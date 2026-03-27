ICE agents at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday. President Trump has been open about his view that the agency can help him with goals that go far beyond immigration enforcement.Credit...Victor J. Blue for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

US SEC's ex-enforcement chief clashed with bosses over Trump cases before leaving

What Happened: The SEC’s top enforcement official resigned after clashing with agency leadership over pursuing tougher action in cases involving Trump allies and donors, including Elon Musk and crypto figure Justin Sun. Sources say political appointees pushed to scale back aggressive enforcement and imposed new approval requirements that limited staff authority.

Why It Matters: Political interference in financial enforcement protects powerful insiders and weakens accountability. It shows Trump’s regulators shielding allies and donors while turning oversight into selective enforcement.

Source: Reuters

Democrats release details behind spending on Noem’s $220M ad campaign

What Happened: Senate Democrats released documents showing a Trump-linked firm received a no-bid DHS contract tied to Kristi Noem’s $220 million taxpayer-funded ad campaign, including a $60,000 signing bonus, $20,000 for horse rentals, and around $4,000 for hair and makeup. The disclosures add to a widening corruption probe involving Corey Lewandowski and politically connected contractors.

Why It Matters: Taxpayer money was used to fund Noem’s image under the guise of homeland security. Trump’s federal agencies have been turned into vehicles for corruption benefiting allies and insiders.

Source: The Hill

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

When Trump Wants Something Done, He Dispatches ICE to Do It

What Happened: Trump ordered ICE agents to airports to manage security lines during the shutdown, while openly describing the agency as a tool to advance broader political objectives. The deployment is part of a wider pattern of using ICE in Democratic-led cities, high-profile enforcement actions, and politically charged operations beyond its traditional role.

Why It Matters: Expanding ICE into a general purpose enforcement force blurs the line between immigration policy and political power. Trump is turning a federal agency into a tool to project authority, normalize law enforcement in everyday places, and potentially be deployed to polling sites to intimidate voters during midterms.

Source: New York Times

The Supreme Court Could Make It Harder to Vote by Mail in the Midterms

What Happened: The Supreme Court is hearing Watson v. Republican National Committee, a case backed by Trump allies that seeks to block states from counting mail ballots arriving after Election Day, even if they are postmarked on time. The ruling could invalidate hundreds of thousands of ballots across at least 18 states that currently allow grace periods.

Why It Matters: This would disenfranchise large numbers of voters and rewrite election rules mid-election cycle. It is part of Trump’s long-running agenda to make voting harder and discredit election outcomes he does not like.

Source: New York Times

In California, a Republican Sheriff Seizes Ballots, Prompting Criticism

What Happened: A Republican sheriff in California seized more than 650,000 ballots from a recent election while launching a fraud investigation that state officials say lacks credible evidence. The move, based on claims already debunked by election authorities, comes as the sheriff runs for governor and echoes Trump-backed election disinformation.

Why It Matters: Seizing ballots without evidence is a direct attack on election integrity. It turns law enforcement into a political weapon to manufacture distrust, undermine public confidence, and lay groundwork for future election interference.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE officers go to TSA checkpoints at Trump’s direction, while long wait times at airports persist

What Happened: Armed ICE agents were deployed to major U.S. airports, including JFK and Newark, patrolling terminals and standing near TSA checkpoints as staffing shortages worsened during the DHS funding standoff. The move comes as thousands of TSA workers go unpaid, call-outs surge, and long security lines stretch for hours nationwide.

Why It Matters: Using immigration enforcement agents in civilian airport security blurs lines between routine travel and federal policing. It shows how a self-inflicted shutdown is degrading basic services while expanding the visible presence of enforcement power in everyday lives.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Voice of America journalists allege Trump wants to make outlet a propaganda source

What Happened: Voice of America journalists filed a lawsuit alleging Trump officials sidelined independent reporting and turned remaining broadcasts into vehicles for White House messaging. The suit claims coverage has been censored, dissenting perspectives excluded, and editorial control centralized under political appointees.

Why It Matters: Transforming a government funded global broadcaster into a propaganda outlet undermines its core mission and mirrors tactics used in authoritarian states. It erodes U.S. credibility abroad and is part of Trump’s broader effort to bring independent media under political control.

Source: Associated Press

Trump administration launches more probes into Harvard

What Happened: Trump officials have opened two new federal investigations into Harvard, targeting its admissions practices and campus antisemitism as part of an expanding campaign against top universities. The move follows lawsuits, funding threats, and demands for internal data, with Harvard calling the actions retaliatory and a threat to its independence.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to use federal power to pressure universities into political and ideological compliance. Civil rights enforcement is being repurposed to punish institutions that resist his agenda and to chill dissent on campus.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump Has Detained the Parents of More Than 11,000 U.S. Citizen Kids

What Happened: ICE has detained parents of at least 11,000 U.S. citizen children in the first months of Trump’s second term, with deportations and family separations sharply increasing. Internal policy changes removed guidance to treat families “humanely,” while more parents with little or no criminal history are being detained and deported.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to carry out large scale family separation against families with American citizen children, leaving those children with relatives, in foster care, or sent abroad. His immigration crackdown is eroding basic safeguards and inflicting lasting trauma on children as cruelty becomes policy.

Source: ProPublica

Museum that explores how enslaved people were freed sues over grant cancellation

What Happened: An Underground Railroad museum in Albany, New York, sued Trump after a $250,000 federal grant was canceled, alleging the cuts targeted programs focused on Black history under a broader anti-DEI policy. The lawsuit argues that Trump officials violated constitutional protections by systematically defunding institutions that highlight slavery and racial injustice.

Why It Matters: Cutting funding tied to Black history is part of a broader effort by MAGA Republicans to erase or sanitize how America’s past is taught and understood. Trump continues to weaponize federal power to target race related programming and politicize education and cultural institutions.

Source: Washington Post

Anti-Muslim Comments by G.O.P. Congressman Reflect a Rising Trend

What Happened: Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Andy Ogles and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, made openly Islamophobic statements, including claims that Muslims “don’t belong” in America, with little to no condemnation from party leadership. More than 50 House Republicans have also joined a “Sharia Free America” caucus as anti-Muslim rhetoric spreads across the party.

Why It Matters: Anti-Muslim bigotry is being normalized by elected officials, weakening protections for religious minorities and pushing open discrimination further into the political mainstream. Republican leaders’ refusal to condemn it is helping legitimize that extremism and increasing the risk of hostility and violence.

Source: New York Times

New Jersey sues Trump administration over proposed ICE facility

What Happened: New Jersey filed a lawsuit to block a proposed ICE detention center that would convert a warehouse into a 1,500-bed facility, citing environmental, infrastructure, and public safety concerns. The move comes as Trump officials push a $38 billion expansion of detention centers nationwide.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are rapidly expanding mass detention while violating due process and basic human rights. States are pushing back as federal enforcement power expands with no oversight and growing federal overreach.

Source: Reuters

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

‘Don’t Make Any Deal’: Trump Tells Republicans to Hold Firm on Shutdown Talks

What Happened: Trump told Republicans to halt negotiations to end the DHS shutdown and use the standoff as leverage to pass a strict voter ID bill, even as TSA workers go unpaid and airport disruptions worsen. The legislation, pushed by lies of widespread voter fraud, would impose new documentation requirements on voters.

Why It Matters: Using a government shutdown to force voting restrictions ties basic government operations to partisan election goals. It weaponizes airport disruption to reshape election rules and intensify voter suppression.

Source: New York Times

DOJ guts office that helps indigent immigrants obtain affordable legal aid

What Happened: The Justice Department reassigned the senior attorneys running a decades-old program that accredits non-lawyers to provide legal aid to low-income immigrants, effectively freezing its core functions. The move leaves the program without staff authorized to approve or renew applications, disrupting legal support for thousands of immigration cases.

Why It Matters: Undermining access to legal representation strips vulnerable immigrants of due process protections in complex immigration proceedings. It shows a deliberate weakening of legal support systems, increasing the risk of unjust deportations and systemic inequities in the courts.

Source: CBS News

Trump administration to pay French company $1B to drop U.S. offshore wind leases

What Happened: Trump officials agreed to pay a French energy company up to $1 billion to abandon two U.S. offshore wind projects, with the company instead investing in fossil fuel development. The deal follows failed legal attempts to block wind projects and effectively compensates the company to walk away.

Why It Matters: Trump is using taxpayer money to shut down clean energy projects and funnel investment into fossil fuels. His regime is bypassing the courts to impose its energy agenda and reward the industries and donors that back him.

Source: NPR

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s Ultimatum to Iran Was Almost Up. Then He Found an Offramp.

What Happened: Trump delayed his threat to strike Iran’s power plants, citing “productive conversations,” even as officials said contacts were preliminary and not substantive. The pause follows days of escalation and comes as U.S. and Israeli operations continue and additional military options remain under consideration.

Why It Matters: Trump is making war threats and then backing off days later based on shaky or overstated diplomacy and to manipulate the market. That kind of erratic decision making raises the risk of miscalculation and makes U.S. war policy look unstable in the middle of an active war.

Source: New York Times

Inside the Trump administration’s campaign to counter content bans in Europe

What Happened: Trump officials are targeting European tech regulations despite internal findings showing no evidence of censorship, banning European researchers from entering the U.S., and dismantling federal programs that counter foreign disinformation. Officials are also planning tools to bypass EU rules and host “banned” content, escalating tensions with allies.

Why It Matters: Trump is weakening defenses against foreign propaganda while treating democratic allies as enemies and far-right grievance politics as policy. That weakens the West from within and creates more room for propaganda, foreign influence, and information warfare to spread.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

EU cuts Hungary out of sensitive talks over leaking-to-Russia fears, diplomats say

What Happened: European officials are restricting Hungary’s access to sensitive discussions amid fears that Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has been sharing confidential EU information with Moscow. Diplomats say Hungary is increasingly excluded from key meetings as longstanding suspicions of leaks to Russia intensify.

Why It Matters: Orbán has functioned as a Kremlin proxy inside the EU for a long time, so fears that sensitive discussions are reaching Moscow are not surprising. Europe is finally confronting the reality that one of its own member states is an internal security threat.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

$5 Diesel is Crushing Truckers. It Will Soon Be Felt Across the Economy.

What Happened: Diesel prices have surged above $5 per gallon, rising roughly 40% in a month amid the Iran war, crushing independent truckers and driving up transportation costs nationwide. Industry experts warn the spike is already hitting supply chains and will soon push up prices on goods across the economy.

Why It Matters: Diesel is the backbone of shipping, agriculture, and construction, and sustained price spikes will result in inflation. The fallout from Trump’s war is now driving up costs across the economy while pushing small operators closer to collapse.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

US judge blocks Trump administration from detaining thousands of refugees

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump’s policy that would have allowed the detention of potentially over 100,000 refugees who had not yet obtained green cards after one year in the U.S. The court ruled the policy unlawfully reinterpreted immigration law, halting a broader DHS program aimed at expanding detention.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$220 million — Kristi Noem’s taxpayer-funded DHS ad campaign

$60,000 — Signing bonus paid to a Trump-linked firm tied to Noem’s ad production

$20,000 — Spent on horse rentals for Noem’s DHS ad shoot, and $4,000 on makeup and hair

11,000+ — U.S. citizen children whose parents have been detained by ICE in Trump’s second term

100,000+ — Refugees potentially exposed to detention under Trump’s DHS policy

650,000+ — Ballots seized by a Republican sheriff in California in a baseless fraud probe

$1 billion — Taxpayer money Trump agreed to pay TotalEnergies to abandon offshore wind projects

1,500 beds — Size of the proposed ICE detention center New Jersey is suing to block

$5+ — Average U.S. diesel price per gallon as war-driven costs surge

18 states — States that could be affected if the Supreme Court restricts mail ballot grace periods

2 — New federal probes Trump officials opened into Harvard

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is normalizing ICE in civilian public spaces — Are airports a testing ground for wider domestic enforcement?

The Supreme Court could hand Republicans a major voter suppression win — Will mail voting be gutted before the midterms?

Trump’s crackdown on universities is escalating — Which schools will continue to fight back, and which will bend the knee under federal pressure?

Trump’s war escalation is chaotic — How many more military threats will be made and reversed based on chaos and impulse?

Europe is waking up to internal Kremlin influence — Will the EU finally move against Orbán as a security threat?

The economic fallout is spreading — How fast will diesel, war-related price hikes, and supply chain strain hit stores and consumer prices?

💡 Key Takeaways

Core Corruption — Trump allies and insiders keep benefiting from selective enforcement, no-bid contracts, and taxpayer-funded political theater.

Trump’s War Economy — Diesel spikes, higher gas prices, and unstable war policy are driving up costs and straining supply chains.

Enforcement Expansion — ICE is being pushed beyond immigration enforcement and deeper into everyday civilian life, from airports to detention expansion to family separation.

Election Sabotage — Ballot seizures, voter ID extortion, and attacks on mail voting are converging into a broader effort to make voting harder and results easier to challenge.

Policy Cruelty — Family separation, legal aid rollbacks, and refugee detention schemes show a system stripping away safeguards and treating vulnerable people as expendable.

State Retaliation — Universities, cultural institutions, and media outlets are being targeted with probes, funding cuts, and retaliation for resisting political control.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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