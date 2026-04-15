The logo of the Office of Personnel Management, outside OPM in Washington, DC. Tierney L. Cross/Reuters

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 8

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Rep. Ritchie Torres calls for probe into futures trades placed ahead of March pause on Iran hostilities

What Happened: Rep. Ritchie Torres called for a federal probe into more than $500 million in futures trades placed minutes before Trump announced a pause in attacks on Iran, citing patterns consistent with insider trading. The request targets the SEC and CFTC after reports of unusually timed bets on falling oil prices and rising equities.

Why It Matters: Market-moving government decisions are creating opportunities for insiders to profit. If confirmed, it would show policy and war decisions being monetized in real time by those with access to the White House.

Source: CNBC

White House Secures Foreign Steel for Ballroom Project

What Happened: The White House secured tens of millions of dollars in donated foreign steel from European giant ArcelorMittal for Trump’s $400 million ballroom project, even as he implements tariffs on foreign steel to “protect” U.S. steel. The arrangement also came alongside a tariff adjustment that could benefit the company’s North American operations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economic nationalism is a sham. He is carving out exceptions and accepting major in-kind benefits from foreign-linked corporate interests, blurring the line between public policy, donor influence, and personal gain.

Source: New York Times

New Labor Department Rule is Trump’s Latest Favor to the Crypto Industry

What Happened: The Labor Department proposed a rule making it harder to sue retirement plan managers who move 401(k) money into riskier assets like cryptocurrency. The change could open the door for more retirement funds to flow into crypto while shielding fiduciaries from legal accountability.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are weakening protections for retirees while expanding access to an industry that directly enriches his family and allies. Americans’ retirement savings will be exposed to more volatility and less accountability to benefit a politically connected financial sector.

Source: TPM

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Historians sue Trump seeking to preserve presidential records law

What Happened: Historians and watchdog group American Oversight sued Trump after his Justice Department declared the Presidential Records Act unconstitutional, arguing the move could let him destroy or keep presidential records instead of turning them over to the National Archives. The lawsuit asks a court to force compliance with the law created after Watergate to preserve the public record.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to weaken one of the core safeguards meant to stop presidents from hiding, destroying, or privatizing the historical record. Control over records means control over evidence, accountability, and how history will be recorded.

Source: USA Today

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump administration personnel agency is asking for federal workers' medical records

What Happened: The Office of Personnel Management is seeking identifiable medical and pharmacy claims data for more than 8 million federal workers, retirees, and family members. The proposal could give the government access to diagnoses, treatments, prescriptions, and other sensitive personal health information.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are building the ability to monitor and potentially weaponize private health data against federal workers and their families. In the hands of an increasingly punitive state, medical records can become a tool of surveillance, retaliation, and control.

Source: CBS News

DOJ says House Oversight's subpoena 'no longer obligates' Bondi testimony in Epstein matter

What Happened: The Justice Department told House Oversight that its subpoena for former Attorney General Pam Bondi no longer applies after her removal, arguing she is not required to testify in the Epstein probe. Lawmakers from both parties say they will continue pursuing her testimony and may move toward contempt if she refuses.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is using a technicality to block congressional oversight into Bondi’s role in the Epstein case. It shields key figures from scrutiny and undermines Congress’s ability to investigate these crimes and the people covering them up.

Source: ABC News

Trump DOJ rallies behind convicted informant who lied to FBI about Biden

What Happened: The Justice Department is trying to help convicted FBI informant Alexander Smirnov get out of prison after he admitted fabricating bribery claims about Joe Biden using information from Russian intelligence, claims that fueled the GOP’s impeachment push. Prosecutors are now backing his effort to undo his guilty plea and potentially erase his admission that the allegations were false.

Why It Matters: The DOJ is helping a man who used Russian intelligence to fuel a political disinformation campaign. It rewards a foreign influence operation that serves Trump’s narrative and further erodes the rule of law.

Source: MS NOW

DOJ investigating Biden-era prosecutions of anti-abortion protesters, draft report shows

What Happened: The Justice Department is preparing a report claiming Biden’s DOJ targeted anti-abortion protesters for their religious beliefs under the FACE Act, despite many of those pardoned having blocked clinics, threatened staff, injured workers, and harassed patients. The draft also attacks prosecutor Sanjay Patel, who was reportedly placed on administrative leave as the department purges career officials.

Why It Matters: The DOJ continues to be repurposed to protect Trump allies, punish career prosecutors, investigate opponents, and recast lawbreaking supporters as political “victims.” It lowers the cost of intimidation and obstruction when the offenders are aligned with the regime.

Source: MS NOW

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FCC's Brendan Carr Goes After CNN, Wants 'Accountability' for Iran Coverage

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr attacked CNN and demanded “accountability” after it reported Iranian officials viewed the ceasefire as a victory, echoing Trump’s calls for an investigation. CNN said the reporting was based on statements from Iranian officials and aligned with other outlets.

Why It Matters: Carr is using a federal regulatory platform to pressure a news outlet over coverage that Trump opposed during a national security story. It blurs the line between regulation and political intimidation and is another attempt to chill independent reporting.

Source: Military.com

Pentagon Threatened the Pope After He Criticized Trump

What Happened: A report says Pentagon officials threatened the Vatican after Pope Leo criticized Trump’s war, with one official invoking the Avignon Papacy as a warning and another telling Church representatives to side with the U.S. The fallout was severe enough that Leo reportedly scrapped plans to visit the United States.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are responding to criticism from the Vatican by escalating it into an insane confrontation. Threatening the Pope shows how far Trump and the Pentagon are willing to go to intimidate critics, even if it is the Pope.

Source: The New Republic

Hegseth Ends Ivy League Ties for Military Education, Taps Hillsdale

What Happened: Pete Hegseth is ending military education partnerships with Ivy League schools and redirecting senior officers to institutions like Hillsdale, Liberty, and Baylor. The shift follows the cancellation of dozens of fellowships and is framed as a move away from “woke” influence.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is reshaping how military leaders are educated by steering them toward ideologically aligned institutions. That politicizes military development and embeds partisan influence into a military that is supposed to remain apolitical.

Source: Hillsdale Today

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

LA teen loses eye after being shot by US agent at No Kings march, lawyer says

What Happened: An 18-year-old USC student lost an eye after being struck by a “less-lethal” projectile fired by a DHS agent while documenting a protest in Los Angeles. The shooting violated a federal court order restricting the use of force against journalists and observers.

Why It Matters: Federal agents are using brutal force that causes permanent injury against civilians and observers during protests, even under court limits. A teenager lost an eye for simply documenting and exercising his First Amendment rights.

Source: The Guardian

Judge postpones termination of temporary protected status for Ethiopians in U.S.

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from ending Temporary Protected Status for Ethiopians, ruling the move was unlawful and ignored the process required by Congress. The decision keeps thousands of Ethiopians in the U.S. temporarily protected from deportation.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a direct rebuke of Trump’s attempt to strip humanitarian protections through executive force rather than lawful process. It also shows how vulnerable immigrant communities remain as Trump officials keep testing how far they can push mass removals.

Source: CBS News

Immigration arrests of people without criminal convictions have increased eightfold under Trump, report says

What Happened: ICE arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions rose 770% under Trump, while street arrests jumped more than 1,000%, according to a UC Berkeley analysis. The crackdown increasingly targets people in neighborhoods, at court, and during routine check-ins.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are widening the dragnet far beyond its “worst of the worst” rhetoric and normalizing indiscriminate immigration enforcement. It expands fear, detention, and deportation risk for people with no criminal convictions while making everyday life more dangerous for immigrant communities.

Source: NBC News

‘We still deserve due process,’ says Cambodian man deported by US to Eswatini

What Happened: A Cambodian man deported by the U.S. to Eswatini said he and others were sent to a maximum security prison in a country they were never meant to be removed to, despite already serving their U.S. sentences. He said they were given no meaningful chance to challenge the transfer and were treated like cargo during the deportation process.

Why It Matters: Trump officials continue to bypass due process and outsource detention to third countries with no transparency or accountability. That turns deportation into a system of disappearance, where people can be exiled to places they have no connection to and left without basic legal protections.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin tells climate skeptics to "celebrate vindication" after law repealed

What Happened: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin told climate skeptics to “celebrate vindication” after repealing the legal finding that underpins federal climate rules, speaking at a Heartland Institute conference that rejects mainstream climate science. The move removes a core basis for regulating greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles, power plants, and other major polluters.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are dismantling climate protections while elevating groups that reject established science and align with fossil fuel interests. That puts ideology and industry ahead of public health, environmental safeguards, and the government’s responsibility to address a worsening crisis.

Source: CBS News

RFK Jr is launching a podcast to expose ‘lies’ that have made Americans sick

What Happened: RFK Jr. is launching an official HHS podcast to push what he calls the “lies” and “forces” that made Americans sick, using a government platform to advance his extremist agenda.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. is turning a federal health agency into a propaganda channel and blurring the line between public health communication and extremist ideology. It gives anti-science conspiracies government approval and further erodes trust in institutions meant to protect Americans.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Team Explores Punishment for NATO Countries That Didn’t Support Iran War

What Happened: Trump’s team is exploring ways to punish NATO countries that did not back his Iran war, including shifting U.S. troops and possibly closing bases in countries he sees as insufficiently supportive. The plan would reward governments more aligned with Trump’s foreign policy while penalizing allies that resisted.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning NATO into a loyalty test where military protection depends on political obedience. That fractures the alliance and undermines the security order it was built to defend.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Disagreement Over Lebanon’s Inclusion in Cease-Fire Threatens to Unravel It

What Happened: The Iran ceasefire is already fraying over whether Lebanon was part of the deal, as Israel struck more than 100 targets there and killed at least 250 people while Iran warned the attacks could collapse the truce. The U.S. says Lebanon was never included, while Tehran says otherwise.

Why It Matters: Trump is calling this a de-escalation without a real agreement in place. Ongoing bombing and conflicting claims make escalation almost inevitable.

Source: New York Times

Trump Allies, U.S. Officials Fear Iran Victory Lap Is Premature

What Happened: Trump declared “total victory” in Iran, but senior aides and allies warn the ceasefire remains fragile as Iran retains the ability to threaten shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and resume attacks. Tehran is restricting vessel movement and signaling it may not reopen key transit routes without concessions.

Why It Matters: Trump is declaring victory while the conflict remains unstable and unresolved. A fragile ceasefire fused with inflated victory claims increases miscalculation and renewed fighting.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

JD Vance praises Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán, accuses EU of influencing upcoming election

What Happened: JD Vance campaigned in Hungary for Prime Minister Orbán ahead of national elections, urging voters to re-elect him while accusing the European Union of foreign interference. The visit comes as Orbán trails his opponent in polls and seeks another term.

Why It Matters: A sitting U.S. vice president is directly intervening in a foreign election to support Putin’s puppet. It aligns the U.S. with authoritarian movements abroad while normalizing election interference.

Source: CBS News

My latest…

After pager attack on Hezbollah, Hungary offered help to Iran

What Happened: Hungarian officials offered to share intelligence with Iran after a 2024 Hezbollah pager attack, according to a reported transcript of a call between Hungary’s foreign minister and his Iranian counterpart. The information comes as Trump backs Orbán’s reelection despite his government’s very close ties to Iran and Russia.

Why It Matters: Orbán’s government is sharing intelligence with Iran while working with Moscow. That exposes how authoritarian networks overlap and shows Trump continued alignment with regimes tied to anti-Western interests.

Source: Washington Post

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil Prices Fall, but Energy Firms Remain Frozen After U.S.-Iran Deal

What Happened: Oil prices dropped after Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran, but energy firms are holding back production as attacks continue and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted. With tankers stalled and infrastructure damaged, a full restart of supply could take weeks or longer.

Why It Matters: The market reaction masks deeper instability as energy flows remain constrained and vulnerable to renewed conflict. Ongoing disruption threatens higher prices, supply shocks, and broader economic fallout despite claims of de-escalation.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Democrats keep doing better in elections since Trump returned to office

What Happened: Democrats continue to outperform their 2024 margins in elections held since Trump returned to office, including a Wisconsin Supreme Court win and a higher turnout in a deep-red Georgia district. The results add to a broader pattern of anti-Trump overperformance in special, judicial, and local races.

Source: NPR

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$500 million+ — Suspicious futures trades placed minutes before Iran pause announcement

8 million — Federal workers and family members whose health data could be accessed

770% — Increase in ICE arrests of immigrants without criminal convictions

65 — Insurance providers required to hand over medical data to OPM

$37 million — Estimated value of foreign steel donation for White House ballroom

100+ — Israeli strikes on Lebanon after ceasefire announcement

250+ — People killed in Lebanon strikes during “ceasefire” period

80% — Estimated destruction of Iran’s air defenses after U.S. strikes

10% — Global oil supply temporarily shut in due to conflict disruption

11–13% — Average Democratic overperformance in recent elections

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is expanding enforcement beyond legal limits — How far will the regime go in bypassing due process and targeting citizens?

Federal surveillance is expanding across agencies — How quickly will health, tax, and personal data sharing accelerate?

The DOJ continues to be weaponized — How many more cases will be reopened or reshaped to target political opponents?

Courts are under pressure as executive power expands — Will judges keep blocking overreach or begin stepping back?

Trump is straining NATO and U.S. alliances — How soon before troop shifts or withdrawals begin in Europe?

The Iran ceasefire remains unstable — How quickly will energy disruptions or Strait of Hormuz tensions trigger renewed conflict?

The military is being reshaped along ideological lines — How far will politicization of leadership and command structures go?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariffs, war spending, and policy volatility are driving up costs and weakening growth, pushing the U.S. closer to recession as households feel the pressure.

Repurposed Institutions — The DOJ, DHS, and regulatory bodies are shifting away from oversight and toward enforcement, turning core institutions into instruments of control.

Expanding Surveillance — Health, immigration, and financial data systems are becoming more centralized and accessible, increasing the government’s reach into private life.

Eroded Rights — Civil rights protections are being weakened through expanded use of force, detention, and deportation beyond previous limits.

Tested Limits — Legal boundaries are being pushed through repeated challenges, probing how far executive power can stretch with fewer constraints.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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