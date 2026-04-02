Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Micki 🩵🖇️'s avatar
Micki 🩵🖇️
4dEdited

⛽️😳Gas prices in LA $6-8/Gal

https://www.gettyimages.com/photos/gas-prices-los-angeles

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Micki 🩵🖇️'s avatar
Micki 🩵🖇️
4dEdited

Denmark…Just. Say. No. 🇬🇱

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