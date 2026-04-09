A U.S. Air Force F-15E fighter jet taking off from RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom in 2020.Credit...Chris Radburn/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 4-5

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump continues conflicts in Vietnam with five new trademark applications

What Happened: CREW reports that Trump’s company filed five new trademark applications in Vietnam late last year tied to Trump-branded real estate, golf, and hospitality projects, marking the first known new foreign trademark filings of his second term. The filings come as the Trump Organization advances a major development project in Vietnam while Trump officials negotiate trade and tariff policy affecting the country.

Why It Matters: Trump is again fusing presidential power with foreign business interests. That gives foreign governments and connected partners a direct financial channel to seek influence with the White House.

Source: CREW

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump issues order attempting to change rules for mail-in voting

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order attempting to restrict mail voting by tying ballot access to federal citizenship data and imposing new federal rules on how mail ballots are sent and secured. Election law experts say the order exceeds presidential authority and is likely unconstitutional because election administration is controlled by states and Congress, not the White House.

Why It Matters: Trump is using executive power to lay the groundwork for tighter federal control over elections and greater interference with access to voting. He is trying to expand his ability to restrict ballots, challenge outcomes, and politicize how elections are run.

Source: Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Journalist Sues FAA Over Drone No Fly Zone Designed to Prevent Filming ICE

What Happened: A Minnesota photojournalist and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press sued the FAA over a nationwide drone restriction that bans flights within 3,000 feet of DHS assets, including unmarked ICE vehicles. The rule creates a moving, undefined no-fly zone that journalists say is impossible to comply with and exposes them to severe penalties.

Why It Matters: The FAA rule makes it legally risky to document federal enforcement activity in real time. When restrictions are vague and constantly shifting, they effectively block independent coverage while shielding government operations from scrutiny.

Source: 404 Media

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Satellite firm Planet Labs to indefinitely withhold Iran war images

What Happened: Planet Labs will indefinitely withhold satellite imagery of Iran and the surrounding conflict zone at the Pentagon's request, shifting to controlled, case-by-case releases. The restriction limits access for journalists, researchers, and the public.

Why It Matters: A private company is restricting independent verification of military activity at the government’s request. Limiting access to satellite imagery reduces transparency around strikes and civilian impact while increasing the Pentagon’s ability to shape the narrative of the war.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

3-year-old immigrant suffered alleged sexual abuse during months in federal custody, family says

What Happened: A 3-year-old immigrant girl was allegedly sexually abused while held for months in federal custody after being separated from her mother at the border, according to a lawsuit. Her father says the government delayed reunification, withheld key information, and only disclosed what happened after he went to court.

Why It Matters: This is outrageous. The government separated a toddler from her family, held her for months, and she was allegedly sexually abused. With no accountability and key information withheld from her family, the system allowed it to happen and then kept it hidden.

Source: Associated Press

Stephen Miller Is Still Pursuing His Immigration Agenda, but More Quietly

What Happened: Stephen Miller continues to drive Trump’s mass deportation agenda behind the scenes, pushing for warrantless arrests, expanded detention, and policies targeting even legal immigrants. While public visibility has been scaled back after backlash, Miller remains central to designing policies built to survive legal challenges and expand enforcement.

Why It Matters: Trump officials have shifted from headline grabbing raids to more entrenched immigration control. That makes the crackdown harder to challenge, easier to institutionalize, and more likely to outlast public attention.

Source: New York Times

Judge halts Trump effort requiring colleges to show they aren’t considering race in admissions

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from forcing public colleges in 17 states to turn over years of admissions data quickly meant to show they were not considering race. The court said that Trump officials may be allowed to request some records, but found the rollout rushed, chaotic, and procedurally flawed.

Why It Matters: This is about building a federal pressure campaign against universities. Trump is using civil rights enforcement and funding threats to monitor admissions, intimidate schools, and tighten control over higher education.

Source: Associated Press

Republican Islamophobia Has Reached Shocking New Levels

What Happened: Republican lawmakers, including Andy Ogles, Randy Fine, and Tommy Tuberville, have escalated openly anti-Muslim rhetoric, with comments ranging from calls for “more Islamophobia” to claims that Muslims do not belong in America. GOP leaders like Mike Johnson and John Thune have barely addressed.

Why It Matters: Anti-Muslim bigotry is being normalized inside Congress with tolerance from leadership and done under institutional cover. That helps condition the public to accept exclusion, denaturalization, and broader state abuse against targeted groups.

Source: Mother Jones

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump proposes "historic" defense spending budget, eyes 10% cut to other federal programs

What Happened: Trump proposed a 2027 budget that would increase military spending by roughly $500 billion while cutting non-defense federal programs by 10%, including major reductions to health, environmental protection, agriculture, and scientific research. The plan shifts resources heavily toward war spending as the U.S. remains engaged in the Iran conflict.

Why It Matters: Trump is prioritizing militarization over the basic functions of government. As war spending surges, he wants to cut core services that Americans rely on, weakening public infrastructure while expanding the military and security state.

Source: Reuters

Trump proposes to begin privatizing TSA screening operations

What Happened: Trump’s new budget proposes cutting TSA funding and forcing smaller airports to begin using private security screeners instead of federal officers. The move comes after weeks of airport disruption, staffing shortages, and unpaid TSA workers, leading to strained screening operations nationwide.

Why It Matters: This is another step in hollowing out core public infrastructure and handing essential security functions to private contractors. Privatizing airport screening risks weaker oversight, uneven standards, and more instability in a system already under visible strain.

Source: Reuters

Tribes in Montana lose millions after USDA kills farm grants

What Happened: The USDA terminated nearly $300 million in farm and land access grants, including millions promised to tribal and Native-led projects in Montana meant to support farmers, ranchers, food production, and land acquisition. The agency framed the cuts as part of its anti-DEI purge, abruptly ending projects already underway on the Blackfeet and Chippewa Cree reservations.

Why It Matters: The federal government is dismantling programs meant to build food security, economic opportunity, and land access in Native communities under the guise of fighting “DEI.” And native communities are being forced to absorb the damage.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. Commandos Rescue Downed Air Force Officer Deep Inside Iran

What Happened: U.S. special operations forces carried out a major rescue mission deep inside Iran to recover an Air Force officer whose F-15E was shot down during the war. The operation reportedly involved SEAL Team 6, CIA support, attack aircraft, and a large extraction effort after the officer spent more than a day hiding.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s Easter Message to Iran: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait” or “You’ll Be Living in Hell”

What Happened: Trump used Easter Sunday to publicly threaten Iran with attacks on power plants and bridges unless it reopened the Strait of Hormuz, writing: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait… or you’ll be living in Hell.” He later escalated further, telling ABC News that if Iran does not agree to a deal, “we’re blowing up the whole country.”

Why It Matters: Trump is openly threatening to destroy a country and target civilian infrastructure, language that aligns with war crimes under international law. It normalizes mass violence and impunity while using the presidency to promote escalation.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Revels in Threats to Commit War Crimes in Iran

What Happened: Trump repeatedly threatened to target Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants, water systems, and energy facilities, and said he would bomb the country “back to the Stone Ages,” while U.S. strikes have already hit infrastructure and caused civilian casualties. Legal experts say the rhetoric and some actions could violate international law.

Why It Matters: Trump is abandoning decades of U.S. policy that at least affirmed the laws of war. By signaling that punishing entire populations and targeting civilians is acceptable, he is eroding global norms and increasing the risk of a wider, more brutal war.

Source: New York Times

Chinese firms market Iran war intelligence ‘exposing’ U.S. forces

What Happened: Chinese private firms, some linked to China’s military industrial complex, are using AI and open source data to track and sell intelligence on U.S. force movements during the Iran war, including carrier groups, aircraft deployments, and base activity. The reporting shows publicly available military signals are being turned into commercial intelligence products with potential battlefield use.

Why It Matters: U.S. military movements are being tracked and sold in near real time by companies tied to foreign adversaries. The war is accelerating a new intelligence battlefield where commercial data and AI are exposing U.S. vulnerabilities at scale.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia gave Iran intelligence on Israel's energy infrastructure, Zelensky says

What Happened: Zelenskyy said Russia provided Iran with satellite intelligence on more than 50 Israeli energy sites, helping Tehran target civilian infrastructure. He also warned that Russia is transferring battlefield lessons from Ukraine to Iran, including tactics tied to attacks on power grids, shipping, and energy chokepoints.

Why It Matters: As Trump helps Russia sustain its genocidal war in Ukraine, Moscow is helping Iran with targeting intelligence on Israeli and U.S. assets, including U.S. troops.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Operation Save Orbán: Trump deploys Vance to Hungary

What Happened: JD Vance is heading to Budapest just days before Hungary’s April 12 election in a direct show of support for Orbán, Trump’s closest authoritarian ally in Europe, as he struggles in the polls. The trip is a last-minute intervention by Trump on behalf of a Kremlin proxy whose government has long served as a bridge between MAGA politics, the Kremlin, and illiberal authoritarianism.

Why It Matters: This is a joint U.S.-Russia operation to keep Orbán in power. As Trump and Vance intervene politically, Russia is working in parallel to secure his position, including deploying intelligence operatives to Budapest.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

What falling wage growth says about where the U.S. economy is heading

What Happened: New labor data shows wage growth for most workers slowed to 3.4%, the weakest pace since 2021, just as rising gas, shipping, and transportation costs tied to the Iran war are pushing prices higher again. Economists warn inflation could soon outpace pay growth, wiping out the fragile affordability gains workers had only recently started to see.

Why It Matters: The economic pain is starting to hit harder. If wages stop keeping up with rising costs, working and middle-class Americans will get hit on everything from groceries to rent to gas — and Trump’s tariffs and war-driven energy crisis are making it worse.

Source: NBC News

Small Businesses Are Being Left Out of Tariff Refund Process, CBP Data Suggests

What Happened: New Customs and Border Protection data suggests small businesses are being shut out of the early tariff refund process after courts struck down much of Trump’s emergency tariff regime. While a small number of large importers are already positioned to collect most of the repayments, hundreds of thousands of smaller firms appear to be struggling to access the system and recover what they are owed.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff chaos did not just drive up costs. It hit small businesses hardest, and now the refund process is favoring the companies best equipped to navigate federal bureaucracy. The businesses most damaged by his trade war are once again the ones most likely to be left behind.

Source: Talking Points Memo

👊🏼 In Resistance News

5/1: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

5/1 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

5 — New trademark applications filed in Vietnam tied to Trump-branded projects

$500 billion — Proposed increase in military spending in Trump’s 2027 budget

10% — Cuts to non-defense federal programs across health, science, and environmental sectors

$300 million — USDA farm and land access grants terminated, including tribal projects

3.4% — Wage growth slows to lowest level since 2021

17 states — Affected by Trump’s attempt to force colleges to hand over admissions data

50+ sites — Israeli energy targets reportedly shared by Russia with Iran

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is escalating efforts to federalize election control — Will courts block his use of executive orders and agency pressure to reshape voting?

Trump is moving closer to targeting civilian infrastructure in Iran — How far will he go as the war continues to escalate?

Trump officials are pushing privatization of core security functions — How long before failures emerge in systems like TSA?

Trump is expanding attacks on universities and higher education — How much further will federal pressure go after early legal setbacks?

Tariffs and economic policy are squeezing small businesses — Will smaller firms be shut out while larger corporations recover first?

Rising costs are overtaking wage growth again — How long before affordability declines hit households across the country?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariffs, war spending, and policy volatility are driving up costs while weakening wage growth and economic stability across the country.

Centralized Power — Trump is consolidating control across elections, immigration, and oversight by using executive authority and federal agencies to expand his reach.

Weaponized Government — Trump is pushing to redirect federal resources toward enforcement and militarization while cutting core domestic programs.

Eroded Rights — Civil rights protections are weakening through policies targeting immigrants, students, and minority communities, with fewer safeguards and no accountability.

Restricted Oversight — Independent oversight and transparency are being limited through media restrictions, legal pressure, and institutional changes that reduce scrutiny.

Escalating Conflict — U.S. foreign policy is expanding across multiple fronts, increasing the risk of broader conflict and long-term global instability.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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