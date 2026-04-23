Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Ed Green's avatar
Ed Green
8h

Great summaries of Grifter Trump and his authoritarian/ fascist movement & cadre. I look forward to your daily updates and will donate ASAP! ESG

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