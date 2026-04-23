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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 14

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s son Eric to join father's state visit to China

What Happened: Eric Trump will accompany his father on an official state visit to China despite overseeing the family business and ongoing financial interests tied to global markets. The White House says he is attending in a personal capacity, even as past reporting raised concerns about business links and foreign entanglements.

Why It Matters: Trump is again using public office while advancing private family business interests. It creates blatant conflicts of interest and keeps Trump family finances tied directly to U.S. foreign policy.

Source: Reuters

Trump Jr.-Linked Cage-Fighters Make Pitch to Train Military

What Happened: An MMA company backed and advised by Donald Trump Jr. is seeking U.S. government contracts to train military, police, and first responders in combat techniques. The firm, tied to Conor McGregor’s coach and Trump-affiliated investors, hopes to launch a pilot program by the end of summer.

Why It Matters: Another Trump family-connected business is pursuing taxpayer-funded contracts while Trump is in the White House. It is blatant self-dealing and shows how political power is being converted into private profit.

Source: Bloomberg

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Todd Blanche says Americans should be 'happy' Trump is deeply involved in DOJ

What Happened: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Americans should be “happy” that Trump is deeply involved in the Justice Department, defending Trump publicly urging indictments of political opponents, and referring to him as “my boss.” Blanche, Trump’s former personal lawyer, also suggested prosecutors could keep pursuing cases after grand juries reject them.

Why It Matters: The acting AG is openly admitting that DOJ independence has collapsed. Criminal prosecutions are being placed under presidential control and driven by loyalty instead of the law.

Source: NBC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Prosecutors Make Surprise Visit to Fed as Pirro Defends Investigation

What Happened: Prosecutors sent by Jeanine Pirro made an unannounced visit to the Federal Reserve construction site tied to a criminal probe targeting Jerome H. Powell. The investigation follows repeated attacks by Trump over interest rates, with a judge previously warning that subpoenas appeared aimed at harassing Powell and forcing his resignation.

Why It Matters: Trump has spent more than a year threatening the Federal Reserve, and now his officials are using prosecutors to escalate that pressure campaign. It threatens monetary independence, rattles markets, and shows institutions that resist Trump will be targeted.

Source: New York Times

DOJ moves to undo Jan. 6 rioters’ convictions for seditious conspiracy

What Happened: The Justice Department is seeking to vacate seditious conspiracy convictions for 12 members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, including leader Stewart Rhodes, wiping out the most serious criminal findings from the Jan. 6 attack. Prosecutors plan to dismiss the underlying charges entirely, which would fully clear their records.

Why It Matters: After pardoning all the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and rioters, Trump officials are now moving to erase the most serious seditious conspiracy convictions. It further rewrites the history of the insurrection and underscores that loyalty to the regime matters more than the rule of law.

Source: The Washington Post

House Republicans threaten Democratic fundraising firm ActBlue CEO with contempt of Congress in fraud probe

What Happened: House Republicans, led by Jim Jordan and James Comer, are threatening to hold ActBlue CEO Regina Wallace-Jones in contempt of Congress, accusing the Democratic fundraising platform of withholding documents in a sham probe. The move follows subpoenas and a broader DOJ investigation ordered by Trump targeting Democratic fundraising systems.

Why It Matters: Trump officials and House Republicans are escalating attacks on a core piece of Democratic political infrastructure. Congressional power and federal investigations are being used to target opposition fundraising ahead of future elections.

Source: CBS News

Another pardoned Jan. 6 rioter to admit guilt in child sexual abuse case

What Happened: A Jan. 6 rioter pardoned by Trump, David Daniel, has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges involving the sexual exploitation of minors after a judge ruled the pardon did not apply to those crimes. Prosecutors say Daniel abused multiple victims, including a child under 12, with evidence uncovered during the Capitol attack investigation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s blanket Jan. 6 pardons continue exposing dangerous consequences. People granted clemency for political violence are tied to serious criminal conduct, deepening the damage to accountability and public trust.

Source: NBC News

DOJ Says Biden Administration Protected Abortion Groups

What Happened: Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department will dismiss some criminal cases against anti abortion activists and sharply limit future enforcement of the FACE Act, claiming the Biden administration selectively protected abortion rights groups. DOJ also said personnel were purged.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are remaking federal law enforcement around partisan grievances. It weakens clinic access protections, politicizes prosecutions, and signals that allies of the regime will receive favorable treatment.

Source: Bloomberg

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

The FCC Has a Fast Lane for Complaints About Trump’s Media Critics

What Happened: A conservative legal group with direct access to FCC chairman Brendan Carr routed complaints targeting Jimmy Kimmel and ABC straight to senior officials, bypassing normal review channels, according to internal emails obtained by WIRED. The filings helped trigger regulatory threats, advertiser pressure, and the suspension of Kimmel’s show.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weaponizing a federal regulator to punish political critics. That turns the FCC into a retaliation tool and threatens media independence through government pressure.

Source: WIRED

Vance Says the Pope Should Be More Careful When Talking About Theology

What Happened: JD Vance publicly rebuked Pope Leo XIV for criticizing the U.S. bombing of Iran, saying the pope should be careful when speaking on theology. The clash followed Trump's attack on the pope over his anti-war stance.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are attacking the Pope to defend war and silence moral criticism. It shows how far the regime will go to pressure even allied religious voices.

Source: New York Times

Government Workers Say They’re Getting Inundated With Religion

What Happened: Federal agencies are increasingly promoting overtly Christian messaging and activities, from mass emails referencing Jesus Christ to organized workplace prayer services and newly created faith offices across government. Internal guidance now permits employees to openly promote their Christian religious beliefs at work, while staff report discomfort, pressure, and fear of retaliation for speaking out.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are eroding church-state separation inside the federal government. It pressures public servants to conform and shifts governance toward religious loyalty instead of constitutional neutrality.

Source: WIRED

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Caught in the Crackdown: As Arrests at Anti-ICE Protests Piled Up, Prosecutions Crumbled

What Happened: A joint ProPublica and FRONTLINE investigation found more than 300 people were arrested during ICE sweeps, with over a third of cases collapsing after officer claims were contradicted by video evidence. Prosecutors often dropped charges or lost in court, exposing serious problems in arrests of protesters, bystanders, and U.S. citizens.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using arrest-first, justify-later tactics to suppress dissent. Even though cases fall apart, the arrests are meant to intimidate the public, deter protest, and expand federal power against lawful opposition.

Source: ProPublica

ICE detention of US citizen in Minnesota investigated as kidnapping, false arrest

What Happened: A U.S. citizen, ChongLy “Scott” Thao, was forcibly detained by ICE agents during a warrantless raid in Minnesota, prompting a criminal investigation into possible kidnapping, false imprisonment, and burglary. Local officials say agents removed him from his home, transported him, and later released him after realizing he was not their target.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration agents crossed into criminal conduct against an American citizen. It shows unchecked federal power, zero accountability, and the erosion of basic constitutional protections.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

‘I Don’t Know If We Can Come Back From This’: The View From Inside Trump’s D.H.S.

What Happened: More than 80 current and former Department of Homeland Security officials told The New York Times that Trump’s mass deportation campaign has become chaotic, dangerous, and ineffective, with pressure for 3,000 arrests a day and one million deportations annually. Internal data shows arrests of people with no criminal convictions rose 770%, while critics inside the agency say aggressive interior enforcement is straining operations and causing deadly consequences.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are prioritizing quotas and political theater over public safety and lawful governance. Agencies are being overstretched, abuses are growing, and core institutions are starting to break down.

Source: New York Times

Millions of Floridians Will Bear the Brunt of Trump’s Health Cuts

What Happened: Expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies and looming Medicaid cuts are expected to strip health coverage from millions nationwide, with Florida among the hardest hit. Hospitals are bracing for billions in lost revenue, while residents report premiums doubling or dropping coverage entirely as costs surge.

Why It Matters: This is a direct assault on healthcare access for working families, retirees, and low-income communities. It shifts costs onto patients, local taxpayers, and strained hospitals while deepening inequality in Florida and across the country.

Source: Bloomberg

New disclosures reveal how DOGE actually worked

What Happened: New disclosures show Elon Musk’s DOGE functioned as a loosely organized network of technologists using encrypted messaging and AI tools to push widespread grant and contract cancellations across federal agencies, often without clear authority or oversight. Depositions and records reveal confusion inside agencies, hidden membership, and aggressive cuts driven by ideological targeting, including AI used to flag diversity-related programs.

Why It Matters: Musk ran a shadow operation inside the federal government with no transparency or accountability. Unelected, unvetted operatives were able to reshape spending and policy, steal sensitive data, bypass normal processes, and concentrate power outside Congressional oversight.

Source: The Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s Latest Oil Blockade Brings Bigger Economic Risks

What Happened: Trump expanded an oil blockade targeting Iran at the Strait of Hormuz, aiming to cut Tehran off from trade and export revenue. Analysts warn the move could provoke renewed attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, worsen supply disruptions, and keep oil, diesel, and fuel prices elevated worldwide.

Why It Matters: This is another self-inflicted economic shock tied to Trump’s war strategy. Even without shortages at home, higher global energy prices are hitting consumers, trucking, airlines, and businesses—raising inflation risks while allies bear additional fallout.

Source: New York Times

Trump Slams Meloni, Deepening Fallout From His Pope Attack

What Happened: Trump publicly lashed out at Giorgia Meloni after Italy refused to use a Sicilian base for Iran war operations and criticized his attacks on Pope Leo XIV. Trump accused Meloni of weakness and failing to support NATO and U.S. war aims.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning on allied governments that resist his military agenda. It deepens fractures with Europe, weakens alliances, and shows a foreign policy driven by loyalty demands.

Source: Bloomberg

Fourth U.S. strike on alleged drug boat in days kills 4 in the eastern Pacific

What Happened: The U.S. military carried out its fourth strike in days on boats in the eastern Pacific, killing four people and bringing the total death toll to 175 since the operation began. Officials claim the vessels were linked to designated “terrorist groups” but have not provided public evidence, while some earlier strikes killed survivors in double-tap attacks.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue to expand a deadly campaign that kills civilians without transparency or due process. Rising deaths and secret evidence are fueling concerns about unlawful force and potential war crimes.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Xi assures Russia of China's friendship as ties grow with other nations

What Happened: Xi Jinping told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that China and Russia must deepen cooperation, defend each other’s interests, and strengthen strategic ties. Xi praised the “stability” of the relationship and cast the partnership as a counterweight to what Beijing calls U.S. hegemony.

Why It Matters: Authoritarian powers are coordinating more openly against the democratic world order. As Trump weakens alliances and destabilizes U.S. leadership, China and Russia are using the opening to strengthen their bloc and overturn Western influence.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Middle East War Will Slow Global Economic Growth, I.M.F. Warns

What Happened: The International Monetary Fund warned that the Iran war and oil disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz are slowing global growth, fueling inflation, and increasing recession risks. The fund sharply downgraded forecasts, saying the conflict interrupted what had been a steady recovery.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war strategy is imposing costs across the global economy. Higher energy prices and renewed uncertainty threaten jobs, trade, and household budgets while pushing economies into recession.

Source: New York Times

US truckers' diesel spending hits record high on Middle East conflict

What Happened: Diesel prices have surged roughly 50% since Trump’s Iran war disrupted global oil flows, hitting record highs and driving U.S. trucking fuel costs above previous peaks. Small carriers and independent drivers are cutting operations or shutting down as fuel expenses erase profits and freight demand weakens.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war decisions are hitting the real economy and everyday workers. Rising transport costs will drive up prices, strain supply chains, and push more businesses toward failure and recession.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

12 — Proud Boys and Oath Keepers members whose seditious conspiracy convictions DOJ seeks to erase

1,500+ — Jan. 6 defendants previously granted blanket pardons or clemency by Trump

770% — Increase in ICE arrests of people with no criminal convictions

3,000 — Daily immigration arrest target set for DHS enforcement operations

1 million — Annual deportation goal pushed by Trump officials

50% — Rise in diesel prices since the Iran conflict disrupted global oil flows

$5.52 — Average U.S. fleet diesel cost per gallon

14 million — Americans projected to lose health coverage through 2034 from ACA and Medicaid cuts

$8.8 billion — Estimated revenue hit to Florida hospitals from healthcare cuts

175 — Reported deaths tied to the U.S. strike campaign in the eastern Pacific

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The DOJ is moving to erase Jan. 6 accountability — Will courts block efforts to wipe away seditious conspiracy convictions?

Trump’s allies are pressuring the Federal Reserve — How much more market instability will that create?

Record diesel prices are crushing the trucking industry — How many small firms will fail if costs continue to rise?

Trump is escalating attacks on allied leaders in Europe — How much harder will Europe push back as U.S. alliances erode?

Florida is already showing the cost of Trump’s healthcare agenda — How soon before the same losses spread across the country?

War-driven inflation is starting to hit consumers — How much will rising prices reshape sentiment before the midterms?

China and Russia are drawing even closer as U.S. alliances weaken — How much deeper will that authoritarian alignment go?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. closer to recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

War Economy — Conflict with Iran is driving fuel spikes, inflation risks, and supply chain stress that are increasingly hitting Americans at home.

Weaponized DOJ — Prosecutors, pardons, and selective enforcement show the Justice Department being reshaped around loyalty to Trump.

Erased Accountability — Jan. 6 convictions, extremist allies, and political loyalists are increasingly being shielded from consequences, weakening deterrence and trust in justice.

Healthcare Damage — Cuts to Medicaid and ACA support are shifting costs and pain onto families, hospitals, and state budgets.

Fractured Alliances — Public attacks on partners and loyalty tests are weakening NATO cohesion and broader Western unity.

Authoritarian Gains — China and Russia are using U.S. instability to expand influence and strengthen their authoritarian bloc.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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