Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Einstein's avatar
Einstein
1d

Thorough, informative. WoW! Thank you for keeping us up to date on the latest dirt ... actually, that gives "dirt" a bad rap. Even slugs and roaches have more honor than these ... reprobates.

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Nilla's avatar
Nilla
1d

"The national debt surpassed $39 trillion just weeks into Trump’s war with Iran, as military spending surged alongside tax cuts and rising government outlays. Projections show it could reach $40 trillion before the midterms."

Wondering what the national debt was when trump took office in 2017 and again in 2025?

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