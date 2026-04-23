📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

How the AI and crypto industries are pouring tens of millions of dollars into elections

What Happened: Executives and companies tied to the AI and crypto industries are pouring tens of millions of dollars into U.S. elections through super PAC networks, backing preferred candidates and attacking opponents ahead of key regulatory decisions. The spending moves through political groups linked to major tech figures.

Why It Matters: Billionaires in AI and crypto are trying to buy influence over the rules that will govern their industries. That deepens dark money in politics and will result in policy being written for wealthy insiders instead of protecting Americans.

Source: NBC News

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Inside Trump’s Effort to “Take Over” the Midterm Elections

What Happened: A ProPublica investigation found Trump officials removed at least 75 career officials involved in election security and replaced them with political appointees, including election denial figures tied to efforts to overturn 2020. Key oversight bodies and safeguards across DHS, DOJ, and the FBI were dismantled or repurposed.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are turning federal election safeguards into political tools ahead of the 2026 midterms. With loyalists controlling key levers of power, interference, manipulation, and public distrust will grow, making our vigilance and participation even more crucial.

Source: ProPublica

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ fires at least 4 prosecutors involved in FACE Act cases during Biden administration

What Happened: The Justice Department purged at least four prosecutors involved in enforcing the FACE Act during the Biden administration as part of an ongoing purge targeting officials tied to cases opposed by Trump allies. Officials claimed the attorneys had “weaponized” the law despite decades of bipartisan support and court backing.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are retaliating against prosecutors for enforcing existing law. That further erodes DOJ independence and turns law enforcement into tools of retribution.

Source: CBS News

Amid War, G.O.P. Puts Off Testimony From Senior Pentagon Commanders

What Happened: House Republicans postponed testimony from senior Pentagon commanders on the Iran war, pushing a planned April hearing to late May and delaying public questioning of military leadership. Lawmakers still have not received a full public briefing six weeks into the war.

Why It Matters: House Republicans are again abandoning their oversight role during an active war to protect Trump officials from scrutiny. That further weakens Congress and gives the executive branch more unchecked power.

Source: New York Times

US fires more immigration judges, including two who blocked deporting pro-Palestinian students

What Happened: Trump officials purged multiple immigration judges, including two who had blocked deportations of pro-Palestinian students, bringing the total number of judge purges to over 100 since 2025. The Justice Department offered no evidence of misconduct while citing alleged bias.

Why It Matters: Immigration courts are being turned into an enforcement arm of the regime. When judges are removed or pressured based on outcomes, due process breaks down, and deportations are predetermined rather than the result of an independent legal process.

Source: Reuters

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge dismisses Trump suit against Wall Street Journal over Epstein birthday letter for now

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed Trump’s defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal over its Epstein reporting, ruling he failed to show “actual malice,” the legal standard for public figures. The court said Trump’s claims fell “nowhere close,” though he was given time to refile an amended complaint.

Why It Matters: The ruling undercuts Trump’s use of massive lawsuits to intimidate media outlets. It shows courts are still acting as a check on efforts to weaponize the legal system against investigative reporting and the media.

Source: CBS News

Why does ‘DoorDash Grandma’ keep showing up with MAGA members?

What Happened: Trump staged a McDonald’s delivery at the White House featuring a recurring pro-policy delivery driver dubbed “DoorDash Grandma,” using the moment to promote his “no tax on tips” initiative. The same individual has appeared in prior GOP messaging campaigns tied to the policy.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are blurring the line between governing and political theater by using staged “everyday Americans” to sell policy narratives. It reflects a broader strategy of manufactured optics and message control.

Source: USA Today

Trump post appearing to depict him as Jesus removed amid backlash

What Happened: Trump posted an AI-generated image portraying himself as Jesus, drawing public criticism from evangelicals and Catholics before the post was deleted. Trump later claimed it depicted him as a “doctor” despite the clear religious imagery.

Why It Matters: Trump has repeatedly portrayed himself in these terms, a classic authoritarian tactic used to place autocrats above criticism and accountability.

Source: The Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument to be restored as Trump administration agrees to settle lawsuit

What Happened: Trump officials agreed to restore the Pride flag at Stonewall National Monument after removing it earlier this year, settling a lawsuit brought by LGBTQ groups. The agreement ensures the flag will remain permanently, reversing a move widely condemned as the erasure of LGBTQ history.

Why It Matters: Legal pressure forced Trump officials to reverse a culture war attack on the LGBTQ community. It also highlights a broader pattern of using federal power to target minority communities and rewrite public history.

Source: CBS News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Will Elon Musk ever be forced to explain what he did inside DOGE?

What Happened: Elon Musk has avoided subpoenas and testimony about his role in Trump’s unauthorized DOGE operation, with process servers repeatedly turned away and the Justice Department intervening to block depositions. Courts have ordered testimony, but appeals and higher court rulings have stalled the process for more than a year.

Why It Matters: Musk had sweeping power inside the federal government without Senate confirmation, gained access to some of our most sensitive data, and is now evading accountability. Trump officials shielding him while claiming he was irrelevant points to a coordinated effort to hide how agencies were dismantled, and data was stolen.

Source: CNN

House Dems: OPM ‘omitted’ employee departures from retirement backlog investigation

What Happened: House Democrats say the Office of Personnel Management omitted key data on more than 100 staff departures from its Retirement Services division while responding to oversight inquiries into a backlog exceeding 50,000 retirement cases. Lawmakers argue the missing information obscures the impact of Trump-era workforce cuts on processing delays.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are downplaying how staffing purges are crippling basic government functions. With tens of thousands of retirees waiting, the backlog shows how hollowing out institutions is directly harming federal workers.

Source: Government Executive

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran Blockade Sets Up a Test of Which Side Can Endure More Pain

What Happened: Trump’s blockade of Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz aims to choke off Iran’s oil revenues and force concessions after failed nuclear talks. Iran is countering by betting that higher global energy prices and inflation will create political pressure inside the U.S. ahead of the midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump has shifted the conflict from military strikes to economic warfare with global consequences. It will result in prolonged instability and higher prices for all Americans.

Source: New York Times

Gulf Allies Turn Away From U.S. for Fresh Ammo

What Happened: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar are diversifying away from U.S. arms suppliers after Iran’s sustained drone and missile attacks exposed gaps in air defense stockpiles. They are pursuing South Korean missile systems, Ukrainian interceptor drones, and British munitions while expanding defense ties with Ukraine.

Why It Matters: U.S. dominance in Gulf security is weakening as allies look elsewhere for protection. That reduces American influence and shows confidence in U.S. reliability is eroding.

Source: Wall Street Journal

U.S. says 1 person survived after military strikes on alleged drug boats kill 5 in eastern Pacific

What Happened: The U.S. military killed five people in strikes on suspected drug trafficking boats in the eastern Pacific, bringing the death toll to at least 168. Officials provided no public evidence for the trafficking claims and confirmed one survivor after the latest operation.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue to expand a deadly campaign that kills civilians without transparency or due process. Rising deaths and secret evidence are fueling concerns about unlawful force and potential war crimes.

Source: CBS News

U.S. military kills 2 men in another alleged drug boat strike in eastern Pacific

What Happened: The U.S. military killed two more people in a strike on an alleged drug trafficking boat in the eastern Pacific, bringing the death toll to at least 170. Officials again provided no public evidence while citing classified intelligence to justify the operation.

Why It Matters: The killings continue a pattern of lethal force without transparency or due process. Mounting deaths and unanswered questions are intensifying concerns over legality and potential war crimes.

Source: CBS News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Investigation: Western companies miss deadline to exit Russia’s main drone production site

What Happened: A Kyiv Independent investigation found that companies from the U.S. and several European countries continue operating inside Russia’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone, the main production hub for Shahed-type drones used in attacks on Ukraine and capable of reaching the EU. Despite sanctions deadlines and the site’s central role in Russia’s drone war, these firms reportedly remained in place and paid more than $34 million in taxes last year.

Why It Matters: Western companies continue to help fund Russia’s genocidal war while it attacks Ukrainian civilians with drones built at the same site. Their presence weakens sanctions, rewards Kremlin aggression, and shows corporate profit still outweighs security and moral responsibility.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Iran War’s Economic Shock Wave Is Expected to Get Even Bigger

What Happened: Trump’s naval blockade of Iran and disruption of the Strait of Hormuz have driven sharp increases in oil and commodity prices, forcing factories to cut production, airlines to reduce flights, and countries to roll out emergency economic measures. Fuel rationing, supply shortages, and slower growth are already hitting Asia and Europe.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is turning a regional conflict into a global economic crisis marked by inflation, unrest, and instability. Rising energy costs and supply shocks could push major economies toward recession while helping adversaries like Russia.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Pope Leo says he does not fear Trump, as he pushes back in feud over Iran war

What Happened: Pope Leo XIV publicly rejected Trump’s attacks and defended his calls for peace in the Iran war, saying he does not fear Trump and will continue advocating for diplomacy. The clash follows Trump attacking the pope as “weak” and “liberal” while escalating rhetoric around the conflict.

Source: NPR

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

75+ — Career federal election security officials reportedly purged or pushed out

100+ — Immigration judges purged under Trump’s second term

50,000+ — Federal retirement cases still backlogged at OPM

170 — Reported deaths in U.S. military boat strikes since last September

6 weeks — Length of Iran war without a public congressional briefing

$101 — Brent crude price after latest Iran escalation

$34 million — Taxes reportedly paid last year by firms still operating in Russia’s Alabuga drone hub

🔎 What to Watch Next

Courts are one of the last barriers to Trump’s power grabs — Will judges keep slowing purges, deportations, and executive overreach, or begin yielding to pressure?

Republicans are blocking oversight of Trump’s Iran war — How long can they shield Trump as costs and casualties rise?

Trump’s Iran conflict is starting to hit the economy — How soon before oil spikes, inflation, and shortages become a domestic political crisis?

Trump is gaining control over more federal agencies before the midterms — How aggressively will officials use that power to influence the 2026 election?

Corporate money is flowing deeper into authoritarian politics — How many more corporations and billionaires will bankroll it through dark money networks?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s erratic tariff policies and war are pushing the U.S. closer to recession and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

War Economy — Trump’s Iran conflict is increasing inflation, market stress, and political instability, with Americans increasingly paying the cost through higher prices and economic uncertainty.

Institutions Under Siege — Courts, agencies, and oversight bodies are being hollowed out or repurposed to protect loyalists, punish opponents, and weaken independent checks on power.

Elections at Risk — Federal guardrails around voting integrity are being dismantled as the midterms approach, increasing the danger of interference, intimidation, and contested outcomes.

Eroded Rights — Immigrants, LGBTQ communities, protesters, and other targeted groups are facing escalating state pressure and shrinking legal protections.

Propaganda Politics — Staged spectacles, grievance politics, and manufactured narratives are increasingly replacing transparent governance and honest public accountability.

Resistance Matters — Courts, journalists, watchdogs, faith leaders, and public action continue slowing authoritarian overreach and remain vital checks on concentrated power.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

Leave a comment