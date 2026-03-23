Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Susan Handy's avatar
Susan Handy
20h

Thank you, Olga. I rely on you for straight information.

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1 reply by Olga Lautman
Ann Blackburn's avatar
Ann Blackburn
20h

Oh my god, Olga. Every time I read these I feel my heart sink. Today? Fuck. Cratered. I mean I know it’s coming. I know where I am. But fuck. It’s just Russia and it’s exactly following the same path. One nation. Colony. Keep reporting. People need to stay sane.

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