportedly ordered polygraphs for more than two dozen current and former staff members, including members of his security detail, as he searches for suspected leaks amid growing scrutiny over his leadership. The reports come as Patel faces internal turmoil, bad press, and renewed questions about his conduct and use of FBI resources.

Why It Matters: The FBI is increasingly operating like an agency focused on protecting political leadership instead of enforcing the law. Loyalty tests, leak hunts, and intimidation tactics are creating a climate more associated with systems like those in Russia.

Source: MS NOW

Trump administration now classifies Antifa and left-wing networks among ‘major’ terror groups

What Happened: Trump officials released a new counterterrorism strategy classifying Antifa and other loosely defined left-wing networks among the top terror threats facing the U.S. alongside cartels and Islamist groups. The plan directs federal agencies to identify, map, and “neutralize” groups described as anti-American, radically pro-transgender, and anarchist.

Why It Matters: Expanding terrorism powers against loosely defined political movements mirrors tactics long used by Russia to silence opposition and criminalize dissent. Broad ideological labels are being used to justify surveillance, investigations, and prosecutions against political opponents and critics.

Source: CNN

DHS Demanded Google Surrender Data on Canadian’s Activity, Location Over Anti-ICE Posts

What Happened: DHS reportedly used a 1930 trade law to demand Google turn over location data, activity logs, and identifying information tied to a Canadian man who criticized ICE online after the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The man had not entered the U.S. in more than a decade, and civil liberties lawyers say the government abused customs powers to target political speech.

Why It Matters: DHS is using surveillance powers to track critics and political speech beyond U.S. borders. Obscure laws are being stretched to pressure tech companies into handing over private user data tied to dissent and criticism of the government.

Source: WIRED

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Kids Are Being Harmed by Tear Gas, Pepper Spray Under Trump. There Could Be Long-Term Consequences.

What Happened: At least 79 children across the country were harmed by tear gas or pepper spray used by federal immigration agents during Trump’s immigration crackdown. Children were exposed near schools, homes, protests, and inside family vehicles as judges in multiple cities criticized DHS officers for excessive force and unjustified use of chemical agents.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration agents used aggressive tactics that harmed children and civilians far beyond intended targets. Medical experts warned that tear gas and pepper spray can cause lasting physical and psychological harm, especially in young children.

Source: ProPublica

Tennessee approves new congressional map that dissolves majority Black district

What Happened: Tennessee Republicans approved a new congressional map that splits Memphis and its majority-Black population across three districts, effectively dismantling the state’s lone Democratic-held seat. The move follows Supreme Court decisions eroding Voting Rights Act protections.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using weakened voting rights protections to dilute Black political representation and lock in long-term power. The redistricting is a direct attack on Black political power, representation, and voting rights.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The Trump administration is deleting government data. From infant deaths to hunger, here are five ways it’s hurting Americans

What Happened: Trump officials deleted federal datasets covering public health, climate disasters, food insecurity, hazardous chemicals, and LGBTQ youth as part of their broader attack on diversity, climate, and public health programs. The cuts included deleted EPA tools, halted CDC surveys, terminated hunger tracking programs, and dismantled climate disaster databases used by researchers and local governments.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are erasing critical government data used to track disease, hunger, toxic exposure, and climate disasters. Destroying these systems leaves Americans less informed, less prepared, and more vulnerable during crises.

Source: The Guardian

Hantavirus Response Shows How Trump Cuts Have Compromised U.S. Preparedness

What Happened: Trump’s delayed response to a hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship exposed major gaps created by purges to staffing and cuts to infectious disease programs. Federal agencies were slow to coordinate, communicate, and monitor potentially exposed Americans. Experts warn the U.S. is now less prepared for a larger outbreak or pandemic.

Why It Matters: Trump’s cuts to public health infrastructure weakened America’s ability to respond to disease outbreaks. Reduced staffing and broken coordination are leaving Americans dangerously unprepared for future health crises.

Source: New York Times

CISA's sharp reductions in election-security assistance could leave midterms vulnerable, senator says

What Happened: Sen. Mark Warner warned that deep cuts to CISA’s election security programs are reducing cybersecurity assistance, intelligence sharing, and threat monitoring ahead of the 2026 midterms. State and local officials say they are receiving far less federal support as concerns grow over foreign interference and cyber threats.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weakening federal defenses against cyberattacks, disinformation operations, and foreign interference ahead of the election. Election systems are becoming more vulnerable as key security protections are dismantled.

Source: Defense One

Trump-appointed panel calls for overhauling how FEMA operates

What Happened: A Trump-appointed FEMA review panel recommended major changes to disaster response, including shifting more responsibility to states, streamlining federal oversight, and downsizing parts of FEMA it described as “bloated and inefficient.” The report also proposes scaling back reviews and pushing more flood insurance management into private markets.

Why It Matters: The proposed overhaul would weaken federal disaster response as climate disasters become more severe and frequent. Poorer and disaster-prone communities would face greater risks with less federal support during emergencies.

Source: The Washington Post

Why Congress Is Struggling to Do the Bare Minimum

What Happened: Congress is mired in dysfunction, with record shutdowns, legislative paralysis, and growing reliance on executive power as lawmakers fail to pass basic legislation. Trump has increasingly bypassed Congress on tariffs, military action, and major policy decisions while GOP infighting deepens gridlock.

Why It Matters: Congressional Republicans are acting as subservients to Trump instead of functioning as an independent branch of government. By refusing to exercise oversight or challenge executive power, they are helping accelerate democratic erosion and unchecked presidential authority.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Takes Its Time on a Response to Trump

What Happened: Iran is reportedly “weighing” a U.S. proposal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for sanctions relief and a temporary halt to uranium enrichment while broader nuclear negotiations continue. The delay comes as energy prices surge, shipping remains disrupted, and backlash grows over Trump’s handling of the war.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war with Iran destabilized global energy markets and pushed the U.S. closer to another prolonged Middle East war. Iran showed how easily it could disrupt a critical global energy chokepoint, driving inflation, destabilizing allies, and rattling the global economy.

Source: Bloomberg

U.S. intelligence says Iran can outlast Trump’s Hormuz blockade for months

What Happened: A confidential CIA assessment reportedly found Iran can withstand Trump’s blockade for several months while still retaining much of its missile and drone arsenal despite weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes. The findings directly contradict Trump’s claims that Iran’s military and economy are near collapse.

Why It Matters: Trump publicly exaggerated the success of the war while intelligence assessments show Iran still retains major military capabilities.

Source: The Washington Post

Iran-backed groups targeted U.S. facilities in Iraq 600 times, U.S. official says

What Happened: U.S. officials said Iran-backed militias carried out more than 600 attacks on American diplomatic and military-linked facilities in Iraq since the Iran war began. Trump officials are pressuring Iraq’s government to break ties with Iranian-linked militias.

Why It Matters: Iran-backed militias remain deeply embedded inside Iraq despite years of U.S. military involvement and influence efforts. The growing instability increases the risk of wider regional war while exposing the limits of American power in Iraq. Source: NBC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Secret document reveals Russia’s plans to aid Iran

What Happened: A confidential document reportedly shows Russia offering Iran advanced “unjammable” drones along with training on how to deploy them against American forces in the Gulf and potentially beyond. The proposal highlights deepening military cooperation between Moscow and Tehran as both regimes are aligned against the U.S. and Western interests.

Why It Matters: Russia continues helping Iran attack American interests and strengthen its military capabilities against the U.S. and its allies. Even as Moscow endangers American interests, Trump publicly praises Putin and refuses to confront him over his support for Iran.

Source: The Economist

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trade Court Rules Trump’s 10% Global Tariff Is Illegal

What Happened: A federal trade court ruled that Trump illegally imposed his 10% global tariff by improperly using emergency trade powers meant for a different economic crisis. The decision is another legal blow to Trump’s attempt to wage a sweeping trade war without congressional approval.

Why It Matters: The ruling shows Trump’s continued attempt to bypass Congress and unilaterally wage a global tariff war. His erratic trade policies have led to economic instability, disrupted markets, and strained relations with allies.

Source: New York Times

US says airline jet fuel costs jumped $1.8 billion or 56% in March

What Happened: U.S. airlines spent more than $5 billion on jet fuel in March, a 56% increase from February, as Trump’s Iran war and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz sent fuel prices soaring.

Why It Matters: The spike is driving higher airfares, route cuts, and growing financial strain across the airline industry. The longer the war continues, the greater the risk of broader economic fallout hitting consumers and travel.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$4.7 billion — Amount already raised ahead of the 2026 midterms, making it the most expensive midterm cycle in U.S. history

$7 billion — Oil-market bets placed ahead of major Iran war-related announcements

200+ — Foreign Service officers purged by the State Department after months on administrative leave

600+ — Attacks carried out by Iran-backed militias on U.S. facilities in Iraq since the Iran war began

79 — Children identified as harmed by tear gas or pepper spray during Trump immigration operations

12,000 — Hazardous chemical facilities previously searchable through EPA tools removed under Trump

56% — Increase in U.S. airline jet fuel costs in March following disruptions tied to the Iran war

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is pushing the limits of executive power in court — Will judges continue blocking overreach or eventually fail to slow the administration?

Public health systems have been hollowed out — How vulnerable is the U.S. to a larger outbreak or pandemic response failure?

Republicans are using eroded Voting Rights Act protections to redraw maps — How aggressively will congressional districts be reshaped ahead of 2026?

Trump officials are expanding surveillance and terrorism authorities — How soon before those powers are turned more aggressively against protesters and political opponents?

Trump is replacing experienced officials with ideological loyalists across government — How much further will the purge of independent leadership spread through national security, law enforcement, and diplomacy?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Institutional Capture — Trump allies are reshaping federal agencies through loyalty networks, ideological vetting, and the removal of experienced career officials.

Surveillance Expansion — DHS and federal agencies are expanding data collection, monitoring, and investigative powers against activists, immigrants, journalists, and political critics.

Public Health Vulnerability — Cuts to health infrastructure, disease monitoring, staffing, and global coordination are leaving the country less prepared for future crises.

Information Control — The deletion of federal datasets and growing attacks on independent journalism are weakening public access to reliable information and accountability.

Global Instability — Trump’s Iran war and broader foreign policy decisions are driving economic disruption, energy shocks, U.S. isolation, and growing global instability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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