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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 10-12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

“A Slap in the Face”: Trump’s DOJ Plans to Settle Predatory Lending Case Without Compensating Victims

What Happened: The Justice Department is seeking to settle a major predatory lending case against Colony Ridge without compensating tens of thousands of victims, despite earlier findings that the developer targeted Hispanic buyers with deceptive, high-interest loans. Instead, the proposed $68 million deal directs $20 million toward policing and immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are redirecting a civil rights case away from victims and toward enforcement against the same communities harmed by the scheme. That denies restitution, rewards abuse, and turns justice mechanisms into tools of punishment.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Promises Mass Pardons to Staff Before Leaving Office

What Happened: Trump has repeatedly told advisers he plans to issue sweeping pardons to his officials before leaving office, joking he would pardon anyone who came within “200 feet of the Oval Office.” The comments come amid concerns about future investigations and follow prior uses of clemency benefiting allies and donors.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating the pardon power as protection for loyalists. That tells officials loyalty matters more than legality and encourages abuses while gutting the rule of law.

Source: Wall Street Journal

The Federal Database That Could Upend the Midterm Elections

What Happened: Trump officials are pushing states to use the Department of Homeland Security’s SAVE database to build a national voter eligibility list, backed by DOJ threats against officials who send ballots to anyone not on it. The system, expanded under Musk’s DOGE, has produced high error rates that falsely flagged many U.S. citizens as noncitizens.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using a flawed federal database to pressure states into voter roll purges and ballot restrictions. That creates a path to disenfranchise eligible voters and dispute election results later.

Source: Mother Jones

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump administration plans to attack Biden DOJ as 'anti-Christian' in new report

What Happened: Trump officials are preparing a Justice Department report accusing the Biden-era DOJ of “anti-Christian bias,” stemming from a task force created by executive order to investigate alleged “discrimination.” The report targets abortion clinic protections and COVID-era policies, despite outside reviews finding no widespread anti-Christian bias.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the Justice Department to push a political grievance narrative instead of enforcing the law impartially. That recasts civil rights enforcement as persecution and opens the door to selective enforcement and discrimination.

Source: NBC News

The FBI Didn’t Answer Texts From Minnesota Investigators for Days After Renee Good’s Killing

What Happened: After a federal immigration agent killed Renee Good in Minnesota, the FBI ignored repeated requests from state investigators for access to evidence and then took over the case, cutting the state out entirely. Minnesota officials say federal authorities blocked access to the crime scene, interviews, and key evidence, prompting a lawsuit against the DOJ and DHS.

Why It Matters: Federal agencies are blocking independent oversight in cases involving their own officers. Controlling the evidence and the investigation undermines accountability, public trust, and points to a cover-up.

Source: WIRED

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

USDA secretary’s ‘He is Risen’ Easter email unnerves some staff members

What Happened: Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins sent a department-wide Easter email to roughly 100,000 employees declaring “He is Risen” and promoting explicitly Christian beliefs, part of a broader pattern of religious messaging from Trump officials. Staff and legal experts said the message was unprecedented and raised concerns about promoting religion in the federal workplace.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using government institutions to promote a specific religious worldview, blurring the line between church and state. That shift pressures a diverse federal workforce to conform while eroding longstanding constitutional norms around religious neutrality.

Source: Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A day in the life of a 19-year-old in ICE detention: ‘I feel that this nightmare is not going to end’

What Happened: A 19-year-old asylum seeker from the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been held for more than four months at a Texas ICE detention center, where she reports family separation, worsening health, and untreated medical needs while awaiting appeal. Despite having a legal stay preventing deportation, she says officials repeatedly pressured her to sign removal papers.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using prolonged detention, family separation, and coercive deportation tactics against legally protected asylum seekers, including young adults. That inflicts psychological harm while undermining due process protections meant to safeguard vulnerable people.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

U.S. Cadets Were Stuck in the Persian Gulf After Trump Bombed Iran

What Happened: Trump officials failed to warn U.S.-flagged vessels and American cadets in the Persian Gulf before launching strikes on Iran, leaving them unknowingly in a newly active war zone. Students from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy were aboard ships tied to military operations with no advance notice from the Pentagon.

Why It Matters: Trump officials ignored basic operational safeguards and put American personnel in unnecessary danger at the start of the war. That underscores reckless military decision-making with direct consequences for U.S. lives.

Source: NOTUS

As RFK Jr allies hailed Mississippi’s rollback of strict school vaccine rules, whooping cough surged and a baby died

What Happened: After a court-ordered rollback of Mississippi’s strict school vaccine rules, backed by allies of RFK Jr., vaccination rates dropped and whooping cough cases surged, resulting in the state’s first infant death from the disease in 13 years. Kennedy’s cronies are now using the outcome to push similar efforts nationwide.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine policies are already causing measurable harm, including preventable deaths. Conspiratorial attacks on vaccines are bringing back dangerous diseases and harming children and vulnerable communities.

Source: The Guardian

Updated rules for CDC vaccine advisory panel reflect Kennedy skepticism

What Happened: Trump officials rewrote the charter for the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel after RFK Jr. replaced its members, expanding the criteria that allowed anti-vaccine activists and his cronies to join the committee. The panel has already moved to scale back COVID-19 and hepatitis B vaccine recommendations while a court temporarily blocks parts of the overhaul.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are reshaping federal vaccine policy around conspiracies instead of science. That weakens immunization standards, lowers coverage, and increases the risk of preventable disease outbreaks.

Source: Associated Press and Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

What Now? Vance Leaves Iran Talks Without a Deal.

What Happened: JD Vance left negotiations with Iran after 21 hours without securing a deal on its nuclear program, leaving Trump at an impasse. Officials now face a choice between prolonged talks or a return to war as the ceasefire deadline approaches.

Why It Matters: Trump’s strategy of using military force to extract concessions has failed to deliver results. That raises the risk of renewed war, more economic disruption, and a deeper geopolitical crisis.

Source: New York Times

Iran Has Thousands of Missiles and Could Retrieve Launchers, U.S. Intelligence Finds

What Happened: U.S. intelligence assessments show Iran still has thousands of missiles and the ability to recover launchers from underground sites, contradicting claims by Pete Hegseth that the program was “almost completely ineffective.” Officials warn Iran could quickly rebuild parts of its arsenal and continue to pose a threat.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are publicly overstating military success while intelligence says otherwise. That increases the risk of miscalculation and prolongs instability as decisions are made on lies and propaganda.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Cardinal’s meeting at Pentagon was ‘unusual,’ Vatican official says

What Happened: Pentagon officials held a rare meeting with Cardinal Christophe Pierre, bypassing normal diplomatic channels, as tensions grew between Trump and the Vatican over war policy and global conflicts. Vatican officials described the meeting as unusual and marked by clear differences, with U.S. officials defending military action as a path to peace.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is bypassing normal diplomacy as tensions with the Vatican grow. The fact that they are now fighting with the Vatican shows how far this dysfunction and absurdity have gone.

Source: The Washington Post

Army survivors of deadly attack in Kuwait dispute Pentagon's account, say unit "was unprepared" to defend itself

What Happened: Survivors of the deadly Iranian drone attack in Kuwait say their unit was unprepared and lightly fortified, directly contradicting Pete Hegseth’s claim that a single drone slipped through strong defenses. Six U.S. service members were killed, and more than 20 were wounded.

Why It Matters: Frontline accounts suggest that Hegseth lied about the conditions that led to American deaths, raising serious questions about accountability and readiness. Hegseth is downplaying failures to protect himself while leaving dangerous vulnerabilities unaddressed.

Source: CBS News

Details of U.S. troops based in Europe as Trump mulls removing some

What Happened: Trump is weighing plans to withdraw some U.S. troops from Europe, where roughly 68,000 American personnel are stationed across key NATO countries. The move follows his attacks on allies over Iran-related security and broader attacks on NATO partners.

Why It Matters: Even floating troop withdrawals weaken NATO’s deterrence and signal a reduced U.S. commitment to European security. That risks further destabilizing the alliance and Trump again rewarding Russia.

Source: Reuters

U.S. Intelligence Shows China Taking a More Active Role in Iran War

What Happened: U.S. intelligence indicates China may be supplying Iran with missile systems and allowing companies to provide dual-use materials for military production during the war. Officials also say Russia is supplying targeting intelligence, pointing to coordinated support from major U.S. adversaries.

Why It Matters: China and Russia are reportedly helping Iran while Trump continues to publicly praise Putin and Xi and dismiss their role in supporting Tehran. Ignoring adversaries aiding Iran endangers regional stability, the U.S. military, and American national security.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Hungary’s Viktor Orban, ally of Trump and Putin, concedes election defeat

What Happened: Viktor Orbán conceded defeat after losing Hungary’s election to Péter Magyar, ending his 16-year rule. Record turnout delivered a landslide victory for the opposition, which pledged to restore democratic institutions and strengthen ties with the EU and NATO.

Why It Matters: One of the central nodes in the global far-right and Kremlin political network has been removed from power. That disrupts a key alliance structure and shows that autocrats can be removed through elections when enough people turn out.

Source: The Washington Post

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation surges to highest level in nearly 2 years as energy costs spike

What Happened: U.S. inflation rose to 3.3% in March, the highest level in nearly two years, as gasoline prices jumped more than $1 per gallon following the U.S. attack on Iran. Energy costs drove most of the increase, reversing earlier progress on stabilizing prices.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war and economic policies are driving higher costs for Americans, from gas to travel. The mix of war and economic strain is raising inflation while weakening the broader economy.

Source: NPR

Consumer sentiment hits record low, inflation fears rise amid Iran war

What Happened: Consumer sentiment fell to a record low of 47.6 in April as Americans reacted to rising energy costs and economic fallout from the Iran war. Inflation expectations jumped to 4.8% over the next year, reflecting concern about sustained price increases.

Why It Matters: Trump’s instability is driving economic anxiety as prices rise and confidence falls. That combination increases the risk of slower growth as consumers cut back spending.

Source: CNBC

The Oil Shock Is Worse Than You Think

What Happened: The war with Iran has cut off 10% or more of global oil supply, with tanker routes through the Persian Gulf effectively blocked, driving oil prices as high as $145 a barrel. Analysts say commonly tracked futures prices are failing to reflect the true scale of the supply shock.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is driving a deeper energy crisis than official prices suggest. Delayed recognition of the damage means higher inflation, tighter supplies, and a greater risk of prolonged economic disruption.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Trump’s 10% Global Tariffs Debated in Pivotal Court Hearing

What Happened: Trump’s 10% global tariffs are being challenged in federal court, with states and businesses arguing he is using an obscure 1974 law in ways Congress never intended. This is after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier tariff authority. Judges questioned Trump’s legal justification as the case moves toward another likely Supreme Court battle.

Source: Bloomberg

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$68 million — Proposed DOJ settlement in Colony Ridge case

$20 million — Portion of settlement directed to policing and immigration enforcement instead of victim compensation

1,600 — Trump clemency grants issued so far in second term

68,000 — Approximate U.S. troops stationed across Europe

21 hours — Length of failed Vance-Iran negotiations

3.3% — March inflation rate, highest in nearly two years

47.6 — Consumer sentiment index, lowest level on record

10% — Estimated share of global oil supply disrupted by the Iran war

$145 — Oil price peak during supply shock

100,000 — USDA employees sent Rollins’s Easter email

16 years — Viktor Orbán’s time in power before election defeat

🔎 What to Watch Next

The Iran ceasefire remains fragile after failed talks — How soon before fighting resumes and sends oil prices higher again?

Trump is fighting to preserve sweeping global tariffs — Will courts block another major expansion of executive trade power?

Kennedy is continuing to reshape vaccine policy — How far will he go after early court setbacks?

Trump is pressuring NATO while weighing troop cuts in Europe — How soon before allies begin responding to a weakened U.S. commitment?

The SAVE database is being used to reshape election enforcement — Can Democrats stop voter purges before the 2026 midterms?

China and Russia are assisting Iran — How much deeper will their support for Tehran go?

Economic strain is building across the country — How much damage will inflation and collapsing consumer sentiment cause this year?

Independent institutions are being tested daily — Can they still restrain executive overreach before lasting damage is done?

💡 Key Takeaways

War Economy — The Iran conflict is driving oil shocks, higher prices, and supply strain, meaning Americans are paying for foreign policy through everyday bills and growing economic anxiety.

Power Above Law — Pardons, purges, and legal pressure show a presidency increasingly focused on protecting loyalists and punishing opponents.

Institutions Under Strain — Courts, federal agencies, and oversight bodies are being tested by aggressive executive power grabs that weaken independence and accountability.

Eroded Rights — Immigrants, asylum seekers, and targeted communities are facing harsher enforcement, fewer legal protections, and a system increasingly driven by force over fairness.

Politicized Health — Public health systems built around science and trust are being reshaped by conspiracy, risking lower confidence and weaker responses to future outbreaks.

Fractured Alliances — NATO tensions and troop withdrawal threats are weakening long-standing security partnerships and creating new uncertainty for allies.

Growing Resistance — Courts, journalists, activists, and voters continue pushing back, showing that democratic pressure remains one of the few effective checks on rising authoritarianism.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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