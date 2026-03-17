Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Micki 🩵🖇️'s avatar
Micki 🩵🖇️
1dEdited

Whew! Thank you Olga!🩸

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Klm808150's avatar
Klm808150
9h

Olga, is it possible that Israel is in bed with the Russians? I mean a lot of the Israeli’s are from Eastern Europe and I’m just kind of wondering if they’re the ones behind the settlers and the disruption, etc. because why would these Israel’s want to open up a second front to split their forces from the United States?

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