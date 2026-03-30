President Trump and top aides have been railing against judges who have ruled against him, including justices on the Supreme Court. Credit...Eric Lee for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Mysterious trading patterns follow Trump into war

What Happened: Unusual trading activity has repeatedly spiked just before major Trump announcements that moved global markets, including a $580 million surge in oil futures minutes before he paused strikes on Iran. Similar patterns have also appeared in prediction markets and equities, fueling concerns that some traders may be acting on advanced knowledge.

Why It Matters: This raises serious questions about whether insiders are profiting off Trump’s decisions while ordinary Americans absorb the fallout. It points to a system where proximity to power can turn into massive private gain with no oversight.

Source: Axios

Trump appeared to have business motive for keeping classified documents, Jack Smith finds

What Happened: Newly released records show Jack Smith’s team found evidence that Trump kept highly classified documents tied to his business interests after leaving office, suggesting a financial motive. Investigators also found he shared sensitive materials, including a classified map, and retained records so restricted that only a handful of officials could access them.

Why It Matters: As many suspected, Trump appears to have held onto national security secrets for personal gain. It also shows how accountability is being buried as his DOJ blocks complete disclosure of evidence tied to this investigation.

Source: MS NOW and Associated Press

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Some state officials say shifting mail ballot deadline will complicate plans for November elections

What Happened: The Supreme Court is weighing whether to bar counting mail ballots that arrive after Election Day, a move that could force at least 14 states to change election rules just months before the midterms. Election officials warn they may have to quickly rewrite procedures, reprint materials, and retrain voters after planning has already been finalized.

Why It Matters: Changing voting rules at the last minute will create confusion, lead to discarded ballots, and make voting harder. It shows how Trump’s attacks on mail voting continue to reshape election rules in ways that will suppress participation and create more distrust.

Source: Associated Press

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump official refers New York AG Letitia James for prosecution after a previous case was dismissed

What Happened: A Trump official made new criminal referrals against New York Attorney General Letitia James over sham insurance “fraud” after an earlier federal case was dismissed and grand juries declined to re-indict. James’ attorney called the move a political vendetta and accused Trump officials of recycling baseless allegations against one of his top legal adversaries.

Why It Matters: Trump officials keep using federal power to go after his political enemies even after the cases against them fall apart. It shows how institutions have been turned into tools of retaliation.

Source: CBS News

Trump’s Justice Department agrees to financial settlement with Michael Flynn

What Happened: The Justice Department reached a financial settlement with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who sued the federal government for wrongful prosecution after previously pleading guilty twice to lying to the FBI. The payout follows a similar taxpayer-funded settlement with Ashli Babbitt’s family and comes after Trump had already pardoned Flynn in 2020.

Why It Matters: It is horrific that taxpayer money is being used to reward Trump loyalists after they admitted wrongdoing or were tied to an insurrection. It underscores that government power is being used to protect and enrich allies.

Source: MS NOW

In Secret Deportation Deal, U.S. Leveraged Favors and Funds

What Happened: Trump officials secured a secret deal with Cameroon to accept deported migrants after withholding $30 million from a U.N. refugee office and staying silent about the regime’s violent crackdown on protesters. At least 17 migrants have already been sent there, many despite legal protections barring their return.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using aid and pressure to send vulnerable migrants to dangerous countries with no transparency or protection. It turns deportation into a deal-making process where people are treated like bargaining chips.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump Calls for Law Cracking Down on Crime and ‘Rogue Judges’

What Happened: Trump called on Republicans to pass a new crime bill that would “crack down on rogue judges,” escalating his attacks on the judiciary after courts, including the Supreme Court, blocked parts of his agenda. He also suggested Republicans could pursue more aggressive measures after the midterms if they gain seats.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats against judges are meant to intimidate and influence the courts. This erodes judicial independence, weakens a core check on power, and pushes the system toward politicized justice, where rulings are shaped by pressure instead of law.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Breonna Taylor's mother criticizes DOJ's request to dismiss charges against officers

What Happened: The Justice Department asked a federal judge to dismiss charges against two former Louisville police officers accused of falsifying a warrant tied to the 2020 raid that killed Breonna Taylor. Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, condemned the move, saying her daughter was killed because of lies and negligence and that no one is being held accountable.

Why It Matters: Dropping the case strips away accountability in one of the most high-profile, horrific police killings. It reinforces the reality that law enforcement can lie, kill, and still avoid consequences.

Source: ABC News

He Compared a Black Child to a Dog and Withheld Evidence in Death Row Cases. Now He’s Running for Judge.

What Happened: Louisiana prosecutor Hugo Holland, accused of withholding evidence in death penalty cases, submitting false paperwork, and making racist remarks, is now the frontrunner in a judicial race. Despite a record of misconduct findings and a resignation tied to falsified federal paperwork, he has raised significant funding and secured backing from local legal and political figures.

Why It Matters: A prosecutor with this record moving toward a judicial position shows how deeply accountability has failed inside Louisiana’s legal system. It sends the message that misconduct, racism, and abuse of power will not block one’s career.

Source: ProPublica

How American Kids Have Been Collateral Damage in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: Congressional investigators are examining cases where U.S. citizen children were detained, injured, or deported during immigration enforcement operations, with more than 170 Americans identified, including toddlers and teens. Reporting documented incidents where children were held at gunpoint, placed in chokeholds, denied medical care, or forced to leave the country with deported parents.

Why It Matters: American children are being swept into an immigration enforcement system so extreme that even citizenship is no longer protection. It shows how due process and basic constitutional rights are breaking down under Trump’s crackdown.

Source: ProPublica

Costa Rica Agrees to Take Migrants Deported by the Trump Administration

What Happened: Costa Rica agreed to accept up to 25 deportees per week from the U.S., including migrants who cannot be returned to their home countries, as part of Trump’s broader effort to send detainees to third countries.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is exporting its immigration system by paying other countries to absorb people it does not want to process fairly. It expands a growing deportation pipeline that strips migrants of rights and pushes them into legal limbo far from public scrutiny.

Source: New York Times

U.S. Rejects Vote to Recognize Slavery as a ‘Crime Against Humanity’

What Happened: The U.S. voted against a U.N. resolution led by Ghana that would recognize the trans-Atlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity and encourage apologies and reparations. The move comes as Trump continues attacking Black history education, removing exhibits and references to slavery, and trying to erase its role in American history.

Why It Matters: This is part of a broader effort to erase or sanitize the history of racial oppression while rejecting accountability for slavery. Trump’s culture war is reshaping both domestic policy and America’s position on human rights globally.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DHS watchdog warned of risks in airport shoes-off policy. The report got buried.

What Happened: A DHS inspector general report identified serious vulnerabilities in TSA airport screening, including concerns tied to the 2025 shoes-on policy, but the findings were buried under extreme classification restrictions and left unresolved for months. TSA leadership was reportedly blocked from fully accessing the report, and the agency failed to submit a required response even as airports face staffing shortages and growing strain.

Why It Matters: A major transportation security warning was buried while the airport system remains under stress. Secrecy, chaos, and political priorities inside DHS are creating avoidable security risks that endanger Americans.

Source: CBS News

Airport Wait Times Worst in History After 480 Officers Leave

What Happened: TSA says airport wait times have reached the worst levels in agency history after more than 480 officers left during the DHS shutdown, with some lines stretching past 4.5 hours. Major airports in Atlanta, Houston, and New York have seen checkpoint closures, lane consolidations, and staffing shortages drive widespread disruption.

Why It Matters: Basic transportation security is buckling under Trump and Republican dysfunction, leaving travelers stranded and critical infrastructure overstretched. Their chaos is now affecting millions of people.

Source: Bloomberg

USPS seeks a temporary 8% charge on Priority Mail and other products to offset transportation costs

What Happened: The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a temporary 8% surcharge on Priority Mail and other shipping products to offset rising transportation costs, with the increase potentially lasting through January 2027. The move comes as the agency warns it could run out of cash within a year without congressional action and broader financial reforms.

Why It Matters: Another core public service is being pushed toward crisis as costs rise and instability deepens. Trump’s policies are making essential services more expensive and less reliable.

Source: Associated Press

Kennedy allies petition to broaden US vaccine injury list

What Happened: An anti-vaccine group aligned with RFK Jr. is pressuring the federal government to add more than 300 conditions to the Vaccine Injury Table and threatening to sue if the process does not begin within 60 days. Experts say the petition relies on distorted legal and scientific claims and would undermine vaccine policy and public health research.

Why It Matters: RFK Jr.’s conspiracy allies are pushing an anti-vaccine agenda toward federal policy through legal threats, political influence, and institutional pressure. It creates a pathway for fringe disinformation to distort public health systems and erode trust in vaccines.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Iran’s Attacks Force U.S. Troops to Work Remotely

What Happened: Iranian attacks have severely damaged multiple U.S. bases across the Middle East, forcing American troops to disperse to hotels, office spaces, and other improvised sites while continuing operations. The fallout highlights how exposed U.S. infrastructure in the region was as the war escalated and Iran expanded retaliation.

Why It Matters: Trump launched this war without adequately preparing to protect the troops sent into it. Now, U.S. troops are paying the price for a reckless war that was never properly planned.

Source: New York Times

Iran rejects Trump's proposal to end the war and lays out 5 conditions

What Happened: Iran rejected Trump’s proposal to end the war and laid out five conditions, including reparations, guarantees against future attacks, and recognition of its control over the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the U.S. is moving thousands more troops into the region as Trump’s war widens.

Why It Matters: The war is moving further from negotiations and deeper into a prolonged regional conflict. Trump is escalating without a viable off-ramp, driving up risks while losing control of the outcome.

Source: NPR

Iran building up defenses of Kharg Island to protect against potential US ground attack, sources say

What Happened: U.S. intelligence indicates Iran is reinforcing Kharg Island with additional troops, air defenses, and mines as Trump weighs a possible operation to seize it. The island handles about 90% of Iran’s crude exports, and officials warn any assault could trigger heavy U.S. casualties.

Why It Matters: The conflict is moving closer to a far more dangerous ground war with no clear exit. Trump’s escalation is pushing toward riskier military action that could deepen the war, endanger U.S. troops, and trigger broader economic fallout.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump pressuring Ukraine to cede territory to Russia, Zelenskyy says

What Happened: Zelenskyy said the U.S. is tying “security guarantees” to a Ukraine surrender plan that would require Kyiv to give up the entire Donbas region to Russia. He warned that the demand would weaken Ukraine and accused Trump of putting more pressure on Kyiv than on Moscow.

Why It Matters: Trump is pressuring Ukraine to surrender land to the country that invaded it. He is pushing a Kremlin deal that rewards Russia’s genocidal war, continues to provide cover for the Kremlin, and signals to every dictator that military conquest works.

Source: Politico

Secret EU files at risk of AfD leaks to Kremlin, diplomats warn

What Happened: EU diplomats and German lawmakers warn that members of Germany’s far-right AfD have access to a Bundestag database containing thousands of confidential EU documents, including sensitive discussions on Ukraine and frozen Russian assets. Officials fear AfD lawmakers could leak internal deliberations or influence how sensitive negotiations are handled.

Why It Matters: Russia’s allied far-right parties are not just spreading propaganda; they are also gaining access to sensitive documents and internal discussions. Russia’s operations in Europe are corroding trust, weakening security, and undermining policymaking from within.

Source: Politico EU

Vance will visit Hungary just days before its election

What Happened: JD Vance is set to visit Budapest just days before Hungary’s April 12 election, following Trump’s public endorsement of Viktor Orbán and deepening ties with one of Russia’s proxies.

Why It Matters: Trump and Vance are backing Putin’s puppet ahead of a key election. They are openly supporting an authoritarian ally of Russia and helping legitimize his grip on power.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US import prices post biggest increase in four years amid broad rise in goods

What Happened: U.S. import prices jumped 1.3% in February, the biggest increase in four years, driven by rising energy, food, and goods costs tied to supply chain strain and global conflict. Economists warn inflation is picking up again, with price increases spreading beyond fuel into core consumer and business goods.

Why It Matters: Inflation is accelerating again and hitting more of the economy. Rising costs, war-driven instability, and Trump’s tariff policies are putting more pressure on Americans already struggling to afford everyday life.

Source: Reuters

America's wealth gap is growing, and Trump's policies are making it bigger

What Happened: America’s wealth gap is widening as Trump cuts food assistance, Medicaid, housing support, and student loan relief while expanding tax breaks and deregulation that benefit corporations and the wealthy. Federal Reserve data show that the top 1% now hold 32% of U.S. wealth, while working and middle-class families face rising housing, food, and debt burdens.

Why It Matters: Trump’s economy is shifting more wealth upward while making life harder for everyone else. The system is being rigged, with the majority of Americans absorbing the pain while the wealthy keep gaining.

Source: NBC News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Sherrill signs New Jersey law limiting face coverings for law enforcement, including ICE agents

What Happened: New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed a law requiring law enforcement officers, including ICE agents, to show identification before detaining or arresting someone and restricting the use of face coverings during operations. The move comes as states push back on increasingly aggressive and opaque federal immigration enforcement tactics under Trump.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

$580 million — Oil futures spike just minutes before Trump paused strikes on Iran

$30 million — Funds allegedly leveraged in the Cameroon deportation deal

480+ — TSA officers who resigned during the DHS funding lapse

4.5 hours — Longest reported TSA wait times at major airports

8% — Proposed USPS surcharge on Priority Mail and other shipping products

14 states — Could be forced to change mail ballot procedures if the Supreme Court rules against late-arriving ballots

170+ — U.S. citizens, including children, identified in immigration enforcement cases involving detention, injury, or deportation

300+ conditions — RFK Jr.-aligned petition seeks to add to the federal Vaccine Injury Table

1.3% — Jump in U.S. import prices in February, the largest increase in four years

32% — Share of total U.S. wealth now held by the top 1%

🔎 What to Watch Next

The Supreme Court could reshape voting access before the midterms — Will a ban on mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day become the next front in election suppression?

Trump’s war with Iran is moving toward deeper escalation — Will troop deployments and Kharg Island planning pull the U.S. into a broader ground war?

Insider trading questions around Trump’s Iran statements are growing louder — Will anyone investigate who profited and when they knew?

The judiciary is increasingly under direct political attack — How far will Trump and Republicans go in trying to intimidate judges?

TSA and DHS dysfunction is becoming a public safety issue — How much more strain can critical transportation systems absorb before failures occur?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariffs, war escalation, and policy volatility are driving up costs and pushing the U.S. closer to recession. Economic instability is becoming a defining feature of his agenda.

Weaponized Government — Prosecutors, federal agencies, immigration enforcement, and regulatory power are increasingly being used to reward allies and punish opponents. The line between governance and political retaliation is disappearing.

Rights Under Pressure — Due process, civil rights, and legal protections are weakening across immigration, protest, policing, and detention. Enforcement is taking priority over the law.

Expanding Conflict — Trump’s Iran escalation is raising the risk of a wider, forever war with deeper economic and geopolitical consequences, while his pressure on Ukraine continues to benefit the Kremlin.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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