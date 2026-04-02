Demonstrators hold up anti-Trump signs outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on June 27, 2025. Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: April 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

The inside story of how the FEC investigated a dark money group but failed to hold it accountable

What Happened: Newly released records show the FEC gathered extensive evidence that Freedom Vote, a dark money nonprofit funded by anonymous donors, operated like a political committee while spending millions to influence federal elections. But repeated quorum collapses, legal delays, and statute-of-limitations fights kept the agency from forcing the group to register or reveal its funders.

Why It Matters: This is what regulatory failure looks like. Dark money groups can spend millions, conceal their donors, run out the clock, and walk away without consequences, even when violations are clear.

Source: CREW

Donald Trump’s Business Is Now Selling Merch Tied to America’s 250th Anniversary

What Happened: The Trump Organization is selling “Trump 250” merchandise tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, including apparel, mugs, golf balls, and other branded products, while also moving to trademark the imagery. The branding is designed to fuse a national civic milestone with Trump’s personal commercial brand.

Why It Matters: Trump is again turning national symbolism and public office into a private revenue stream for himself and his grifting family. Patriotic imagery and civic celebration are being folded into a branding operation built to cash in.

Source: NOTUS

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

This Is How Trump Is Already Threatening the Midterms

What Happened: Trump and his allies are targeting the 2026 midterms through voter suppression efforts, federal pressure on election administration, election denial operatives inside government, attacks on mail voting, voter roll data grabs, and threats of law enforcement presence at the polls. They are carrying out a coordinated push to reshape the election system before votes are cast.

Why It Matters: Trump and his cronies are building a coordinated operation to intimidate voters, undermine trust in elections, and set up the conditions to challenge or manipulate the results when Republicans lose this fall.

Source: WIRED

The Trump Administration Won’t Rule Out the Possibility of Federal Agents at Polls

What Happened: Election officials and lawmakers are raising alarms after Trump officials refused to rule out sending federal agents to polling places in November. The threat comes as Trump pushes for more federal control over elections and backs new voting restrictions like the SAVE Act.

Why It Matters: Floating the use of federal agents at polling places injects fear and is meant to suppress turnout before votes are cast. It puts the power of the state at the ballot box to intimidate voters and undermine confidence in elections.

Source: NOTUS

Trump’s Order Restricting Mail-In Voting Rebuked by States

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order targeting mail voting, ordering the creation of voter eligibility lists, restricting ballot distribution, and threatening investigations or funding cuts for states that do not comply. Multiple states immediately denounced the move as unconstitutional and vowed legal challenges.

Why It Matters: This is a federal power grab aimed at tightening control over how Americans vote before the midterms. It is part of a broader effort to suppress turnout, intimidate election officials, and put more of the election system under partisan federal control.

Source: TIME

Trump attends Supreme Court arguments over his executive order, a presidential first

What Happened: Trump became the first sitting president to personally attend Supreme Court arguments in a case involving one of his own executive orders, appearing as the justices heard challenges to his effort to end birthright citizenship. The appearance comes as he pushes a sweeping reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment.

Why It Matters: A sitting president appearing in person while the Court considers his own case puts direct pressure on the judiciary, and blurs the line between executive power and judicial independence.

Source: NPR

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

State Department overhauls Foreign Service Officer Test, introduces "America First" foreign policy lectures

What Happened: The State Department is overhauling the Foreign Service Officer Test and training program to align with Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, removing DEI components and adding ideological coursework. The changes reshape how diplomats are selected and trained, replacing longstanding evaluation systems with politically driven criteria.

Why It Matters: The diplomatic corps is being reshaped around political loyalty instead of professional expertise. Filtering and training career diplomats through an ideological lens weakens independent judgment and turns foreign policy into an extension of partisan priorities.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘BLOCKADE’: The Right Is Using AI Content Scanners to Try to Supercharge Book Banning

What Happened: Conservative advocacy groups are using AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and xAI tools to scan books and generate reports flagging content as “inappropriate,” which are then used to challenge and remove books from schools and libraries. The systems rely on crude keyword scoring and opaque AI judgments to mass-produce censorship complaints at scale.

Why It Matters: AI is being weaponized to automate censorship, strip literature of context, and accelerate book bans. That makes it easier to target diverse voices and remove books faster and at a greater scale.

Source: 404 Media

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Key Justices Appear Skeptical of Limiting Birthright Citizenship

What Happened: Several Supreme Court justices, including members of the conservative majority, appeared skeptical during arguments over Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship for children born in the U.S. to undocumented immigrants and some temporary visa holders. Trump also made an unprecedented appearance at the Court while the case was being argued.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to gut the 14th Amendment and redefine who counts as American. Even getting this challenge before the Court shows how far basic constitutional protections are being pushed under his second term.

Source: New York Times

Parents fear their children born in the US could become ‘stateless’ if Trump wins birthright case

What Happened: Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship and the legal theory behind it could deny citizenship not only to children of undocumented immigrants but also to U.S. born children of millions of people living here legally, including DACA recipients and asylum seekers. Families fear their children could be left effectively stateless if the Court allows Trump’s order to stand.

Why It Matters: Trump is trying to narrow who counts as American by attacking one of the clearest protections in the Constitution. If he succeeds, being born in the U.S. will no longer be enough to guarantee citizenship or the rights that come with it.

Source: CNN

Punished for Protesting, Talking to Press, and Having a Toothache: More Dilley Horror Stories

What Happened: Newly filed sworn declarations from families detained at ICE’s Dilley center describe retaliation for protesting, speaking to reporters, and filing grievances, along with degrading treatment of children, medical neglect, and threats of family separation. Detainees said guards confiscated children’s drawings, restricted contact with lawmakers and media, and punished families who spoke out.

Why It Matters: Families and children are being punished for speaking out inside a federal detention system built on fear and coercion. That is state abuse used to silence people who are trapped inside the system with no due process.

Source: Mother Jones

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Placing U.S. Troops in Middle East Hotels May Violate Laws of War

What Happened: U.S. commanders have moved troops from vulnerable regional bases into hotels and office spaces in civilian areas as Iranian attacks continue, drawing concern from legal experts and rights groups. Critics warn the relocations could expose civilians to military targeting and may violate international law and Pentagon guidance.

Why It Matters: This shows a war run with poor planning and dangerous improvisation. When U.S. forces are moved into civilian spaces because bases are not secure, civilians are put in grave danger and exposed to potential military strikes.

Source: New York Times

CDC Forced to Pause Rabies Testing Thanks to RFK Jr.

What Happened: The CDC has suspended diagnostic testing for rabies, pox viruses, and other infectious diseases after layoffs, hiring freezes, and resignations gutted key teams under RFK Jr. Public health experts warn the agency is losing the staffing and expertise needed to respond to outbreaks and support state labs.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr. and his anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are degrading the public health system from the inside. Critical disease surveillance is breaking down as America becomes more exposed to outbreaks and less able to respond.

Source: The New Republic

'Forest Service to move HQ out of DC, shutter regional offices in sweeping overhaul

What Happened: Trump officials are relocating the Forest Service headquarters to Utah and shutting down all nine regional offices as part of a sweeping USDA reorganization affecting thousands of employees. Staff warn that the forced relocations and closures could trigger mass departures and disrupt core operations.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are purging experienced staff and dismantling the agency through forced relocations and office closures. As employees leave, institutional knowledge disappears and the government becomes less capable of managing forests, wildfires, and other public land crises.

Source: Government Executive

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Third US Aircraft Carrier Heads to Mideast as Iran War Continues

What Happened: The U.S. is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East as the war with Iran drags on, expanding the American military footprint in the region. The deployment comes as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted and the conflict continues to drive up global energy prices.

Why It Matters: This signals deeper U.S. entanglement in a widening regional war with major economic and escalation risks. More military assets mean more chances for miscalculation, retaliation, and a conflict that becomes far harder to contain.

Source: Bloomberg

‘I Don’t Care About That’: Trump Says Iran’s Enriched Uranium Is Not a Concern

What Happened: Trump said he does not care about Iran’s near bomb grade enriched uranium because it is “so far underground,” despite the material being central to the nuclear threat he used to justify war. The comment came as experts and international inspectors warned Iran still retains enough highly enriched uranium for multiple nuclear weapons.

Why It Matters: Trump used the nuclear threat to justify war and is now publicly downplaying the material that made that argument possible. That exposes how incoherent and reckless his policy has been from the start.

Source: New York Times

Iran Threatens to Target U.S. Tech Firms if War Continues to Escalate

What Happened: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that major U.S. tech companies, including Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Palantir Technologies, could be targeted if the war continues to escalate. The threat expands the conflict beyond military targets and signals possible retaliation against commercial and digital infrastructure across the region.

Why It Matters: The war is expanding beyond military targets and putting private infrastructure, business networks, and workers at risk. Companies in the region are increasingly exposed, and Trump’s dismantling of cybersecurity defenses leaves the U.S. less prepared for retaliation and disruption.

Source: TIME

U.S. Plans Military Expansion in Greenland

What Happened: The Pentagon is negotiating with Denmark for access to three additional military sites in Greenland, including two former U.S. bases, marking the first major American expansion on the island in decades. The move comes as Trump continues to fixate on Greenland’s strategic value and as residents voice growing unease over a larger U.S. military presence.

Why It Matters: This goes beyond Arctic strategy. It reflects Trump’s broader imperial threats toward allied territory, using military expansion and coercive pressure to tighten U.S. control while disregarding Greenland’s sovereignty and the people who live there.

Source: New York Times

Trump says he’s considering pulling out of NATO

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. is weighing whether to leave NATO after allies refused to back his war with Iran and rejected calls to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Marco Rubio also escalated the pressure, suggesting that the U.S. may need to rethink its relationship with the alliance once the conflict is over.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to threaten a key alliance that has deterred Russian aggression for decades. Dangling withdrawal in the middle of a global crisis weakens allied unity, rewards Putin, and turns collective defense into a loyalty test tied to Trump’s personal demands.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump threatened Europe over Strait of Hormuz, with weapons for Ukraine as bargaining chip, FT reports

What Happened: According to the Financial Times, Trump threatened to cut off U.S. weapons support for Ukraine unless European allies backed a U.S.-led effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The pressure campaign reportedly came as Trump sought to force NATO allies into supporting his widening war posture in the Middle East.

Why It Matters: Trump is treating Ukraine aid like a geopolitical extortion tool. He is again using Ukraine’s survival and America’s alliances as leverage to coerce allies while advancing instability that benefits Moscow.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Russia's shadow fleet runs on Starlink, Kyiv Independent investigation reveals

What Happened: A Kyiv Independent investigation found that vessels in Russia’s sanctions-evading shadow fleet are using Starlink and other Western technology to coordinate operations and transport oil. Crew members and sources said the system helps maintain communication across ships tied to the Kremlin’s illicit oil network.

Why It Matters: Russia is using Western technology to keep its sanctions busting oil network running and fund its genocidal war in Ukraine. Every gap in enforcement helps sustain the revenue and logistics behind Moscow’s aggression.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

'Off the charts': Iran war drives near-record fuel surcharges

What Happened: The war with Iran is driving up diesel prices and pushing shipping surcharges sharply higher, with carriers adding major fuel costs and USPS preparing its first-ever package surcharge. Rising energy prices and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz are now feeding directly into freight and delivery costs across the economy.

Why It Matters: War is already hitting Americans at home through higher everyday costs. Rising fuel and shipping prices push through supply chains, increase consumer prices, and deepen the economic damage from Trump’s expanding war.

Source: ABC News

Gas prices hit $4.06 a gallon before Trump's prime-time address

What Happened: U.S. gas prices rose to a national average of $4.06 a gallon as the Iran war continues to disrupt global oil flows and squeeze American drivers. Prices have jumped sharply since the conflict began, with the Strait of Hormuz still effectively shut and analysts warning they could climb higher.

Why It Matters: Trump promised lower energy costs and delivered the opposite. Americans are now paying more at the pump because of his escalation and war.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

A propaganda war on the National Mall pits Trump against satirical statues and posters

What Happened: Trump’s image is now being plastered across major federal buildings in Washington as critics respond with satirical statues, posters, and public art mocking his authoritarian branding and self-glorification. The clash has turned the National Mall into a symbolic battle over propaganda, power, and public space.

Source: NPR

📊 By the Numbers

$4.06 — U.S. average gas price per gallon, highest since 2022

36% — Increase in gas prices since the Iran war began

$5.49 — National average diesel price, driving shipping costs higher

20% — Share of global oil supply moving through the Strait of Hormuz

8% — First-ever USPS package surcharge tied to rising fuel costs

3 — U.S. aircraft carriers now deployed to the Middle East

200,000+ — Babies per year potentially affected by birthright citizenship changes

2,600 — USDA employees being relocated under federal reorganization

9 — Forest Service regional offices being eliminated

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is moving closer to a wider war with Iran — How much further will U.S. troop deployments pull the country into a wider regional war?

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the center of the war — How long before energy disruption drives even higher prices and deeper global instability?

Trump is pushing to dismantle birthright citizenship — Will the Supreme Court legitimize his executive order?

Trump is escalating pressure on NATO — How far will he go in weakening or trying to break the alliance?

The groundwork is being laid for election interference — Will federal agents or new restrictions appear at polling sites before 2026?

Public health systems are being hollowed out — How quickly will CDC cuts weaken outbreak response and emergency readiness?

Trump’s war is starting to hit the economy — How fast will fuel and shipping costs spread into broader inflation?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariffs, war escalation, and policy volatility are pushing the U.S. toward recession as prices rise and the job market weakens.

War Economy — Energy shocks, shipping costs, and rising gas prices show Americans are already paying for Trump’s war. The fallout is moving beyond foreign policy and into everyday life.

Election Pressure — Voter suppression efforts, federal pressure, and threats around polling sites show the groundwork for contested midterms is already being laid. Election interference is becoming more institutional and more visible.

Hollowed Institutions — Public health, diplomacy, and core government functions are losing expertise as political control replaces competence. The state is becoming weaker where capacity matters most and more aggressive where power is being consolidated.

Strained Alliances — NATO, Ukraine support, and European relations are being turned into leverage tools, weakening long-standing partnerships. Trump is putting personal and political interests ahead of strategic alliances.

Rewritten Rules — Citizenship, election law, and the laws of war are being pushed, tested, or ignored. Boundaries that once constrained presidential power are being deliberately eroded.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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