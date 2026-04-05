A memo from the Office of Legal Counsel at the Justice Department asserts that the Presidential Records Act is unconstitutional because it is an example of lawmakers trying to wield too much authority over the president. Credit...Eric Lee for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 2

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Company Backed by Trump Sons Looks to Sell Drone Interceptors to Gulf States Being Attacked by Iran

What Happened: A drone firm backed by Eric and Donald Trump Jr. is marketing interceptor systems to Gulf states under attack from Iran while positioning itself to benefit from Pentagon spending and a Trump-linked public market deal.

Why It Matters: Trump’s family is positioned to profit from a war being fought under his command. That creates a direct conflict between military escalation, foreign policy decisions, and the Trump family’s financial interests.

Source: Associated Press

The Trump EPA Official in Charge of Methane Regulations Helped Write Oil Industry Argument Against Those Rules

What Happened: Aaron Szabo, now a top Trump EPA official overseeing methane regulation, helped draft oil industry arguments against those methane rules while working as a lobbyist. Records also show his office later invited industry groups to help shape the weaker replacement language now under review.

Why It Matters: A top regulator shaping policy previously worked to undermine those same rules for industry clients. That alignment allows oil interests to directly influence federal regulation, weakening oversight and prioritizing industry profits over environmental protection.

Source: ProPublica

D.H.S. Inspector General Inquiry Focuses in Part on Top Noem Aide

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is investigating how contracts were handled under Kristi Noem, including complaints about top aide Corey Lewandowski’s interactions with companies seeking federal business. The probe reportedly includes scrutiny of his role in contracting decisions despite not being a formal government employee.

Why It Matters: A senior political ally was involved in DHS contracting decisions without formal accountability. That opens federal spending to favoritism, weakens oversight, and gives politically connected insiders influence over public money.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Want to Be a White House Intern? Be Ready to Answer These Questions.

What Happened: The White House is recruiting a new class of interns with application questions centered on admiration for Trump and his Cabinet, while quietly dropping the paid stipend introduced by the Biden administration. The move restores a financial barrier to entry and rewards loyalty over public service.

Why It Matters: The White House internship pipeline helps shape future government staff. Turning it into an unpaid loyalty filter narrows access to those who can afford to work for free and rewards political obedience over competence.

Source: The New Republic

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump’s new role for USPS in mail balloting is unconstitutional, three lawsuits say

What Happened: Three lawsuits challenge Trump’s executive order giving the U.S. Postal Service a role in deciding who receives mail ballots, while also directing federal agencies to help build a national “citizen” database for election use. The plaintiffs argue the order overrides state authority, adds new barriers to voting by mail, and expands federal access to voter-related data.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to take control of elections by inserting the federal government into who can access mail ballots. That gives him more influence over how voting works and creates new ways to restrict access to the ballot.

Source: CNN

Justice Dept. Says Trump Doesn’t Need to Hand Over Presidential Records After Office

What Happened: Trump’s Justice Department issued a legal opinion claiming the Presidential Records Act is unconstitutional and arguing that presidents do not have to turn over official records to the National Archives when they leave office. The opinion gives Trump a “legal rationale” to keep White House records after his term ends, despite the law, enacted after Watergate, intended to prevent that.

Why It Matters: Presidential records exist so the public, Congress, and investigators can reconstruct what happened in office. Eliminating that requirement makes it easier to conceal official conduct, destroy accountability, and remove evidence from public reach.

Source: New York Times

Unmasking the Paramilitary Agents Behind Trump’s Violent Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: A WIRED investigation identified dozens of BORTAC and BORSTAR agents involved in Trump’s immigration raids and documented repeated uses of force against civilians during urban operations in Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and other cities. Records and body camera footage show agents using tear gas, dogs, tasers, pepper rounds, and military-style tactics during domestic enforcement actions.

Why It Matters: Specialized tactical units built for extreme operations are being used against civilians inside American cities. That pushes immigration enforcement further away from civil law and closer to militarized force against the public.

Source: WIRED

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pam Bondi fails Trump’s loyalty test

What Happened: Bondi’s ouster followed Trump’s anger that the Justice Department failed to deliver the criminal cases he wanted against political enemies, including James Comey, Letitia James, Adam Schiff, and others. Even after Bondi installed a handpicked prosecutor to pursue some of those cases, courts threw key efforts out, and others never got off the ground.

Why It Matters: Bondi was pushed out for failing to weaponize the Justice Department hard enough for Trump. The attorney general’s job is being redefined around personal loyalty and political retaliation, and not law or justice.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Medical Examiner Rules That a Rohingya Refugee’s Death Was a Homicide

What Happened: A medical examiner ruled the death of Rohingya refugee Nurul Amin Shah Alam a homicide after Border Patrol agents dropped him off alone on a freezing night in Buffalo, where he died from hypothermia and dehydration. Officials are now investigating whether agents abandoned a vulnerable, nearly blind man without care or support.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration enforcement left a vulnerable man to die in the cold. That is where cruelty, neglect, and dehumanization lead when enforcement is treated as more important than human life.

Source: New York Times

Marines scramble to reassure families after report of ICE at boot camp

What Happened: The Marine Corps rushed to reassure families after a notice said immigration enforcement would be present at Parris Island graduation ceremonies, triggering fear and backlash among military families. Officials later blamed a communications breakdown, but only after the notice suggested ICE could question attendees about immigration status at the gates.

Why It Matters: Immigration fear is now bleeding into military families. When families attending a graduation have to worry about enforcement screening, the climate of intimidation has already spread far beyond the border.

Source: The Washington Post

US judge says border officials violated her previous order on warrantless arrests

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Customs and Border Protection agents violated a prior court order when they carried out immigration sweeps in a Sacramento Home Depot parking lot without proper legal justification. The judge found that agents detained people without individualized reasonable suspicion and ordered stronger documentation for future stops.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration agents were caught violating constitutional limits and a standing court order during a public enforcement sweep. That shows how Trump’s crackdown keeps pushing past due process and legal restraints in pursuit of lawless mass enforcement.

Source: Reuters

Inspection finds dozens of violations of detention standards at a major immigration camp in Texas

What Happened: A federal inspection found 49 violations at a major immigration detention facility in Texas, including failures in medical care, use of force, and detainee safety. The camp, which holds thousands of migrants, has already seen multiple deaths and was previously operated by a contractor with no detention experience.

Why It Matters: A detention system this large is operating with collapsing medical care, weak oversight, repeated safety failures, and serious human rights violations. Trump’s immigration crackdown is being scaled through neglect, abuse, and conditions that put detainees at constant risk.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth forces out Army’s top general, two other senior officers

What Happened: Pete Hegseth purged Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, along with two other senior Army officers, including Gen. David Hodne and Maj. Gen. William Green Jr., in the latest shakeup of top military leadership. The removals come during the war with Iran and continue Hegseth’s broader purge of senior officers across the armed forces.

Why It Matters: Senior military leadership is being purged during an active war and replaced under political pressure. That weakens continuity, destabilizes command, pushes the armed forces closer to loyalty based control, and endangers national security.

Source: The Washington Post

Trump says it's 'not possible' for the U.S. to pay for Medicaid, Medicare and day care: 'We’re fighting wars'

What Happened: Trump said the federal government cannot fund Medicaid, Medicare, and child care because military spending must come first, arguing that those responsibilities should be shifted to the states. Speaking at a private White House Easter luncheon, he explicitly tied cuts to major social programs to his war and spending priorities.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly saying war and militarization matter more than health care, child care, and the social safety net — a direct break from what he campaigned on. That lays the groundwork to cut federal support and shift the burden onto states and families.

Source: NBC News

Trump’s Cuts Have Eviscerated Once-Bipartisan Foreign Aid Programs

What Happened: Trump’s foreign aid cuts eliminated or sharply reduced long-standing bipartisan programs, including efforts to counter China in the Pacific, prevent atrocities in Myanmar, and support vulnerable populations such as the Rohingya. Trump officials canceled billions in development and economic assistance, with Africa hit especially hard and most congressional funding directives effectively wiped out.

Why It Matters: Trump is dismantling tools the U.S. has long used to build influence, prevent instability, and compete with authoritarian rivals. That weakens American leverage abroad and leaves more room for countries like China and Russia to expand their reach.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s Purge May Be Just Beginning

What Happened: After firing Pam Bondi, Trump is considering more removals, with reports that senior officials, including the FBI director and other Cabinet figures, could be next. The latest shakeup follows earlier firings and reflects growing instability as Trump reacts to political fallout tied to the Iran war.

Why It Matters: Constant purges are a tool of control. Officials are being kept in line through fear, instability, and the threat of removal if they fail Trump personally or politically.

Source: The Atlantic

Trump's VA killed a home loan program. Vets are now losing their homes because of it

What Happened: More than 10,000 veterans have lost their homes to foreclosure since Trump officials shut down a key VA mortgage rescue program last year. Another 90,000 veterans are now behind on payments or already in the foreclosure pipeline, with no fully operational replacement in place.

Why It Matters: Trump’s VA eliminated a program that helped struggling veterans avoid foreclosure before a real replacement was ready. Veterans who were promised support after service are now being pushed toward eviction, financial collapse, and the loss of one of the few forms of stability they had left.

Source: NPR

Hegseth says he will allow troops to take personal weapons onto military bases

What Happened: Pete Hegseth said service members will be allowed to request permission to carry personally owned firearms on military bases, with commanders instructed to presume approval unless they can justify a denial in writing. The move reverses long standing Pentagon restrictions that limited personal weapons on base outside narrow exceptions.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is loosening firearms restrictions inside military installations despite long standing concerns about suicide, gun violence, and base security. That pushes ideological gun politics into force protection policy at a time when the military is already under strain.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US intelligence assesses Iran maintains significant missile launching capability, sources say

What Happened: New U.S. intelligence shows roughly half of Iran’s missile launchers and thousands of drones remain intact despite weeks of U.S. and Israeli strikes, according to CNN. The assessment undercuts Trump’s repeated claims that Iran’s military capacity has been largely destroyed.

Why It Matters: Trump is publicly selling the war as a decisive success while U.S. intelligence shows Iran still retains major strike capability. That gap between rhetoric and reality increases the risk of deeper escalation, a longer war, and more instability across the region.

Source: CNN

Despite Trump's claims, there's no indication Iran's regime has lost power, Western officials and experts say

What Happened: Despite Trump’s claims that the Iran war toppled the regime, Western officials, intelligence assessments, and regional analysts say there is no evidence that Iran’s power structure has collapsed. Revolutionary Guard hardliners and other regime loyalists appear to remain firmly in control, with some analysts warning the system may emerge even more repressive and closed off.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to frame military escalation as regime change, but the regime is still standing. Instead of breaking Tehran’s grip on power, the war may be hardening the most militant factions while pulling the U.S. deeper into an open ended conflict.

Source: NBC News

'Leave Iraq now': Americans in Baghdad warned of potential Iran-aligned militia terrorist attacks

What Happened: The U.S. Embassy in Iraq warned Americans to leave the country immediately, saying Iran-aligned militias may be preparing attacks in central Baghdad within 24 to 48 hours. The alert followed the kidnapping of American journalist Shelly Kittleson and warned that hotels, infrastructure, businesses, and other U.S.-linked civilian locations could also be targeted.

Why It Matters: The war is widening beyond Iran and putting Americans elsewhere in the region at greater risk. What Trump framed as a show of strength is now increasing the danger to civilians, journalists, and U.S.-linked targets far from the front lines.

Source: ABC News

We don’t know what Trump wants from us, Estonia’s defense minister protests

What Happened: Estonia’s defense minister said Trump has sent contradictory signals about what he wants from NATO allies on Iran, leaving even supportive partners unclear on how to respond. He also warned that Trump’s threats to weaken NATO and his public attacks on the alliance are creating confusion at a moment when allied coordination is critical.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening alliance cohesion at the exact moment deterrence depends on clarity and trust. That confusion benefits adversaries like Russia and makes NATO look less stable and united.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia prepares 2nd oil shipment to Cuba after Trump says 'we don't mind'

What Happened: Russia is preparing a second oil shipment to Cuba after Trump said the U.S. had “no problem” with Moscow delivering fuel to the island despite Washington’s own blockade posture. The move follows the recent arrival of a Russian tanker and suggests the Kremlin sees room to expand its footprint under Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump is giving Russia room to deepen its presence in the Western Hemisphere while pretending to be tough on U.S. adversaries. Cuba’s energy crisis is becoming another opening for deeper Kremlin influence close to America.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Brent oil spot price for actual cargo soars to $141, highest level since 2008 financial crisis

What Happened: The spot price for Brent crude jumped to $141.36 a barrel, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, as the closure of the Strait of Hormuz tightened immediate physical oil supply. Analysts say the spike shows the energy shock is already hitting harder than futures markets suggest.

Why It Matters: Higher oil prices move quickly through the entire economy. Trump’s war is driving up the cost of shipping, food, fertilizer, gas, and consumer goods.

Source: CNBC

Grocery shock on the horizon for approaching U.S. elections as Iran war drags on

What Happened: Economists warn that the Iran war and closure of the Strait of Hormuz are driving up oil, fertilizer, and transportation costs, setting the stage for higher grocery prices across the U.S.

Why It Matters: Trump ran on lowering food prices, and his war is now pushing them higher. American families are paying for his foreign policy through higher grocery bills.

Source: CNBC

Amazon to add 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge for sellers as Iran war drives up energy prices

What Happened: Amazon is adding a 3.5% fuel and logistics surcharge for third-party sellers in the U.S. and Canada as the Iran war drives up oil and transportation costs. The added fee will hit sellers using Amazon’s fulfillment network and will likely push up prices on everyday goods.

Why It Matters: Rising energy costs are now moving directly into retail prices. Trump’s war is hitting gas stations and starting to raise the cost of household purchases.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Trump isn’t immune from civil claims his Jan. 6 rally speech incited riot, judge says

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump is not immune from civil claims accusing him of inciting the January 6 attack, finding his rally speech “plausibly” crossed into unlawful incitement rather than protected presidential conduct. The decision allows one of the last major Jan. 6 civil cases against him to keep moving toward trial.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

49 — Violations found at a major immigration detention facility in Texas

10,000+ — Veterans who have lost their homes since Trump’s VA ended a key mortgage rescue program

90,000 — Veterans behind on payments or already in the foreclosure pipeline

$141.36 — Brent crude spot price, the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis

3.5% — Amazon fuel and logistics surcharge added for third-party sellers

50% — Iran’s missile launchers U.S. intelligence says are still intact

3 — Lawsuits challenging Trump’s mail ballot executive order

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is openly saying he wants to gut Medicaid, Medicare, and child care — How quickly will that turn into real cuts, state cost-shifting, and collapse for working families?

Military purges are accelerating during wartime — How far will Trump and Hegseth go in remaking the chain of command around loyalty?

The White House is moving closer to election control — Will courts block Trump’s effort to take control over ballot access and voter data?

Trump officials are testing how far immigration agents can push past court orders and constitutional limits — Will judges impose real consequences for repeated violations?

Detention abuse is piling up faster than oversight can contain it — How many more deaths, injuries, and documented violations will it take before the system is forced to change?

The Justice Department is being judged by loyalty, not law — Who gets pushed out next for failing Trump’s personal demands?

💡 Key Takeaways

War Economy — Rising oil, food, and shipping costs show Americans are now paying for Trump’s foreign policy through everyday bills. The economic fallout from war is moving into household budgets and consumer prices.

State Capture — Political power and private gain are becoming harder to separate, as contracts, access, influence, and financial benefit increasingly move through the same networks. Government decisions are creating more openings for insiders to profit.

Loyalty Over Competence — From White House staffing to senior military leadership, access and advancement are increasingly being filtered through political obedience rather than experience or qualifications.

Lawless Enforcement — Immigration enforcement is moving further outside legal bounds, with court violations, detention abuse, and lethal neglect showing a system driven by force first and legality second.

Vanishing Oversight — Accountability mechanisms are being weakened across government, from contracting and regulatory enforcement to records, watchdogs, and internal checks.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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