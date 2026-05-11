Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Einstein's avatar
Einstein
14h

Olga! Home girl! As always, I'm always elated to see your posts because you are so thorough. It's depressing news, but it's so nice when you sum it all up for us. Thank you! Don''t know if folks tell you enough but, you are greatly appreciated.

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LeeAnn's avatar
LeeAnn
6h

Olga your work is so important and it is absolutely vital you continue. I am so grateful you continue to offer this information freely.

Thank you so much!

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