The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 7

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Some DHS contractors told White House officials they were asked to pay Corey Lewandowski

What Happened: Some DHS contractors told White House officials they were pressured to pay Corey Lewandowski in connection with Homeland Security contracts tied to Trump’s deportation agenda. Lewandowski denies the allegations, but the report raises questions about whether access to DHS contracts was being monetized through Trump insiders.

Why It Matters: This is more corruption, with immigration enforcement once again tied to insider access and money. Contractors were pressured to pay for contracts, and decisions were being driven by influence rather than a fair process.

Source: NBC News

“Economic Civil War”: States Push Laws to Shield Oil and Gas Companies From Accountability

What Happened: Republican-led states are advancing a coordinated wave of laws to shield oil and gas companies from climate liability lawsuits. The effort is tied to a network of Leonard Leo-linked groups working to block communities from suing over climate damage and corporate deception.

Why It Matters: The right is trying to rewrite the rules so fossil fuel companies can profit from destruction without facing legal consequences. It is another example of corporate immunity being built into law while communities are left to absorb the damage.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

After sweeping SCOTUS presidential immunity ruling, Trump wields it broadly in push for power

What Happened: Trump and his lawyers are increasingly citing the Supreme Court’s 2024 presidential immunity ruling to argue for expanded executive authority over firings, immigration, trade, and domestic troop deployment. While Trump keeps invoking the decision, the justices have so far been cautious about applying it to every claim.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the immunity ruling as a legal blueprint to expand presidential power far beyond criminal liability. Even if the Court does not endorse every argument, the decision has already been used to normalize a far more unchecked presidency.

Source: ABC News

Fact-Checking Republicans’ Misleading Claims About Elections

What Happened: Trump, his officials, and Republican lawmakers are pushing lies about mail voting, voter fraud, and noncitizen voting to justify tighter federal control over elections. Fraud in mailed ballots is extremely rare, and many of these claims rely on selective or distorted evidence.

Why It Matters: Trump and his allies are using lies to justify restricting voting rights and expanding federal control over elections. Repeating these lies undermines trust in the system and creates cover for policies that make it harder to vote.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE acknowledges it is using powerful spyware

What Happened: ICE acknowledged it is using powerful spyware capable of hacking into phones and intercepting encrypted messages, including tools linked to the Israeli firm Paragon Solutions. The agency says it is targeting “drug traffickers and terrorist networks,” but lawmakers and civil liberties groups warn the scope could extend far beyond that.

Why It Matters: ICE is expanding into highly invasive surveillance with tools that can quietly penetrate personal devices. That gives an agency already accused of abuse a powerful capability that can be used against immigrants, journalists, protesters, and political targets.

Source: NPR

Ex-VOA employees challenge last year’s buyout and retirement offers

What Happened: Four former Voice of America employees are challenging buyout and retirement deals they accepted after Kari Lake moved to shut down the agency, arguing the agreements should be void because her leadership was later ruled unlawful. They are seeking class certification so others pushed out under the same conditions can try to return.

Why It Matters: The case exposes how workers were pushed out under legally questionable authority. It adds to the evidence that Trump’s purge of federal institutions relied on pressure, instability, and actions later found to be unlawful.

Source: Government Executive

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Ron DeSantis signs Florida law to label groups as terrorists and expel student supporters

What Happened: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law allowing state officials to label groups as domestic or foreign terrorist organizations and expel university students who support them. The law also lets the state cut funding, dissolve designated groups, and report expelled visa-holding students to ICE.

Why It Matters: The law creates a powerful new tool to criminalize political dissent and punish speech under the guise of “counterterrorism.” It opens the door to targeting Muslim groups, student activists, opposition, and critics, mirroring tactics used in Russia to silence dissent.

Source: NBC News

Trump and Hegseth on Iran war: ‘God is good’

What Happened: Trump and Hegseth framed the war with Iran in religious terms, invoking God, comparing military action to Easter, and threatening to strike civilian infrastructure if Iran does not meet U.S. demands. Both used faith-based language publicly, with Hegseth describing a rescued pilot as “reborn” and repeatedly declaring “God is good.”

Why It Matters: Trump and Hegseth are using religious language to justify escalation and frame the war as a divine mission. That approach blurs constitutional boundaries, lowers the threshold for extreme actions, and shifts decisions away from strategy toward extremist ideology.

Source: CNN

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Death of Vietnamese immigrant in Indiana facility is latest ICE detainee fatality

What Happened: A 55-year-old Vietnamese immigrant died in ICE custody at the Miami Correctional Center in Indiana, becoming the 46th detainee death during Trump’s current term. The death came as Bui was actively challenging his detention in court, and as deaths in ICE custody continue to grow.

Why It Matters: Deaths in ICE custody are becoming a pattern under Trump’s detention crackdown. The rising toll points to a system where prolonged detention, neglect, and human rights abuses are becoming normalized.

Source: ABC News

Liam Conejo Ramos constantly worries about being detained by ICE again, his parents say: "My boy is very different"

What Happened: Liam Conejo Ramos, the 5-year-old whose ICE detention sparked outrage earlier this year, is still showing signs of trauma months after being released, according to his parents. They say he now fears police, withdraws at school, and lives in constant fear of being detained again as the government continues trying to deport the family.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is traumatizing children long after detention ends. The fear and psychological damage follow them, turning enforcement into a lasting form of cruelty.

Source: CBS News

Trump administration terminates agreements to protect transgender students in several schools

What Happened: The Education Department canceled civil rights agreements with five school districts and one college that required protections for transgender students, including staff training, pronoun respect, and access to facilities aligned with gender identity. In Delaware Valley, the district rolled back its own protections under federal pressure.

Why It Matters: The federal government is removing protections for transgender students and pressuring schools to follow its agenda. Civil rights enforcement is being used to reduce protections instead of upholding them.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

After clashes with Hegseth, Army secretary says he isn’t going anywhere

What Happened: Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said he has no plans to resign after clashes with Pete Hegseth, following the ouster of top Army leaders and reports of dysfunction inside the Pentagon. The White House publicly backed Driscoll even as tensions with Hegseth continue.

Why It Matters: Military leadership is being destabilized under Hegseth by infighting, purges, and loyalty struggles during an active war. That weakens command cohesion and leaves the armed forces more exposed because of political chaos.

Source: Washington Post

Intelligence report warned of Iran's 'persistent threat' to US as White House downplayed the risk

What Happened: A federal intelligence report warned in March that Iran posed a persistent threat to U.S. military personnel, government sites, Jewish institutions, and dissidents inside the U.S., even as the White House publicly downplayed the risk. Trump officials had also blocked the release of a similar warning.

Why It Matters: Trump officials downplayed credible threat warnings while tensions escalated. That left the public less prepared and shows national security decisions being shaped by politics instead of intelligence.

Source: Reuters

Iran-Linked Hackers Are Sabotaging US Energy and Water Infrastructure

What Happened: Federal agencies warned that Iran-linked hackers have targeted U.S. energy, water, and other critical infrastructure by compromising industrial control systems, causing disruptions and financial losses. The campaign is tied to the IRGC-linked CyberAv3ngers group.

Why It Matters: Iran is using cyberattacks to hit U.S. infrastructure as the conflict escalates. The war is already reaching American soil through vulnerable systems like water and energy.

Source: WIRED

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump: “A Whole Civilization Will Die Tonight”

What Happened: Trump threatened catastrophic destruction in Iran, warning that “a whole civilization will die tonight” as his latest deadline over the Strait of Hormuz approached. The threat followed his earlier vow to target civilian infrastructure and his public dismissal of concerns about violating the laws of war.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly threatening mass murder and using it as leverage. Calling for the destruction of an entire population is a war crime and underscores that he is not fit for office.

Source: Mother Jones

U.S. and Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire, suspending Trump's threat to annihilate Iran

What Happened: The U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire just before Trump’s deadline expired, temporarily halting U.S. and Israeli strikes in exchange for reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The pause was brokered through Pakistan and tied to broader future “negotiations” over sanctions, regional military posture, and Iran’s nuclear program.

Why It Matters: Trump shifted from threatening annihilation to accepting a ceasefire within hours, showing how erratic his war posture has become. The ceasefire is unlikely to hold and reflects his desperate scramble to get out of a war he started but does not understand.

Source: NPR

Allies Fear They Are Tied to an Erratic U.S. and Now Have Nowhere to Turn

What Happened: U.S. allies across Europe, Asia, and the Gulf are increasingly alarmed by Trump’s foreign policy, escalation with Iran, and threats against NATO, even as they remain dependent on Washington for security and weapons. Governments that no longer trust the U.S. still see no viable alternative to American power.

Why It Matters: Trump is destroying alliances that took decades to build and turning U.S. power into a source of instability for countries that depend on it. That leaves allies trapped between distrust and the reality that they still need the U.S. for security.

Source: Wall Street Journal

How Trump Took the U.S. to War With Iran

What Happened: Trump moved toward war with Iran after a February Situation Room pitch from Benjamin Netanyahu, despite internal warnings that key parts of Israel’s regime change plan were unrealistic. JD Vance pushed against a full-scale war, but Trump sided with escalation and his belief that the war would be quick and decisive.

Why It Matters: The decision to go to war was driven by impulse, overconfidence, and outside pressure, as serious warnings were ignored. This is the result of experts being purged and replaced with sycophants.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Orbán’s rival Magyar slams JD Vance’s Hungary visit as election meddling

What Happened: Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar accused Trump of interfering in Hungary’s election after JD Vance arrived in Budapest days before the election to publicly back Viktor Orbán. Magyar said Hungary’s future should not be shaped by Washington or Moscow, as Orbán uses U.S. backing to bolster his campaign.

Why It Matters: This is a joint U.S.-Russia operation to keep Orbán in power. As Trump and Vance intervene politically, Russia is working in parallel to secure his position, including deploying intelligence operatives to Budapest.

Source: Politico EU

Orban Offered to Be ‘Mouse’ Aiding ‘Lion’ in Call With Putin

What Happened: Orbán told Putin he was ready to help him “in any way,” including by hosting a Russia-U.S. summit in Budapest, and compared his role to a mouse aiding a lion. The call adds to evidence that Orbán is a puppet of the Kremlin and coordinated with Moscow.

Why It Matters: Orbán has spent over a decade as a Kremlin puppet while Russian influence operations shape Hungary’s politics. He poses a direct threat to the EU and NATO security as he runs operations for Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

Members of neo-Nazi ‘active clubs’ join combat events at secretive Virginia compound

What Happened: Members of neo-Nazi “active clubs,” Patriot Front, the Hammerskins, and the Wolves of Vinland have been gathering at a secretive Virginia compound for organized combat training and networking. Participants include a licensed teacher, a former police officer, an EMT, and others with direct access to the public and young people.

Why It Matters: White nationalist groups are building training networks, recruitment pipelines, and paramilitary-style infrastructure inside the U.S. That signals a growing extremist threat with the ability to organize, expand, and connect to broader fascist movements as the FBI shifts away from investigating these groups.

Source: The Guardian

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US SEC enforcement activity drops dramatically as agency 'resets'

What Happened: SEC enforcement actions fell more than 20% in 2025 as Trump-appointed leadership pulled the agency away from its previous pace and priorities. The drop came alongside leadership turmoil, staff losses, and a broader retreat from aggressive oversight, including major corporate and crypto cases.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening oversight by slowing enforcement and hollowing out staffing. That enables fraud, abuse, and impunity, especially for well-connected actors.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Dozens of Democrats call for Trump's removal after his Iran threats

What Happened: More than 70 Democratic lawmakers called for Trump’s removal after he threatened catastrophic destruction in Iran, with some backing impeachment and others urging the 25th Amendment. Many stood by those calls even after Trump later announced a temporary ceasefire.

Source: NBC News

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

70+ — Lawmakers calling for Trump’s removal after Iran threats

2 weeks — Length of fragile U.S.–Iran ceasefire

46 — ICE detainee deaths during Trump’s current term

20% — Drop in SEC enforcement actions in 2025

18% — Loss of SEC enforcement staff

15+ — State bills shielding fossil fuel companies from liability

11 — States involved in coordinated fossil fuel immunity push

$1.6 billion — Dark money network tied to Leonard Leo backing legal campaigns

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s legal strategy is pushing the limits of executive power — Will courts impose real constraints on immunity claims and federal overreach?

Trump is escalating pressure on election systems nationwide — How far will federal influence over states and voter infrastructure go?

Instability inside the Pentagon is growing — Will infighting and purges lead to operational breakdowns or weakened readiness?

Government surveillance powers are expanding across agencies — How quickly will data collection and monitoring become normalized and turn against opposition, journalists, and critics?

U.S. allies are adjusting to growing unpredictability — How soon will NATO and partners begin hedging against the U.S.?

Extremist networks are organizing more openly inside the U.S. — How much further will paramilitary and white nationalist coordination grow?

States are moving to shield corporations from accountability — How many more will adopt laws blocking climate lawsuits?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariffs, war spending, and policy volatility are driving up costs and weakening growth, pushing the U.S. closer to recession as households feel the pressure.

Pay-to-Play Regime — Contracts, enforcement, and policy access are increasingly tied to insider networks and money, turning government decisions into opportunities for the politically connected.

Expanded Executive — Legal rulings and aggressive interpretations are being used to stretch presidential authority, weakening checks and concentrating more power in the White House.

Weaponized Institutions — Federal agencies are being redirected toward surveillance, enforcement, and political control, blurring the line between governance and retaliation.

Eroded Civil Rights — Civil rights protections are being rolled back while enforcement is being redirected against vulnerable groups, leaving fewer safeguards and virtually no accountability.

Fractured Alliances — U.S. unpredictability is creating strategic uncertainty among allies, weakening long-standing partnerships, and creating openings for adversaries.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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