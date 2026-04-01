Lawyers for a Justice Department whistle-blower said that the department’s internal watchdog has seemingly ignored possible wrongdoing by the Trump administration. Credit...Eric Lee for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 30

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

A Nursing Home Owner Got a Trump Pardon. The Families of His Patients Got Nothing.

What Happened: Trump pardoned nursing home operator Joseph Schwartz after he served just three months of a three-year sentence for a $39 million fraud scheme tied to his collapsing care facilities. Families of patients who died or were harmed won multimillion-dollar judgments, but many have recovered nothing.

Why It Matters: Trump is using clemency to protect convicted fraudsters while victims are left to absorb the damage. It shows a justice system where connections and money matter more than accountability, even when lives were destroyed.

Source: ProPublica

Investigators Examine Contractor Installed at FEMA Under Kristi Noem

What Happened: Investigators searched the office of FEMA contractor Kara Voorhies as part of a probe into a network of aides installed across DHS by Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski. Officials say she helped steer contracts and spending decisions, despite being a contractor, and was paid up to $19,000 a week.

Why It Matters: This shows how Trump’s government operates: politically connected operatives bypass safeguards, control contracts, and enrich allies from inside federal agencies. It is part a broader pattern of hollowing out government and handing power to unaccountable loyalists.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Sheriff in California Seizes More Ballots, Ignoring State Attorney General

What Happened: A California sheriff aligned with election fraud conspiracies seized hundreds of thousands of ballots and other election materials while pursuing claims state officials had already debunked. Chad Bianco, a Republican running for governor, ignored the attorney general’s warning and kept pushing an investigation that has found no actual crime.

Why It Matters: Trump has normalized a GOP playbook where conspiracy theories are used to justify disinformation, ballot seizures, and the weaponization of law enforcement around elections. He is now laying the groundwork to use the same tactics in the midterms.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Rep. Eric Swalwell sends cease-and-desist letter to FBI director

What Happened: Rep. Eric Swalwell sent a cease-and-desist letter to Kash Patel after reports that the bureau was preparing to release old files tied to his past contact with a suspected Chinese operative. Swalwell was never charged or accused of wrongdoing, and his lawyers say any release would be a political hit job.

Why It Matters: Releasing noncriminal FBI files on a political opponent would be a blatant abuse of federal law enforcement power. It turns national security records into a tool of political retaliation and election interference.

Source: Washington Post

Army says it's reviewing attack helicopters flying low and hovering near Kid Rock's home

What Happened: The Army is reviewing why two AH-64 Apache helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division flew low and hovered near Kid Rock’s Nashville home during a training exercise that coincided with nationwide No Kings protests.

Why It Matters: Military aircraft hovering near a Trump ally’s home during nationwide protests is authoritarian optics, whether intentional or not. It shows how displays of force and political intimidation are becoming increasingly normalized under Trump.

Source: ABC News

Why ICE Is Allowed to Impersonate Law Enforcement

What Happened: A new report details how ICE and other DHS agents have used deception to gain access to homes, dorms, and private spaces, including by posing as police officers or inventing emergencies. Legal experts say these tactics often fall into gray areas or are allowed under internal guidance, giving immigration agents wide room to mislead the public.

Why It Matters: Expanding enforcement power without accountability is weakening constitutional protections and public trust. Using deception to gain entry gives the state wider latitude to access private spaces with no oversight, pushing enforcement into dangerous gray areas.

Source: WIRED

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Emails show Trump official’s thirst for violence against protesters

What Happened: Newly uncovered emails show Joseph Mazzara, a Trump official who served as DHS acting general counsel, suggested federal agents should beat anti-ICE protesters with sticks and arrest them en masse during protests in Los Angeles. He became deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection and later moved with Kristi Noem’s team to another agency.

Why It Matters: This is the rhetoric of a police state, where dissent is met with force. It shows how Trump’s repression is being carried out by officials willing to openly advocate violence against protesters.

Source: MS NOW

New York Times accuses Pentagon of flouting judge’s order blocking its press access policy

What Happened: The New York Times accused the Pentagon of sidestepping a federal court order issued by Paul Friedman that blocked restrictions on journalist access. Lawyers say the Defense Department replaced the policy with a revised version that still limits movement, requires escorts, and blocks access to key areas.

Why It Matters: This is a direct challenge to judicial authority and a continued move to tighten control over media access inside the military. It weakens transparency and expands the government’s ability to manage and restrict independent reporting.

Source: Associated Press

Florida to rename Palm Beach airport after Trump

What Happened: Ron DeSantis signed legislation renaming Palm Beach International Airport after Trump, adding another public institution to the growing list carrying his name. The move follows Florida’s approval of land for Trump’s future presidential library.

Why It Matters: Trump is putting his personal brand onto national symbols while still in office. That is how authoritarians operate: the state gets reshaped around the leader’s image, ego, and power.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Mexican immigrant died in US immigration custody, ICE says, marking 14 deaths in 2026

What Happened: A Mexican national, Jose Guadalupe Ramos, died after being found unresponsive at an ICE detention facility in Los Angeles, marking at least 14 deaths in custody this year. The death comes as ICE expands detention under Trump’s mass deportation push, with tens of thousands currently held.

Why It Matters: The rising death toll shows a cruel detention system under strain and failing. Trump’s mass detention push is producing systemic human rights abuses, neglect, and preventable deaths.

Source: Reuters

Trump officials cite white supremacists in bid to end birthright citizenship

What Happened: Trump agency lawyers are citing arguments from post–Civil War figures, including segregationist lawyer Alexander Porter Morse, to persuade the Supreme Court to limit birthright citizenship under the 14th Amendment. Scholars say those arguments were rooted in racist efforts to strip citizenship from marginalized groups.

Why It Matters: This revives discredited legal theories rooted in white supremacy to roll back a core constitutional right as part of a broader white supremacist agenda by Trump and his allies. It seeks to redefine citizenship and strip rights from people born in the United States.

Source: Washington Post

ICE agents will be stationed outside Marine Corps graduation events in South Carolina

What Happened: ICE agents will be stationed outside Marine Corps graduation events at Parris Island, where families must present REAL IDs, passports, or birth certificates to enter. This could expose undocumented relatives of Marines to immigration screening during graduation.

Why It Matters: This is grotesque and turns a military graduation into an immigration dragnet, forcing families to choose between celebrating their loved ones and risking exposure to federal enforcement. It shows how Trump’s deportation machinery is expanding into even the most personal and patriotic spaces.

Source: NBC News

Officials at Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ must give attorneys access to clients, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ordered officials at Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” to allow private legal calls and grant lawyers access to detainees without advance approval. The ruling follows months of allegations that detainees were blocked from counsel, transferred before meetings, and held in degrading conditions.

Why It Matters: This is yet another example of due process being ignored, as internment sites continue to operate as legal black holes where people are cut off from basic rights, legal counsel, and any meaningful access to justice.

Source: The Guardian

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Justice Dept. Watchdog Has Gone Silent, Lawyers for Whistle-Blower Say

What Happened: Lawyers for whistleblower Erez Reuveni say the Justice Department’s inspector general ignored at least 20 allegations of misconduct, including claims that Trump officials misled judges and defied court orders. The complaint comes as watchdog offices are hollowed out, leadership posts sit vacant, and internal oversight across the department stalls.

Why It Matters: When internal watchdogs stop investigating misconduct, the rule of law starts breaking down from the inside. A Justice Department without functioning oversight gives political appointees more room to abuse power, retaliate against dissenters, and operate without accountability.

Source: New York Times

Formerly homeless people, including veterans, could be evicted if Trump administration plan is implemented

What Happened: Trump officials are pushing a plan to shift billions from permanent supportive housing to short-term programs, a move that could force facilities to evict residents, including veterans. Advocates warn that up to 170,000 people could lose stable housing, though a federal judge has temporarily blocked the policy.

Why It Matters: This would dismantle one of the most effective housing programs and replace it with short-term fixes that push people back into homelessness. It would drive more instability and put vulnerable Americans, including veterans, back on the streets.

Source: CNN

The Horrors That Could Lie Ahead if Vaccines Vanish

What Happened: A Stanford-backed model warns that if childhood vaccines disappear in the U.S., diseases like measles, polio, rubella, and diphtheria could return within decades. Researchers estimate measles alone could kill roughly 290,000 people, with tens of thousands more harmed by other diseases.

Why It Matters: This is what happens when Trump, RFK Jr., and other anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are allowed to shape public health policy. It opens the door to bringing back diseases that previous generations fought to eradicate, along with mass preventable death and disability.

Source: ProPublica

Education Department tells 7.5 million student loan borrowers in SAVE plan to prepare for repayment

What Happened: The Education Department is forcing more than 7.5 million borrowers out of the SAVE repayment plan after a court struck it down, giving them 90 days to choose new plans with higher payments. Borrowers who were in forbearance now face renewed financial strain.

Why It Matters: This is another financial shock to millions of Americans already struggling with debt. It shows how policy reversals are being used to strip relief and shift costs back onto borrowers, worsening economic pressure on younger and working households.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US directs American embassies to wage campaign against foreign ‘hostility’ – with Musk’s help

What Happened: The State Department ordered U.S. embassies worldwide to run coordinated influence campaigns against foreign “hostility,” including working with Pentagon psychological operations units and promoting Elon Musk’s platform X. The directive also calls for recruiting local influencers and amplifying U.S.-aligned propaganda abroad.

Why It Matters: This is straight out of Russia’s playbook — using state power, covert influence, and information warfare to shape narratives abroad. It turns U.S. embassies into propaganda outposts and treats even allies as targets.

Source: The Guardian

Spain Shuts Airspace to US Flights Involved in Iran Offensive

What Happened: Spain shut its airspace to U.S. flights tied to the Iran offensive, expanding an earlier ban on the use of American military bases on its territory. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Spain will not support what it views as a unilateral and illegal war.

Why It Matters: This is another rupture between the U.S. and a NATO ally, showing how Trump continues to strain Western alliances. When allied governments start blocking U.S. military operations, it signals growing resistance to an expanding conflict they were not even warned about in advance.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

U.S. Allows Russian Oil Tanker to Reach Cuba, Despite Blockade

What Happened: Trump predictably allowed a sanctioned Russian state-owned tanker carrying roughly 730,000 barrels of oil to reach Cuba, despite enforcing a months-long blockade on the island’s fuel supply. Trump said he had “no problem” with Russia sending oil even as his regime maintains pressure on Cuba.

Why It Matters: This is another gift to Russia. Trump is allowing Moscow to deepen its foothold just 200 miles from the U.S., expanding the Kremlin’s reach in Cuba while continuing to hand Putin geopolitical wins.

Source: New York Times

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Iran war fallout raises odds of a U.S. recession, economists say

What Happened: Economists and Wall Street analysts say Trump’s war with Iran has sharply raised the odds of a U.S. recession, as rising oil and gas prices fuel inflation and squeeze consumer spending. Major firms warn that a prolonged conflict could slow growth, raise food and transport costs, and push the economy closer to a downturn.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is no longer just a foreign policy crisis. As energy, food, shipping, and household costs rise, Americans are paying the price and the risk of recession is growing.

Source: CBS News

Battered by Stock Losses, Investors Find Little Relief in Bonds

What Happened: Investors are getting hit on both sides of the market as Trump’s war with Iran drives up oil prices, fuels inflation fears, and sends Treasury yields higher. Bonds are no longer acting as a safe haven, pushing up mortgage rates, borrowing costs, and broader financial stress across the economy.

Why It Matters: This is what economic shock looks like when war collides with inflation. Americans are getting squeezed by rising housing costs, tighter credit, an erratic market, and broader financial stress across the economy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

$39 million — Fraud scheme tied to pardoned nursing home operator Joseph Schwartz

$500 million+ — Value of oil futures trades placed just before Trump delayed strikes on Iran

$19,000 a week — Reported pay for FEMA contractor Kara Voorhies

14 — Deaths in ICE custody so far in 2026

170,000 — Formerly homeless people who could lose stable housing under Trump’s HUD plan

7.5 million — Student loan borrowers being forced out of the SAVE plan

290,000 — Estimated measles deaths in a worst-case scenario

730,000 — Barrels of oil carried by the Russian tanker the U.S. allowed to reach Cuba

2 — Army Apache helicopters that hovered near Kid Rock’s home

20 — Misconduct allegations DOJ’s internal watchdog is accused of ignoring

🔎 What to Watch Next

Oversight inside the DOJ is breaking down — Will anyone inside the department still act as a check on abuse?

Trump is laying the groundwork to weaken housing protections — How soon before vulnerable Americans, including veterans, are pushed back toward homelessness?

Trump is pushing to dismantle birthright citizenship — Will the Supreme Court legitimize this agenda?

Conditions inside detention centers are deteriorating fast — How much worse will it get as mass detention expands?

The line between military power and political messaging is blurring — How much more will state force be used to signal loyalty and intimidation?

Election interference is already taking shape — How much further will Trump and his allies go as the next election cycle approaches?

Trump’s Iran war is hitting the economy — How much more financial strain will Americans absorb if the war expands?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Fallout — War, inflation, higher borrowing costs, and policy chaos are all hitting ordinary Americans as economic instability deepens.

Systemic Corruption — Trump continues using pardons, patronage, and political access to shield insiders, reward loyalty, and strip accountability from those closest to him.

Weaponized State — Federal power is increasingly being used to punish opponents, intimidate critics, and protect loyalists, turning government institutions into tools of political control.

Eroded Due Process — From immigration detention to blocked legal access and wrongful deportations, constitutional protections are increasingly being treated as optional.

Election Manipulation — Conspiracy theories and voter fraud narratives are no longer just rhetoric, and are being used to justify investigations, surveillance, and state action around elections.

Policy Cruelty — Veterans, immigrants, students, and struggling families are being hit by policies designed to create fear, poverty, and instability, rather than solve real problems.

Fractured Alliances — Trump’s war posture is escalating conflict abroad while weakening NATO ties, straining alliances, and isolating the U.S. from democratic partners.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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