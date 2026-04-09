Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Winterish for Ukraine's avatar
Winterish for Ukraine
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Olga, did you publish a Tyranny Tracker for his first term? I wish that i had kept a binder of trackers.

Your Tracker should go in the National Archives or Library of Congress fir posterity, with hardcopy and digital backups in more than one safe, secret, secured, place.

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