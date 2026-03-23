A gas station in Los Angeles last week. Republicans are saying that the increase in gas prices from the war in Iran will be temporary.Credit...Mike Blake/Reuters

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 21-22

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

My Latest…

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Vowed to Crack Down on Fraudsters, but He’s Pardoned Dozens

What Happened: Trump has granted clemency to more than 70 allies, donors, and associates convicted in fraud cases across both terms, including individuals involved in massive Medicare and financial fraud schemes. At the same time, he is promoting a broad “crackdown on fraud” targeting others.

Why It Matters: Trump is selectively enforcing the law, targeting opponents while pardoning allies convicted of similar or worse schemes. It entrenches a two-tier system where loyalty is rewarded, accountability is applied selectively, and corruption is normalized.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump is dismantling democracy at ‘unprecedented’ speed, global report finds

What Happened: Multiple major global studies, including V-Dem and Freedom House, report that U.S. democracy has sharply deteriorated under Trump, with its ranking falling to 51st globally. Scholars warn that the U.S. now sits between democracy and authoritarian rule. Researchers cite rapid consolidation of executive power, attacks on media and civil liberties, and erosion of institutional checks.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is undergoing a rapid democratic decline, with core institutions and checks on power steadily breaking down. As executive authority expands and oversight weakens, the system is shifting away from democratic norms toward authoritarian rule, with severe consequences both at home and globally.

Source: NPR

Trump breaches fire wall between watchdogs and agencies they investigate

What Happened: Trump officials have purged inspectors general across at least 19 agencies, replaced them with loyalists, and expanded political control over oversight bodies meant to be independent. Staffing cuts, funding pressure, and restricted access to information are weakening watchdog offices and hindering investigations.

Why It Matters: This strips away one of the government’s core accountability systems, removing independent oversight of fraud, abuse, and misconduct. With watchdogs sidelined or replaced by loyalists, corruption faces fewer constraints and the regime can operate with minimal scrutiny.

Source: Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Says He Will Send ICE Agents to Airports on Monday

What Happened: Trump ordered ICE agents to prepare for deployment to U.S. airports, using the move as leverage in budget negotiations while the DHS shutdown leaves TSA workers unpaid and airports understaffed. The plan includes both security roles and aggressive immigration enforcement, including arrests of travelers.

Why It Matters: Deploying immigration agents into civilian travel infrastructure is a major escalation, turning airports into sites of detention and intimidation. Today it’s airports, tomorrow it’s polling places or wherever Trump chooses to send his enforcement forces.

Source: New York Times

The Trump Administration Is Turning the U.S. Census on Its Head

What Happened: Trump is pushing changes to the 2030 census, including excluding undocumented residents, limiting field testing locations, and reducing language accessibility, moves experts warn will undercount key populations. The changes follow calls to rewrite census methods using 2024 election data and shift testing to heavily Republican areas.

Why It Matters: Manipulating the census will distort representation and redirect trillions in federal funding away from vulnerable communities. An inaccurate count will reshape congressional districts and entrench political power by skewing who gets counted—and who doesn’t.

Source: NOTUS

U.S. Probes Colombian Leader for Alleged Use of Drug Money for Campaign

What Happened: U.S. authorities are investigating whether drug trafficking proceeds were used to fund Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s 2022 campaign, including possible links to former FARC networks and gold purchases tied to illicit funds. Petro denies the allegations, and the probe is ongoing with no charges filed.

Why It Matters: The investigation escalates tensions between the U.S. and Colombia and shows how Trump is using federal agencies to target political opponents not just domestically, but abroad.

Source: Wall Street Journal

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

U.S. approves $6.2 billion merger set to reshape local TV

What Happened: The DOJ and FCC approved a $6.2 billion merger between Nexstar and Tegna, allowing one company to control up to 80% of U.S. households after waiving longstanding ownership limits. The deal was approved without full commission review, drawing criticism over a lack of transparency and ongoing lawsuits from multiple states.

Why It Matters: Concentrating control of local TV news in one company means fewer independent voices and more uniform coverage across the country. It follows the same pattern seen in Russia, where Putin’s oligarchs took over media and brought it under Kremlin control.

Source: Washington Post

News Outlets Pressure Pentagon to Restore Access After Court Ruling

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that key parts of the Pentagon’s media policy were unconstitutional, ordering restoration of press access after journalists were previously stripped of credentials under broad “security risk” rules. News organizations are now pressing for full reinstatement as the Pentagon moves to appeal.

Why It Matters: Restricting press access is an attempt to gain more control over what the public sees, as Hegseth sidelines independent reporting and elevates MAGA influencers. Pushing out traditional media is intended to make it easier to push propaganda and limit scrutiny of military operations.

Source: New York Times

Federal judges read death threats and defend judiciary amid rising attacks

What Happened: Federal judges publicly read death threats and warned of escalating intimidation, with reported threats rising to 564 cases last year and incidents including targeted harassment at their homes. The unusual forum highlighted growing pressure on the judiciary as attacks intensify following controversial rulings.

Why It Matters: Trump’s threats against judges are meant to intimidate and influence the courts. This erodes judicial independence, weakens a core check on power, and pushes the system toward politicized justice, where rulings are shaped by pressure instead of law.

Source: Associated Press

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US veteran charged with ‘conspiracy’ over ICE protest refuses to plead guilty

What Happened: A U.S. Army veteran faces federal conspiracy charges and up to six years in prison for participating in an anti-ICE protest, despite not being among those arrested at the scene. The case follows Justice Department directives to prioritize prosecutions of anti-ICE protesters, prompting at least one federal prosecutor to resign.

Why It Matters: Charging protesters with conspiracy escalates the use of a weaponized DOJ against dissent and targets protected First Amendment activity. People showing up to protest face serious criminal charges, turning political opposition into a legal risk.

Source: The Guardian

Justice Dept. seeks to drop case against officers connected to Breonna Taylor raid

What Happened: The Justice Department is seeking to dismiss remaining federal charges against two former Louisville officers accused of falsifying information in the warrant tied to Breonna Taylor’s 2020 killing. The move would end the case with prejudice, preventing charges from being brought again.

Why It Matters: Dropping the case rolls back federal civil rights enforcement in one of the most high-profile police accountability cases. It is a gross miscarriage of justice that weakens oversight of law enforcement and removes consequences for misconduct.

Source: Washington Post

Record deaths in US immigration custody expose systemic failures

What Happened: A record number of detainees have died in ICE custody, with at least 42 deaths reported amid expanding detention and growing evidence of inadequate medical care, use of force, and poor conditions. Families and lawmakers say investigations are opaque and fragmented, leaving many deaths unexplained.

Why It Matters: Rising deaths expose systemic failures in detention conditions and oversight that are costing lives. It shows a system operating with no accountability as mass detention expands, with neglect, abuse, and lack of transparency built into how it functions.

Source: The Guardian

Canadian mother and daughter ‘traumatized’ by ICE detainment, husband says

What Happened: ICE detained a Canadian woman and her seven-year-old autistic daughter for nearly a week, transferring them to a controversial Texas detention center and urging them to “self-deport” despite their valid legal status. Family members say the pair have been traumatized, with limited communication and deteriorating conditions in custody.

Why It Matters: Detaining individuals with legal status, including a vulnerable child, shows enforcement overriding due process and basic protections. It reflects Trump’s broader pattern of cruel detention practices that separate families and disregard legal rights.

Source: The Guardian

Judge Orders DOJ to Get Answers On Wrongful Deportations

What Happened: A federal judge ordered the Justice Department to explain how more than 100 asylum seekers were deported in violation of a court-approved settlement, far exceeding previously disclosed cases. The judge also raised concerns that government lawyers failed to inform the court after learning of the issue weeks earlier.

Why It Matters: Deporting asylum seekers in violation of a court order shows Trump officials continue to ignore due process and legal protections. It exposes a lack of accountability inside the regime and disregard for the law.

Source: TPM

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

DOGE Goes Nuclear: How Trump Invited Silicon Valley Into America’s Nuclear Power Regulator

What Happened: Trump officials are rapidly rewriting nuclear regulations while installing DOGE operatives and Silicon Valley allies into key roles, sidelining experienced experts, and weakening the independence of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Hundreds of staff have left as rules are fast-tracked to accelerate reactor approvals and expand output.

Why It Matters: Weakening nuclear oversight opens the door to regulatory capture in one of the most dangerous sectors. It puts industry interests ahead of safety and increases the risk of serious failures with catastrophic consequences.

Source: ProPublica

2nd jobs, longer hours, pushed to the brink: TSA workers detail mounting stress as DHS shutdown continues

What Happened: Tens of thousands of TSA workers are going unpaid during the ongoing DHS shutdown, with many receiving $0 paychecks while still required to work. Employees report taking second jobs, leaving the agency, and struggling to meet basic expenses as the shutdown stretches into its second month.

Why It Matters: Republicans are refusing to negotiate, forcing federal security personnel to work without pay. It is degrading the workforce that keeps airports running and weakening critical operations.

Source: ABC News

IRS glitch masked $51m in political donations, finance watchdog says

What Happened: An IRS technical failure has left $51 million in political donations undisclosed for the second half of 2025, affecting major state-level election groups across both parties. The error comes after the agency lost over a quarter of its workforce following DOGE cuts, with no clear timeline for a fix.

Why It Matters: Missing disclosures leave a major gap in transparency during a critical election cycle. DOGE cuts have weakened oversight of political money as intended, allowing large sums to move through the system without public accountability.

Source: The Guardian

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump threatens to ‘obliterate’ Iran’s power plants if Strait of Hormuz does not open

What Happened: Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, escalating pressure as the conflict disrupts global energy flows. Iran warned it would retaliate by targeting U.S.-linked infrastructure across the region as both sides prepare for further escalation.

Why It Matters: Threatening to destroy civilian energy infrastructure is a dangerous escalation and a war crime with serious humanitarian consequences. It pushes the conflict toward a more dangerous regional war while further destabilizing already strained global energy markets.

Source: Washington Post

Trump threats, U.S. troop build-up raise specter of battle for Hormuz

What Happened: The U.S. is deploying at least 4,500 Marines and additional forces to the Middle East as Trump threatens to strike Iran’s energy infrastructure, shifting the war toward a potential battle for control of the Strait of Hormuz and key oil facilities. Officials now see securing the strait as the main objective, as earlier goals like regime change and ending Iran’s nuclear program fall out of reach.

Why It Matters: This points to deeper U.S. involvement and the real possibility of boots on the ground. Expansion would raise the stakes, increase casualties, further destabilize the region, and pull the U.S. into another costly, forever war.

Source: CBS News

Cuba says it is ‘preparing’ for potential U.S. aggression

What Happened: Cuban officials say the country is preparing for potential U.S. military aggression following repeated threats from Trump and escalating pressure, including an oil blockade and calls for leadership change. The warnings come as Cuba faces severe energy shortages and blackouts tied to U.S. actions.

Why It Matters: Trump is not even done with one war and is already threatening military action to “take” Cuba. It shows an unchecked president willing to use the military to achieve his aims.

Source: MS NOW

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

To tilt Hungarian election, Russians proposed staging assassination attempt

What Happened: Russian intelligence operatives proposed staging a fake assassination attempt on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to shift the election narrative and boost his support, ahead of upcoming elections. The plan aimed to trigger an emotional rally effect around security and stability as Orbán’s popularity declines.

Why It Matters: This shows how far Russia is willing to go to influence elections and protect its proxies. It is part of their long-standing playbook of deception and psychological operations used to manipulate public perception, subvert democracy, and influence elections.

Source: Washington Post

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump administration temporarily lifts sanctions on Iranian oil at sea amid soaring prices

What Happened: Trump officials temporarily lifted sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea, allowing up to 140 million barrels to be sold through April as prices surge during the war. The move follows a similar move on Russian oil.

Why It Matters: Lifting sanctions on adversaries while at war with them exposes a contradictory strategy driven by rising prices and a lack of preparation before launching the war. It undercuts sanctions and allows both Iran and Russia to continue funding their wars.

Source: CBS News

Economic fallout from U.S.-led war is hitting the rest of the world harder

What Happened: The U.S.-led war with Iran is driving global economic fallout as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz push oil higher, triggering fuel shortages, currency declines, and supply chain disruptions across multiple regions. Governments are rationing fuel, cutting workweeks, and facing rising food insecurity as energy and fertilizer supplies are disrupted.

Why It Matters: The war is destabilizing economies worldwide and pushing multiple regions toward deeper crises, turning Trump’s regional war into a global economic emergency.

Source: Washington Post

Iran War Cost Spike Straining Farmers Ahead of Midterm Elections

What Happened: Trump’s Iran war is driving up diesel and fertilizer prices just as U.S. farmers enter planting season, adding a new strain on top of existing tariff-related disruptions. Farmers warn that rising costs and supply uncertainty are making it harder to operate and plan.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is hitting one of his core constituencies, raising costs for farmers and threatening agricultural output during a critical period. The economic fallout could ripple into midterm elections, as rural communities face mounting pressure from a war with no clear end.

Source: Bloomberg

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Nonprofits, unions and airports rally to feed TSA officers as shutdown drags

What Happened: Nonprofits, unions, and airports are providing food and donations to TSA workers who have gone more than a month without full pay during the DHS shutdown, with some airports setting up gift card drives. Tens of thousands of federal security workers remain on the job unpaid as the shutdown stretches into its second month.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

70+ — Clemency recipients tied to fraud cases

$6.2 billion — Nexstar–Tegna merger value

80% — U.S. households reached by one media company

51st — U.S. global democracy ranking (V-Dem & Freedom House)

19+ agencies — Inspectors general purged or replaced by loyalists

564 — Reported threats against federal judges last year

42 — Deaths in ICE custody, since last year, amid expanding detention system

$51 million — Political donations left undisclosed due to IRS failure

25%+ — IRS workforce lost following DOGE purges and cuts

4,500 — U.S. Marines deploying to the Middle East

140 million barrels — Iranian oil allowed to be sold despite sanctions

🔎 What to Watch Next

U.S. moves toward boots on the ground in Iran — Will deployments escalate into a full-scale ground war?

Strait of Hormuz becomes central battlefield — Will Trump follow through on his threats to strike Iran’s power plants and seize the Strait?

DOJ is increasingly weaponized — Will prosecutions of protesters and political opponents expand further?

Media control tightens through consolidation — How much independent local news will remain?

Judiciary faces sustained intimidation — Will threats begin to shape rulings or enforcement?

Global economic strain intensifies — How far will energy shocks and inflation spread?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Destabilization — Energy shocks, inflation, and policy volatility are driving instability in global markets. War-related disruptions are pushing the economy toward a downturn with widespread impact.

War Without a Plan — Trump is escalating the Iran conflict with rising troop levels, shifting objectives, and no clear strategy. The situation is moving toward a prolonged war with an increasing risk of boots on the ground.

Collapse of Oversight — Purges of inspectors general and blocked hearings are dismantling accountability systems across government. With watchdogs removed or sidelined, corruption and abuse of power face fewer constraints.

Weaponized Institutions — The DOJ, immigration system, and federal agencies are being used to target dissent, protesters, and political opponents.

Media Control and Information Shaping — Consolidation and restricted access are reshaping the information landscape, reducing independent reporting and limiting scrutiny.

Erosion of Civil Rights — Mass detention, deportations, and surveillance tactics are overriding due process and constitutional protections.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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