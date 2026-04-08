Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Wendy Burton's avatar
Wendy Burton
17m

The world did not elect Donald Trump. The US elected him, TWICE. The world is paying for your choice. Nice going MAGA/GOP. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦♥️

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