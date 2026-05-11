The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has been investigating a discrimination claim filed last year against The New York Times by a white male employee.Credit...Lucia Vazquez for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Republicans propose $1 billion in taxpayer dollars to secure Trump ballroom

What Happened: Republicans proposed $1 billion in taxpayer funding for security upgrades tied to Trump’s planned White House ballroom, despite his repeated claims the project would be privately funded. The funding is part of a broader GOP reconciliation bill.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning a personal vanity project into a taxpayer-funded expense while using security as justification. It further blurs the line between public resources and projects tied directly to his private interests.

Source: NBC News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

In many states, election-denying candidates are running to control voting

What Happened: An analysis cited by NPR found that at least 53 election-denying candidates are running in 2026 for offices like secretary of state, governor, and attorney general across 23 states, including key swing states. These roles directly oversee or certify elections, raising concerns about future election administration.

Why It Matters: Placing election deniers in positions that control voting systems and certification would reshape how future elections are run and challenged. It increases the risk of political interference in election outcomes and could impact the integrity of the 2028 presidential election and beyond.

Source: NPR

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ sends subpoena to Georgia officials for personal information about 2020 election workers

What Happened: The Justice Department issued a subpoena seeking the names, addresses, and contact information of 2020 election workers in Fulton County, Georgia. Local officials are fighting to block it, calling the move an unprecedented attempt to target and harass election staff tied to Trump’s lies about the election.

Why It Matters: This escalates the weaponization of federal law enforcement against election officials and Trump’s perceived political opponents. It is meant to intimidate future election workers and further undermine confidence in U.S. elections.

Source: NBC News

After Trump Pressure, FDA Chief OKs Some Flavored Vapes

What Happened: Trump pressured FDA Commissioner Marty Makary to accelerate the approval of flavored vaping products after Makary initially resisted on health grounds. The FDA then approved several fruit-flavored vape products within days.

Why It Matters: Trump’s political pressure is shaping decisions inside federal regulatory agencies instead of science and public health standards. The reversal also raises questions about industry influence and whether vape companies or lobbying groups helped drive the approvals through donations.

Source: Wall Street Journal

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

U.S. Sues The New York Times, Claiming Discrimination Against a White Man

What Happened: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued The New York Times, alleging discrimination against a white male employee who was denied a promotion. The lawsuit comes amid a broader Trump campaign targeting media organizations.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are increasingly using federal power to target and pressure media outlets viewed as adversarial. It turns civil rights enforcement into a political weapon aimed at intimidating the press and reshaping the information landscape.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DHS closes office of immigration detention watchdog

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security confirmed it has closed the Office of the Immigration Detention Ombudsman, which handled complaints about abuse, misconduct, and rights violations in detention facilities. The closure removes a key oversight mechanism as the number of detained migrants surges.

Why It Matters: Eliminating independent oversight in detention centers removes accountability as reports of abuse, neglect, and deaths in immigration custody continue to rise. It weakens safeguards against human rights violations inside an already expanding and cruel detention system.

Source: The Hill

Homan: "Things weren't perfect" in Minneapolis, but ICE not backing down

What Happened: Tom Homan admitted “things weren’t perfect” during the Minneapolis immigration crackdown but said ICE will continue mass deportation operations. The comments come after deadly confrontations, public outrage, and backlash over aggressive federal immigration tactics in Minnesota, including the murder of two U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are making clear they will keep escalating aggressive immigration crackdowns even after they killed two U.S. citizens. It underscores an increasingly militarized use of federal power inside American cities where civilian deaths are treated as acceptable collateral damage.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

State moves forward with foreign service officer layoffs in blow to civil service

What Happened: The U.S. Department of State purged roughly 200 foreign service officers as part of a broader wave of more than 1,300 layoffs. The cuts targeted experienced, nonpartisan diplomats and were driven by political restructuring efforts.

Why It Matters: Purging career diplomats weakens U.S. foreign policy and replaces institutional expertise with political loyalty. It further erodes the independent civil service while reshaping diplomacy around ideological alignment instead of national security interests.

Source: The Hill

FDA blocked studies finding Covid and shingles vaccines safe, HHS official says

What Happened: The Food and Drug Administration blocked publication of multiple taxpayer-funded studies that found Covid-19 and shingles vaccines to be safe, according to a HHS official. The studies, based on millions of patient records, showed serious side effects were rare but were withdrawn despite some being accepted by peer-reviewed journals.

Why It Matters: Suppressing scientific findings that support vaccine safety undermines public trust and distorts health policy for political ends. It shows growing political interference in federal agencies, where data is filtered based on ideology and narrative instead of science — a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: The Guardian

Trump administration falls behind on wildfire prevention with risky fire season ahead

What Happened: The U.S. Forest Service sharply reduced wildfire prevention work in 2025, including cutting prescribed burns by roughly half compared to prior years. The decline follows staffing losses and reduced capacity as the agency heads into what experts warn could be an extreme fire season.

Why It Matters: Less prevention means more fuel for catastrophic fires, putting communities, infrastructure, and lives at greater risk. Staffing purges and policy are directly weakening the government’s ability to manage climate-driven disasters.

Source: NPR

Wall Street regulator moves to scrap Biden-era climate rule

What Happened: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to roll back a Biden-era rule requiring companies to disclose climate-related risks and spending to investors. The move follows Trump’s broader effort to dismantle climate regulations.

Why It Matters: Eliminating climate risk disclosures hides corporate exposure to climate-related threats from investors and weakens public accountability. Trump officials are prioritizing deregulation and corporate interests over transparency about growing financial and environmental risks.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US tries to force open the Strait of Hormuz as the UAE comes under attack in a test of Iran truce

What Happened: U.S. forces engaged Iranian units and sank small attack boats while escorting commercial ships through the Strait of Hormuz, as part of an effort to reopen the critical waterway. At the same time, the UAE reported missile and drone attacks by Iran, marking an escalation during the so-called ceasefire.

Why It Matters: If Trump’s so-called ceasefire collapses, the region risks sliding back into full-scale war and renewed U.S. and Israeli bombing campaigns against Iran. The war will further destabilize global energy markets, fuel inflation, and deepen fears of a broader global economic downturn or recession.

Source: Associated Press

Iran threatens retaliation after Trump says U.S. will guide ships in Strait of Hormuz

What Happened: Iran warned it would strike U.S. forces if they attempted to guide ships through the Strait of Hormuz after Trump announced plans to escort commercial vessels. Tehran said any foreign military presence near the waterway would be treated as a target amid the fragile ceasefire.

Why It Matters: The risk of renewed U.S.-Iran military confrontation is rising again. Any clash could rapidly spiral into a broader war while further destabilizing energy markets and global trade.

Source: The Washington Post

Iran War Complicates Contingency Plans to Defend Taiwan, Some U.S. Officials Say

What Happened: U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal that the U.S. war against Iran has used so many missiles and interceptors that some fear America could struggle to defend Taiwan in the near term. Replacing some depleted stockpiles could take years.

Why It Matters: Trump’s Iran war is weakening U.S. readiness for a far more dangerous conflict with China. It risks stretching American military capacity across multiple fronts while emboldening adversaries who see openings.

Source: Wall Street Journal

U.S. military strike on alleged drug boat kills 3 in the eastern Pacific

What Happened: The U.S. military launched another strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three people. Trump’s expanding “narcoterrorism” campaign has now killed at least 191 people since September, despite no evidence proving the targeted boats were carrying drugs.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing the use of military force and extrajudicial killings across Latin America under the banner of “narcoterrorism.” The operation is expanding executive war powers with no oversight, transparency, or accountability.

Source: NBC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Europe fears Putin’s ‘window of opportunity’ is now

What Happened: European officials warn that Putin could use the next one to two years to test NATO while the U.S. under Trump pulls back from Europe, and EU defenses remain incomplete. Russia could launch attacks to probe alliance unity without triggering a full-scale war.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks on NATO and retreat from U.S. commitments to allies are handing Moscow strategic victories without Russia firing a shot. Even limited Russian attacks could fracture alliance unity, weaken collective defense, and embolden Russia’s aggression against NATO. Source: Politico EU

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

The Iran war sent jet fuel prices sky-high. Here's what air travelers should know

What Happened: Trump’s Iran war has driven jet fuel prices sharply higher, forcing airlines to raise baggage fees, cut services, and cancel routes. Major carriers have already increased fees while industry disruption grows ahead of peak summer travel.

Why It Matters: Rising fuel costs are hitting consumers directly through higher travel prices and reduced service. Trump’s widening war is feeding inflation and economic strain across all sectors, including transportation.

Source: NPR

Brent oil tops $105 as tensions simmer in Strait of Hormuz, Israel threatens attacks

What Happened: Brent crude rose above $105 a barrel as tensions escalated in the Strait of Hormuz, with U.S. and Iranian forces disrupting shipping traffic and seizing vessels. Markets were further rattled after Israeli officials threatened renewed attacks on Iran.

Why It Matters: Rising oil prices are driving up gas, shipping, and consumer costs across the economy. Trump’s widening Middle East war continues to fuel inflation and economic instability for Americans.

Source: CNBC

Nike to Cut 1,400 Jobs as Part of Its Turnaround Plan

What Happened: Nike is cutting about 1,400 jobs, mostly in technology roles, as part of its turnaround plan after a prolonged sales slump. The layoffs will hit workers across North America, Europe, and Asia and mark the company’s second round of cuts this year.

Why It Matters: Major corporate downsizing signals weakening consumer demand and growing economic strain. Another major global brand is cutting jobs as slowing growth, tariffs, and rising oil prices pressure the economy.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$1 billion — Proposed taxpayer funding tied to Trump’s White House ballroom project

53 — Election-denying candidates running for offices that oversee or certify elections across 23 states

191 — Reported deaths from U.S. military strikes on boats since September

1,300+ — State Department employees and diplomats pushed out from Trump’s purge

60,000 — Migrants currently held in U.S. immigration detention as deaths in custody continue rising

50% — Drop in prescribed wildfire burns carried out by the Forest Service compared to prior years

2,000 — Commercial ships impacted by Trump’s Strait of Hormuz crisis and regional war

$105 — Brent crude oil price per barrel

🔎 What to Watch Next

Republicans are preparing new congressional maps after the Supreme Court eroded Voting Rights Act protections — Which districts will be dismantled next?

Trump allies are reshaping federal agencies around political loyalty — How deep will the purge of career civil servants go?

The Iran ceasefire remains fragile as tensions escalate around the Strait of Hormuz — How close is the region to another full-scale war?

Federal agencies are suppressing or reshaping scientific findings — How much more political control will be imposed over public health and federal research?

NATO allies are increasingly alarmed by Trump’s attacks on the alliance and troop withdrawals — How much further will Western alliances and deterrence weaken?

Trump continues using federal agencies against media outlets, universities, and political opponents — Will courts be able to stop the expanding weaponization of government?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and Iran war are pushing the U.S. into a recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Authoritarian Playbook — Federal agencies, law enforcement, and regulatory bodies are increasingly being used to punish critics, pressure institutions, and centralize political control.

Expanded Executive Power — Trump and his officials are expanding wartime-style powers abroad and using federal authority more aggressively at home while normalizing civilian casualties and executive overreach.

Erosion of Democratic Safeguards — Election denialism, attacks on oversight, and purges of career officials are weakening institutional checks meant to protect democracy.

U.S. Erratic Foreign Policy — From Trump’s attacks on NATO to Middle East escalation, allies and adversaries are adjusting to a rapidly destabilizing U.S. role abroad.

Collapse of Public Trust — Political interference in science, public health, elections, and federal agencies is accelerating distrust in institutions and government credibility.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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