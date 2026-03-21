Marines perform in a demonstration with hovercraft and the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer during activities to mark the Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary, Oct 18, 2025, on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Camp Pendleton, Calif. Gregory Bull/AP

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 20

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump Friend Asked ICE to Detain the Mother of His Child

What Happened: A longtime Trump ally asked a senior ICE official to detain and deport the mother of his child during a custody dispute, with the official intervening to ensure she was taken into immigration custody. Records show the request was flagged as important due to the ally’s proximity to the White House.

Why It Matters: Trump’s circle is using immigration enforcement to settle personal disputes. ICE is being pulled into private matters where connections and access influence who gets targeted.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

White House Unveils A.I. Policy Aimed at Blocking State Laws

What Happened: Trump unveiled a federal A.I. policy framework that blocks state regulations and centralizes control in Washington while limiting liability for tech companies. The plan directs the Justice Department to challenge state laws and follows demands from major tech firms seeking fewer restrictions.

Why It Matters: Trump is overriding state authority and consolidating control over A.I. policy at the federal level for his tech donors. Protections for consumers and workers will be weakened as tech companies get more freedom with less accountability.

Source: New York Times

Trump Officials Bypass Congress to Sell Weapons to U.A.E., Kuwait and Jordan

What Happened: Trump officials declared a wartime emergency to bypass Congress and fast-track more than $23 billion in weapons sales to Middle East allies, marking the second time in weeks it has sidestepped congressional review. Some of the deals were still under review or had not been formally submitted before being pushed through.

Why It Matters: Emergency powers are being used to push major arms sales without congressional oversight. This expands unchecked executive authority over foreign policy and war-making decisions while sidelining democratic checks at a critical moment.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump bank immigration order delayed amid Wall Street pushback

What Happened: Trump officials delayed an executive order that would have required banks to collect and report customers’ immigration or citizenship status after pushback from Wall Street and community lenders. The proposal, which could have forced millions to provide new documentation, is now expected to be scaled back but remains under consideration.

Why It Matters: Expanding immigration enforcement into banking would turn financial institutions into surveillance tools and put millions at risk of exclusion. Even scaled back, it shows how immigration policing is being pushed deeper into everyday systems and critical infrastructure.

Source: Washington Post

Deferring to Trump, G.O.P. Lawmakers Resist a Public Accounting on Iran

What Happened: Republican lawmakers are refusing to hold public hearings or call Trump officials to testify on the Iran war, despite rising costs, unclear objectives, and conflicting intelligence. Nearly three weeks into the war, Congress has largely ceded its oversight role, relying on private briefings and regime propaganda.

Why It Matters: Blocking public scrutiny allows Trump to wage war without transparency or accountability. Congress is abandoning its role as a check on executive power, clearing the way for unchecked escalation.

Source: New York Times

Pressure Grows for Supreme Court to End ‘Emergency’ Wins for Trump

What Happened: The Supreme Court is facing mounting criticism for repeatedly granting Trump emergency wins on immigration without explanation, siding with his regime in most cases. While pausing action in new cases, the court fast-tracked arguments that could give Trump broad authority to end protections for migrants.

Why It Matters: These emergency rulings have been quietly expanding presidential power while weakening judicial oversight. A sweeping decision could strip protections from hundreds of thousands of migrants and speed up mass deportations.

Source: Bloomberg

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Nashville Reporter Released From ICE Custody

What Happened: A Nashville reporter covering Trump’s immigration crackdown was detained by ICE and held for 16 days before being released on bond, despite having no criminal record, an active asylum case, and a pending green card application. Her lawyers say she was targeted for her reporting and arrested without a valid warrant, a claim the government disputes.

Why It Matters: Detaining a journalist tied to their reporting is a clear escalation and press intimidation. It blurs the line between law enforcement and retaliation and threatens First Amendment protections.

Source: New York Times

Pentagon press policy ruled unconstitutional in case brought by N.Y. Times

What Happened: A federal judge struck down a Pentagon policy allowing officials to revoke journalists’ credentials for reporting on unauthorized but unclassified information, ruling it violated First and Fifth Amendment protections. The case was brought by The New York Times after the policy threatened press access.

Why It Matters: The ruling confirms that Trump officials tried to punish journalists for lawful reporting. It exposes a broader effort to control information while showing the courts remain a key check on overreach.

Source: Washington Post

Trump administration sues Harvard over antisemitism allegations

What Happened: Trump has sued Harvard, accusing it of antisemitism and seeking to claw back billions in federal funding, escalating pressure on the university to comply with its policy demands. The lawsuit follows prior funding cuts, legal threats, and broader efforts to force ideological changes.

Why It Matters: Using federal funding and legal action to pressure universities turns civil rights enforcement into a political weapon. It is part of Trump’s broader campaign to force universities into compliance and suppress dissent through financial and legal coercion.

Source: MS NOW

CBS News lays off 6% of staff and shutters radio division, kickstarting a Bari Weiss-led overhaul

What Happened: CBS News is laying off about 6% of its workforce and shutting down its nearly century-old radio division as part of a broader overhaul led by new leadership under Bari Weiss. The cuts mark the second round of layoffs since Paramount’s takeover and signal a major restructuring of newsroom priorities.

Why It Matters: A Trump-aligned takeover dismantling a legacy newsroom weakens independent media and concentrates control over coverage and information. It follows the same pattern used by Putin, whose oligarchs hollowed out media outlets and brought them back under state control.

Source: CNN

More federal judges warn of an increase in violent threats

What Happened: Federal judges are warning of a sharp rise in violent threats, with more than 300 investigations since October as Trump and his allies escalate attacks on courts and judges who rule against them. Judges report constant harassment, intimidation tactics, and threats following high-profile rulings.

Why It Matters: Sustained attacks on the judiciary are eroding the rule of law, putting judges at real risk, and undermining trust in independent courts. This pressure campaign follows an authoritarian playbook, using intimidation to weaken judicial independence and strip away checks on executive power.

Source: NBC News

Pete Hegseth’s Christian rhetoric draws renewed scrutiny after the US goes to war with Iran

What Happened: Pete Hegseth is facing scrutiny for injecting overt Christian rhetoric into military messaging as the U.S. enters war with Iran, including biblical references and ties to crusader imagery and Christian nationalist ideology. His leadership has also driven policy shifts inside the military aligned with his religious worldview, including changes to diversity programs, chaplaincy, and troop policies.

Why It Matters: Injecting religious ideology into military policy breaks from the U.S. tradition of a secular armed forces and undermines its foundation. It distorts decision-making and blurs the line between national security and religious doctrine.

Source: Associated Press

Interior renews campaign for employees to snitch on ‘DEI discrimination’ in the department

What Happened: The Interior Department is encouraging employees to report coworkers involved in DEI, labeling such complaints as protected whistleblower activity. The directive expands internal monitoring following Trump’s orders to dismantle DEI programs.

Why It Matters: Encouraging employees to report on each other creates a culture of surveillance and fear. It mirrors Russia’s system, where networks of informants are used to enforce loyalty and root out dissent inside institutions.

Source: Government Executive

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Trump administration is deporting parents without their children in violation of its own policies, report finds

What Happened: A new report finds that the Trump regime is deporting parents without asking about their children or allowing them to arrange care, separating families in violation of its own policies. Many were removed within days of detention, including cases involving infants and children with disabilities.

Why It Matters: Forced family separations inflict lasting psychological harm on children while stripping parents of basic due process and parental rights. It shows a system where cruelty and speed continue to be prioritized over law and human welfare, continuing Trump’s earlier family separation policies.

Source: The Guardian

ICE officers are taking DNA samples from protesters they've arrested

What Happened: Federal immigration officers are arresting individuals observing ICE activity and collecting DNA samples via cheek swabs, with multiple cases reported across several states. Some detainees say they were targeted while peacefully filming or protesting, raising questions about whether the arrests themselves were lawful.

Why It Matters: Taking DNA from people exercising their right to protest turns lawful activity into a tool for surveillance. It expands the government’s ability to track dissent and raises urgent questions about how this data will be used.

Source: NPR

Pregnant in ICE Detention: Handcuffs and Pleas for Medical Care

What Happened: A New York Times investigation found pregnant women in ICE custody were shackled, denied adequate medical care, and held in unsafe conditions in violation of federal detention guidelines. Some reported bleeding, severe pain, and long delays in receiving care, while others were detained late into pregnancy without proper monitoring.

Why It Matters: Denying medical care and restraining pregnant detainees endangers both mothers and unborn children. It exposes systemic abuse inside detention facilities where basic standards are ignored, and vulnerable individuals are subjected to inhumane treatment.

Source: New York Times

Judge says he will bar RFK move aimed at cutting gender-affirming care for minors

What Happened: A federal judge said he will block an effort by RFK Jr. to restrict providers offering gender affirming care to minors from receiving federal funding, ruling it likely exceeded legal authority. The move followed a challenge from 19 states.

Why It Matters: The ruling blocks the use of federal funding to pressure providers and restrict care for transgender youth. It shows how federal power is being used to target vulnerable groups and reshape medical standards.

Source: Reuters

Confessions of the ICE Agent Whisperer

What Happened: An independent journalist project documents anonymous interviews with ICE and DHS personnel, revealing internal frustration, ethical concerns, and a culture of secrecy. Agents described fear of retaliation, concerns about legal violations, and pressure to prioritize immigration enforcement over other serious crimes.

Why It Matters: Internal accounts reveal an enforcement system operating with no transparency and accountability. Fear of retaliation and reported legal concerns show an agency under pressure, raising serious questions about how it is operating.

Source: WIRED

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Travelers face Friday rush and unpredictable airport wait times as TSA officers go unpaid

What Happened: TSA officers are working without full pay during the DHS shutdown, leading to staffing shortages, long lines, and unpredictable airport wait times nationwide. Officials warn some airports could face partial shutdowns as fewer agents report to work and hiring remains frozen.

Why It Matters: Critical infrastructure is breaking down as the government fails to fund essential services, with Republicans refusing to negotiate. The disruption is hitting millions of travelers and shows how political gridlock is degrading basic operations across security, travel, and the broader economy.

Source: CNN

What Americans are giving up to afford ACA health insurance

What Happened: A new KFF poll found that about 8 in 10 Americans with ACA marketplace plans are paying higher health care costs this year after subsidies expired. Many are cutting back on essentials like food and gas, while some are reducing medication use or dropping coverage entirely as premiums and out-of-pocket costs rise.

Why It Matters: Americans are being forced to choose between basic necessities and health care. Rising costs and the loss of subsidies are pushing people to skip medication, downgrade coverage, or go uninsured, directly putting their health at risk.

Source: Associated Press

A top FEMA official has history of violent rhetoric and said he once teleported to Waffle House

What Happened: A senior FEMA official overseeing disaster response has a history of promoting conspiracy theories, using violent rhetoric, and making bizarre claims, despite limited emergency management experience. He now holds a key role directing federal disaster response operations.

Why It Matters: Placing individuals with extremist views and unstable public records in key government positions undermines competence, judgment, and public safety. It is part of a broader pattern, with Trump installing extremists across federal agencies and prioritizing loyalty over expertise.

Source: CNN

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US removes sanctions on 140 million barrels of Iranian oil as Trump seeks to lower gas prices

What Happened: Trump issued a temporary waiver allowing Iran to sell roughly 140 million barrels of oil sitting on tankers, despite sanctions and his ongoing war with Iran.

Why It Matters: Trump is allowing Iran to move oil while fighting a war against it. It undercuts sanctions and mirrors how his policies have helped Russia fund its genocidal war.

Source: CNN

US furiously seeks to avert potential monthslong closure of Strait of Hormuz

What Happened: U.S. officials are urgently trying to prevent a prolonged shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, privately acknowledging there is no clear solution as Iran retains leverage and the timeline could stretch for months. Intelligence assessments warn the closure could last up to six months, even as the White House publicly downplays the risk.

Why It Matters: The gap between internal assessments and public messaging shows uncertainty at the highest levels and a lack of planning before launching the war. A prolonged closure will drive economic shock, spike inflation, and increase pressure for further escalation.

Source: CNN

Pentagon Sending Thousands of Additional Marines to Middle East

What Happened: The Pentagon is sending up to 2,500 additional Marines and multiple warships to the Middle East, marking a second major deployment in a week and bringing total U.S. forces in the region to roughly 50,000. The escalation comes as Trump insists he has no plans to put boots on the ground in Iran.

Why It Matters: This points to deeper U.S. involvement and the real possibility of boots on the ground. Expansion would raise the stakes, increase casualties, further destabilize the region, and pull the U.S. into another costly, forever war.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Iran Unwilling to Talk About Hormuz as Regime Digs In

What Happened: Iranian officials are refusing to engage in talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as the regime focuses on survival amid escalating U.S.-Israeli strikes and leadership losses.

Why It Matters: There is no clear path out as the conflict spirals and spreads across the region. Disruption to a key energy chokepoint is fueling escalation as oil infrastructure across the region continues to come under attack.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump Calls NATO ‘Cowards’ for Not Helping Join Fight With Iran

What Happened: Trump publicly attacked NATO allies as “cowards” for refusing to join U.S. efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions within the alliance. He downplayed the risks of military involvement while pressuring allies to deploy forces despite ongoing instability and attacks in the region.

Why It Matters: Trump uses every opportunity to attack NATO allies, weakening a core pillar of Western security. After threats of invasion against NATO countries, he is now demanding their help while trying to create a pretext to pull the U.S. out of this important alliance.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

China, Iran help Russia prop up economy in occupied Ukrainian territories, report says

What Happened: A new report finds China, Iran, and North Korea are helping Russia rebuild and sustain the economy in occupied Ukrainian territories, replacing Western systems with alternative financial, technological, and logistical networks. Chinese firms are embedding infrastructure and currency systems, while Iran supports shadow trade routes and North Korea provides backing.

Why It Matters: This creates a parallel authoritarian economic system designed to bypass sanctions and entrench Russia’s long-term illegal control over occupied Ukrainian regions. It shows how aligned regimes are collaborating to undermine Western pressure, reshape global systems, and normalize invasion and occupation through economic integration.

Source: Kyiv Independent

U.S. says Cuba is prohibited from taking Russian oil as two tankers head to island

What Happened: The U.S. Treasury has banned Cuba from receiving Russian oil as tankers carrying fuel head toward the island, tightening an already severe energy blockade. The move comes as Russia signals continued support for Cuba and tensions escalate.

Why It Matters: It will be interesting to see what Trump does as his ally Russia prepares to openly challenge U.S. enforcement in its own hemisphere, in a pretty direct test of whether there are any consequences.

Source: CNBC

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Stocks, bonds and gold slump while Iran war rages

What Happened: U.S. stocks, bonds, and gold all fell sharply as the Iran war rattled global markets, with major indexes nearing correction territory and volatility surging. Rising oil prices and fears of prolonged conflict are pushing bond yields higher and driving instability across financial systems.

Why It Matters: Simultaneous declines across assets signal growing panic and instability, increasing the risk of a broader market downturn. The shock highlights how war driven energy spikes are rippling through the economy, straining the financial system, and raising recession risks.

Source: CNN

Saudi Arabia Sees a Spike to $180 Oil if Energy Shock Persists Past April

What Happened: Saudi officials warn oil prices could spike to $180 per barrel if disruptions from the Iran conflict and closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue, with prices already up roughly 50% since the war began. Attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping have removed millions of barrels from global supply, driving volatility and tightening markets.

Why It Matters: Prices at this level would trigger a global recession, crush demand, and accelerate instability already driven by the war. The surge shows how quickly geopolitical shocks can spiral into broader economic crises, driving inflation and financial stress worldwide.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

140 million — Barrels of Iranian oil, Trump just allowed back onto global markets, as he is at war with them

$23 billion — Weapons sales pushed through by Trump officials bypassing Congress

$200 billion — Potential new war funding request as Trump’s Iran war expands

50,000 — U.S. troops now positioned in the Middle East after rapid escalation

300+ — Threat investigations tied to attacks on federal judges since October

100+ — Asylum seekers potentially deported in violation of court protections

6% — CBS News workforce cut as legacy media undergoes political and structural overhaul

$110+ — Current oil price per barrel amid war driven energy shock

79 — Bank branches in illegally Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories now selling Chinese yuan as Russia shifts away from Western systems

6,000 — Chinese-backed telecom base stations installed in illegally Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories

🔎 What to Watch Next

The Iran war is escalating without a clear strategy — How far will Trump push U.S. involvement as costs rise and no exit plan emerges?

Energy shocks are spreading through the economy — How severe will inflation and recession risks become as oil disruptions continue?

Emergency powers are becoming routine — How far will Congress allow Trump to bypass them and expand executive control?

Courts are under sustained pressure — Can judicial independence hold as threats and defiance escalate?

Immigration enforcement is expanding into everyday systems — How far will surveillance and enforcement reach into daily life?

Media and institutions are being reshaped — How much independence will remain as pressure, consolidation, and political control accelerate across both?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

War Without a Plan — Trump is escalating the Iran war with rising troop deployments, mounting casualties, and soaring costs, as the conflict spirals out of control with no clear objective or exit strategy.

Executive Power Expansion — Emergency authorities are becoming routine, allowing Trump to bypass Congress on war, arms sales, and major policy decisions while consolidating power in the executive branch.

Erosion of Oversight — Republicans are refusing to hold public hearings on the Iran war, giving Trump a free hand to operate without meaningful scrutiny or accountability.

Weaponization of Government — Immigration enforcement, federal funding, and regulatory power are being used to target individuals, institutions, and political opponents, blurring governance with retaliation.

Pressure on Courts — Threats against judges and open defiance of rulings are testing whether the judiciary can still function as an independent check on executive power.

Media and Information Control — Lawsuits, layoffs, and political pressure are narrowing independent journalism, pushing outlets toward self-censorship, and consolidating control over information and public narratives.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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