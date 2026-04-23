Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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sheryl jeffries's avatar
sheryl jeffries
1d

Awesome details. It's just mindblowing how much corruption is embroiled in this administration. I can't believe we are back here in 2026. I thought people would have realized that this man is not fit for office from his last reign of terror. He has no concerns for the American people. Things that we took for granted are no longer there for us.

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Daron Shyer's avatar
Daron Shyer
1d

Eternally grateful for your updates as always! Sharing your invaluable journalism, truths, facts far & wide! Feels like we're all in a living nightmare & that lunatic, warmongering Trump has taken the whole world hostage! Wake me up when this lunacy is over!!!

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