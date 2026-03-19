The South Pars gas field, which Iran shares with Qatar, in 2019. The field accounts for as much as 70 percent of Iran’s gas production. Credit...Vahid Salemi/Associated Press

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 18

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🚨For Iphone Users…

Apple warns iPhone users to update software

Researchers found that Russian intelligence and Chinese cybercriminals are using advanced exploit tools to hack iPhones running outdated software, gaining deep access to personal data, including messages, location history, and passwords. So update your phone…

Source: NBC News

🔥 In Corruption News

Firm That Planned Trump’s Jan. 6 Rally Received No-Bid Contracts

What Happened: Trump officials awarded more than $13 million in no-bid federal contracts to Event Strategies Inc., the firm that helped organize the Jan. 6 rally, using legal loopholes to bypass competitive bidding. Staffed by Trump allies, the company has rapidly become the government’s top paid event planner despite other firms being shut out.

Why It Matters: Taxpayer money is being funneled to Trump’s political allies. This is straight patronage, prioritizing loyalty over merit and undermining basic safeguards designed to prevent corruption and abuse.

Source: New York Times

Transportation Lobbyists Have Donated Thousands to Sean Duffy’s Son-in-Law as He Runs for Congress

What Happened: Lobbyists and executives tied to transportation industries donated thousands to the congressional campaign of Michael Alfonso, the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, whose department regulates and funds those same industries. Many donors had not previously participated in the race, raising concerns that contributions are tied to Duffy’s position and influence.

Why It Matters: Another potential pay-to-play scheme, with access and influence routed through the family members of powerful officials. Even if technically legal, it erodes ethical boundaries and raises serious concerns about conflicts of interest, regulatory favoritism, and corruption in federal decision making.

Source: ProPublica

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Following Trump, Republicans in Congress Propose to Ban Most Voting by Mail

What Happened: Following Trump’s claims that mail-in voting is “rigged,” Republicans in Congress are advancing legislation that would severely restrict or effectively ban voting by mail, limiting it to narrow exceptions. The proposal could override state systems and dismantle a widely used voting method relied on across the country.

Why It Matters: This is a direct attack on voting access, aimed at reducing participation under the guise of “election security.” Curtailing mail-in voting would disproportionately impact seniors, working voters, and marginalized communities, weakening democratic participation and consolidating political power.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

FBI investigates intelligence aide who resigned over war

What Happened: The FBI has opened a leak investigation into former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent after he resigned in protest over the Iran war. Kent publicly stated Iran posed no imminent threat. The probe focuses on alleged mishandling of classified information.

Why It Matters: A senior intelligence official spoke out against the war and is under investigation. It adds to Trump’s pattern of using the FBI to go after critics and further politicizes intelligence at a critical moment.

Source: Semafor

On Iran, Gabbard Turned Intelligence Duties Over to Trump

What Happened: Tulsi Gabbard told Congress that determining whether Iran poses an “imminent threat” is up to Trump, contradicting traditional intelligence roles. The statement came after internal dissent and a senior adviser’s resignation over claims that Iran did not pose an immediate danger.

Why It Matters: This shows intelligence being bent to fit Trump’s political narratives instead of objective assessments. When independence is undermined, national security decisions suffer and one of the last checks on abuse of power is weakened.

Source: New York Times

Kash Patel Brags That the FBI Is Buying Your Location Data

What Happened: Kash Patel confirmed the agency purchases Americans’ location data from commercial brokers, defending the practice as legal and useful for intelligence gathering. The admission came during a Senate exchange with Sen. Ron Wyden, who warned the tactic bypasses traditional warrant requirements and exploits legal loopholes.

Why It Matters: The government is bypassing the Fourth Amendment by buying access to highly sensitive personal data without a warrant. Combined with AI-driven analysis, this expands surveillance power while weakening core privacy protections and constitutional safeguards.

Source: The New Republic

FBI and IRS to investigate nonprofit groups for domestic terrorism links

What Happened: The FBI and IRS are creating a joint initiative to investigate nonprofit organizations for potential links to “domestic terrorism,” following a directive from Pam Bondi to prioritize cases tied to antifa and other so-called “extremist” groups. The effort includes building a centralized database and examining possible tax violations as a pathway for enforcement.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is expanding into political and ideological activity using vague criteria to justify scrutiny. Targeting nonprofits through surveillance and tax enforcement chills free speech, deters lawful activism, and tightens government control over civil society—echoing patterns seen in Russia.

Source: CBS News

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

DHS Waited Until It Was Sued to Remind ICE Agents About the First Amendment

What Happened: DHS rushed to remind ICE agents about First Amendment protections only after being sued over allegations that agents targeted and threatened legal observers, even suggesting they were being added to a “domestic terrorist” database. Internal records show the policy cited in court had been archived and was only reinstated days before being presented as evidence.

Why It Matters: The government only acknowledged basic constitutional protections after being challenged in court, showing a willingness to ignore free speech rights until forced to act. Targeting legal observers and critics under national security frameworks expands surveillance and intimidation, weakening core First Amendment protections.

Source: Mother Jones

Conservative voter fraud hunters pitch new computer programs to state officials

What Happened: Conservative activists are promoting new voter fraud detection programs to state officials ahead of the midterms, despite earlier versions being widely criticized for inaccuracies and high false-positive rates. The tools rely on public data to challenge voter rolls and are being pitched in multiple states, including those with Trump-aligned election boards.

Why It Matters: These programs risk purging eligible voters using flawed data, creating barriers to participation under the guise of “election security.” Embedding unreliable tools into official systems would restrict access and distort election outcomes.

Source: NBC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

N.Y.C. High School Student Freed After 10 Months in ICE Detention

What Happened: A Bronx high school student was released after spending 10 months in ICE detention following his arrest at an immigration courthouse, one of the first known cases of a public school student detained. His case became emblematic of broader enforcement tactics that have increasingly targeted young migrants and students.

Why It Matters: Aggressive immigration enforcement is pulling students out of school and locking them up for months without due process. Detaining young people this way strips them of basic protections and deepens family separation.

Source: New York Times

After rookie ICE agent’s paperwork error, man is detained for days

What Happened: A newly hired ICE officer with reduced training made critical paperwork errors that led to the wrongful detention of a California man for days, according to federal court records. The officer misunderstood key immigration details and recorded false information that was then used to justify the detention, stemming from a training program that cut hundreds of instructional hours.

Why It Matters: Rushed hiring and reduced training are directly producing unlawful detentions and due process failures. As enforcement expands, these systemic errors increase the risk of innocent people being detained, showing how no oversight and institutional shortcuts continue to endanger basic civil liberties.

Source: Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Judge throws prosecutor out of court and orders leaders of NJ’s US Attorney’s office to testify

What Happened: A federal judge threw a government prosecutor out of court and ordered top officials running New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney’s Office to testify under oath, condemning the Justice Department’s “chaotic” and potentially unconstitutional leadership structure. The clash follows a ruling that Trump’s replacement of the U.S. attorney may violate the Constitution’s Appointments Clause.

Why It Matters: A federal judge is openly questioning whether the Justice Department is operating lawfully. Politicized appointments and internal disorder are now undermining prosecutions and eroding confidence in the rule of law.

Source: Associated Press

Trump’s DOGE Cuts Slashed Staff That Handled Middle Eastern Oil and Gas Crises

What Happened: Months before the Iran war, Trump’s DOGE purged key State Department oil and gas experts responsible for managing energy crises and maintaining critical relationships across the Middle East. As the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed and global supply is disrupted, the U.S. is now scrambling without that expertise.

Why It Matters: Trump dismantled critical crisis response capacity ahead of a predictable energy shock, stripping the U.S. of expertise it relies on. That loss weakens leverage and leaves the U.S. exposed as war destabilizes global oil supply.

Source: NOTUS

Child vaccination rate drops sharply in Michigan under RFK Jr's influence

What Happened: Childhood vaccination rates in Michigan dropped sharply since Trump returned, with key immunization coverage falling significantly. Officials link the decline to RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine messaging, policy shifts, and deportation fears keeping families from clinics.

Why It Matters: Falling vaccination rates increase the risk of outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles and whooping cough. RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine propaganda is fueling skepticism and fear, reversing decades of public health progress and putting Americans at risk.

Source: Reuters

House Democrats try to force vote to fund DHS, but not ICE and CBP

What Happened: House Democrats launched a discharge petition to force a vote on funding core DHS agencies while excluding ICE and CBP, as a partial government shutdown enters its second month. The move attempts to bypass Republican leadership and pressure changes to immigration enforcement.

Why It Matters: Republicans are refusing to negotiate with Democrats, escalating the standoff over immigration policy and leaving the government partially shut down with federal workers unpaid. This is disrupting essential services and increasing pressure on federal workers and everyday Americans.

Source: CBS News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Pentagon seeks more than $200 billion in budget request for Iran war

What Happened: The Pentagon is preparing a request for more than $200 billion in additional funding to sustain and expand the war in Iran, far exceeding initial costs as weapons stockpiles are depleted. The proposal is expected to trigger a major political battle in Congress.

Why It Matters: The massive spending request underscores how quickly the war is spiraling, increasing economic strain, deepening deficits, and locking the U.S. into another potentially endless war.

Source: Washington Post

US weighs military reinforcements as Iran war enters possible new phase

What Happened: Trump officials are weighing deploying thousands of additional U.S. troops to the Middle East as they consider expanding operations in Iran. Plans under discussion include securing the Strait of Hormuz, seizing key infrastructure, and potentially sending ground forces. No final decision has been made, but the planning signals likely escalation as the war enters its third week.

Why It Matters: This points to deeper U.S. involvement and the real possibility of boots on the ground. Expansion would raise the stakes, increase casualties, further destabilize the region, and pull the U.S. into another costly, forever war.

Source: Reuters

Both sides in Iran war ratchet up attacks on energy facilities, as oil prices surge

What Happened: Iran and Israel are escalating attacks on critical energy infrastructure across the Middle East, including strikes on Iran’s major gas field and Iranian missile attacks on facilities in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Oil prices surged past $107 as the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, and global supply disruptions deepen.

Source: Associated Press

U.S. intelligence says Iran’s regime is consolidating power

What Happened: U.S. intelligence assesses that despite heavy U.S. and Israeli airstrikes, Iran’s regime is likely to remain in place, increasingly dominated by hardline elements within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Even after major military losses and leadership decapitation, officials believe the regime is tightening control and could emerge more entrenched.

Why It Matters: Trump’s bombing is not producing regime change. The IRGC is tightening its grip and locking in a more aggressive, militarized regime. Instead of weakening Iran, this is strengthening the forces committed to prolonging and escalating the war.

Source: Washington Post

Pentagon says lethal boat strikes are ‘just the beginning’ in South, Central America

What Happened: Pentagon officials told lawmakers that lethal boat strikes against suspected drug traffickers in South and Central America are “just the beginning,” with plans potentially expanding to land operations and ground troop deployments. The campaign has already killed over 150 people and deployed thousands of U.S. forces.

Why It Matters: The U.S. is already carrying out lethal strikes that have killed over 150 people and deployed thousands of troops, with officials signaling further expansion. This raises serious legal and human rights concerns and points toward another open-ended war with no clear limits or end.

Source: Politico

Venezuelan Leader Ditches Defense Minister for Another Hard-Liner

What Happened: Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez removed longtime defense minister Vladimir Padrino and replaced him with military counterintelligence chief Gustavo Gonzalez, a U.S.-sanctioned official accused of human rights abuses. The move consolidates power around hardline security figures.

Why It Matters: This shows the regime is tightening its grip, not changing course. Putting someone linked to torture and crackdowns in charge makes it clear the regime is relying on fear and force to stay in power,

Source: Wall Street Journal

In a Cuban hospital, patients and doctors are hard hit by outages and fuel shortages

What Happened: Hospitals in Cuba are struggling to treat patients amid severe fuel shortages and rolling blackouts, worsened by renewed U.S. oil restrictions. Even top facilities report medication shortages, reduced operations, and doctors improvising care as power outages disrupt treatment.

Why It Matters: This is horrific and hits the most vulnerable first. Sanctions and energy shortages are crippling healthcare, leaving patients without treatment and pushing an already fragile system toward collapse.

Source: NBC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

CIA director confirms Iran seeking intelligence support from Russia, China

What Happened: CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed Iran is seeking intelligence support from Russia, China, and other U.S. adversaries amid ongoing strikes. Officials declined to confirm assistance publicly but acknowledged the issue in classified settings.

Why It Matters: Russia is providing Iran with targeting intelligence used to strike U.S. military assets, directly enabling attacks that would kill American troops. Meanwhile Trump, instead of confronting Moscow for assisting strikes on U.S. forces, continues taking steps that benefit the Kremlin.

Source: The Hill

China, Russia Driving Autocratic Shift Around World, Report Says

What Happened: A new report finds Russia and China are leading a rapidly expanding network of authoritarian cooperation across propaganda, technology, funding, and diplomacy. Researchers identified tens of thousands of collaborations reinforcing regime control.

Why It Matters: Authoritarian regimes are coordinating at scale, sharing tools and strategies to strengthen repression. As these networks deepen, they move faster and more effectively than democracies that remain divided and slow to respond.

Source: Bloomberg

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US wholesale prices rose by a surprisingly hot 3.4% last month, the most in a year

What Happened: U.S. wholesale prices jumped 3.4% year-over-year in February, the biggest increase in a year and above expectations, driven by rising food costs. The increase came before the Iran war pushed oil prices higher, with economists warning that more increases are coming.

Why It Matters: Inflation was already rising before the war and is now set to accelerate further. Higher energy costs will push prices up across the economy, increasing pressure on households and businesses and worsening economic instability.

Source: Associated Press

Oil prices top $107 after Iran threatens oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar

What Happened: Oil prices surged above $107 after Iran threatened to strike major energy facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar following Israeli attacks on Iran’s gas infrastructure. Escalating strikes are worsening disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and shaking global energy markets.

Why It Matters: Energy markets are being thrown into turmoil, driving inflation and raising costs worldwide. Continued escalation risks a sustained economic shock, prolonged supply disruptions, and deeper global instability.

Source: CNBC

US national debt surges past $39 trillion just weeks into war in Iran

What Happened: The national debt surpassed $39 trillion just weeks into Trump’s war with Iran, as military spending surged alongside tax cuts and rising government outlays. Projections show it could reach $40 trillion before the midterms.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war spending is accelerating fiscal instability, pushing up interest costs and inflation while weakening long-term growth. The cost is being pushed onto Americans with no plan to contain it.

Source: Associated Press

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$13 million+ — No-bid contracts awarded to firm tied to Jan. 6 rally

$200 billion+ — New Pentagon funding request for Iran war

$107+ per barrel — Oil prices amid escalating Middle East strikes

$39 trillon+ — U.S. national debt after early weeks of war spending

3.4% — Annual wholesale inflation spike (pre-Iran war)

10 months — NYC student held in ICE detention before release

150+ killed — Reported deaths in expanding U.S. boat strike operations

70% — Share of Iran’s gas production tied to South Pars field

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The Strait of Hormuz is under threat — How long before disruptions trigger sustained global energy shortages and long-term market instability?

Congress is being asked to fund the war — Will lawmakers approve Trump’s $200 billion+ request for his war with Iran?

Mail-in voting protections are under pressure — Will legal challenges succeed in restricting access ahead of the midterms?

No-bid contracting is becoming normalized — Will these corrupt practices face investigation or become standard across federal agencies?

Domestic surveillance is expanding — How widely will data be used to monitor Americans?

Public health disinformation is spreading — How severely will RFK Jr.'s anti-vaccine conspiracies impact nationwide health outcomes?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies and war are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Corruption and Patronage Expanding — No-bid contracts, donor influence, and insider deals are increasingly shaping government decisions, prioritizing loyalty and access over merit and transparency.

Elections Under Threat — Trump’s efforts to restrict voting, challenge ballots, and expand federal control over elections are aimed at manipulating outcomes, weakening participation, and eroding trust in the system.

Institutions Politicized — Intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and regulators continue to be reshaped by political priorities, eroding independence and weakening checks on power.

Civil Liberties Eroding — Expanded surveillance, nonprofit targeting, and aggressive enforcement tactics are undermining constitutional protections and due process.

War Driving Instability — Escalation with Iran is pushing oil prices higher, increasing military spending, and adding pressure to an already fragile global economy.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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