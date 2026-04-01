Demonstrators hold signs while marching towards the Minnesota State Capitol during a No Kings protest in St. Paul on Saturday. Steven Garcia/Minnesota Public Radio

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 27-29

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

DHS internal watchdog launches investigation into handling of contracts under Noem, Lewandowski

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general has launched a sweeping investigation into how contracts were handled under former Secretary Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski, including allegations of interference, oversight obstruction, and contracts awarded without full competition. The probe follows mounting scrutiny over politically connected spending tied to Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: DHS was moving huge sums of money through a politicized contracting system with weakened oversight and operatives embedded in decision making. That is how patronage, favoritism, and self dealing take root inside government.

Source: CNN

Venezuelan bond trading triggers congressional scrutiny

What Happened: Senate Democrats are seeking trading data from the SEC and FINRA after Venezuelan sovereign and PDVSA-linked bonds surged around the time Trump captured Maduro, raising questions about whether politically connected investors traded on advance knowledge. The inquiry follows Trump’s acknowledgment that he shared details of the January 3 operation with private individuals.

Why It Matters: Trump is blurring the line between foreign policy and private enrichment. If politically connected investors traded around the Maduro operation, it would fit a growing pattern of big market bets appearing before his domestic and geopolitical moves.

Source: Semafor

Trump and Modi Had a Call About the Iran War. Elon Musk Joined Them.

What Happened: Elon Musk joined a phone call between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz, despite holding no official government role. His presence stands out, given his business interests in India, the Gulf, SpaceX, Starlink, and global markets directly shaped by wartime decisions.

Why It Matters: Allowing a billionaire with global financial stakes into these conversations collapses the line between state power and personal gain and reinforces how Trump’s foreign policy operates through relationships, access, and profit.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Right-wing media are calling for ICE to “surround the polls” in midterms

What Happened: Right-wing media figures, including Steve Bannon, Jesse Watters, Ben Shapiro, and others, are openly calling for ICE to be stationed at polling places during the 2026 midterms over lies of stopping noncitizen voting. The push comes as DHS sends mixed signals, even though noncitizen voting is exceedingly rare and ICE's presence at the polls would be illegal voter intimidation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s MAGA movement is laying the information groundwork in advance, conditioning the public to accept a paramilitary force at polling places as normal. It follows the same playbook seen in Russia, where the information space is primed before major events or policy shifts so the escalation feels justified by the time it arrives.

Source: Media Matters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Kash Patel’s push against Democratic lawmaker raises concerns within FBI

What Happened: Kash Patel is reportedly pushing to publicly release a decade-old investigative file involving Rep. Eric Swalwell, even though no charges were ever filed and no public evidence of wrongdoing exists. Patel has also reassigned agents and considered extraordinary steps to revive the matter, including sending agents to China and potentially facilitating a visa for the suspected Chinese operative to try to obtain “damaging information.”

Why It Matters: Trump is again using federal law enforcement to go after a political opponent and, in this case, interfere in California’s governor’s race. Using the bureau to dig up or publicly dump old material on Swalwell without an underlying case is retaliation, intimidation, and an effort to politically damage him ahead of the election.

Source: Washington Post

The Justice Department plans to share sensitive voter data with Homeland Security

What Happened: The Justice Department admitted in court that it plans to hand voter registration data obtained from states to the Department of Homeland Security so it can be checked against DHS’s SAVE citizenship database.

Why It Matters: Trump is building a federal voter surveillance system ahead of the midterms. Centralizing sensitive voter data and expanding DHS into election administration creates a tool for wrongful voter purges, intimidation, and political abuse.

Source: NPR

Epstein survivors sue Trump administration and Google over release of personal information

What Happened: Jeffrey Epstein’s survivors have filed a class action lawsuit against the Trump regime and Google after the Justice Department released unredacted personal information, including names, phone numbers, birthdates, and photos, in its Epstein files dump. Even after the DOJ removed some of the documents, survivors say their information continued spreading online, exposing them to harassment, threats, and renewed trauma.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department recklessly and dangerously exposed survivors and left them to deal with the fallout. Under Trump’s DOJ, even basic protections are discarded when shielding powerful people takes priority.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump’s efforts to collect race-based college admissions data lead to fears of retaliation

What Happened: The Education Department is demanding seven years of college admissions data broken down by race and other factors, claiming it is needed to enforce the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling. Democratic-led states sued to block the move, warning that Trump officials are using a sweeping data demand to target universities it sees as politically or ideologically hostile.

Why It Matters: Trump is building a federal apparatus to monitor, pressure, and punish institutions he views as adversarial. Using civil rights enforcement as cover gives his regime another tool to intimidate universities and tighten political control over higher education.

Source: The Hill

US House speaker gives Trump so-called ‘America First’ award amid global chaos

What Happened: House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a newly invented “America First” award and presented it to Trump at a Republican fundraiser, complete with a gold eagle statue and lavish praise for his “leadership.” The spectacle unfolded as the U.S. is dealing with an escalating war with Iran, high gas prices, a partial government shutdown, airport chaos, and growing fallout from Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Why It Matters: Republican leadership is prioritizing loyalty to Trump over governing. As institutions face mounting pressure, political symbolism is increasingly taking the place of serious leadership.

Source: The Guardian

All the Things Trump Has Put His Name and Face on as President

What Happened: Trump has turned the federal government into a personal branding machine, attaching his name or image to everything from agency buildings and national park passes to investment accounts, commemorative coins, warships, and now even future U.S. currency. The latest move, putting Trump’s signature on paper money, pushes his cult of personality deeper into American symbols and institutions.

Why It Matters: Trump is putting his personal brand onto national symbols while still in office. That is how authoritarians operate: the state gets reshaped around the leader’s image, ego, and power.

Source: Time

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Wormy Food, Intimidating Guards, Sick Kids: Inside ICE’s Only Family Detention Center

What Happened: Sworn accounts from families detained at ICE’s Dilley facility describe children getting sick, foul-smelling water, inedible food, constant sleep disruption, and intimidation by guards inside the family detention center. Trump reopened the facility as part of his detention expansion.

Why It Matters: Trump is using family detention as a tool of cruelty and deterrence. Children are suffering the consequences through illness, fear, sleep deprivation, and psychological trauma, turning immigration policy into state abuse.

Source: Mother Jones

Defense Secretary Hegseth intervened to stop promotions of Black and female officers

What Happened: Pete Hegseth intervened to block the promotions of at least six senior officers, including Black and female candidates selected for advancement to general ranks. The move comes amid a broader purge of military leadership and an effort to sideline officers seen as politically or ideologically out of step with the regime.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is politicizing military advancement and reshaping the officer corps around ideology and loyalty. Blocking promotions on the basis of race, gender, or perceived political beliefs weakens professionalism, corrodes trust in command, and pushes the military closer to partisan control.

Source: NPR

DOJ admits ICE courthouse arrests relied on erroneous information

What Happened: The Justice Department admitted it relied on false information to defend ICE arrests at immigration courthouses, conceding that a 2025 policy it cited never actually applied to those cases. The error helped justify months of enforcement that led to hundreds of migrants, including people appearing for legal proceedings, being detained.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration apparatus is using the legal system as a trap. When people showing up to follow the law can be detained under a false legal pretext, it destroys trust in the courts and turns due process into a pipeline for deception, detention, and deportation.

Source: NPR

The Iranians Stuck Between ICE Detention and Deportation to War-Torn Homeland

What Happened: Iranian migrants, including LGBTQ people and political dissidents, are being detained by ICE and threatened with deportation back to Iran despite credible risks of imprisonment or death. Trump officials have already deported at least 175 Iranians and reached a quiet arrangement with Tehran to continue removals, as asylum approvals for Iranians have sharply fallen.

Why It Matters: Trump is sending vulnerable people back to a regime that will imprison, torture, or kill them. The U.S. is no longer functioning as a refuge for people fleeing authoritarian repression and instead is helping send them back to danger.

Source: Time

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

U.S. uses hundreds of Tomahawk missiles on Iran, alarming some at Pentagon

What Happened: The U.S. has fired more than 850 Tomahawk cruise missiles in just four weeks of war with Iran, rapidly burning through a weapons stockpile that takes years to rebuild and produces only a few hundred new missiles each year. Officials say the pace has alarmed Pentagon planners and raised concerns that supplies may need to be pulled from other theaters, including the Indo-Pacific.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is draining critical U.S. military capacity at a pace that could weaken readiness elsewhere. A prolonged conflict with Iran risks leaving the U.S. less prepared for future crises and shows how quickly a so-called limited war can become a costly strategic sinkhole.

Source: Washington Post

FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email breached by hackers linked to Iran

What Happened: Iranian hackers accessed Kash Patel’s personal email account and posted materials online after claiming responsibility for the breach. The FBI says no government information was involved, but the incident came just days after the Justice Department moved against the same hacking group.

Why It Matters: Trump’s national security leadership is exposing the country to unnecessary risk through carelessness. Even if no classified material was compromised, the breach shows how vulnerable and unserious key officials are in roles that require discipline and operational security.

Source: CBS News

US veterans' agency defied court order on union bargaining, judge says

What Happened: The Department of Veterans Affairs terminated a union contract covering roughly 320,000 employees just hours after a federal judge ordered it reinstated, prompting the judge to warn the agency could be held in contempt of court. The move followed Trump’s executive order stripping collective bargaining rights from large parts of the federal workforce.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are openly treating court orders as optional. Defying the judiciary weakens the rule of law and pushes the system further toward unchecked executive power.

Source: Reuters

Covid and flu shots in limbo as Trump administration mulls appeal over vaccine panel

What Happened: Planned federal guidance for this fall’s flu and COVID shots is now in limbo after a judge blocked RFK Jr.’s overhaul of the vaccine advisory system, and Trump officials have not yet decided whether to appeal. With the CDC still without a director and core vaccine advisory functions effectively frozen, doctors warn that routine public health guidance is grinding to a halt.

Why It Matters: Public health agencies are stalled at a critical moment when clear vaccine guidance is needed. Ongoing uncertainty risks disrupting access, confusing providers and patients, and weakening routine immunization efforts.

Source: NBC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump Weighs Military Operation to Extract Iran’s Uranium

What Happened: Trump is considering a military operation to seize nearly 1,000 pounds of enriched uranium from Iran, a move that could require U.S. troops to enter Iranian territory and remain there for days. The plan is under active discussion as Trump weighs how far to escalate the war.

Why It Matters: Trump is moving closer to putting U.S. troops on the ground inside Iran. That would sharply raise the risk of retaliation, heavy American casualties, and a wider war that becomes far harder to contain.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Strike on U.S. Base in Saudi Arabia Injures 12 American Troops, 2 Seriously, Officials Say

What Happened: An Iranian missile and drone strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia injured 12 American troops, including two seriously, in one of the most serious breaches of U.S. air defenses since the war began. The attack also damaged two U.S. refueling aircraft, underscoring how exposed American forces remain despite the military buildup.

Why It Matters: American troops are already paying the price for Trump’s war. The strike shows the war is escalating, U.S. defenses are under strain, and the risk of a broader regional disaster keeps rising.

Source: New York Times

Pentagon prepares for weeks of ground operations in Iran

What Happened: The Pentagon is preparing for possible U.S. ground operations inside Iran, including raids by Special Operations forces and conventional troops targeting coastal weapons sites and possibly Kharg Island. The planning reportedly lays out an operation lasting weeks or even months, as thousands of additional U.S. troops and Marines move into the region while Trump weighs escalation.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is moving beyond airstrikes toward possible boots on the ground inside Iran. Even without a final order, the planning shows how quickly this war may be sliding toward a far more dangerous phase with higher casualties.

Source: Washington Post

Iran-backed Houthis enter the monthlong war and could further threaten global shipping

What Happened: Iran-backed Houthi rebels have entered the war, launching missiles at Israel and raising fears they could again target commercial shipping in the Red Sea’s Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a chokepoint for roughly 12% of global trade.

Why It Matters: Trump’s regional war is creating the conditions for a broader global economic shock. If Red Sea shipping is hit again, energy costs will rise further, supply chains will tighten, and inflationary pressure will spread beyond the region.

Source: Associated Press

Trump ratchets up attacks on NATO, says U.S. no longer needs alliance

What Happened: Trump publicly suggested the U.S. may no longer defend NATO allies if they come under attack, complaining that European governments did not back his war with Iran and saying “we don’t have to be” there for them anymore. The remarks reopen doubts about America’s commitment to NATO and mark one of his clearest threats yet to weaken the mutual defense pact.

Why It Matters: This is another major win for Putin. Trump is turning NATO into a personal protection racket, making America’s defense commitments conditional on loyalty to him and weakening the alliance that has kept Russia in check.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia took satellite images of U.S. air base in days before Iranian attack, Ukraine's Zelenskyy says

What Happened: Ukrainian intelligence indicates Russia conducted repeated satellite surveillance of a U.S. air base in Saudi Arabia in the days before an Iranian strike that wounded American troops. Zelenskyy said Moscow is sharing intelligence with Iran to help target U.S. forces.

Why It Matters: Russia is helping Iran target U.S. forces, increasing the risk that Trump’s war spirals into a broader and deadlier war — all while Trump continues delivering wins for Putin.

Source: NBC News

Pro-Ukraine lawmakers call out Russian delegation’s visit to Washington

What Happened: A Russian delegation that included senior Duma officials met with multiple members of Congress at the Capitol in a visit organized by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, drawing bipartisan backlash from lawmakers who warned it posed a security risk. The visit came as Russia faces accusations of helping Iran target U.S. forces and continues its war against Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and other members of Congress are opening the Capitol to sanctioned Kremlin officials while Russia is helping kill Americans and waging a genocidal war in Ukraine. It is a disgraceful normalization of an enemy inside the seat of American democracy.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US consumer sentiment slides to three-month low as war fans inflation fears

What Happened: Consumer confidence fell in March as Americans grew more anxious about the economic fallout from the Iran war, rising fuel costs, and market volatility. Inflation expectations also rose, while climbing gas and diesel prices added more pressure to already-strained household budgets.

Why It Matters: Americans are feeling the fallout before the full damage has even hit. Trump’s war and broader instability are already eroding confidence, adding more pressure to an economy that can deteriorate quickly when consumers start pulling back.

Source: CBS News

Iran war disrupts helium supply, threatening chip supply chain

What Happened: The war with Iran has disrupted Qatar’s natural gas production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, cutting into global helium supplies used in semiconductor manufacturing. Because Qatar produces roughly a third of the world’s helium, the conflict is now hitting a critical but often overlooked part of the global chip supply chain.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is hitting the global economy through more than oil. Disruptions to helium supply will drive up chip costs, strain AI and tech production, and add another layer of economic instability.

Source: The Hill

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

“This Is What It Means to Be Minnesotan”

What Happened: ProPublica documents how ordinary Minnesotans have built a grassroots support network to resist ICE raids by patrolling neighborhoods, driving workers, feeding families in hiding, watching schools, and helping detainees after release. Their message is simple: when the state terrorizes neighbors, communities step in.

Source: ProPublica

This Weekend’s No Kings Rallies Were Historically Massive

What Happened: Organizers say roughly 8 million people joined more than 3,000 “No Kings” protests across the country this weekend in one of the largest anti-Trump mobilizations since his return to office. The scale of protests shows broad and growing national resistance to Trump’s authoritarian agenda.

Source: Mother Jones

📊 By the Numbers

320,000 — VA employees whose union contract was terminated after a judge ordered it reinstated

850+ — Tomahawk missiles fired by the U.S. in just four weeks of war with Iran

12 — American troops injured in the Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base

1,000 pounds — Amount of enriched uranium Trump is reportedly considering seizing inside Iran

175+ — Iranians already deported by Trump officials despite the risk of imprisonment or death

8 million — Estimated turnout at this weekend’s “No Kings” protests nationwide

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is moving closer to a ground war in Iran — How much deeper will the U.S. get pulled into a wider and longer war?

The groundwork is being laid for election intimidation — Will Trump officials move from rhetoric to operational planning before the midterms?

Trump officials are treating court rulings as optional — How much further will they go in openly defying the judiciary?

Trump is building a federal voter surveillance system — How quickly will it be used to challenge registrations, justify purges, or intimidate voters ahead of the midterms?

Trump’s war is starting to hit the economy — How much more inflation, supply disruption, and market instability will Americans absorb before the broader fallout fully lands?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. closer to recession and destabilizing the economy as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Widening War — What began as another supposedly “limited” conflict is already hitting troops, supply chains, inflation, and global shipping. The risk of ground operations and broader regional escalation is rising fast.

Weaponized Institutions — From the FBI and DOJ to DHS and the Pentagon, state power is increasingly being used to intimidate critics, target vulnerable people, and protect loyalists.

Authoritarian Thuggery — Whether it is sanctioned Kremlin figures welcomed in D.C., ICE discussed as a force near elections, or Trump branding the state in his own image, conduct that once would have been unthinkable is being normalized.

Open Corruption — From meme coins and donor dinners to policy favors and self-enrichment, Trump and his cronies are blurring the line between political power and private profit.

Resistance Matters — Millions are showing up, communities are organizing, and people are stepping in where institutions are failing. That matters because organized resistance remains one of the few things authoritarians actually fear.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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