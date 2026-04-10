Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Toni Tan's avatar
Toni Tan
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"Local jails have turned immigration detention into a business. When detention becomes a revenue stream, it drives expansion and embeds local systems in the federal deportation pipeline." Wondering how many states besides Pennsylvania are doing this.

Thank you, Olga, for staying on top of everything.

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