Voters fill out ballots at a polling station in New York on November 5, 2024. Leonardo Munoz/AFP/Getty Images/File

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: May 4

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

House sexual harassment payouts exceeded $300,000

What Happened: Newly released records show taxpayers funded more than $338,000 in sexual harassment settlements tied to House offices between 2004 and 2018. The payouts involved lawmakers from both parties, including previously undisclosed settlements connected to former members of Congress.

Why It Matters: Congress quietly used public money for years to settle sexual harassment allegations while keeping much of it hidden from Americans. The disclosures reinforce how political institutions often protect insiders first while accountability comes only after public exposure.

Source: Politico

Kristi Noem Has Continued Using a Waterfront Coast Guard House Since Ouster

What Happened: Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has continued using a waterfront government residence on a military base in Washington after being removed from office. The house is typically reserved for the Coast Guard commandant.

Why It Matters: Another Trump official is treating government property and taxpayer resources as personal perks. It reinforces a culture of entitlement and misuse of public assets throughout this regime.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump keeps saying the quiet part out loud on changes to the 2026 election

What Happened: Trump is openly promoting voting restrictions, redistricting efforts, and election system overhauls as tools to help Republicans win the 2026 midterms. He has repeatedly claimed measures like voter ID laws, proof-of-citizenship requirements, and new congressional maps would guarantee Republican victories for years.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly treating election administration as a partisan weapon to help Republicans maintain power. His push for voting restrictions and aggressive gerrymandering is meant to erode voting rights, reshape electoral maps, and tighten partisan control over the democratic process ahead of the midterms.

Source: CNN

Trump and GOP test precedent with aggressive voter roll purges

What Happened: Trump and Republican officials are ramping up voter roll purges despite longstanding federal protections. The DOJ is demanding voter registration data from nearly every state while relying on the SAVE database, which has repeatedly flagged U.S. citizens as potential non-citizens.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are trying to remove voters ahead of the midterms while dismantling longstanding federal election protections. Trump and Republicans are turning “election integrity” into a tool for voter suppression and partisan control over who gets to vote and whose ballots count.

Source: CNN

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge warns of ‘serious consequences’ if administration begins work at East Potomac Golf Course

What Happened: A federal judge warned Trump officials of “serious consequences” if it begins major work at Washington’s East Potomac Golf Course without court approval. The dispute comes amid fears Trump could rapidly remake or privatize public land after he demolished parts of the White House East Wing.

Why It Matters: Trump is increasingly treating public property and federal institutions as personal assets tied to his branding and legacy projects. The case reinforces concerns that his regime bypasses oversight, acts first, and forces courts and watchdogs to deal with it afterward.

Source: ABC News

Supreme Court lets Louisiana redistricting ruling take effect immediately, sparking angry words between Alito and Jackson

What Happened: The Supreme Court moved quickly to enforce its ruling striking down Louisiana’s congressional map, allowing Republicans to redraw districts before the 2026 elections. The decision triggered a public clash between Justices Samuel Alito and Ketanji Brown Jackson over voting rights, election timing, and accusations of partisanship.

Why It Matters: The ruling guts major Voting Rights Act protections and clears the way for Republicans to aggressively redraw maps to lock in political power ahead of the midterms. It will accelerate partisan gerrymandering and further rig congressional representation for years to come.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Second judge maintains DOJ can’t search data seized from Post reporter

What Happened: A federal judge ruled the Justice Department cannot search devices seized from Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson during a leak investigation tied to classified information on Venezuela. The judge warned the seizure risked chilling journalism and criticized prosecutors for ignoring federal protections for reporters.

Why It Matters: The seizure of a reporter’s devices threatens confidential sourcing, investigative journalism, and core First Amendment protections. It shows the growing willingness of Trump’s Justice Department to use sham national security investigations to pressure journalists and chill the press.

Source: Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Department of Education opens investigation into Smith College for admitting trans women

What Happened: The Department of Education opened a Title IX investigation into Smith College for admitting trans women, arguing the school may no longer qualify as a women-only institution under federal law. The probe is part of Trump’s broader campaign targeting transgender rights and inclusion policies.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are escalating their campaign to push trans people out of schools, public life, and legal recognition while forcing institutions to comply with the regime’s ideological agenda. The case expands federal control over private colleges and uses government power to punish schools that refuse to roll back LGBTQ protections.

Source: CNN

US judge blocks Trump from ending protections for 2,800 Yemeni nationals

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump officials from ending Temporary Protected Status for more than 2,800 Yemeni nationals, ruling Homeland Security failed to follow the legal process required before stripping the protections. Trump has been aggressively trying to terminate TPS protections for migrants from multiple countries as part of his broader immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration agenda is stripping humanitarian protections from people fleeing war and instability while expanding executive control over immigration enforcement. Forcing vulnerable migrants back into dangerous conditions weakens due process, destabilizes immigrant communities, and normalizes using immigration policy as a tool of intimidation.

Source: Reuters

Voting rights groups sue to block Louisiana from suspending primary elections

What Happened: Voting rights groups and Louisiana voters sued the state after Republican Governor Jeff Landry suspended congressional primary elections following the Supreme Court’s Louisiana v. Callais decision, eroding Voting Rights Act protections. The move would allow Louisiana Republicans to redraw districts and dilute Black voting power even after early voting and absentee voting had already begun.

Why It Matters: Republicans are exploiting the Supreme Court’s rollback of voting rights protections to reshape elections and erode Black political representation. Suspending elections after voting has already started undermines democratic legitimacy and opens the door to more aggressive partisan control over election outcomes.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The D.H.S. intelligence office did not properly secure its smartphones, a watchdog found.

What Happened: A Homeland Security watchdog found the department failed to properly secure smartphones used by its intelligence office, allowing employees to install high-risk apps and reuse weak passcodes. The report warned that the vulnerabilities increased the risk of cyberattacks and unauthorized access to sensitive government information.

Why It Matters: The failures expose major security gaps inside an agency responsible for counterterrorism and national security intelligence. It also raises concerns about incompetence and potential exposure of sensitive communications to foreign adversaries.

Source: New York Times

Since Congress Let Obamacare Subsidies Expire, Millions Are Dropping Coverage

What Happened: Millions of Americans are losing or dropping Obamacare coverage after Republicans allowed expanded federal subsidies to expire, driving insurance premiums sharply higher nationwide. Analysts estimate marketplace enrollment could fall by as much as 20% to 26% this year as many middle-class families struggle to afford monthly premiums.

Why It Matters: Republicans are pushing millions closer to medical debt, delayed treatment, or losing health coverage altogether as healthcare costs surge. More Americans are being forced to choose between insurance, prescriptions, rent, and basic survival while the healthcare system becomes even more unstable.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US tries to force open the Strait of Hormuz as the UAE comes under attack in a test of Iran truce

What Happened: The U.S. military says it sank six Iranian attack boats and escorted merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a new operation to reopen the critical trade route. Meanwhile, the UAE says Iran launched missiles and drones at its territory, striking an oil facility in Fujairah and setting cargo ships ablaze offshore.

Why It Matters: The fragile Iran ceasefire is rapidly collapsing as the U.S. moves to break Tehran’s leverage over global energy supplies and Iran responds with direct attacks across the Gulf. Trump has pushed the U.S. deeper into a widening regional war with no clear strategy, exit plan, or end in sight as oil prices surge and global instability grows.

Source: Associated Press

China’s Rare Sanctions Pushback Leaves Banks Caught in Crossfire

What Happened: China instructed domestic companies to ignore U.S. sanctions targeting Chinese refiners tied to Iran’s oil trade, including major processor Hengli Petrochemical. The move is one of Beijing’s clearest challenges yet to U.S. sanctions enforcement ahead of a planned Trump-Xi summit.

Why It Matters: China is openly challenging U.S. power and weakening Trump’s ability to isolate authoritarian regimes through sanctions. The confrontation accelerates the breakdown of a U.S.-led global financial order.

Source: Bloomberg

Latest U.S. strike on alleged drug boat kills 2 in Caribbean, military says

What Happened: The U.S. military launched another strike on a boat in the Caribbean, killing two people and bringing the reported death toll from the campaign to at least 188 since September. Trump officials continue expanding the operation despite providing no evidence that the targeted vessels were carrying drugs.

Why It Matters: Trump is normalizing the use of military force and extrajudicial killings across Latin America under the banner of “narcoterrorism.” The operation is expanding executive war powers with no oversight, transparency, or accountability.

Source: CBS News

US military developing plans to target Iran’s Strait of Hormuz defenses if ceasefire fails

What Happened: The U.S. military is preparing contingency plans to strike Iran’s defenses around the Strait of Hormuz if the ceasefire collapses. Options reportedly include attacks on missile sites, boats, mining vessels, and other assets used to disrupt global shipping.

Why It Matters: Trump is dragging the U.S. deeper into a war with Iran with no strategy or end in sight. More fighting in the Strait of Hormuz will drive oil prices higher, worsen inflation, and deepen global economic instability.

Source: CNN

US Allies Look to Europe to Build a Post-Trump Global Order

What Happened: Leaders from Canada, the UK, France, and other U.S. allies warned that the post-World War II international order is collapsing under Trump’s “America First” policies. At a summit in Armenia, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney argued Europe must lead the creation of a new global system as tensions with the U.S. deepen over NATO, trade, and the Iran war.

Why It Matters: Trump is alienating America’s closest allies and rapidly destroying U.S. credibility, stability, and global leadership. The growing push by allies to build alternative alliances outside the U.S. signals a historic geopolitical shift that will weaken American influence and power for decades.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

American Commentator Who Worked for Russian TV Challenges Biden-era Charges

What Happened: Dimitri Simes, a former Trump campaign adviser and longtime commentator on Russian state television, is seeking to dismiss sanctions charges brought during the Biden administration. Prosecutors accused Simes and his wife of violating sanctions through work with Russia’s state-owned Channel One network.

Why It Matters: The case shows how Trump-aligned figures tied to Kremlin propaganda networks are increasingly normalizing Russian influence operations under the guise of “free speech” and “political persecution.” It further erodes the line between legitimate political commentary and Russian operations.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Gas prices rise 30 cents in past week

What Happened: The national average price for a gallon of gas climbed above $4.45 this week, rising more than 30 cents as fighting around the Strait of Hormuz disrupted global energy markets. The spike came as the U.S. military launched operations to escort commercial ships through the waterway amid clashes with Iranian forces.

Why It Matters: Rising fuel costs are becoming one of the first major economic shocks tied to Trump’s Iran war escalation. Higher oil and shipping prices threaten to worsen inflation, raise transportation costs, and increase pressure on Americans already struggling with rising prices.

Source: The Hill

US restaurant sales drop as Iran war pushes gasoline prices higher

What Happened: Major restaurant chains, including Wingstop and Domino’s, reported weakening sales as rising gas prices tied to the Iran war force consumers to cut back on spending. Analysts say average gasoline prices of $4.45, with California prices surpassing $6 per gallon, are reducing restaurant traffic nationwide.

Why It Matters: The economic fallout from Trump’s Iran war is spreading beyond energy markets and hitting consumer spending across the economy. Higher fuel costs are squeezing working Americans, weakening retail demand, and increasing fears of a broader slowdown or recession.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$4.45 — National average gas price after the Strait of Hormuz fighting escalated

$338,000+ — Taxpayer money used for congressional sexual harassment settlements tied to House offices

21,000 — Potential non-citizens flagged by DHS voter database checks

188 — Reported deaths from U.S. military strikes on boats since September

2,800 — Yemeni nationals whose deportation protections were temporarily preserved by a federal judge

76% — Share of apps on DHS intelligence office devices flagged as security risks or prohibited software

20%–26% — Estimated Obamacare marketplace enrollment decline after subsidy expiration

$40 billion — Restaurant industry market value erased since the Iran war began, driving fuel prices higher

🔎 What to Watch Next

Republicans are accelerating voter roll purges and redistricting efforts before the midterms — How many eligible voters will be removed before Election Day?

The Supreme Court’s Voting Rights Act rollback is opening the door to aggressive partisan gerrymandering nationwide — Which states will act next?

Trump officials are escalating pressure on universities, journalists, and private institutions — How much further will the crackdown on dissent and civil rights expand?

The Iran ceasefire is rapidly collapsing as fighting spreads across the Gulf — How close is the U.S. to a full regional war?

Gas prices and shipping costs are rising sharply from Trump’s Iran conflict — How quickly will inflation and consumer pain spread across the economy?

America’s allies are openly discussing a post-U.S. global order — How much long-term damage has Trump done to U.S. credibility and alliances?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Trump’s Iran escalation, tariff policies, and global instability are driving inflation higher, weakening consumer spending, and increasing recession fears across the economy.

Democracy Under Pressure — Republicans are using voting restrictions, voter roll purges, and aggressive gerrymandering to tighten partisan control over elections ahead of the midterms.

Executive Power Expansion — Trump continues consolidating authority through immigration crackdowns, military operations, and pressure campaigns against institutions, courts, and the press.

Erosion of Civil Rights — Trump officials are escalating attacks on immigrants, trans Americans, and voting rights while using federal power to pressure schools and local governments into compliance.

Weaponization of Government — National security powers and federal agencies are increasingly being used to intimidate journalists, critics, universities, and perceived political opponents.

Global Instability Growing — Trump’s Iran war is destabilizing energy markets, straining alliances, and pushing the U.S. deeper into a widening regional confrontation with no clear strategy.

Institutional Guardrails Are Straining — Courts, watchdogs, journalists, and civil society groups are increasingly becoming the last barriers slowing Trump’s attempts to centralize power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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