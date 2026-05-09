Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Patricia Durham's avatar
Patricia Durham
2d

Thank you, Olga Lautman. You always keep us informed of the many important happenings we need to know but don't hear elsewhere. Keep up your great reporting.

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JBR's avatar
JBR
2d

Re contact lawmakers . Democrats dont seem effective and Republicans dont care.

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