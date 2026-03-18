The dominant impression of the economy for many Americans this spring could come down to rapidly rising gas prices.Credit...Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 17

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

India’s Reliance Industries paid Trump $10 million before he took office. It keeps getting wins from Trump.

What Happened: India’s Reliance Industries paid the Trump Organization $10 million in 2024 for a licensing deal tied to a project that has not been publicly developed. Since then, the company has received major benefits from Trump, including a lucrative Venezuelan oil license and backing for a major U.S. refinery project.

Why It Matters: A foreign company pays Trump millions, then gets favorable policy decisions. That looks like pay-to-play, blurs the line between U.S. policy and Trump’s personal business interests, and shows corruption has become constant with no real checks in place.

Source: CREW

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Gutting of Election Security Fuels Worries for Midterms

What Happened: Trump officials have gutted key election security programs at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, reducing support and threat intelligence sharing with state and local officials. With the 2026 midterms approaching, officials from both parties warn that the system is less prepared to defend against cyberattacks and foreign interference.

Why It Matters: Weakening election defenses makes it easier for hackers and foreign actors to interfere in U.S. elections. The same vulnerabilities exploited in 2016 are being reopened ahead of the midterms.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Signs Order to Launch Vance-Led Anti-Fraud Task Force

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order creating a federal anti-fraud task force led by JD Vance to investigate alleged “abuse” of federal benefit programs. The effort will take a “whole-of-government” approach and has already focused heavily on Democratic-led states and immigration related “fraud” cases.

Why It Matters: Framing fraud enforcement around political targets turns federal power into a tool Trump can use to go after blue states and cities. It centralizes authority in the White House and opens the door to selective crackdowns.

Source: Bloomberg

Pam Bondi subpoenaed over Epstein files release by House committee

What Happened: Pam Bondi has been subpoenaed by a House oversight committee to testify about the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Lawmakers from both parties allege the department improperly redacted key information and failed to fully comply with a law requiring disclosure, while exposing sensitive details about survivors.

Why It Matters: Lawmakers in both parties are questioning why Trump’s Justice Department continues to conceal information while exposing victims. The subpoena is an attempt to get answers on a year long coverup to protect Trump and his allies from accountability.

Source: The Guardian

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

With Threats and Claims of ‘Treason,’ Trump Pressures Media on the War

What Happened: Trump has accused major news outlets of undermining his Middle East war effort, calling critical reporting “unpatriotic” and even suggesting journalists could face “treason” charges. Meanwhile, FCC chairman Brendan Carr warned broadcasters that “news distortions” could lead to license revocations, raising fears the administration may use regulatory power to pressure media coverage.

Why It Matters: Threatening journalists and media licenses over war coverage echoes tactics used by authoritarian regimes to control the narrative. It is a dangerous escalation in Trump’s long campaign to intimidate the press and weaken independent reporting at a moment when public scrutiny is most critical.

Source: New York Times

Chief Justice Roberts: 'Personally directed hostility is dangerous, and it's got to stop'

What Happened: Chief Justice John Roberts issued a rare public warning that “personally directed hostility” toward judges is becoming dangerous as threats against the judiciary surge. His remarks come amid escalating attacks from Trump, who has labeled courts “unpatriotic” and targeted individual judges over rulings against his policies.

Why It Matters: Trump’s attacks on judges are fueling threats and undermining the independence of the judiciary. It reflects a broader pattern of targeting courts to delegitimize rulings and weaken one of the few remaining checks on his power.

Source: ABC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

DOJ Plans to Lower Bar for States to Fast-Track Executions

What Happened: The Justice Department proposed a rule allowing states to fast-track death penalty cases by cutting the deadline for federal appeals from one year to 180 days. The change would also roll back federal standards for defense counsel and give Pam Bondi sole authority to approve states for expedited executions.

Why It Matters: Shortening appeals and weakening defense requirements raises the risk of executing innocent people while shifting major legal power from courts to the executive branch. It marks another expansion of punitive state power under Trump while weakening due process protections in capital cases.

Source: Bloomberg

Abused and neglected youths granted immigration protections are being detained and deported

What Happened: Trump officials detained 265 and deported 132 immigrant youths with Special Immigrant Juvenile Status — a protection granted to children who have experienced abuse, abandonment, or neglect. Advocates say many were targeted despite having no criminal history and while waiting for green cards, with some deported without clear due process.

Why It Matters: Deporting children who were granted legal protection undermines safeguards for abuse victims and raises serious due process concerns. It is part of a broader escalation in immigration enforcement that is overriding humanitarian protections and sending at-risk youths back into danger.

Source: NBC News

As Trump pushes deportations, immigration data becomes harder to find

What Happened: Key federal datasets tracking deportations and immigration enforcement have stopped being updated, leaving researchers and journalists without reliable statistics on arrests, detentions, and removals. Reports from the Office of Homeland Security Statistics and ICE dashboards, which once provided detailed enforcement data, have not been updated for more than a year.

Why It Matters: Limiting access to government data makes it harder to scrutinize one of the regime’s most aggressive policies. Restricting transparency undermines accountability, obscures the true scale and impact of immigration enforcement, and mirrors a common tactic used by authoritarian regimes to hide data.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump’s top counterterrorism aide resigns, citing Iran war

What Happened: Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, resigned, saying he “cannot in good conscience” support Trump’s war in Iran. In his resignation, Kent argued that Iran posed no imminent threat to the United States and warned that Trump had been misled into another Middle East conflict.

Why It Matters: Kent’s resignation highlights deepening divisions inside Trump’s regime and the MAGA movement over the Iran war. While his departure removes a white nationalist who pushed extremist views and conspiracies, it also shows how fractured and unstable the leadership has become.

Source: Politico

DOJ reportedly lowers standards for federal prosecutors, adding to an unfortunate pattern

What Happened: The Justice Department is reportedly waiving experience requirements for new federal prosecutors, allowing some hires straight out of law school amid widespread staff departures. The move follows ongoing purges of career prosecutors and difficulty recruiting qualified replacements due to loyalty tests.

Why It Matters: Lowering standards while purging experienced staff weakens prosecutions and turns the justice system more politically compliant. It’s part of Trump’s broader effort to strip institutions of expertise and consolidate control.

Source: MS NOW

US citizens: Trump had no ‘backup’ plan to help them leave Middle East after Iran strike

What Happened: U.S. citizens in the Middle East say the State Department had no clear evacuation plan after Trump launched the war with Iran, leaving many scrambling to escape on their own. Some Americans reported unanswered embassy calls and said they relied on foreign governments, commercial flights, or personal contacts to flee the region.

Why It Matters: Launching a major military conflict without a coordinated evacuation plan exposed thousands of American civilians to danger across the Middle East. The accounts highlight how the Trump’s rapid escalation with Iran left even U.S. citizens unprepared and largely on their own.

Source: The Guardian

Some small US airports may have to shut due to TSA absences, official says

What Happened: Some U.S. airports may be forced to shut down as TSA staffing shortages worsen, with officers working without pay and absentee rates spiking above 30% at major hubs. Officials warned that smaller airports with limited checkpoints are especially at risk if the funding standoff continues.

Why It Matters: The situation highlights how government dysfunction is beginning to disrupt critical infrastructure and everyday travel. With a partial shutdown ongoing and Republicans refusing to negotiate with Democrats to fully reopen the government, the strain is threatening airport shutdowns while federal employees go unpaid.

Source: Reuters

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Hormuz Reopening Looks Unlikely Without a Ceasefire in Iran War

What Happened: Efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are failing as Iran continues to control access through attacks, mines, and naval threats, reducing traffic to a trickle. U.S. allies remain reluctant to join a naval escort mission, and officials say the strait cannot be secured without a ceasefire in the Iran war.

Why It Matters: The situation leaves one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints effectively under Iran’s control, driving global oil disruptions and price spikes. It underscores how Trump failed to anticipate or prepare for this outcome, strengthening Iran’s leverage while exposing the limits of U.S. power without allied support.

Source: Bloomberg

Trump fumes at NATO for refusing to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, and embraces going it alone

What Happened: Trump lashed out at NATO and U.S. allies after they refused to support his push to secure the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran war. The rejection highlights that the war, now in its third week, is being carried out largely without allied backing after Trump launched it without consultation.

Why It Matters: This shows allies are unwilling to follow the U.S. into a war they had no role in starting. The growing divide weakens NATO cohesion and highlights how isolated the U.S. is becoming as Trump’s war expands.

Source: Associated Press

Number of U.S. troops wounded in Iran war surpasses 200 across 7 countries

What Happened: More than 200 U.S. troops have been wounded across seven countries during the expanding U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, according to U.S. Central Command. Iranian missile and drone attacks have injured personnel in Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, with at least ten troops seriously wounded and seven killed.

Why It Matters: The growing casualty count shows how quickly the war is spreading across the Middle East and exposing U.S. forces to retaliatory attacks. Many of these strikes are being enabled by Russia providing Iran with targeting intelligence on U.S. assets, while Trump continues to assist Russia.

Source: Washington Post

Trump’s Next Target: ‘Taking Cuba’

What Happened: Trump said he may “take Cuba” in some form, suggesting the U.S. could intervene after ongoing actions in Iran and Venezuela. Trump officials have already imposed an effective oil blockade on the island, deepening economic collapse and increasing pressure on its government.

Why It Matters: The international community cannot allow the U.S., or any country, to seize or “take” another sovereign nation. International law exists to prevent exactly this kind of imperialist behavior, and Trump’s rhetoric openly undermines those norms.

Source: New York Times

Israel urges Iranians to revolt but privately assesses they’ll be ‘slaughtered’

What Happened: Israeli officials have publicly encouraged Iranians to rise up against their government, but privately told U.S. diplomats that such an uprising would likely lead to protesters being “slaughtered.” Officials assessed that Iran’s regime remains strong and willing to violently suppress dissent, even as Israel continues its military campaign.

Why It Matters: Publicly urging revolt while privately expecting civilians to be slaughtered raises serious ethical and strategic concerns. It exposes Israel’s willingness to encourage unrest without any real plan to protect civilians or ensure a viable outcome.

Source: Washington Post

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Is Sharing Satellite Imagery and Drone Technology With Iran

What Happened: Russia is supplying Iran with satellite imagery, targeting intelligence, and advanced drone technology to support strikes against U.S. and allied forces, according to officials. The cooperation includes improved Shahed drone systems and battlefield tactics drawn from Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Russia is providing Iran with targeting intelligence used to strike U.S. military assets, directly enabling attacks that would kill American troops. Meanwhile Trump, instead of confronting Moscow for assisting strikes on U.S. forces, continues taking steps that benefit the Kremlin.

Source: Wall Street Journal

What Trump’s easing of Russia oil sanctions means for Putin’s war spending

What Happened: Trump’s easing of sanctions on Russian oil could deliver the Kremlin up to $150 million per day in additional revenue. That money could rapidly fund drones, missiles, and troop recruitment used in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policy shift is giving Putin a major economic lifeline as high oil prices and relaxed sanctions boost Kremlin revenues and fund its genocidal war in Ukraine. Russia could earn up to $150 million per day in additional oil revenue.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US drivers see gas prices jump to highest level since 2023 as the Iran war drags on

What Happened: U.S. gas prices have surged to their highest level since 2023, climbing to about $3.79 per gallon as the Iran war disrupts global oil supplies. Trump has downplayed the impact, arguing that higher oil prices benefit the U.S. as a major producer even as costs rise for consumers.

Why It Matters: Rising fuel prices are hitting households immediately, increasing costs for transportation, food, and everyday goods while adding inflation pressure. Trump’s response highlights a disconnect between his economic policies and the growing financial strain facing Americans.

Source: ABC News

Iran war, oil price surge worsen K-shaped economy, say economists

What Happened: The Iran war has pushed oil prices above $100 a barrel and driven U.S. gas prices up roughly 30% in a month, hitting their highest levels since 2023. Economists warn the surge is worsening a “K-shaped” economy, with lower-income households bearing the brunt of rising energy costs.

Why It Matters: Higher gas prices act like a regressive tax, forcing lower income Americans to cut spending or take on debt while wealthier households are less affected. The war’s economic fallout is deepening inequality and increasing pressure on consumers as inflation risks rise.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Judge orders restoration of Voice of America, putting hundreds of journalists back to work

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to restore Voice of America after it was effectively shut down, putting hundreds of journalists back to work. The court ruled that Trump lacked legal authority for the sweeping dismantling.

Source: Associated Press

Trump administration cannot implement 'sweeping' funding freeze, US court rules

What Happened: A federal appeals court upheld a ruling blocking Trump’s attempt to freeze up to $3 trillion in federal funding, finding the policy was likely unlawful and improperly implemented. The court sided with 23 states and D.C., rejecting Trump’s broad directive to halt spending without a case-by-case review.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$10 million — Payment from Reliance Industries to Trump Organization before policy wins

$3 trillion — Federal funding Trump attempted to freeze before courts blocked the policy

200+ troops — U.S. service members wounded in the Iran war

7 countries — Middle East locations where U.S. forces have been attacked

$100+ per barrel — Oil prices amid Hormuz disruption and war escalation

$3.79 per gallon — U.S. gas prices, highest since 2023

30–39% — TSA absentee rates at major airports during funding crisis

50,000 workers — TSA officers working without pay during the standoff

265 detained / 132 deported — Immigrant youths with legal protections targeted by ICE

$150 million per day — Potential increase in Kremlin revenue from eased sanctions

🔎 What to Watch Next

The Iran war is escalating across the region — Will rising casualties and retaliation pull more countries into the war?

The Strait of Hormuz is under siege — Can global shipping resume without a ceasefire, or will Iran retain control of the chokepoint?

Election security is weakening — Will Trump’s reduced cyber defenses open the door to interference ahead of the 2026 midterms?

Federal agencies are being weaponized — How far will task forces and DOJ changes be used for political targeting?

The judiciary is under pressure — Will continued attacks on courts translate into more threats or institutional breakdown?

Media intimidation is increasing — Will regulatory threats and “treason” rhetoric force outlets to soften coverage and limit scrutiny of the war?

Russia and Iran are coordinating — How much further will Moscow go in supporting attacks on U.S. forces?

Economic risks are rising — Will oil shocks and tariff pressure push the U.S. into a broader downturn or recession?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Erratic tariffs, trade threats, and policy reversals are destabilizing markets, raising prices, and slowing growth, increasing recession risk as households absorb the fallout.

War Without Allies — Trump’s Iran war is expanding without NATO backing, isolating the U.S. and exposing fractures in long-standing alliances.

Collapse of Safeguards — Election security, judicial independence, and institutional guardrails are under sustained pressure, weakening checks on executive power.

Media Under Threat — Threats against journalists and broadcasters are escalating, raising the question of whether Trump will move from intimidation to direct action to control coverage.

Russia Gains Ground — Moscow is profiting from higher oil prices and Trump’s sanctions relief while expanding intelligence support to Iran, strengthening its position as the U.S. becomes more entangled in the war.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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