People walk near the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 27, 2026. REUTERS/Leah Millis

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 9

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

White House Warns Staff Not to Place Bets on Prediction Markets Amid Iran War

What Happened: The White House warned staff not to use insider information to place bets after suspicious trades tied to developments on the Iran war and the ceasefire raised concerns. Large, well-timed futures bets fueled speculation that politically connected individuals may have had advance knowledge of policy decisions.

Why It Matters: When war decisions line up with profitable trades, it raises real questions about who in Trump’s circle knew what and when. This pattern keeps repeating, from war decisions to tariffs, tying major policy moves to private gain.

Source: Wall Street Journal

At David Sacks’s Behest, White House Barrels Forward on Industry-Friendly AI Policy

What Happened: The White House is pushing an industry-friendly AI agenda shaped by David Sacks, framing artificial intelligence as an economic driver while downplaying concerns about job losses and regulation. Despite public distrust, Trump and his cronies are prioritizing private sector expansion and “AI dominance” over safeguards.

Why It Matters: Trump is aligning public policy with wealthy tech interests while ignoring the damage to Americans. Putting AI policy in the hands of billionaires will lead to more deregulation, worker displacement, and a deeper merger between corporate and state power.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

A federal judge dismisses another DOJ lawsuit seeking voter data, this time in Massachusetts

What Happened: A federal judge dismissed the Justice Department’s lawsuit seeking Massachusetts voter rolls, ruling that the DOJ failed to meet basic legal standards for demanding the records. The case is part of a broader push to force states to hand over sensitive voter data that could be shared with DHS for citizenship checks.

Why It Matters: This is part of a wider federal effort to seize control of voter data under the guise of election security. Collecting detailed personal information on voters creates a powerful tool for surveillance, voter intimidation, and future efforts to restrict ballot access.

Source: Associated Press

Automatic U.S. military draft registration planned by December, filing shows

What Happened: The Selective Service System plans to automatically register all eligible U.S. men ages 18 to 26 for a potential military draft by the end of 2026, following a requirement passed by Congress. There are no current plans to reinstate the draft, but officials say all options remain on the table as Trump escalates tensions around the globe.

Why It Matters: Automatic registration expands government control over military readiness by removing the choice to opt in. With tensions rising, it puts the infrastructure for a draft in place and ready to be activated quickly.

Source: CNBC

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI Extracts Suspect’s Deleted Signal Messages Saved in iPhone Notification Database

What Happened: The FBI recovered deleted Signal messages from a suspect’s iPhone by extracting data from the device’s notification database, even after the app had been removed. The evidence came from a case tied to alleged “Antifa” activity following Trump’s designation of the nonexistent movement as a terrorist organization.

Why It Matters: Encrypted apps do not fully protect user data when information is stored elsewhere on the device. It shows how authorities can access sensitive communications and expand surveillance in politically charged cases, similar to tactics used in Russia.

Source: 404 Media

How Trump Purged Immigration Judges to Speed Up Deportations

What Happened: Trump officials have purged more than 100 immigration judges and pressured those who remain to increase deportations or risk discipline. At the same time, they have reshaped the courts by appointing judges aligned with enforcement priorities, while asylum approval rates have dropped to record lows.

Why It Matters: Immigration courts are being turned into an enforcement arm of the regime. When judges are removed or pressured based on outcomes, due process breaks down, and deportations are predetermined rather than the result of an independent legal process.

Source: New York Times

DOJ ups the ante in its pursuit of Cassidy Hutchinson over her Jan. 6 testimony

What Happened: The DOJ is escalating its investigation into Cassidy Hutchinson over her Jan. 6 testimony after House Republicans referred her for prosecution, despite internal doubts about whether there is a viable case. The matter was routed to the Civil Rights Division, and Pam Bondi reportedly pushed it forward before her firing.

Why It Matters: When the Justice Department is used to chase witnesses who testified against Trump, it sends a chilling message that telling the truth about him will make you a target.

Source: MS NOW

Trump Administration Investigating L.A. Schools’ Gender Disclosure Policies

What Happened: Trump officials opened a Justice Department investigation into the Los Angeles Unified School District over policies that allow schools discretion in disclosing students’ gender identities to parents, following a lawsuit from parents who claim the policy contributed to their child’s suicide. The probe, led by the Civil Rights Division, is part of a broader push to roll back protections for transgender students.

Why It Matters: Federal power is being pushed into local education to enforce a political agenda under the guise of “parents’ rights.” It signals a broader effort to roll back protections for vulnerable students while using individual cases to justify sweeping policy changes.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US judge rules Pentagon has violated his order in press access case

What Happened: A federal judge ruled the Pentagon violated a court order by failing to restore full press access after imposing new restrictions on journalists, including escort requirements and closing workspaces. The court ordered credentials returned to New York Times reporters and rejected the Pentagon’s attempt to replace the blocked policy with similar restrictions.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is restricting press access to control what information reaches the public. Defying a court order shows the continued disregard for the law and accountability.

Source: The Guardian

U.S. Pushes Allies to Chase a New Terrorism Target: The Far Left

What Happened: Trump officials are pressuring allies to treat far-left movements, including loosely defined labels like “antifa,” as terrorism threats despite no evidence of a coordinated structure. Officials are expanding counterterrorism tools and designations to target left-wing groups abroad while exploring ways to tie them to Americans.

Why It Matters: This is a clear attempt to repurpose national security powers to target political opposition. Broadening terrorism definitions to include ideological movements opens the door to surveillance, investigations, and prosecutions of domestic critics under the guise of counterterrorism, just like in Russia.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A GOP-aligned group is using Klan imagery to target Black voters

What Happened: A Republican-aligned group in Virginia is distributing mailers using Ku Klux Klan imagery and misleading claims about Barack Obama and state officials to influence Black voters ahead of a key redistricting referendum. Civil rights groups say the campaign is designed to confuse voters and suppress turnout in African American communities.

Why It Matters: Republicans are using disinformation and racial intimidation tactics rooted in a long history of targeting Black voters. Using fear and lies to suppress specific communities undermines fair elections and democratic participation.

Source: Washington Post

For second time, Trump seeks to eliminate federal funding for tribal colleges and universities

What Happened: Trump’s proposed 2027 budget again targets tribal colleges and universities for major funding cuts, including eliminating support for key institutions like the Institute of American Indian Arts and reducing funding for federally supported tribal schools. Advocates warn that many of these colleges, which rely heavily on federal funding tied to treaty obligations, could be forced to shut down.

Why It Matters: Trump is attacking long-standing federal commitments to Native communities rooted in treaty and trust responsibilities. Cutting these programs would hit Indigenous students and rural communities hardest while weakening civil rights protections and federal obligations.

Source: Associated Press

Democrats demand DHS, State Department watchdogs investigate third-country deportations

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers called for an investigation into Trump’s policy of deporting migrants to third countries where they have no ties, citing cases of people being sent without notice to unfamiliar nations. The request targets DHS and State Department watchdogs over potential unlawful removals.

Why It Matters: The policy expands deportation power beyond legal and humanitarian safeguards, putting migrants at risk of being sent into danger or legal limbo. It shows how far the regime is pushing to bypass protections in pursuit of mass removals.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Republicans block effort to halt Trump's war with Iran after 'civilization' threat

What Happened: House Republicans blocked an effort by Democrats to force a vote on a war powers resolution to halt Trump’s military operations in Iran, preventing debate during a brief session. Senate Democrats now plan to push a similar vote next week as concerns grow over Trump’s threats and unilateral war decisions.

Why It Matters: House Republicans continue to sideline congressional oversight even as Trump escalates military action. When lawmakers are blocked from voting on war powers, authority shifts further to the executive branch, and a core check on presidential power is weakened.

Source: NBC News

Labor secretary faces discrimination complaints tied to her husband’s alleged misconduct

What Happened: Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer is facing multiple discrimination complaints from staffers who allege she created a toxic workplace and retaliated against women who reported her husband for alleged sexual misconduct inside Labor Department offices. The allegations include unwanted sexual touching, misuse of staff for personal tasks, and an ongoing Inspector General probe into broader misconduct.

Why It Matters: Yet again, another Trump official is accused of abusing power inside a federal agency by shielding misconduct and punishing whistleblowers. When senior leaders intimidate staff and suppress complaints, accountability breaks down, as corruption is normalized at the highest levels of government.

Source: MS NOW

CDC delays publishing report showing covid vaccine benefits

What Happened: The CDC delayed publication of a report showing COVID-19 vaccines significantly reduced hospitalizations and emergency visits, despite using standard methods for measuring vaccine effectiveness. Officials raised concerns the findings were held back because they conflicted with the views of RFK Jr., a longtime vaccine conspiracy theorist.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. and Trump officials are suppressing scientific information for political reasons. When public health data is withheld because it contradicts leadership’s agenda, the public is misled, and trust in health institutions is further damaged.

Source: Washington Post

USPS temporarily stops pension payments amid cash 'crisis'

What Happened: The United States Postal Service has temporarily suspended its employer contributions to the Federal Employees Retirement System, citing a severe cash crisis and the need to preserve liquidity. The move will free roughly $2.5 billion this fiscal year, while employee contributions and other obligations like Social Security payments continue.

Why It Matters: Trump officials have pushed a core public institution into serious financial strain. When the USPS starts pausing pension obligations, it signals deeper instability that can lead to service cuts, workforce damage, and renewed pressure to privatize.

Source: USA Today

Trump administration proposes gutting rules targeting coal plant ash that threatens groundwater

What Happened: Trump officials have proposed rolling back regulations on coal ash disposal, weakening groundwater monitoring requirements and limiting cleanup obligations at contaminated sites. The changes would also make it easier for companies to reuse coal ash despite its content of toxic heavy metals like mercury and lead.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are again putting industry interests ahead of public health and environmental safety. Weakening these rules increases the risk of contaminated drinking water and long-term health damage, especially for communities living near coal plants.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The Strait of Hormuz is not open as Iran controls access after ceasefire, UAE oil CEO says

What Happened: Iran is still controlling access to the Strait of Hormuz after the ceasefire, requiring ships to seek permission to pass and sharply limiting traffic through one of the world’s most critical oil routes. Energy officials warn supply disruptions are already building, with hundreds of tankers stuck and global markets facing tightening conditions.

Why It Matters: Trump failed to secure one of its core strategic objectives, keeping global energy flows open, despite military action. When Iran can effectively control a chokepoint carrying roughly 20% of global oil, it exposes a major gap in American power and accelerates the global economic fallout.

Source: CNBC

Trump weighs pulling some US troops from Europe amid NATO strains, official says

What Happened: Trump has discussed withdrawing some U.S. troops from Europe as tensions with NATO allies escalate over the Iran war and broader disputes, including security commitments and Greenland. No formal decision has been made, but the talks highlight a sharp deterioration in transatlantic relations.

Why It Matters: Even floating troop withdrawals weaken NATO’s deterrence and signal a reduced U.S. commitment to European security. That risks further destabilizing the alliance and Trump again rewarding Russia.

Source: Military Times

A Cease-Fire for Now in Iran, but a Blow to American Credibility

What Happened: A temporary ceasefire in the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran has left key issues unresolved, including control of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, while allies question the outcome. Analysts and officials warn that the war, launched without coordination with allies, has weakened perceptions of U.S. leadership and reliability.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weakening American global influence as allies increasingly doubt U.S. judgment and stability. When trust in U.S. leadership breaks down, alliances weaken, deterrence erodes, and rivals gain room to expand their influence.

Source: New York Times

Venezuela’s Prisons Are Still Full of Military Rebels Despite U.S. Pressure

What Happened: Venezuela is still holding about 187 military officers accused of plotting against the state even after releasing hundreds of other political prisoners under a U.S.-pressured amnesty law. Rights groups say the officers are being singled out because they are seen as disciplined figures who could challenge the regime from within the armed forces.

Why It Matters: The regime is preserving the prisoners it fears most while pretending repression is easing. Keeping military dissenters locked up helps block internal challenges and sustain torture, intimidation, and political control.

Source: Wall Street Journal

China Gains Favor With Trump by Dipping Into Iran Diplomacy

What Happened: China stepped into Iran war diplomacy, encouraging Tehran toward ceasefire talks while positioning itself as a mediator ahead of a planned Trump-Xi Jinping summit in Beijing. Reporting indicates Beijing hopes to use that leverage to advance priorities on trade and Taiwan.

Why It Matters: China is using the war to gain leverage over Trump. If he makes concessions to Beijing, such as weakening U.S. support for Taiwan in exchange for limited diplomatic help, it would unravel U.S. alliances and give China more room to reshape the global order

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian special envoy Dmitriev in US, meeting Trump administration members, sources say

What Happened: Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's wallet and head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, is in Washington meeting with Trump officials to discuss Ukraine and potential U.S.-Russia economic cooperation. The talks come just days before a key decision on extending sanctions relief for Russian oil.

Why It Matters: Trump continues helping the Kremlin while Russia wages its genocidal war against Ukraine. More sanctions relief and new economic cooperation would give Moscow even more money and capacity to continue the war while betraying U.S. allies.

Source: Reuters

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US economy grew a sluggish 0.5% in fourth quarter, government says, downgrading previous estimate

What Happened: U.S. economic growth slowed to just 0.5% in the fourth quarter, a downgrade from earlier estimates, as a 43-day government shutdown and reduced federal spending dragged down output. Consumer spending and business investment also weakened, marking a sharp drop from stronger growth earlier in the year.

Why It Matters: Trump’s instability and shutdowns are slowing the economy. Weak growth, softer consumer demand, and falling investment point to a more fragile economy heading into the next year.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Appeals court orders Trump administration to 'preserve status quo' at President's House slavery exhibit

What Happened: A federal appeals court ordered Trump to preserve the existing slavery exhibit at Philadelphia’s President’s House site, blocking further changes while a lawsuit from the city moves forward. The ruling follows earlier efforts by the National Park Service to remove panels detailing the lives of enslaved people held by George Washington.

Source: ABC News

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$760 million — Oil futures trades placed minutes before Iran policy shift

$600K+ — Profits from bets on Iran cease-fire timing

187 — Venezuelan military officers still imprisoned despite amnesty

100+ — Immigration judges purged under Trump’s second term

7% — Asylum approval rate, lowest on record

20% — Share of global oil supply flowing through Strait of Hormuz

230 — Oil tankers stuck waiting to exit the Persian Gulf

$2.5 billion — USPS cash freed by suspending pension contributions

0.5% — U.S. GDP growth in Q4 after downgrade

55% — Reduction in Covid hospitalizations from vaccines (suppressed CDC report)

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is widening the Iran war through executive powers — Will Senate Democrats be able to force a vote that limits his authority?

Trump is weighing another sanctions break for Russian oil — Will he extend the waiver after talks with Dmitriev and give Russia even more money for its genocidal war?

Iran is tightening pressure in the Strait of Hormuz — Will it loosen control or escalate disruption to global markets?

The DOJ is pushing for greater access to voter data — Will courts keep blocking federal seizure of election information?

Immigration courts are being reshaped for faster removals — How many more purges and policy changes will accelerate deportations?

China and the U.S. are moving toward high-stakes talks — Will Taiwan become a bargaining chip in broader negotiations?

USPS finances are under growing strain — Will service cuts or privatization efforts be the next step?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariffs, war spending, and policy volatility are driving up costs and weakening growth, pushing the U.S. closer to recession as households feel the pressure.

Centralized Power — Courts, immigration systems, and federal agencies are being reshaped to serve executive priorities, weakening independent checks and concentrating authority in the White House.

Policy for Profit — War decisions, tariffs, and emerging sectors like AI are increasingly intersecting with private financial gain, blurring the line between public policy and insider advantage.

Controlled Information — Press access, public data, and official narratives are being filtered through political priorities, limiting transparency and attempting to shape what Americans see.

Rights Under Pressure — Voter suppression efforts, deportation expansion, and cuts to tribal institutions show a broader rollback of civil rights protections.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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