Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr testifies before a hearing of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Communications and Technology Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 16

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

SEC Prepares Proposal to Eliminate Quarterly Reporting Requirement

What Happened: The Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing a proposal to allow publicly traded companies to report earnings only twice a year, instead of quarterly. The plan, backed by Trump and SEC Chair Paul Atkins, would make quarterly reporting optional.

Why It Matters: Trump’s eliminating of quarterly reporting will reduce corporate transparency and leave investors with less timely information about company performance. Less disclosure makes it easier for financial problems, misconduct, or manipulation to stay hidden longer.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Administration Targeted Climate Lab in Effort to Free Trump Ally, Lawsuit Claims

What Happened: A nonprofit consortium overseeing the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder sued Trump officials, accusing them of trying to dismantle the climate research center to pressure Colorado officials to release Tina Peters, a former county clerk convicted of tampering with voting machines tied to Trump’s 2020 “fraud” lies. The lawsuit says federal agencies are attempting to break up the lab, transfer programs, and sell off facilities.

Why It Matters: Using federal research funding and infrastructure to pressure a state over a political ally is blatant political retaliation. Dismantling a major climate and weather research center would also damage disaster forecasting, national security research, and U.S. scientific leadership.

Source: New York Times

Trump’s DOJ Is Helping a Convicted FBI Informant Tied to Russian Intelligence

What Happened: The Justice Department filed a brief supporting convicted former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov’s effort to overturn his six-year sentence after he admitted fabricating a $10 million bribery claim involving Joe Biden and his son. Prosecutors previously said Smirnov had extensive contacts with Russian intelligence officials and spread disinformation used by Republicans to push impeachment claims.

Why It Matters: Smirnov fabricated a bribery story based on info passed on from his Russian intelligence contacts that fueled political attacks on Biden. Trump’s DOJ now stepping in to help him shows him, yet again, siding with Russia.

Source: Mother Jones

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

U.S. Considers Withholding H.I.V. Aid Unless Zambia Expands Minerals Access

What Happened: A draft State Department memo shows that Trump officials are considering cutting major HIV/AIDS aid to Zambia unless the country expands U.S. access to critical minerals such as copper, cobalt, and lithium. The plan could reduce health support provided through PEPFAR, which currently supplies lifesaving treatment to about 1.3 million Zambians.

Why It Matters: Using lifesaving medical aid as leverage in resource negotiations endangers millions of patients and turns global health programs into tools of geopolitical and economic coercion. It strips humanitarian aid of its purpose and weaponizes survival for political gain.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Trump Admits JD Vance Will Target Blue States in Fraud Task Force

What Happened: Trump signed an executive order creating a federal benefits fraud task force led by JD Vance and acknowledged it would primarily target Democratic-led states. The regime cited alleged “fraud” vulnerabilities in states including California, New York, Illinois, Maine, Colorado, and Minnesota.

Why It Matters: Trump’s plan to use federal investigative power to target political opponents is a further weaponization of government institutions. It turns fraud enforcement into a partisan tool aimed at Democratic states.

Source: The New Republic

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump and his officials pressure the news media in unison as Iran war scrutiny intensifies

What Happened: Trump and senior officials escalated attacks on the news media over coverage of his Iran war, with Trump calling reporters “unpatriotic” and suggesting journalists and outlets could face criminal charges, including treason, for unfavorable reporting. FCC Chair Brendan Carr also threatened broadcasters’ licenses while Pete Hegseth publicly berated news organizations.

Why It Matters: Trump is openly calling for journalists to be jailed and accusing them of treason for doing their job and reporting facts. This is authoritarian behavior—pressuring the media to act like a propaganda machine instead of an independent check on power, as seen in Russia.

Source: CNN

US FCC could speed up broadcast license reviews, says agency head Carr

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr said the agency could accelerate reviews of broadcast television licenses and potentially revoke them as it investigates major media companies, including NBC, ABC, PBS, and NPR. Carr said early renewals could be used to “reorient” broadcasters toward the public interest, as Trump publicly pressures regulators to act against networks he accuses of spreading “fake news.”

Why It Matters: Using regulatory power to threaten broadcast licenses over news coverage is an attack on press freedom. It pressures media outlets to fall in line with the regime or risk losing the ability to operate, just like in Russia and other authoritarian states.

Source: Reuters and Washington Post

Judges say Trump’s attacks are fueling threats to their safety

What Happened: Federal judges warned that escalating attacks on the judiciary by Trump and his allies are contributing to a surge in threats against judges. One appellate judge compared calls to impeach judges over rulings to tactics used in authoritarian regimes.

Why It Matters: Undermining the legitimacy and safety of judges erodes the independence of the courts, one of the core pillars of democracy. Authoritarians routinely attack the judiciary to intimidate judges, weaken legal oversight, and concentrate power—this is the whole point.

Source: Politico

The National Park Service race to rewrite history becomes a slog

What Happened: Trump ordered the National Park Service to remove or edit exhibits that present U.S. history in ways it deems too “negative,” targeting references to slavery, climate change, and violence against Native Americans. Hundreds of exhibits have been flagged, overwhelming staff and disrupting operations across the agency.

Why It Matters: Rewriting history to erase uncomfortable truths is a core authoritarian tactic used to control how people understand their country and its past. It turns public institutions into propaganda tools that promote a sanitized, nationalist narrative instead of factual history.

Source: Politico

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Afghan asylum-seeker dies in ICE custody, US advocacy group says

What Happened: An Afghan asylum-seeker who previously worked with U.S. Special Forces died in ICE custody in Texas less than 24 hours after being detained. He is at least the 12th person to die in immigration detention this year as deportations expand.

Why It Matters: Rising deaths in ICE custody point to severe human rights violations inside the detention system that require an immediate investigation. The fact that a former U.S. ally died in custody shows how indiscriminate and punitive the crackdown has become.

Source: Reuters

The Trump Administration’s “Disturbing” New Legal Strategy to Prosecute Border Crossers Is Taxing Courts and Testing the Law

What Happened: Trump officials are charging migrants with trespassing on newly designated “military zones” along the border, despite judges repeatedly dismissing the cases because migrants had no way of knowing they were entering restricted areas. Prosecutors continue filing charges under orders to aggressively enforce the policy.

Why It Matters: This is a deliberate attempt to stretch criminal law to turn migration into a national security crime. It overwhelms courts and pushes prosecutions forward even when they have no legal basis.

Source: ProPublica

Top Architecture Firm Won’t Design More ICE Prisons After Employees Revolt

What Happened: Major architecture firm DLR Group said it will stop designing ICE detention facilities after employees protested its role in converting a private prison into a migrant detention center. Internal backlash forced leadership to abandon the project.

Why It Matters: The revolt highlights growing backlash against the rapid expansion of the immigration detention system as the number of people held by ICE reaches record levels. Corporate and worker resistance is emerging as a rare check on the infrastructure needed to sustain Trump’s mass detention policies.

Source: Mother Jones

Deportees sent by Trump to Salvadoran prison are still stuck a year later

What Happened: More than 260 migrants disappeared by Trump to El Salvador’s CECOT gulag remain detained a year later with little to no contact with families or lawyers. Some had no known criminal record and have not received hearings.

Why It Matters: Sending migrants to a foreign gulag without due process is a severe human rights abuse that strips them of basic legal protections. Leaving them there for over a year without hearings allows people to disappear into a prison known for torture and systemic human rights abuses while courts fail to intervene.

Source: Washington Post

Appeals Court Allows Trump Administration’s Third-Country Deportations, for Now

What Happened: A federal appeals court allowed Trump officials to continue deporting migrants to third countries like Rwanda, Ghana, and South Sudan while a legal challenge moves forward. The ruling pauses a lower court order that would have required more protections and notice.

Why It Matters: Deporting people to countries they have no connection to puts them at risk of harm or persecution. This is cruel and breaks basic legal protections meant to prevent exactly this kind of abuse.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

S.E.C.’s Enforcement Chief Abruptly Resigns

What Happened: The SEC’s head of enforcement, Margaret Ryan, abruptly resigned after six months with no explanation. Her exit comes as the agency pulls back from major Wall Street and crypto enforcement cases.

Why It Matters: The sudden resignation raises concerns about the stability and independence of the SEC’s enforcement division at a time when the agency is retreating from multiple Wall Street and crypto cases. Weakening financial enforcement will embolden corporate misconduct and undermine investor protections.

Source: New York Times

John Solly Is the DOGE Operative Accused of Planning to Take Social Security Data to His New Job

What Happened: A whistleblower alleges former DOGE operative John Solly stored Social Security data on a thumb drive and planned to take it to contractor Leidos. Both Solly and the company deny the claims, but the complaint involves access to major SSA databases containing millions of Americans’ personal records.

Why It Matters: This points to a potential breach of one of the most sensitive government databases. Handing this level of data access to Musk’s contractors is a direct threat to Americans’ personal information, with real dangers of misuse, exposure, and loss of control.

Source: WIRED

Durbin and Raskin call for perjury investigation into DHS’ Kristi Noem

What Happened: Sen. Dick Durbin and Rep. Jamie Raskin called for an investigation into whether DHS Secretary Kristi Noem lied under oath about immigration detentions, contracts, and compliance with court orders. They allege she misled Congress during her March testimony.

Why It Matters: A cabinet secretary lying under oath to Congress is a serious breakdown of accountability at the highest levels of government. It also shows DHS is defying court orders and misleading lawmakers about its immigration enforcement practices.

Source: CNBC

Federal judge halts RFK Jr.'s changes to children's vaccine policies

What Happened: A federal judge halted major changes to U.S. vaccine policy pushed by RFK Jr., including plans to reduce federally recommended childhood immunizations. The court ruled that Kennedy improperly replaced the entire CDC vaccine advisory committee and ignored established scientific procedures.

Why It Matters: This is part of RFK’s broader pattern of politicizing public health and undermining vaccine policy. The court stepping in to block it, even temporarily, is one of the few remaining checks preventing further damage to basic health protections.

Source: NPR

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Israel Invades Lebanon, Opening New Front Against Iran

What Happened: Israel launched a ground invasion into southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah, opening a new front in the expanding regional war tied to the conflict with Iran. Israeli officials said the campaign could be prolonged and indicated troops may hold parts of Lebanese territory until the Hezbollah threat is removed.

Why It Matters: This is a major escalation that pulls Lebanon directly into an already expanding regional war. Opening a second front increases the risk of a much wider conflict.

Source: Wall Street Journal

‘This Is Not Our War’: Europe and U.K. Push Back Against Trump’s Demands

What Happened: Several European governments, including the U.K., are resisting Trump’s demand that NATO allies send warships to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid the Iran war. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. “will not be drawn into the wider war,” while other European leaders signaled reluctance to join the U.S.-led effort.

Why It Matters: This shows allies are unwilling to follow the U.S. into a war they had no role in starting. The growing divide weakens NATO cohesion and highlights how isolated the U.S. is becoming as Trump’s war expands.

Source: New York Times

Taiwan reports large-scale Chinese military aircraft presence near island

What Happened: Taiwan reported 26 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval ships operating around the island, with many entering its air defense zone. The surge follows a brief lull and signals renewed military pressure from Beijing.

Why It Matters: China’s near-daily military pressure is designed to normalize intimidation and test Taiwan’s defenses while signaling readiness to launch an invasion. While the U.S. is distracted, Beijing is using this opportunity to increase pressure, raising the risk of escalation in one of the world’s most dangerous flashpoints.

Source: Politico

Trump Says He Will Have the ‘Honor’ of ‘Taking Cuba’

What Happened: Trump said that he may have the “honor” of “taking Cuba,” adding that the U.S. could “free it, take it… I can do anything I want with it.” The remarks came as Cuba signaled plans to open parts of its economy to foreign investment while facing a severe energy and humanitarian crisis amid tightened U.S. pressure.

Why It Matters: The international community cannot allow the U.S., or any country, to seize or “take” another sovereign nation. International law exists to prevent exactly this kind of imperialist behavior, and Trump’s rhetoric openly undermines those norms.

Source: New York Times

Rubio orders US diplomats to push countries for swift action against Iran amid 'elevated risk of attack'

What Happened: Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered U.S. diplomats worldwide to pressure foreign governments to take swift action against Iran and its proxies, citing an “elevated risk of attack.” The directive urges countries to coordinate with the U.S. and Israel, designate groups like the IRGC and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations, and support efforts to expand the war campaign.

Why It Matters: Trump is actively trying to pull other countries into his war after launching it without a coalition. Pressuring allies and partners to join now risks widening the conflict and dragging more countries into a war they did not choose.

Source: ABC News

My latest…

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Russia Emerges as the Early Winner of Iran War

What Happened: Russia rushed crude shipments onto global markets as oil prices surged following Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. A Trump tariff waiver allowing buyers to purchase Russian oil without fear of sanctions has helped clear tankers and pushed Russia’s export prices sharply higher.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policy shift is giving Putin a major economic lifeline as high oil prices and relaxed sanctions boost Kremlin revenues and fund its genocidal war in Ukraine. Russia could earn up to $150 million per day in additional oil revenue.

Source: Bloomberg

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Iran war is making it harder for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

What Happened: Rising oil and gas prices from Trump’s Iran war are making it harder for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates. Economists say higher energy costs could push inflation up and delay expected rate cuts.

Why It Matters: The war will raise inflation and keep borrowing costs high for Americans. It also increases the risk of slower growth and pushes the economy closer toward a recession.

Source: CBS News

Oil Industry Warns Trump Administration That Fuel Crunch Will Likely Worsen

What Happened: U.S. oil executives warned Trump officials that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger a prolonged fuel crunch and further spikes in oil prices. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply flows through the strait, making the market highly vulnerable.

Why It Matters: Rising oil prices threaten to fuel inflation, raise gasoline costs, and strain the global economy. Prolonged disruption in the Strait of Hormuz will trigger broader economic instability while deepening the energy shock already hitting consumers.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

60% — Military trespass cases against migrants that were dropped or dismissed

73,000 — People held in ICE custody on a given night as detention reaches record levels

260+ — Migrants still disappeared in El Salvador’s CECOT prison a year later

12 — People who have died in ICE detention this year

26 — Chinese military aircraft Taiwan detected near the island in one day

7 — Chinese naval ships Taiwan reported operating around the island

1.3 million — Zambians who rely on U.S.-funded HIV treatment now under threat

🔎 What to Watch Next

Third-country deportations are expanding — How many more migrants will be sent to countries they have no connection to as courts stall?

Pressure on the media is escalating — Will threats turn into concrete punishment against broadcasters and journalists?

Threats against the judiciary are intensifying — How many rulings will be met with intimidation campaigns or violence as attacks on judges grow?

Public health protections are being undermined — What vaccine policies and safeguards will RFK Jr. dismantle next?

The Iran war is widening — Will allies be pulled into a broader regional conflict as tensions rise in Lebanon and across the Middle East?

Russia is benefiting from shifting U.S. policy — How much more will Putin gain from rising oil prices and sanctions relief as Trump continues to deliver him gifts?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Erratic tariffs, trade threats, Iran war, and policy reversals are destabilizing markets, raising prices, and slowing growth, increasing recession risk as Americans absorb the fallout.

Mass Detention Expansion — ICE is rapidly scaling up detention and deportation operations, with mounting reports of deaths in custody, legal violations, and a system increasingly operating without any oversight.

Weaponized Government — Federal power continues to be redirected toward political retaliation, from targeting states and institutions to using agencies as enforcement tools against perceived opponents.

Press Freedom Under Siege — Regulatory threats and pressure campaigns against journalists and broadcasters are intensifying, aiming to shape war coverage and limit independent scrutiny.

Courts Under Pressure — Judges are warning that escalating rhetoric and noncompliance are fueling threats, weakening judicial authority, and eroding trust in the rule of law.

War Expansion Benefits Russia — Trump’s widening Iran war is driving up oil prices and weakening sanctions pressure, creating financial and strategic gains for Moscow as it continues its genocidal war in Ukraine.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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