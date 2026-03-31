Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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L.D.Michaels
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TRUMP TO TAKE CONTROL OVER OUR MILITARY IN A “MASSIVE COMPLEX” UNDER THE NEW EAST WING BALLROOM

Fox News reported yesterday that Donald Trump, while speaking to members of the media onboard Air Force One on March 29, 2026 while en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland from West Palm Beach Florida, revealed that the military is constructing a “massive complex” which is under construction beneath the planned White House ballroom, which he said will feature bulletproof glass and drone-proof protections.

Bringing our country’s most senior miliary officials under Trump’s direct personal control in a massive bunker under Trump’s new East Wing ballroom will send nervous shivers throughout the country.

Donald J. Trump, convicted business swindler, proven sex offender, draft dodger who mocked and maligned wounded and captured American soldiers, inveterate liar and thoroughly morally bankrupt and egotistical blowhard, whose visceral instincts appear to dictate his every thought, action and exclamation, will now be taking personal charge of our country’s military resources.

One must wonder whether there is a formidable ulterior motive in placing all of these military resources and hardware directly under his personal control at his residence, such as whether Trump may be contemplating the need or opportunity to declare marshal law to enhance or extend his rule over the American people.

Given the apparent frailty of Trump’s mental state, which can only continue to diminish as he shortly approaches and exceeeds the age of 80, the construction of this underground “massive complex” annexed to the White House will be of increasing alarm as his mental faculties continue to become more volatile and unpredictable.

This new revelation will no doubt be addressed by the appropriate courts and agencies who are reviewing or will be reviewing the legality and propriety of the use of this land for Trump’s personal aggrandizement, no matter who is funding it.

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