The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Kushner’s Mideast-Backed Fund Assets Jump to $6.2 Billion

What Happened: Jared Kushner’s investment firm, Affinity Partners, grew to $6.2 billion in 2025, with about 99% of its money coming from foreign investors tied to Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar. The growth comes as Kushner has reemerged as a key Trump envoy in the Middle East, reviving major conflict-of-interest concerns.

Why It Matters: Kushner is operating as an unofficial envoy while taking in foreign-backed money linked to influence and access. It underscores how Trump, his family, and associates continue to monetize power and sell access through foreign-backed deals.

Source: Bloomberg

Firm with ties to Trump officials signs deal to lobby for Libyan warlord

What Happened: Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm tied to top Trump officials, signed a $2 million deal to represent Libyan warlord Khalifa Hifter and his forces, who face allegations of torture, killings, and other human rights abuses. The firm is leveraging its D.C. connections to advance the interests of Hifter and his military network.

Why It Matters: Trump-linked lobbying shops are cashing in on access while representing violent authoritarian thugs. It shows how foreign money, political connections, and power are increasingly fused in D.C. It’s worth monitoring whether that access will lead to a change in U.S. policy on Hifter.

Source: Washington Post

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump calls mail-in voting “mail-in cheating.” He just cast his ballot by mail.

What Happened: Trump cast a mail-in ballot in Florida’s special election despite repeatedly calling the method “mail-in cheating” and pushing to restrict it nationwide. Public records show he voted by mail just days before again attacking the practice and urging new limits on its use.

Why It Matters: Trump is using a voting method he wants to make harder for everyone else to use. It shows how he is weaponizing election fraud lies to justify new restrictions and sow doubt around election results.

Source: CBS News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE deployments created chaos for cities and cost them millions, NPR analysis finds

What Happened: An NPR analysis found ICE deployments across U.S. cities overwhelmed local police, disrupted businesses, and imposed millions in unexpected costs, with departments forced into massive overtime and stretched resources. Cities like Los Angeles and Minneapolis saw rising expenses, slower emergency response times, and prolonged disruption tied to enforcement operations.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration crackdowns are draining local budgets and weakening core public safety functions. It shows how Trump’s large-scale enforcement is destabilizing communities while forcing cities to absorb the fallout.

Source: NPR

Judge says government's Anthropic ban looks like punishment

What Happened: A federal judge said that Trump’s move to blacklist AI company Anthropic as a “supply chain risk” appears to be punishment after it publicly opposed military and surveillance uses of its technology. The ban effectively cuts the company off from government contracts and could severely damage its business.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is punishing a private company for opposing uses of AI it did not support. It shows how national security tools are being used to pressure the tech sector and enforce political compliance.

Source: NPR

Prosecutor admits government lacks evidence of misconduct by Fed chair

What Happened: A top federal prosecutor acknowledged in court that the Justice Department has no evidence of fraud or false testimony in its criminal investigation into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over office renovation costs. The admission undercuts Trump’s public claims of “criminality” and exposes the probe as baseless political pressure.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to weaponize federal law enforcement to target opponents, in this case pressuring an independent central bank to bend to his will. It shows how criminal investigations are being used to seize control over institutions meant to remain independent.

Source: Washington Post

ICE Has Arrived at Airports. Many Lines Are Still Long.

What Happened: ICE agents were deployed to major U.S. airports to “assist” overwhelmed TSA staff during the ongoing DHS funding crisis, but many appeared to have limited roles, such as monitoring lines or giving basic instructions. Despite the deployment, long security lines persisted as thousands of TSA workers went unpaid, called out, or quit.

Why It Matters: Using immigration enforcement agents in civilian airport security blurs lines between routine travel and federal policing. It shows how Trump’s shutdown is degrading basic services while expanding the visible presence of enforcement power in everyday lives.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Pentagon Further Limits Press Access Following Court Loss

What Happened: The Pentagon imposed new restrictions on journalists, moving them out of the building and requiring escorts just days after a federal judge ruled its previous limits unconstitutional. The changes follow a court order restoring press credentials that officials are now effectively sidestepping.

Why It Matters: The Pentagon is defying a court ruling while tightening control over press access to the military. It shows a continued effort to restrict reporting, reduce transparency, and weaken press freedom by sidestepping legal rulings.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘Flagrant violation’: Judge orders return of illegally removed DACA recipient

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to return a DACA recipient to the U.S. within seven days after she was deported to Mexico despite legal protections. The court ruled her removal was a “flagrant violation” of due process and occurred just hours after she appeared in court seeking lawful status.

Why It Matters: Immigration authorities are bypassing legal protections, deporting people first, and ignoring court orders. It shows a growing disregard for judicial authority and due process, turning enforcement into a system where people are removed before they can defend themselves or exercise their rights.

Source: MS NOW

Minnesota sues Trump administration over shootings, including deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good

What Happened: Minnesota officials sued the Trump regime for refusing to turn over evidence needed to investigate multiple federal officer shootings, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. The state says federal authorities reneged on cooperation promises following a massive immigration enforcement surge in Minneapolis.

Why It Matters: Federal agencies are blocking oversight in cases involving lethal force and shielding their own operations from scrutiny. It gives federal officers more room to act without accountability.

Source: Associated Press

Venezuelan man sues US over deportation to El Salvadoran prison

What Happened: A Venezuelan man sued the U.S. government for $1.3 million, alleging he was wrongly labeled a gang member and deported to a notorious El Salvador prison in violation of a court order. He says he was imprisoned for months under inhumane conditions after being removed based largely on tattoos and without due process.

Why It Matters: The case adds to mounting evidence that Trump’s deportations are bypassing courts and sending people into foreign detention systems without legal safeguards. It shows a pattern of due process violations resulting in wrongful imprisonment, abuse, and state-enabled disappearances.

Source: Reuters

Trump Throws Stephen Miller Under the Bus in Surprise Show of Panic

What Happened: Trump is reportedly trying to lower the public profile of mass deportations ahead of the midterms, shifting messaging to focus on “criminals” rather than broader enforcement. At the same time, Stephen Miller is advancing proposals to strip public education access from undocumented children and line up a Supreme Court challenge to long-standing constitutional protections.

Why It Matters: They are trying to soften the optics while continuing to expand extreme immigration policies behind the scenes. It shows a strategy of masking politically damaging actions while building a system where some people have no rights.

Source: The New Republic

34 Former Military Members Were Put on Deportation Track in the Past Year

What Happened: Trump officials placed 34 former military members and 248 of their family members into deportation proceedings over the past year after scrapping prior protections. At least 125 former service members were arrested for immigration violations, marking a sharp escalation in enforcement against those who served.

Why It Matters: The policy targets veterans and their families despite their service, showing an enforcement system so extreme that even military service offers no protection. It strips away fairness and due process from people who served the country but lack citizenship.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

T.S.A. Union Leaders Blast Trump’s Deployment of ICE Agents in Airports

What Happened: TSA union leaders blasted Trump’s deployment of ICE agents to airports, saying the officers are not trained for screening and are doing little to reduce long security lines. The move comes as unpaid TSA workers face rising absences and growing operational strain during the shutdown.

Why It Matters: The deployment is not fixing the real problem of unpaid and understaffed TSA operations. It shows how Republicans’ shutdown politics are breaking down basic services and creating avoidable public safety risks.

Source: New York Times

TSA wait times stretch up to 6 hours as ICE and other Homeland Security agents deployed to 14 airports

What Happened: TSA wait times stretched up to six hours at major airports, even after Trump deployed ICE and Homeland Security agents to 14 airports to cover for staffing shortages during the shutdown. Nearly 12% of TSA officers called out as unpaid workers, while travelers faced massive lines and widespread delays.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

United States Said to Have Sent Iran a Plan to End the Middle East War

What Happened: Trump sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end the war via Pakistan, outlining terms tied to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs as fighting continues into its fourth week. The diplomatic push comes as U.S. and Israeli strikes continue and the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

Why It Matters: Trump is pursuing negotiations while continuing to escalate militarily, showing a lack of a coherent strategy. It underscores growing pressure to find an off ramp as economic and geopolitical costs mount.

Source: New York Times

At least 1,000 US troops from 82nd Airborne set to deploy to Mideast

What Happened: Trump is deploying at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, including a rapid-response battalion and senior command staff. The move follows additional Marine deployments, expanding the U.S. military footprint in the region.

Why It Matters: The 82nd Airborne is built for rapid entry into hostile territory, signaling preparation for escalation beyond defense. It points to deeper U.S. involvement in a widening war with no clear strategy or defined objective.

Source: Associated Press

Saudi Leader Is Said to Push Trump to Continue Iran War in Recent Calls

What Happened: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has urged Trump in recent calls to continue the war against Iran, framing it as a “historic opportunity” to reshape the Middle East. He reportedly pushed for deeper strikes, including targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, even as the conflict risks widening.

Why It Matters: It is outrageous that foreign leaders are helping drive U.S. war decisions and pushing for deeper escalation. It shows how Trump is allowing outside interests to pull the U.S. further into a dangerous war with no clear endgame.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russian Oil Shipment Puts Focus on Kremlin Spy Outpost in Cuba

What Happened: A Russian oil tanker potentially bound for Cuba is drawing attention to Moscow’s intelligence operations on the island, including a revived Cold War–era signals intelligence base near Havana. The shipment comes as Trump moves to choke Cuba’s energy supply while citing Russian and Chinese surveillance threats.

Why It Matters: Russia is entrenching itself just 200 miles from the U.S., using energy and intelligence assets to expand its presence despite U.S. pressure. It shows how rivals are exploiting instability to push closer to American territory and increase surveillance and other operations.

Source: New York Times

Russia launches nearly 1,000 drones in one of war's largest assaults, killing 7 and injuring at least 50

What Happened: Russia launched nearly 1,000 drones across Ukraine in 24 hours, including a rare daytime wave of over 550 strikes targeting cities from Lviv to Kyiv, killing at least 7 and injuring dozens more. The attacks hit civilian areas, energy infrastructure, and historic sites.

Why It Matters: Russia keeps escalating its attacks and killing Ukrainians while Trump continues pressuring Ukraine to surrender. It is horrific that Trump keeps siding with Russia and giving political cover to Putin’s genocidal war.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

How Americans Are Navigating Higher Energy Costs on Every Front

What Happened: Rising fuel, electricity, and natural gas prices are forcing Americans to cut back on daily expenses, from skipping trips and dining out to reducing home energy use. Gas prices have climbed over $1 per gallon in a month to nearly $4, pushing Americans to adjust their routines and spending habits.

Why It Matters: Higher energy costs are squeezing consumers and driving pullbacks in discretionary spending, increasing recession risks. It shows how the economic impact of Trump’s war is hitting Americans directly, not just markets and businesses.

Source: Wall Street Journal

US business activity slips to 11-month low in March amid Iran war, S&P Global survey shows

What Happened: U.S. business activity fell to an 11-month low in March as Trump’s Iran war pushed oil prices up over 40% and drove a spike in costs across the economy. The slowdown hit the services sector hardest, while private-sector employment contracted for the first time in over a year.

Why It Matters: The economy is slipping into stagflation with slower growth and rising prices driven by war and energy shocks. It signals mounting pressure on consumers and businesses as Trump’s escalating war begins to ripple through the broader economy.

Source: Reuters

High Oil and Gas Prices Could Outlast Trump’s War With Iran

What Happened: Oil and gas prices have surged nearly 40% during the Iran war and are expected to remain elevated for weeks or months even if the conflict ends soon. Economists warn that supply disruptions and damaged infrastructure will delay relief, keeping fuel and transportation costs high.

Why It Matters: The economic fallout from the war will outlast the war, driving sustained inflation across fuel, food, and travel. It shows how Trump’s war is creating longer-term financial strain on households and businesses.

Source: New York Times

👊🏼 In Resistance News

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Democrat flips Florida state House seat in district that includes Mar-a-Lago, defeating Trump-backed GOP rival

What Happened: Democrat Emily Gregory won a special election in a Florida state House district that includes Mar-a-Lago, defeating a Trump-endorsed Republican and flipping the seat. The district had been won by Republicans by nearly 20 points in 2024, marking a significant shift.

Source: CBS News

Florida Democrats score upset in Tampa-based state Senate race

What Happened: Democrat Brian Nathan won a special election for a Tampa-area Florida state Senate seat, defeating a Republican in a district the GOP had held and that Trump carried at the county level in 2024. The seat had previously been won by Republicans by 9 points, making the result another notable Democratic overperformance.

Source: The Hill

📊 By the Numbers

$6.2 billion — Assets now managed by Jared Kushner’s Gulf-backed Affinity Partners

99% — Share of Kushner fund money tied to foreign investors from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar

$2 million — Lobbying deal Ballard Partners signed to represent Libyan warlord Khalifa Hifter

39 days — Length of the shutdown that left TSA officers working without pay

12% — Share of TSA officers who called out amid the shutdown

6 hours — Airport wait times reported at some TSA checkpoints

14 airports — Locations where ICE and DHS agents were deployed to assist at TSA checkpoints

1,000+ troops — U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne being sent to the Middle East

1,000 drones — Russian drones launched at Ukraine in one of its largest aerial assaults

40% — Surge in oil and gas prices during Trump’s war with Iran

$1.3 million — Damages sought by a Venezuelan man wrongfully disappeared to an El Salvador prison

19 points — Margin by which Republicans won the Florida House district in 2024 before Democrats flipped it

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is moving closer to a wider war in Iran — How long before this turns into a full-scale regional forever war?

Foreign influence is shaping U.S. war policy — How much are Saudi and Israeli interests driving Trump’s Middle East decisions?

ICE is expanding deeper into civilian life — How long before immigration enforcement becomes normalized in airports, public spaces, and elections?

The Pentagon is pushing back against court scrutiny — How far will the regime go to shut out independent press coverage?

Kushner’s foreign-backed assets keep expanding — Where does diplomacy end and monetized access begin?

Stephen Miller’s legal agenda is moving through the courts — How quickly will the regime strip rights through the judiciary?

Energy prices are climbing — How much more financial pain will households absorb before consumer spending breaks?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Strain — Trump’s tariffs and war escalation are driving up energy, shipping, and consumer costs. Prices are rising, supply chains are tightening, and pressure is building across the economy.

Civilian Enforcement — ICE continues to expand beyond immigration into everyday life, from airports to neighborhoods and public spaces. Federal enforcement is becoming more visible, normalized, and embedded in society.

Weaponized State — Prosecutors, federal agencies, and national security institutions are being used to target dissent and pressure opponents. Government power is increasingly deployed for political ends rather than neutral enforcement.

Eroded Rights — Deportations, detention, and enforcement actions are moving faster than courts and safeguards. Due process is being bypassed as legal protections weaken and accountability fades.

Authoritarian Tactics — Retaliation, loyalty tests, and institutional pressure are accelerating across the system. This is part of Trump’s broader agenda of consolidating power and weakening democratic guardrails.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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