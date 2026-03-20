The Trump administration last year halted most of the news operations of Voice of America, whose editorial independence has been mandated by Congress.Credit...Eric Lee/The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 19

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Political operatives with Trump ties raked in millions of dollars in commissions from DHS ad campaign

What Happened: Political operatives with ties to Trump received at least $23 million in commissions from a $220 million taxpayer-funded DHS advertising campaign. One firm was created just days before receiving a limited bid contract, while both companies had connections to Trump campaign operatives. The contracts were awarded with minimal competition under “urgent” circumstances.

Why It Matters: Trump officials funneled taxpayer money to politically connected firms through rushed, weakly vetted contracts with little oversight. Huge commissions and insider ties point to blatant self-dealing and the use of government funds to reward loyalists.

Source: Politico

The Trump Official Ushering Crypto Into the Banking System

What Happened: Comptroller Jonathan Gould is fast-tracking approvals for crypto firms like Ripple and Crypto.com to establish national trust banks, expanding their access to the traditional financial system. The push aligns with Trump’s deregulatory agenda and includes a pending application from the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial venture.

Why It Matters: This opens the banking system to high risk crypto firms while weakening safeguards. It also creates a direct conflict of interest, with Trump’s venture benefiting from policies his regime controls.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

DOJ, White House Clear Way for Pirro to Keep Powell Probe

What Happened: Justice Department leaders are backing U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s push to continue a probe into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, appealing a judge’s decision that blocked subpoenas for lack of evidence. The White House has not stepped in to stop the case, and Trump is reportedly supportive.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using federal law enforcement to pressure an independent central bank leader despite a court finding no evidence. This is a direct attempt to intimidate the Fed and bring monetary policy under political control.

Source: Bloomberg

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Comey subpoenaed in conspiracy case against ex-officials who investigated Trump

What Happened: Former FBI Director James Comey has been subpoenaed as part of a sweeping Justice Department investigation into Obama era intelligence officials, with more than 130 subpoenas issued so far. The probe, which also targets figures like John Brennan and Andrew McCabe, stems from Trump’s fabricated allegation of a “treasonous conspiracy” related to the 2016 election.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using the DOJ to reopen baseless claims and target former investigators. Mass subpoenas with no evidence show law enforcement being deployed for retaliation, undermining its independence.

Source: CBS News

The threats to Minnesota’s Medicaid funds are unprecedented. Other states could be next

What Happened: Trump officials have frozen billions in Medicaid funding to Minnesota, citing fraud concerns while demanding sweeping records and policy changes. Experts say the scale is unprecedented, and similar warnings have already been sent to other states.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal healthcare funding to force compliance from states. Cutting off Medicaid funds risks patient care and sets a blueprint for punishing states that resist federal demands.

Source: NPR

‘Go Big and Go Loud’: Inside the Justice Dept.’s Push to Prosecute Protesters

What Happened: Justice Department officials are pushing prosecutors to charge protesters under an expanded domestic terrorism framework, including for minor acts like interfering with immigration enforcement or sharing agent information. Internal directives call for aggressive prosecutions, with surveillance and warrantless tactics used to identify demonstrators, while many cases are later reduced or dismissed.

Why It Matters: This weaponizes terrorism laws to suppress dissent, a tactic widely used in Russia to silence opposition. Prosecuting protesters for minor or protected actions criminalizes protest and is an attack on the First Amendment protections.

Source: New York Times

Fired FBI agents claim ‘improper acts of political retribution’ by Trump administration

What Happened: Two former FBI agents filed a lawsuit alleging they were illegally purged for working on the investigation that led to Trump’s indictment in the 2020 election interference case. The suit names FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and the DOJ, claiming they were targeted and removed based on perceived political disloyalty, without evidence or due process.

Why It Matters: FBI agents are being fired for doing their jobs on cases they were assigned years ago that involved Trump. Patel is purging anyone they consider disloyal, turning federal law enforcement into a loyalty test instead of an independent institution.

Source: MS NOW

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Father of service member killed in Iran war said he never told Pete Hegseth to 'finish' the job

What Happened: The father of a U.S. service member killed in the Iran war said he never told Pete Hegseth to “finish the job,” directly contradicting Hegseth’s claim that “family after family” urged Trump to continue the war. He said their conversation focused only on his son and included no support for continued military action. Another official said they did not hear families make such statements in a prior meeting with Trump.

Why It Matters: Hegseth is politicizing and fabricating statements from grieving military families to justify the war. Using loss this way is deeply unethical and exploits families to manipulate public perception and shield major military decisions from scrutiny. This is reprehensible.

Source: NBC News

FCC Enforcement Chief Offered to Help Brendan Carr Target Disney, Records Show

What Happened: Internal emails show a senior FCC enforcement official offered to help Chairman Brendan Carr target Disney and Jimmy Kimmel Live! after criticism of a Trump ally, calling for continued pressure. The effort followed Carr’s public threats of regulatory action, which led major affiliates to drop the program and forced a temporary suspension.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal regulators to pressure and punish media outlets over criticism as part of his broader attack on press and free speech. Coordinating enforcement against protected speech turns government power into a tool to intimidate and silence dissent, a direct attack on the First Amendment.

Source: WIRED

Newsmax Executive Named as Voice of America’s Deputy

What Happened: Trump appointed a Newsmax executive and former Fox News producer as deputy director of Voice of America, a federally funded news outlet whose editorial independence is protected by law. The move comes after a judge ordered Trump officials to reverse efforts to dismantle the outlet and reinstate its staff.

Why It Matters: Trump is installing another loyalist inside a government funded news organization meant to operate independently. This is part of a broader effort to influence media and turn a global news outlet into a political propaganda arm.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s Handpicked Arts Commission Approves Gold Coin With His Face on It

What Happened: The Treasury is advancing plans for a 24-karat gold coin and a $1 coin featuring Trump’s portrait, with designs approved by a Trump-appointed commission despite objections from experts and lawmakers. Critics warn the move breaks longstanding norms against placing a sitting president on U.S. currency.

Why It Matters: Trump is using state institutions to elevate his own image while in power, a classic authoritarian tactic. It blurs the line between public office and personal glorification and reinforces a growing cult of personality.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Teen Dies in ICE Custody, Youngest Person Yet of Trump’s Term

What Happened: A 19-year-old asylum seeker died in ICE custody in Florida after being detained over a minor traffic incident, marking the youngest death since Trump returned to office. His death is part of a growing toll, with at least 13 detainees dead this year.

Why It Matters: A teenager is dead after a minor stop inside a detention system with failing medical care and no oversight. As enforcement expands, deaths in custody are increasing while officials face no consequences.

Source: The New Republic

ICE Is Ignoring Rules Put in Place to Avoid Family Separations, Researchers Say

What Happened: Researchers found ICE is routinely ignoring its own rules meant to prevent family separations, deporting parents without asking about their children or ensuring care arrangements. Interviews revealed cases of parents removed from the U.S. while their children were left behind with no contact for days or weeks.

Why It Matters: ICE is separating families again without safeguards or due process, deporting parents and leaving children behind. This causes immediate harm and lasting trauma as the system operates without meaningful checks.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump Admin Wrongfully Deported More Than 100 Asylum Seekers

What Happened: A federal court heard testimony that Trump officials wrongfully deported more than 100 asylum seekers in violation of a binding settlement agreement, far exceeding previously known cases. The revelation prompted sharp concern from the judge, who said the government still cannot explain what happened or where some deportees are.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are carrying out deportations that break court orders and due process protections. People are being removed illegally, with some unaccounted for, showing an immigration system operating outside legal limits.

Source: Talking Points Memo

Trump administration launches investigation of states that mandate health insurance covers abortion

What Happened: Trump officials have launched investigations into 13 states that require certain health insurance plans to cover abortion, claiming the policies may violate the Weldon Amendment. The move reinterprets the law to argue that states are discriminating against insurers or employers that object to abortion coverage, and could open the door to withholding federal health funding.

Why It Matters: Trump is using federal power to target states that protect abortion access. This sets up a pathway to strip healthcare funding and force policy changes, overriding state laws and restricting reproductive rights nationwide.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

How Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Vaccine Agenda Risks a Resurgence of Deadly Childhood Plagues

What Happened: RFK Jr. is advancing policies that weaken vaccine requirements and could disrupt supply, including removing diseases from the childhood immunization schedule and revisiting protections for manufacturers. Experts say falling vaccination rates are already driving outbreaks of measles and other serious infections.

Why It Matters: The U.S. vaccine system depends on trust and consistent access, both of which continue to be undermined. With RFK Jr. pushing conspiracy-driven policies over established science, falling coverage will bring back more preventable diseases, putting children and all Americans at risk of severe illness and death.

Source: ProPublica

Federal Cyber Experts Thought Microsoft’s Cloud Was “a Pile of Shit.” They Approved It Anyway.

What Happened: Federal cybersecurity reviewers warned Microsoft’s GCC High cloud lacked proper security documentation and could not be fully assessed, with one expert calling it “a pile of shit.” Despite unresolved issues, FedRAMP approved it anyway because it was already widely used across government.

Why It Matters: Federal oversight is being bypassed to accommodate systems already in place. Sensitive government data now sits on infrastructure that experts could not verify, increasing exposure to foreign cyber threats.

Source: ProPublica

Treasury taking over federal student loans amid dismantling of Department of Education

What Happened: Trump officials are shifting control of the $1.7 trillion federal student loan portfolio to the Treasury Department as it moves to dismantle the Department of Education. The transition begins with borrowers in default, with Treasury taking over collections and enforcement.

Why It Matters: Student loans are being moved from an education system to a debt collection system. Borrowers will face tougher enforcement, fewer protections, and a system focused on collecting money instead of helping people manage their debt.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump administration may unsanction some Iranian oil as energy prices spike, Bessent says

What Happened: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Trump is considering suspending sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea to ease energy price spikes caused by his war. The move could release up to 140 million barrels into global markets, even as the U.S. continues bombing Iran, with additional releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve also under review.

Why It Matters: Trump is bombing Iran while considering lifting sanctions on its oil, an absurd contradiction at the center of his own war policy. It shows a reactive strategy scrambling to contain economic fallout while further weakening U.S. leverage and credibility.

Source: Politico

Pentagon Seeks $200 Billion for US Campaign Against Iran

What Happened: The Pentagon is seeking up to $200 billion in additional funding for the war against Iran, one of the largest emergency requests in U.S. history. Pete Hegseth signaled the conflict will be prolonged, even as officials publicly downplay fears of a long-term war.

Why It Matters: The massive spending request underscores how quickly the war is spiraling, increasing economic strain, deepening deficits, and locking the U.S. into another potentially endless war.

Source: Bloomberg

U.N. nuclear watchdog chief says "a lot has survived" of Iran's nuclear capabilities

What Happened: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that despite extensive U.S. and Israeli strikes, “a lot has survived” of Iran’s nuclear program, including enriched uranium stockpiles, infrastructure, and technical capability. He warned that military action alone cannot eliminate Iran’s nuclear potential.

Why It Matters: This undercuts claims that Iran’s nuclear program was destroyed and exposes the limits of the current strategy. The war is escalating without achieving its core objective, prolonging instability while leaving the underlying threat intact.

Source: CBS News

Trump compares US Iran strike to Pearl Harbor 'surprise' in meeting with Japan's prime minister

What Happened: Trump compared U.S. strikes on Iran to Japan’s surprise attack on Pearl Harbor during a meeting with Japan’s prime minister, defending the decision not to warn allies. The remark drew audible gasps as he referenced one of the most sensitive moments in U.S.-Japan history.

Why It Matters: Trump is an embarrassment to the United States on the world stage, invoking a WWII attack against an ally. His comments and actions damage alliances, humiliate the U.S., and show reckless, undisciplined leadership at a critical moment.

Source: ABC News

China Gains Edge From Trump’s War With Iran, Officials Say

What Happened: U.S. officials say China’s military is studying Trump’s war with Iran to gather intelligence and refine plans for a potential conflict over Taiwan. At the same time, U.S. forces and resources are being diverted from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is giving China strategic advantages, both by revealing U.S. tactics and reducing American presence in Asia. This weakens deterrence and increases the risk of escalation around Taiwan.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Is Russian Oil Headed for Cuba, Testing the U.S. Blockade?

What Happened: A Russian state-linked oil tanker carrying about 730,000 barrels of crude is heading toward the Caribbean, with analysts suspecting it may be bound for Cuba despite U.S. sanctions. The vessel used deceptive tracking data and was briefly escorted by a Russian naval ship, reaffirming direct state involvement.

Why It Matters: It will be interesting to see what Trump does as his ally Russia prepares to openly challenge U.S. enforcement in its own hemisphere, in a pretty direct test of whether there are any consequences.

Source: New York Times

Europe could offer to help Trump on Iran — if he backs Ukraine, Finland’s Stubb suggests

What Happened: Finland’s President Alexander Stubb suggested Europe could offer military support to help secure the Strait of Hormuz if Trump agrees to fully back Ukraine. The proposal reflects growing concern that Trump’s Iran war is diverting resources, raising oil prices, and strengthening Russia’s position.

Why It Matters: Europe is being forced to bargain for U.S. support of Ukraine, which should never be negotiable. Trump continues to side with Russia while betraying Ukraine, leaving allies to step in and fill the gap.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Moody’s economist warns recession is once again a ‘serious threat’

What Happened: Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi warned recession risk is now a “serious threat,” with odds already at 49% before the Iran conflict sent oil and gas prices sharply higher. The economic outlook is worsening amid job losses, downgraded GDP growth, and disruptions in global oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why It Matters: The economy was already weakening, and Trump’s war driven oil shock is pushing it closer to a downturn. Higher fuel costs are hitting Americans immediately, raising the risk of a broader slowdown or recession.

Source: The Hill

Mortgage Rates Highest in Three Months as War Weighs on Housing Market

What Happened: Mortgage rates rose for the third straight week, hitting 6.22%, the highest in three months, as the war drives up energy costs and inflation concerns. Rising Treasury yields are pushing borrowing costs higher, adding to already strained housing affordability.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is driving up borrowing costs. Higher mortgage rates are pricing more Americans out of the housing market and slowing any chance of recovery.

Source: New York Times

Iran attacks wipe out 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity for up to five years, QatarEnergy CEO says

What Happened: Iranian attacks knocked out 17% of Qatar’s LNG capacity, forcing shutdowns that could last up to five years and wiping out roughly $20 billion in annual revenue. The damage is disrupting major energy supplies to Europe and Asia, with cascading impacts across global fuel and industrial markets.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war is triggering a sustained global energy shock, hitting supply chains, raising prices, and destabilizing key allies. Long-term disruptions to LNG markets increase recession risks and deepen economic fallout worldwide.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Trump Wants Powell Out. Powell Is Digging In.

What Happened: Justice Department leaders are backing U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s push to continue a probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell even after a judge blocked subpoenas for lack of evidence. Powell refuses to step down and signals he may remain at the Fed beyond his chair term until the investigation ends, setting up a prolonged standoff with the Trump.

Source: Wall Street Journal

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$23 million — Commissions paid to Trump-linked operatives from DHS ad campaign

$220 million — Total taxpayer-funded DHS advertising budget tied to those contracts

130+ subpoenas — Issued in DOJ probe targeting former intelligence officials

13 states — Under federal investigation over abortion coverage mandates

100+ asylum seekers — Wrongfully deported in violation of court agreement

13 detainee deaths — Reported in ICE custody so far this year

$1.7 trillion — Federal student loan portfolio being shifted to Treasury control

$200 billion — Proposed Pentagon funding request for Iran war

140 million barrels — Iranian oil potentially will be released under proposed sanction rollback

17% — Qatar LNG capacity knocked out by Iranian strikes

49% — Estimated recession probability before war escalation

6.22% — Mortgage rates, highest in three months

🔎 What to Watch Next

The Federal Reserve continues to face political pressure — Will Trump succeed in seizing control over its leadership and undermining its independence?

Medicaid funding is being used as leverage — Will more states face funding threats tied to federal compliance demands?

Crypto is being pushed into the banking system — How much instability and conflict of interest will fast-tracked approvals create?

Trump’s Iran war is escalating — Does the $200 billion request signal a long-term forever war despite public denials?

Energy markets are under strain — How severe will the inflationary impact become as oil shocks and LNG disruptions ripple through the global economy?

Global power dynamics are shifting — How will China and Russia exploit U.S. distraction and strategic overreach?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Instability Accelerating — War-driven energy shocks, rising interest rates, and weakening growth indicators are compounding pressure on households and increasing the likelihood of a broader downturn.

Systematic Politicization of Government — Federal agencies are being used to reward allies, punish critics, and enforce loyalty, blurring the line between public service and political power.

Erosion of Institutional Independence — The Fed, DOJ, FCC, and intelligence agencies are being hijacked and stripped of independence, with political pressure overriding impartial decision-making.

Weaponization of Law Enforcement — Investigations, subpoenas, and prosecutions continue to be used for political retaliation instead of neutral enforcement of the law, targeting critics and shielding allies from accountability.

Civil Rights Under Attack — Aggressive immigration enforcement, protest investigations, and policy shifts are weakening due process and constitutional protections across multiple fronts.

Escalating Authoritarian Tactics — Trump is using media intimidation, propaganda, and the personal branding of state power to shape coverage, suppress dissent, and consolidate control over information and institutions.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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