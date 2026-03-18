Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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MJoT's avatar
MJoT
4h

You continue to amaze - no setting you back for long - again caught up with news updates tracking this outrageous tyrant....TY - Bless You Olga Lautman

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1 reply by Olga Lautman
Melanie's avatar
Melanie
1h

Olga, I don’t know you, but I wish I I did! Your incredible attention to detail and completeness is mind-boggling! And yet, you continue to be thorough and, frankly, brilliant! THANK YOU, from the bottom of my heart - and mind! /bow to the Queen of consistency and aggregation. Thanks, Melanie

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