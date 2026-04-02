Ballots being cast on Election Day in 2024.Credit...Karsten Moran for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 31

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

US Defense Secretary Hegseth’s broker looked to buy defense fund before Iran attack

What Happened: A broker for Pete Hegseth explored a multimillion-dollar investment in a defense sector ETF tied to major military contractors just weeks before the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran. The trade did not go through, but the timing is drawing scrutiny as investigators examine unusual market activity ahead of major Trump regime moves.

Why It Matters: Even though the trade didn’t go through, the timing raises serious concerns that Hegseth and his broker were positioning around the prospect of war while operating near highly sensitive military information.

Source: Reuters

Who Struck It Rich in the Markets When Trump Postponed Bombing Iran?

What Happened: Minutes before Trump announced he would delay bombing Iran, traders placed massive bets against oil and in favor of stocks, then cashed in when markets reversed. The trades were worth hundreds of millions of dollars and far above normal volume for that hour.

Why It Matters: Trump’s decisions are becoming profit opportunities for people with advance knowledge. It reinforces a pattern where those closest to his regime appear positioned to cash in while the public absorbs the fallout.

Source: New Yorker

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Signs Order Seeking Federal Control of Mail Voting as He Promotes False Claims

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order seeking to create a federal citizenship list to determine voting eligibility and restrict mail ballots, despite lacking constitutional authority over elections. The order also directs federal agencies and the Postal Service to block ballots from people not on the list and pushes prosecutions of election officials.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attempt to bring election control under the White House, mirroring tactics used by autocrats. It weaponizes federal data and government infrastructure to restrict voting access while using fraud lies as cover for greater federal interference.

Source: New York Times

Judge Orders Construction Stopped on Trump’s White House Ballroom

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump to halt construction on a $400 million White House ballroom built in place of the East Wing, ruling he likely lacked authority to proceed without congressional approval. The court found that Trump bypassed required oversight and must seek authorization before continuing.

Why It Matters: Trump is again bypassing Congress, this time to bulldoze public property and direct federal spending as he sees fit. Courts are still acting as a check, but only after irreversible actions, including the demolition of part of the White House, are already underway.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Lawyers for Rep. Swalwell demand that FBI director halt any plan to release old investigative file

What Happened: Rep. Eric Swalwell’s lawyers demanded that Kash Patel halt any plan to release files from a decade-old FBI investigation that ended without charges. They argue the move would violate federal law and weaponize closed investigative material to damage a Trump critic and California gubernatorial candidate.

Why It Matters: Trump has been using the FBI to target political opponents, and this fits that pattern. Releasing investigative files on someone who was never charged turns the bureau into a tool for election interference.

Source: Associated Press

3 FBI agents fired after investigating Trump file class action suit alleging ‘retribution campaign’

What Happened: Three FBI agents who were purged after working on the Trump election interference investigation have filed a class action lawsuit, arguing they were illegally removed as part of a broader “retribution campaign” under Kash Patel. If certified, the suit could allow other agents purged for investigating Trump or being deemed “disloyal” to seek reinstatement.

Why It Matters: Purging agents tied to investigations of Trump undermines the FBI’s independence and warns others inside the bureau what happens if they pursue politically sensitive cases. That kind of pressure reshapes law enforcement around fear and loyalty.

Source: Associated Press

Hegseth says pilots who did flyby outside Kid Rock's home are no longer suspended

What Happened: Pete Hegseth lifted the suspension of Army pilots who flew Apache helicopters low over Kid Rock’s Nashville home, halting an ongoing Army review into potential violations of safety and authorization rules. The reversal came after the pro-Trump musician posted the flyby and publicly referenced his close ties to Trump.

Why It Matters: Trump publicly defended Kid Rock and the flyby, and the military review was immediately shut down. Political favoritism is overriding military accountability, weakening discipline inside the armed forces, and making personal loyalty more important than rules or oversight.

Source: ABC News

Thomson Reuters’ data, which can include peoples’ addresses and details on their ethnicity, is linked to tools used by ICE

What Happened: A new report details how Thomson Reuters’ CLEAR database — containing names, addresses, Social Security numbers, vehicle records, and ethnicity data — has been feeding ICE investigative systems and linking into Palantir tools used to map and target neighborhoods for immigration raids. The findings come as employees and a shareholder push back on the company’s role in supplying data to ICE and DHS.

Why It Matters: A major media and data company is helping power the infrastructure used to identify and target people for enforcement. It underscores how Trump’s deportation apparatus relies on a much broader private surveillance machine built to collect personal data at scale, one that will easily expand beyond its original targets.

Source: 404 Media

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

US counterterror officials plan antifa summit

What Happened: Trump officials are reportedly planning an international counterterrorism summit focused on “antifa” and left-wing extremism, despite the movement lacking any centralized structure, and as officials warn Iran and Hezbollah pose more immediate threats. They are also considering a broader international coalition built around that framing.

Why It Matters: National security resources are being redirected toward political targets instead of real threats. Building a counterterror framework around a vague label like “antifa” creates room to surveil and suppress dissent, like in Russia, which uses extremist laws to silence opposition.

Source: Reuters

Trump’s Order Ending Funding for Public Media Is Unconstitutional, Judge Rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s executive order cutting off federal funding to NPR and PBS was unconstitutional, finding it unlawfully retaliated against media outlets for coverage he disliked. The court said the government cannot use public funding to punish disfavored speech or suppress independent journalism.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attempt to cut funding was part of his broader effort to punish and weaken independent media. For now, the courts remain a check on these First Amendment attacks.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge approves Trump administration’s effort to obtain list of Jewish Penn employees

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump officials can force the University of Pennsylvania to turn over identifying information for employees connected to Jewish campus groups as part of an EEOC antisemitism investigation. Penn plans to appeal, arguing the demand creates serious privacy and First Amendment concerns and pressures the university to compile a religion-linked employee list.

Why It Matters: This sets a dangerous precedent by normalizing government demands for lists tied to religion and political identity under the guise of investigation. That kind of power opens the door to intimidation, surveillance, and selective targeting of protected groups.

Source: MS NOW

How Trump's EEOC is attacking DEI and emphasizing white people

What Happened: Trump’s EEOC, under Andrea Lucas, is redirecting agency resources toward attacking DEI programs and soliciting discrimination complaints from white men, while scaling back protections for transgender workers and deprioritizing cases involving historically targeted groups. The shift marks a major break from the agency’s traditional civil rights mission and reflects a broader ideological overhaul of federal workplace enforcement.

Why It Matters: Civil rights enforcement is being repurposed to serve a political grievance agenda. Instead of protecting workers who have historically faced exclusion or discrimination, the regime is using federal anti-discrimination law to target inclusion efforts and reshape enforcement around right-wing priorities.

Source: NPR

Trump administration unlawfully revoked status of migrants who used Biden-era app, US judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump illegally stripped legal status from hundreds of thousands of migrants who entered the U.S. through the CBP One app, finding DHS failed to follow required legal procedures when it sent mass emails telling them to leave. The ruling orders Trump officials to reinstate their legal status after more than 900,000 people were affected by the abrupt termination of their parole status.

Why It Matters: Trump tried to erase protections for hundreds of thousands of people through a blanket action and with no due process, underscoring how immigration enforcement is being used as a blunt instrument instead of a lawful system governed by rights and the law.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s Justice Department Dropped 23,000 Criminal Investigations in Shift to Immigration

What Happened: The Justice Department quietly closed more than 23,000 criminal investigations in its first six months, including cases tied to terrorism, fraud, corruption, labor racketeering, drugs, and environmental crimes, while ramping up immigration prosecutions.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is being repurposed around political spectacle and ideological priorities instead of public safety and the rule of law. While claiming to crack down on crime, Trump’s DOJ is dropping major investigations and redirecting federal power toward immigration enforcement and his political agenda.

Source: ProPublica

DHS shutdown fuels cybersecurity concerns as Iran-linked cyberattacks continue across US

What Happened: With DHS unfunded for 45 days, CISA has reportedly furloughed about 60% of its workforce, disrupting vulnerability assessments and weakening federal cyber defenses as Iran-linked cyber threats continue. The cuts come as officials warn of rising risks to critical infrastructure, including power, water, and federal civilian networks.

Why It Matters: Cutting cyber defenses during an active threat environment leaves the U.S. more exposed when threats to infrastructure and government networks are already rising, especially from Iran. That creates more openings for disruption at a particularly dangerous moment.

Source: ABC News

Medicaid cuts threaten hundreds of hospitals, new report finds

What Happened: A new analysis found that 446 hospitals across 44 states and Washington, D.C. are at high risk of closing or cutting services because of Republican Medicaid cuts. Many already operate at a loss and rely heavily on Medicaid, putting jobs, maternity care, mental health services, and local access to treatment at risk.

Why It Matters: These Republican cuts will hit entire communities, not just Medicaid recipients. They will strain fragile health systems, reduce care access, and leave many areas with fewer options in a medical emergency, all to help fund tax cuts for the wealthy.

Source: NBC News

Judge rules that HUD effort to change criteria for homeless funding is unlawful

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that HUD unlawfully changed the criteria for distributing $75 million in homeless housing funding, finding that Trump officials tried to reshape the program around his political agenda. The court said the last-minute rewrite violated federal administrative law and ordered the policy scrapped.

Why It Matters: Housing aid for vulnerable people was being redirected around political priorities instead of actual need. That makes public assistance easier to manipulate and harder to access.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

American Journalist Abducted in Iraq, Security Officials Say

What Happened: American freelance journalist Shelly Kittleson was abducted in Baghdad, and Iraqi officials say a suspect tied to the Iran-aligned militia Kataib Hezbollah was arrested during the pursuit. U.S. officials say she had previously been warned of kidnapping threats and is now working with Iraqi authorities to secure her release.

Why It Matters: The Iran war is increasing risks for Americans and journalists operating in Iraq and the surrounding region. Iran-backed militias remain active and continue to pose a threat to the security of Americans.

Source: New York Times

Trump says Strait of Hormuz is the world’s problem: ‘Go get your own oil!’

What Happened: Trump told U.S. allies affected by the Strait of Hormuz disruption to “go get your own oil,” warning America “won’t be there to help” if they refuse to join the Iran war. The comments came as oil prices surged and European allies resisted deeper involvement.

Why It Matters: Trump is turning security guarantees into leverage, pressuring allies to fall in line during a global energy crisis he created. It accelerates the breakdown with Europe and exposes a hostile foreign policy driven by intimidation and transaction rather than partnership.

Source: Politico

Trump Says U.S. Will Be Leaving Iran in 2-3 Weeks

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. will leave Iran within two to three weeks, claiming strikes “eliminated” the nuclear threat and set the program back 15 to 20 years. The statement came as the Pentagon warned that the next phase of the war would be decisive, and more forces are being deployed to the region.

Why It Matters: Trump is declaring victory as the war remains volatile and unresolved, while changing course every few hours and projecting control where none exists. That kind of erratic war making raises the risk of deeper U.S. involvement while selling the public a clean exit that may not exist.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Trump lashes out at UK and France, telling allies ‘the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore’

What Happened: Trump lashed out at the U.K. and France for refusing to join the U.S.-Israel war against Iran, warning that America “won’t be there to help you anymore” and telling allies to “fight for yourself.” Pete Hegseth reinforced the message, mocking Britain and signaling that the U.S. expects allies to shoulder the risks of securing the Strait of Hormuz.

Why It Matters: Trump is using war and U.S. military protection to pressure allies into falling in line. It deepens the rupture with Europe and further alienates close U.S. allies.

Source: CNBC

Marco Rubio urges US diplomats to use X to fight ‘anti-American propaganda’

What Happened: Marco Rubio reportedly directed U.S. diplomats to use X and coordinate with Pentagon psychological operations units to counter what he calls “anti-American propaganda.” The guidance also encourages the use of Community Notes and AI tools, further blurring the line between diplomacy, information warfare, and propaganda.

Why It Matters: This is straight out of Russia’s playbook — using state power, covert influence, and information warfare to shape narratives abroad. It turns U.S. embassies into propaganda outposts and treats even allies as targets.

Source: Reuters

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Sanctioned Russian tanker docks in Cuba after US allows passage amid energy blockade

What Happened: A sanctioned Russian oil tanker delivered 730,000 barrels of crude to Cuba after Trump allowed it through despite an ongoing U.S. energy blockade. The shipment is Cuba’s first in three months and offers temporary relief to an island facing severe blackouts, fuel shortages, and deep economic distress.

Why It Matters: This is another gift to Russia. Trump is allowing Moscow to deepen its foothold just 200 miles from the U.S., expanding the Kremlin’s reach in Cuba while continuing to hand Putin geopolitical wins.

Source: Associated Press

Trump Officials Lift Sanctions on Three Russian Cargo Ships. My Latest…

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US average fuel price passes $4 a gallon for first time in four years amid Iran war

What Happened: The national average gas price rose above $4 a gallon for the first time in four years as Trump’s war with Iran pushed oil markets higher. Stocks rallied on reports that Trump may try to wind down the war, but drivers are already paying more at the pump.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is hitting households through higher fuel costs and rising inflation pressure. He can talk about strength all he wants, but ordinary people are paying for the fallout.

Source: The Guardian

US job openings fall in February; hiring lowest since pandemic

What Happened: U.S. job openings fell to 6.88 million in February, while hiring dropped to 4.85 million, the lowest level since March 2020, according to new Labor Department data. Employers are freezing decisions as Trump’s trade and immigration policies create more uncertainty across the economy.

Why It Matters: The labor market is weakening before the broader damage has fully hit. Trump’s economic chaos is slowing hiring, dragging down confidence, and increasing the chances that more workers will feel the pain.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

23,000+ — Criminal investigations dropped by Trump’s DOJ in first 6 months

60% — CISA workforce furloughed during DHS shutdown

446 — Hospitals at risk from Medicaid cuts across 44 states

$4.02 — Average U.S. gas price, highest in four years

730,000 — Barrels of Russian oil delivered to Cuba with U.S. approval

900+ — Federal fraud cases dropped despite “crackdown” claims

1,000+ — Terrorism cases declined by DOJ

$400 million — Cost of halted White House ballroom project

6.88 million — U.S. job openings, continuing downward trend

4.85 million — Hiring level, lowest since pandemic

20% — Global oil supply typically flowing through Strait of Hormuz

2–3 weeks — Trump’s shifting timeline for exiting the Iran war

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork for more federal control over elections — How far will he go after trying to seize control of mail voting?

Trump’s DOJ is increasingly dropping accountability in favor of politics — How many more major cases will be abandoned to serve regime priorities?

Trump is expanding the surveillance state through ICE and private data networks — How many more companies will help him build it?

Trump is moving closer to a wider war with Iran — How long before shifting messages turn into a deeper and more dangerous conflict?

Trump’s pressure campaign is straining NATO — How much more damage will be done to the alliance as he escalates demands and threats?

Medicaid cuts are already putting healthcare systems at risk — How soon before hospital closures and reduced care hit communities across the country?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

War and Profit — Military decisions are increasingly colliding with market activity, raising serious questions about who benefits before the public even knows what is happening. The overlap between war policy and private gain is becoming harder to ignore.

Weaponized Institutions — The DOJ, FBI, EEOC, and DHS are being pulled away from their core missions and redirected toward political priorities, retaliation, and ideological enforcement.

Strained Alliances — Trump is pressuring allies while signaling that U.S. commitments are conditional, weakening long-standing security relationships and increasing global instability.

Expanding Surveillance — Government enforcement is becoming more tightly linked to private data systems, creating surveillance infrastructure that can scale far beyond its original targets.

Stressed Systems — From cybersecurity to healthcare and transportation, public systems are being weakened at the same time external threats and internal strain are rising.

Political Retaliation — Law enforcement and regulatory tools are increasingly being used against critics, institutions, and perceived opponents, normalizing state retaliation as a tactic of control.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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