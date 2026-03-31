U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents patrol at Washington Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

State Department sends $1.25B from other programs to Board of Peace

What Happened: The State Department reportedly pulled $1.25 billion from international disaster aid, peacekeeping, and other foreign assistance accounts to fund Trump’s opaque “Board of Peace.” The transfer shifts money away from humanitarian and diplomatic programs into an unaccountable entity tied to Trump’s parallel foreign policy operation.

Why It Matters: Public funds are being redirected away from disaster relief and diplomacy into an opaque structure tied directly to Trump. It concentrates money and influence in a system with no oversight or accountability.

Source: Semafor

After Wooing Trump With Deals, Pakistan Gets a Seat at the Table

What Happened: Pakistan deepened ties with Trump’s inner circle through a series of transactional deals, including a proposed redevelopment of the Pakistan-owned Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan brokered by Steve Witkoff, and is now playing a central role in backchannel talks over Iran. It shows how countries can gain influence in Trump’s orbit through access, flattery, and dealmaking rather than through formal diplomacy or strategic alignment.

Why It Matters: Trump and the people around him are turning foreign policy into a private influence market where access, deals, and personal ties carry more weight than U.S. interests. That makes American diplomacy easier for foreign governments to buy into, manipulate, and exploit.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Where Trump Has Installed Election Deniers in Government

What Happened: Trump has installed election deniers and 2020 conspiracy loyalists across the White House, DOJ, DHS, intelligence agencies, and other key parts of government, placing them in positions that could directly influence future elections. The people who pushed false fraud claims from the outside now hold power inside the federal government.

Why It Matters: Trump is putting people who reject election outcomes in position to shape, challenge, and potentially sabotage future ones. That makes the next election crisis more dangerous because the machinery of government is now far more aligned with his lies.

Source: New York Times

Top Trump Official Asks What the Big Deal Is if ICE Goes to the Polls

What Happened: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche openly defended the idea of sending ICE agents to polling places, signaling the regime is seriously entertaining federal immigration enforcement at election sites. The comments add to growing evidence that Trump officials are willing to use immigration enforcement as part of their election strategy.

Why It Matters: Sending ICE to polling places would function as voter intimidation and suppression. It would make voting more frightening for immigrant communities, mixed-status families, and citizens, using fear to suppress turnout.

Source: The New Republic

Trump orders TSA officers be paid as Congress remains stalemated

What Happened: Trump said he is ordering TSA officers to be paid despite Congress not appropriating the money, claiming emergency authority as airport disruptions worsen. The move follows weeks of staffing shortages, unpaid officers, and mounting travel chaos caused by the DHS funding standoff.

Why It Matters: This is another example of Trump using a manufactured crisis to justify unilateral executive action while Congress remains sidelined. Even if it temporarily eases pressure, it deepens the pattern of governance by emergency decree instead of lawful process.

Source: Washington Post

Trump signs executive order asking federal contractors to eliminate DEI

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to eliminate DEI programs or risk losing government contracts. The order directs agencies to terminate or suspend contracts and potentially bar companies that fail to comply.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal contracting power to force ideological conformity across the private sector. It expands government control beyond public institutions, pressuring companies to align with the regime or face financial punishment.

Source: Reuters

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Federal judge temporarily blocks the Pentagon from branding AI firm Anthropic a supply chain risk

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump officials from labeling AI company Anthropic a national security “supply chain risk” and banning its use across federal agencies. The court said the move appeared arbitrary and retaliatory after the company resisted deploying its technology for autonomous weapons and domestic surveillance.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are trying to use national security power to punish companies that won’t serve their agenda. That turns federal power into leverage against private firms that refuse to help build surveillance or war tools.

Source: Associated Press

Using a VPN May Subject You to NSA Spying

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers are pressing Tulsi Gabbard to clarify whether Americans who use VPNs can be treated as “foreign” under U.S. surveillance rules, potentially exposing them to warrantless intelligence collection. The concern is that privacy tools widely recommended by the government may actually make it easier for agencies to sweep up Americans’ communications under foreign surveillance authorities.

Why It Matters: Americans are being told to use privacy tools that may actually make them easier to surveil. That means even VPNs can be turned against the public inside an expanding surveillance system.

Source: WIRED

Justice Dept. close to finalizing deal to hand over states' voter roll data to Homeland Security, sources say

What Happened: The Justice Department is close to finalizing a deal to share sensitive state voter registration data with Homeland Security for immigration and criminal investigations, including potential checks against noncitizen voting. The plan has not been disclosed in ongoing court battles over the data collection and could involve matching voter rolls with federal immigration databases.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are linking voter data to immigration enforcement and building new ways to monitor the electorate. That gives the regime a powerful tool to surveil voters, intimidate communities, and expand control over election infrastructure.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump's signature will be added to US currency, Treasury says

What Happened: The Treasury Department announced that Trump’s signature will be added to future U.S. paper currency, alongside efforts to mint coins bearing his image. The move would make him the first sitting president to have his name appear on U.S. currency.

Why It Matters: Trump is putting his personal brand onto national symbols while still in office. That is how authoritarians operate: the state gets reshaped around the leader’s image, ego, and power.

Source: ABC News

Trump Administration Begins Inquiries Into 3 Medical Schools in Show of Power

What Happened: The Justice Department opened investigations into admissions policies at Stanford, Ohio State, and UC San Diego medical schools, demanding years of applicant data and internal communications tied to diversity efforts. The move expands Trump’s pressure campaign on higher education into medical training and scientific institutions, with schools warned that noncompliance could threaten federal funding.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal power to force universities and medical institutions into ideological compliance. That puts politics above expertise and turns scientific and educational independence into something the government can punish.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US appeals court sides with Trump administration on detaining immigrants without bond

What Happened: A federal appeals court ruled that Trump officials can continue detaining immigrants without bond hearings, siding with DHS and backing a harsher interpretation of immigration law. The decision allows the government to keep people locked up for months while their cases drag through the courts.

Why It Matters: This strips away one of the few remaining due process protections for immigrants and makes indefinite detention easier to normalize. It gives Trump another tool to use detention not just for enforcement, but as punishment and intimidation.

Source: Associated Press

Appeals court pauses orders restricting federal officers’ use of tear gas at Portland ICE building

What Happened: A federal appeals court temporarily paused lower court orders that had restricted federal officers from using tear gas against protesters and nearby residents outside the Portland ICE facility. The ruling gives Trump officials room to continue aggressive crowd control tactics while the case moves forward.

Why It Matters: This weakens judicial limits on state violence and gives federal agents wider latitude to use chemical force against civilians, journalists, and families living nearby. It reinforces a broader pattern of treating protest as a security threat and civil dissent as something to be crushed.

Source: Associated Press

Why a private company is investigating rapes at an ICE detention center instead of the sheriff

What Happened: San Diego County sheriff’s officials failed to investigate multiple reported sexual assaults at the privately run Otay Mesa ICE detention center, leaving CoreCivic to handle the allegations internally. The company running the facility was effectively left to police itself.

Why It Matters: CoreCivic is profiting from detention while controlling what happens when detainees report rape inside its facility. That is a system built to bury abuse, protect the contractor, and leave detainees with no protection.

Source: Associated Press

Judge probes Trump administration on 'unwritten' deal for Mexico to accept Cubans

What Happened: A federal judge pressed Trump officials over an apparent unwritten arrangement with Mexico to accept Cuban migrants deported from the U.S., despite no formal public agreement being disclosed. The case raises new questions about how removals are being handled behind the scenes.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are moving migrants through opaque side deals without public accountability or clear legal guardrails. That makes deportation policy easier to abuse and harder to challenge.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth prays for ‘overwhelming violence’ during Pentagon Christian service

What Happened: Pete Hegseth led a Pentagon Christian prayer service calling for “overwhelming violence” against enemies while pushing broader efforts to make Christianity more visibly embedded in the military. The event comes as legal challenges grow over whether the Pentagon is crossing the line into government-backed religion.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is pushing the military closer to a politicized religious culture shaped around loyalty, force, and ideological conformity. That erodes constitutional boundaries and makes the military less neutral and more vulnerable to sectarian power.

Source: Military Times

TSA forced to consolidate lanes, may have to close small airports as funding deal stalls

What Happened: The TSA is consolidating security lanes and may shut down smaller airports as the DHS funding standoff leaves officers unpaid and staffing levels collapsing. Absenteeism has surged, hundreds of agents have quit, and wait times at major airports are approaching 4-5 hours.

Why It Matters: Trump and Republicans in Congress are letting basic transportation infrastructure break down in the middle of a funding fight. When airport security starts failing, it shows how quickly political dysfunction turns into real public disruption.

Source: CBS News

Kennedy’s Vaccine Agenda Hits Roadblocks, Diminishing His Clout

What Happened: RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine agenda is running into legal, political, and staffing setbacks, including a court blocking his vaccine schedule changes and continued delays in filling key federal health posts. The turmoil has left major public health roles unfilled while the regime struggles to balance Kennedy’s ideology with political reality.

Why It Matters: This is what happens when conspiracy politics collides with governing: key health agencies are left unstable, leaderless, and less prepared to respond to real threats. The result is a weaker health system shaped by conspiracies instead of evidence.

Source: New York Times

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

After markets rattle, Trump once again punts on following through with threat on Iran power plants

What Happened: Trump once again backed off his threat to hit Iran’s power plants, extending his deadline after another sharp market drop tied to fears over the Strait of Hormuz crisis. The retreat came as oil and stock markets rattled and the White House struggled to project control over a conflict Trump has escalated without a clear endgame.

Why It Matters: Trump is showing that financial panic can move him faster than strategy, diplomacy, or restraint. That makes U.S. war policy look erratic, market driven, and dangerously vulnerable to pressure in the middle of Trump’s war.

Source: Associated Press

Pentagon Weighs Sending Another 10,000 Ground Troops to the Middle East

What Happened: The Pentagon is weighing plans to deploy up to 10,000 additional ground troops to the Middle East, adding to thousands already sent as tensions with Iran escalate. The buildup would position U.S. forces within striking distance of key Iranian targets, giving Trump expanded military options as he simultaneously signals interest in talks.

Why It Matters: Trump is moving the U.S. closer to a larger regional war while still pretending diplomacy is on the table. More troops mean a deeper military commitment and the potential for boots on the ground.

Source: Wall Street Journal

U.S. Military Kills 4 People in Boat Strike in Caribbean

What Happened: The U.S. military killed four people in a boat strike in the Caribbean, part of an escalating campaign that has now killed at least 163 people accused of “drug smuggling.” The Pentagon has offered no evidence publicly to support the strikes, which are increasingly targeting vessels based on intelligence rather than an imminent threat.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between law enforcement and warfare, with the military carrying out lethal operations against suspected criminals outside a war zone. It raises serious legal concerns about extrajudicial killings and signals a dangerous expansion of military power into civilian policing.

Source: New York Times

Trump faces new oil shock threat as Iran eyes second strait

What Happened: New reporting warns that if the war with Iran escalates further, Iran-backed Houthis could target the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, another major global shipping choke point that carries roughly 10% of the world’s oil and gas trade. A second disruption beyond Hormuz could trigger another major energy shock and send oil prices even higher.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is now threatening a second global supply chokepoint. That would push gas, shipping, and inflation even higher and spread the economic fallout far beyond the Middle East.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Pentagon considers diverting Ukraine military aid to the Middle East

What Happened: The Pentagon is weighing plans to redirect weapons, including critical air defense systems, from Ukraine to the Middle East as the war with Iran rapidly depletes U.S. munitions.

Why It Matters: Russia continues to benefit from Trump’s war with Iran through diverted weapons, even weaker support for Ukraine, and oil sanctions relief. Every weapon pulled from Kyiv strengthens Moscow’s position and weakens Ukraine’s defense.

Source: Washington Post

Russia is helping Iran with intel to target and kill Americans, says top EU diplomat

What Happened: Europe’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said Russia is providing Iran with intelligence and drone support to help target Americans and U.S. military positions in the Middle East. The warning adds to reports that Moscow is actively supporting Iran as the war escalates.

Why It Matters: Russia is helping Iran target and kill Americans while Trump keeps treating Moscow like a key partner instead of an adversary. That shows how Trump’s foreign policy keeps empowering Russia at the expense of U.S. security.

Source: CBS News

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Inflation projected at 4.2 percent amid Iran war fears

What Happened: The OECD now projects U.S. inflation will reach 4.2% in 2026 as the war with Iran drives up energy prices and disrupts key global supply chains. The forecast reflects growing concern that the conflict is feeding directly into higher costs for fuel, fertilizer, and other essentials.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is pushing inflation back up and making everyday life more expensive. Americans are paying for it at the pump, stores, as cost of living continues to rise.

Source: The Hill

Record share of Americans carry credit card debt, can't pay monthly bills

What Happened: A record share of Americans are carrying credit card debt they cannot pay off each month, with 111 million people now revolving balances as affordability pressures worsen. Rising gas prices and high interest rates are pushing more households deeper into debt, even as many are already skipping meals, delaying medical care, or draining retirement savings to survive.

Why It Matters: Millions of Americans are using debt to survive while basic costs keep rising. That is what economic decline looks like when households are stretched past the breaking point.

Source: CBS News

War with Iran disrupts fertilizer exports as U.S. farmers prepare for planting season

What Happened: The war with Iran and shipping disruption through the Strait of Hormuz are driving sharp fertilizer shortages and price spikes just as U.S. farmers begin spring planting. Key nitrogen and sulfur exports have been choked off, threatening crop decisions, input costs, and agricultural output across the country.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is raising costs inside the U.S. food supply chain. That means more pressure on farmers and higher grocery prices for everyone.

Source: NPR

Germany Drafts Plan to Hit US Companies in Next Trump Clash

What Happened: German officials are reportedly mapping U.S. supply chain vulnerabilities and identifying pressure points they and other EU allies could target in a future clash with Trump. The planning reflects growing concern in Europe that another Trump confrontation could spill into coordinated economic retaliation against major U.S. industries.

Why It Matters: U.S. allies are starting to treat Trump as an economic threat. That is a direct consequence of a foreign policy built on instability, coercion, and hostility.

Source: Bloomberg

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Suburbanites embrace anti-Trump resistance before No Kings protests, saying, ‘This is our fight’

What Happened: Anti-Trump activism is spreading deeper into America’s suburbs, where residents who were once politically disengaged are now organizing marches, supporting immigrant families, and joining the growing No Kings protest movement. In places like New Jersey, suburban communities are becoming an increasingly visible base of resistance heading into a new wave of nationwide demonstrations.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

$1.25 billion — State Department funds redirected to Trump’s “Board of Peace”

$4.2% — OECD projected U.S. inflation rate for 2026

111 million — Americans carrying credit card debt they cannot fully pay off each month

50% — Share of credit card holders carrying revolving balances

10,000 — Additional U.S. ground troops the Pentagon is weighing sending to the Middle East

10% — Share of global oil and gas trade moving through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

$1+ — Approximate jump in average U.S. gas prices over the past month

480+ — TSA officers who have reportedly quit during the DHS funding crisis

4-5 hours — Airport security wait times reported at some major hubs 🔎 What to Watch Next

The Pentagon may be laying the groundwork to divert more Ukraine aid — Will critical air defense systems be rerouted away from Kyiv?

DOJ and DHS are moving toward expanded voter surveillance — Will the regime finalize a voter roll data sharing system and broaden access?

Trump is laying the groundwork to use ICE at election sites — How soon before rhetoric turns into actual deployment plans at the polls?

Trump is moving closer to a wider war with Iran — Will he follow through on threats to strike energy infrastructure?

The White House is searching for ways around the shutdown — What authority will it claim to keep TSA officers working without appropriations?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and war escalation are pushing the U.S. toward deeper economic pain as prices rise, supply chains strain, and household debt worsens.

Government by Emergency — Trump keeps using crisis conditions to justify executive overreach, sidelining Congress, and normalizing rule by unilateral action.

Election Infrastructure Under Threat — Voter roll surveillance, election deniers in power, and talk of ICE at polling sites all point to a growing effort to control election access and administration.

Foreign Policy for Sale — From Pakistan’s access to the Board of Peace funding shift, diplomacy is increasingly being routed through personal networks, opaque structures, and dealmaking.

Russia Keeps Benefiting — Trump’s war with Iran is draining U.S. resources, raising oil pressure, and creating new openings for Moscow while weakening Ukraine.

Rights Are Being Conditioned — From detention without bond to tear gas rulings and voter intimidation threats, constitutional protections are increasingly treated as optional.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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