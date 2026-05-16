FBI personnel enter a building in Portsmouth, Va., on Wednesday. The Associated Press

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 6

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s Justice Department takes steps to drop its case against the GOP’s Andy Ogles

What Happened: The Justice Department is preparing to drop a federal campaign finance investigation into GOP Rep. Andy Ogles, agreeing to return or destroy evidence tied to allegations he falsified campaign loan disclosures during his 2022 congressional run.

Why It Matters: Trump’s DOJ is protecting political allies while using federal law enforcement against his perceived enemies. Dropping the case against Ogles reinforces that accountability now depends on loyalty to Trump, and not whether laws were broken.

Source: MS NOW

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Louisianians sound the alarm about voter confusion after House primaries delayed "It's a lot of chaos," one voter said.

What Happened: Louisiana voters are reporting widespread confusion after Gov. Jeff Landry delayed the state’s House primaries following a Supreme Court ruling on congressional maps, even though those races still appear on ballots and votes cast for them will not count.

Why It Matters: Changing election rules after ballots are already printed creates confusion, suppresses participation, and makes voters feel the system is rigged, and that is exactly why Republicans are doing this. As redistricting fights escalate nationwide, this kind of chaos further damages trust in elections ahead of the midterms.

Source: ABC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI searches Virginia Senate leader’s office as part of corruption probe, AP sources say

What Happened: The FBI searched the office and cannabis shop of Louise Lucas as part of a corruption investigation that reportedly began under the Biden administration, though Democrats argue the probe comes amid a broader pattern of politically charged investigations under Trump.

Why It Matters: The raid underscores that Trump’s DOJ and FBI have become politicized and focused on political figures and his perceived opponents. Coming amid escalating fights over elections and redistricting, it further deepens distrust in federal law enforcement and the justice system.

Source: Associated Press

Justice Department targets slow immigration judges as Trump pushes faster deportations

What Happened: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department is targeting immigration judges it believes are moving too slowly or ruling too favorably toward migrants as Trump accelerates his mass deportation agenda.

Why It Matters: Immigration courts are being reshaped around deportation quotas instead of due process. Judges are being pressured to deliver the outcomes the regime wants, turning the courts into enforcement arms rather than independent legal bodies.

Source: Associated Press

Probe of Trump Foes Upends Justice Department’s Miami Hub

What Happened: Trump is ramping up investigations through the Justice Department’s Miami office targeting former intelligence and law enforcement officials connected to investigations into Russia’s attack on the 2016 election.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal law enforcement to go after people involved in investigating Russia’s attack on the 2016 election. Resources are being diverted away from national security, corruption, fraud, and organized crime cases to pursue Trump’s personal grievances.

Source: Bloomberg

Justice Department launches civil rights probe into prosecutor in Virginia

What Happened: The Justice Department launched a civil rights investigation into Steve Descano, accusing the Democratic prosecutor of giving favorable treatment to undocumented immigrants in criminal cases.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is being used to target Democratic prosecutors and pressure local officials who oppose the regime’s immigration agenda. It further politicizes federal law enforcement and expands federal pressure over local justice systems.

Source: The Washington Post

DOJ Plans Intervention in Trump Supreme Court Carroll Appeal

What Happened: The Justice Department plans to ask the Supreme Court to intervene in E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case and substitute the U.S. government for Trump, arguing he was acting as a federal employee when he denied Carroll’s sexual assault allegations in 2019.

Why It Matters: If the Supreme Court allows this, the case would likely be thrown out because the federal government cannot be sued for defamation. That would let Trump use the power of the presidency to escape personal liability tied to very serious sexual assault findings.

Source: Bloomberg

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FBI probing leaks to journalist who wrote explosive article on Kash Patel, sources say

What Happened: The FBI has reportedly launched a leak investigation tied to an Atlantic article detailing alleged heavy drinking and erratic behavior by FBI Director Kash Patel, with agents examining leaks to journalist Sarah Fitzpatrick, even though the story did not involve classified information.

Why It Matters: The FBI is being used to go after leaks tied to embarrassing reporting rather than national security threats. It underscores that federal law enforcement is increasingly being used to intimidate journalists, whistleblowers, and critics of Trump officials.

Source: MS NOW

TikTok’s algorithm favored Republican content in 2024 US elections, study finds

What Happened: A new study published in Nature found TikTok’s algorithm disproportionately pushed pro-Republican political content to users during the 2024 election cycle, including to accounts trained to engage with Democratic content.

Why It Matters: The findings raise new concerns about how powerful social media algorithms can shape political narratives and voter perceptions without transparency or public oversight, especially among younger voters who increasingly rely on TikTok and other social media platforms for news.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Independent agency overseeing misconduct in immigration detention facilities shut down

What Happened: Trump officials shut down the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, an independent watchdog responsible for investigating complaints and misconduct inside immigration detention facilities. The office handled allegations involving abuse, medical neglect, deaths in custody, and conditions inside ICE detention centers.

Why It Matters: The closure removes key oversight as concerns grow over increased reports of deaths, abuse, medical neglect, and deteriorating conditions inside ICE detention centers. This further erodes accountability while Trump rapidly expands mass detention and deportation operations.

Source: ABC News

US DOJ says UCLA’s medical school favors Black, Hispanic applicants in admission

What Happened: Trump’s Justice Department accused UCLA’s medical school of favoring Black and Hispanic applicants in admissions, escalating the regime’s broader crackdown on diversity policies at universities.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue to escalate their campaign against affirmative action and diversity initiatives in higher education, using federal investigations and lawsuits to pressure universities into reshaping admissions policies, dismantling campus programs, and enforcing ideological conformity.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Kash Patel’s Personalized Bourbon Stash

What Happened: A new Atlantic report revealed FBI Director Kash Patel has been distributing personalized bourbon bottles engraved with his name and FBI branding to staff and civilians, while current and former agents raise concerns over his behavior, self-promotion, and alleged use of DOJ resources to transport the alcohol.

Why It Matters: This further shows a lack of professionalism, seriousness, and ethical leadership inside the FBI under Patel. The bureau is increasingly being reshaped around loyalty, intimidation, and personal branding instead of institutional integrity.

Source: The Atlantic

How Trump Has Made the Doctor Shortage Worse

What Happened: Trump’s immigration crackdown has worsened the U.S. doctor shortage by delaying visas and work permit renewals for foreign-born physicians, leaving hospitals scrambling ahead of the July residency and fellowship deadline.

Why It Matters: The delays are disrupting an already strained healthcare system that depends heavily on immigrant doctors. Some physicians are now considering leaving the U.S. entirely, deepening America’s growing medical workforce crisis.

Source: Bloomberg

Agency will move forward with plans to propose weakening some Biden-era PFAS limits, official says

What Happened: Trump officials are moving to weaken parts of the Biden-era drinking water limits on PFAS, “forever chemicals,” delaying enforcement for some chemicals and rescinding limits for others.

Why It Matters: The rollback erodes federal protections against toxic chemicals linked to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and other serious health risks. It puts industry interests ahead of public health and environmental safety.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US Says Offensive Phase of Iran War Over as Ship Hit in Strait

What Happened: Trump declared the offensive phase of the Iran war over and paused a U.S.-led effort to move trapped ships through the Strait of Hormuz as he pushes for a deal with Tehran, even as another cargo vessel was struck in the waterway.

Why It Matters: The war remains volatile despite White House claims of deescalation. Shipping, oil markets, and regional security remain under threat while Trump faces growing backlash over a costly and unpopular conflict.

Source: Bloomberg

US cancels visas for board of Costa Rica newspaper critical of Trump ally

What Happened: The U.S. revoked visas for multiple board members of Costa Rica’s leading newspaper, La Nación, which has been sharply critical of Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, a close Trump ally.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using visa power to pressure journalists and independent media tied to political critics. It expands attacks on press freedom beyond the United States and shows how state power is increasingly being used to punish dissent.

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

How the Kremlin Turned a MAGA Influencer Trip Into an Influence Operation

What Happened: An investigation found that a 2025 trip to Moldova and Moscow by a group of MAGA-aligned influencers and religious conservatives was amplified by Kremlin networks as part of a broader Russian influence operation tied to Moldova’s parliamentary elections.

Why It Matters: Russia continues exploiting MAGA-aligned activists, religious conservatives, and pro-Trump media figures to spread Kremlin propaganda and disinformation abroad. The operation weaponized claims of “Christian persecution” to undermine Moldova’s pro-European government and manipulate voters ahead of a critical election.

Source: VSquare

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US Gasoline Hits $4.50, Nears All-Time High as Iran Fuel Crunch Grows

What Happened: U.S. gasoline prices surged past $4.50 a gallon for the first time since 2022 as the prolonged Iran war continues disrupting global energy markets and tightening fuel supplies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is driving up fuel costs and worsening inflation for Americans already struggling with high prices. The longer the conflict continues, the more economic damage it will cause for all Americans.

Source: Bloomberg

Jet-Fuel Prices Are Spiking and Trump’s Advisers Are Worried

What Happened: Jet fuel prices have surged since the Iran war began, forcing airlines to raise fares, cut flights, and warn Trump officials about growing economic fallout ahead of the summer travel season.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is raising airfare and travel costs while putting more financial pressure on Americans. Prolonged conflict will continue to damage travel, inflation, and the broader economy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Fed officials say rising supply chain risks fuel concern of more persistent inflation

What Happened: Federal Reserve officials warned that Trump’s prolonged Iran war is increasing the risk of sustained inflation as high oil prices and supply chain disruptions continue driving up shipping, fuel, and industrial input costs.

Why It Matters: The economic fallout from the war is spreading far beyond energy prices and pushing inflation deeper into the broader economy. Persistent inflation will keep pressure on consumers, businesses, and financial markets.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$4.50 — U.S. average gasoline price nearing record highs amid the Iran conflict

$5 billion — U.S. airline jet fuel costs in March after the Iran war disrupted global energy markets

56% — Increase in airline fuel spending from February to March

3.7 million — Immigration court backlog as Trump pressures judges to speed up deportation cases

5 — Board members of Costa Rica’s leading newspaper stripped of U.S. visas after criticizing a Trump ally

47 — Migrant deaths reported in ICE custody during Trump’s current term

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s DOJ is escalating investigations against critics and opponents — Will Trump succeed in prosecuting political opponents and critics?

The Iran conflict is starting to hit the economy — How long before inflation and market instability begin hitting consumers even harder?

Trump is escalating attacks on universities and academic independence — How many more schools will face investigations, funding threats, and political pressure?

Oversight inside detention systems and federal agencies is being dismantled — How many more accountability mechanisms will disappear under Trump?

Trump continues consolidating executive power as checks weaken — How far will he go while Congress and the courts fail to impose meaningful limits?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices and interest rates rise and the job market weakens.

Weaponization of Government — Federal agencies continue to be increasingly used to protect allies, punish critics, and pressure political opponents.

Mass Deportation Infrastructure — Immigration courts, detention systems, and federal agencies are being reshaped around speed, enforcement, and loyalty to Trump’s agenda.

Collapse of Oversight — Independent watchdogs, inspectors, and accountability mechanisms are being weakened or dismantled as Trump expands executive power.

Normalization of Corruption — Political loyalty and personal connections determine who faces persecution and who receives protection.

Press and Information Warfare — Journalists, whistleblowers, and independent media face growing intimidation while disinformation and propaganda continue spreading online.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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