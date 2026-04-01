Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sandra A. Jones's avatar
Sandra A. Jones
4dEdited

Russia has reaped all kinds of rewards foisting conman/felon tRump into the Presidency. He has been quite a useful idiot to them especially now in dropping oil sanctions against them as a consequence of his unauthorized illegal attack on Iran. Putin can now make more money to support his illegal war with Ukraine. Letting him deliver oil to Cuba and get that much closer to America shows just how much tRump craves his friendship, even though Russia is giving Iran coordinates of US military bases that they can blow up with missile strikes. For tRump, all roads lead to Russia. For Putin all roads lead to the destruction of the US....through tRump's ignorance, gullibility and delusions of grandeur.

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JBR's avatar
JBR
5d

Trimp in court in front row to intimidate judges. Stayed for his lawyer. Left when other side arged.

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