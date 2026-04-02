Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Ann Blackburn's avatar
Ann Blackburn
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Thank you Olga. I depend on these reports. I’m onto a new thing that explains much. I told Zev but I don’t know if he saw it. It’s still new to me. The technocratic dark state. And I suppose you already know about it. But there is this BTC guy Simon Dixon touting its phases now. All the weird stuff trump is doing can be mostly explained as him doing the new multi polar world order. It sucks. It’s awful. I’m writing a novel about it. But trumps stupid ass attitude to Europe and NATO is the new reset. No nato. Shrinking hegemon with show of power. Iran. The awful things he says about Ukraine. These sectors are dividing around sovereign wealth funds, strong central banks, like China and something else. Can’t think of it. Norway in Europe. Saudi in Middle East. China. Who gets Iran btw. And whiney Bibi to bring Israel to fall under the Middle East house of saud. It sounds crazy but that’s the final breakdown. The asset managers want peace. The BIS is pushing for it and the one digi currency. A crypto. We can guess whose….Programmable and surveillable. The mafia shadow state created by the shadow bankers. Epstein a huge cog. Where was I going… oh if you have time - lol- The Technocratic Dark State by Iain Davis from Papercut Press is a good cutting edge Rosetta Stone about these shit. Also - I have no way to fact check it but I keep seeing reports Putin is buying US debt each month. We are more connected than I thought. ;). While everyone else is tired of US debt Putin has been trading gold for it. I don’t know if that’s true. Well that’s it. I keep you in my prayers.

Oh ps. Rob Copeland book interview on Patrick Boyles pod 2 years I think ago covers Bridgewater - lots of Epstein ghouls there. And investment in Palantir. “The Fund” is the title. No a-ha moments over Epstein then.

I’ll start reading it tmo. Having oral surgery tmo. Ech. Be well.

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