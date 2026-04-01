Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Auntie Damara's avatar
Auntie Damara
5d

You do so much detailed news so consistently! I appreciate this so much. It is condensed, accurate

Reply
Share
1 reply by Olga Lautman
L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
5d

TRUMP GIVES THE FINGER TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE IN HIS ENVISIONED SOARING PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY IN DOWNTOWN MIAMI

In his ostentatious self-glorifying towering monument to himself, America’s most reprehensible President intends to bequeath to the American people this soaring monument to his megalomania, emblazoned with his name on top, which will no doubt be in bright lights.

As reported by CNN, “[I]n the nearly two-minute-long video shared by the president on Truth Social, a skyscraper dominates the Miami skyline with the Trump name prominently displayed near the top of the structure. Visitors are depicted entering the building through a golden arch adorned with the presidential seal. Once inside, the imagined interiorfeatures exhibits replicating White House landscapes, iconography referencing Trump’s political career, and a host of aircraft on display” [which will include the grifted Air Force One that Trump induced Qatar to “donate” to his library.]

Needless to say, this self-glorification will be replete with exhibits displaying every gold plated fixture and ornament in his Oval Office and throughout the White House, in addition to his ornate and gaudy Mar-a-Lago estate. It is also expected that his purloined Nobel Peace Prize will be prominently displayed as if it were legitimately awarded to him by the Norwegian Nobel Committee rather than extorted from the true winner.

“Eric Trump, the president’s son and head of the library’s foundation, touted the renderings on X Monday night. ‘This landmark on the water in Miami, Florida will stand as a lasting testament to an amazing man, an amazing developer, and the greatest President our Nation has ever known.’”

It is expected that references to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, FDR, and all other such light-weights will be minimized, if mentioned at all.

As CNN continued to report: “References to key moments in Trump’s political ascendance also appear in the video. Visitors are pictured riding a golden escalator, much like the one Trump glided down when he announced his first presidential campaign. And inside a massive auditorium, a towering golden statue of the president with his first raised is seen on stage, mimicking his reaction following the July 2024 attempt on his life in Butler, Pennsylvania.”

It is expected that many tapes of Trump’s pronouncements will be included, though perhaps not the “Access Hollywood” tape on which he is heard bragging:” It’s like a magnet…I don’t even wait. When you’re a star, they’ll let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.” or his comment that “I run the country and the world.”

In addition, it is expected that clips from Trump’s soap opera “The Apprentice” will be displayed as educational tutorials to enable viewers to learn how he implemented the principles in his ghost-written book, “The Art of the Deal”. Alongside these clips will be analogous showings from episodes of “The Three Stooges” to better place Trump’s oratory in context.

“‘The Trump Presidential Library will be one of the most magnificent buildings in the world and a living testament to the indelible impact President Trump has made on America and its people,’ White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said in a statement.”

No monument of any kind would be needed to remember what Donald Trump has done to our country, and the world.

[This is not a parody. To those who may feel that this story is so outlandish or grotesque, I am furnishing the following link to the CNN news report, which I enhanced with some easily recognizable sarcastic comments: https://www.aol.com/articles/trump-shares-renderings-towering-presidential-033413052.html?utm_source=chatgpt.com]

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture