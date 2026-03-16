A Marine Expeditionary Unit during training in Okinawa, Japan, last year.Credit...Chang W. Lee/The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 14-15

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Jared Kushner Solicits Funds for His Firm While Working as Mideast Envoy

What Happened: Jared Kushner is seeking to raise at least $5 billion for his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, while serving as a U.S. envoy negotiating with Middle Eastern governments. His firm has approached sovereign wealth funds in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, including Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which previously invested $2 billion shortly after Trump’s first term ended.

Why It Matters: Soliciting billions from foreign governments while serving as an unofficial U.S. envoy lets those governments funnel money directly to Trump and his inner circle. It creates a pathway for foreign powers to buy influence over U.S. policy.

Source: New York Times

With $200m to spend on the midterms, crypto hopes to repeat its 2024 success: ‘It’s the most critical time’

What Happened: Cryptocurrency firms and allied Super PACs have already spent $32 million in the 2026 midterms, with the industry’s largest PAC, Fairshake, holding roughly $193 million more to deploy. Much of the spending supports candidates who back crypto deregulation and targets lawmakers pushing for stronger oversight.

Why It Matters: Massive crypto spending is reshaping congressional races to protect the industry’s interests. The money is being used to reward candidates who support deregulation and punish those pushing oversight.

Source: The Guardian

Trump fundraising email uses photo from soldiers’ dignified transfer and promises ‘private national security briefings’

What Happened: Trump’s political action committee used a White House photo from a dignified transfer honoring U.S. service members killed in an Iranian drone strike in a fundraising email. The message promoted a paid “National Security Briefing Membership” promising donors access to Trump’s “private national security briefings.”

Why It Matters: Using imagery of fallen soldiers to solicit political donations turns military sacrifice into a campaign fundraising tool. A U.S. president raising money off soldiers killed in action in a war he launched is beyond the pale and outrageous.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

This DHS Official Oversees the Security of Federal Elections. He Wants to Ban Voting Machines.

What Happened: David Harvilicz, a senior DHS official responsible for protecting U.S. election infrastructure, has publicly called for banning voting machines in federal elections. He previously promoted claims questioning election legitimacy and co-founded a company with James Penrose, who pushed debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines and helped efforts to seize machines after the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: Putting an election conspiracy theorist in charge of protecting election infrastructure politicizes federal election security. It gives Trump and his loyalists influence over how U.S. voting systems are regulated while laying the groundwork to challenge or manipulate the midterms.

Source: ProPublica

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DHS Ousts CBP Privacy Officers Who Questioned ‘Illegal’ Orders

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security reassigned senior Customs and Border Protection privacy officials after they objected to orders to label surveillance records as “drafts” to avoid release under the Freedom of Information Act. The directive came after the release of a privacy report on a CBP facial recognition app.

Why It Matters: Removing officials who enforce privacy laws after they challenge secrecy orders is retaliation against career civil servants. The move weakens oversight of government surveillance and hides controversial programs from the public.

Source: WIRED

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

FCC chair threatens to throttle news broadcasts over ‘hoaxes’ about Iran war

What Happened: FCC Chair Brendan Carr warned broadcasters they could lose their spectrum licenses if they air what he called “fake news” or “hoaxes” about the Iran war. He suggested stations critical of the administration could face consequences during license renewals.

Why It Matters: Using broadcast licensing to threaten news outlets is direct government pressure on the press. Conditioning access to public airwaves on politically approved coverage mirrors tactics used by authoritarian regimes to control media.

Source: The Guardian

My Latest on This…

Pentagon tightens control of Stars and Stripes after blasting it as ‘woke’

What Happened: The Pentagon issued a directive tightening control over Stars and Stripes, the independent military newspaper, imposing content restrictions and limiting the use of wire services. The move follows earlier attacks by Defense Department officials accusing the paper of promoting “woke distractions.”

Why It Matters: The directive undermines the editorial independence of a newspaper that has reported for U.S. service members for decades. It expands political control over military journalism and limits reporting that challenges the regime.

Source: Washington Post

Texas jury convicts protesters charged with plotting ‘antifa’ attack

What Happened: A Texas jury convicted eight of nine defendants accused of involvement in a July 2025 attack outside the Prairieland ICE detention center in Alvarado that left a police officer wounded. One defendant was convicted of attempted murder for shooting the officer, while the others were convicted on terrorism-related charges, including providing material support to terrorists.

Why It Matters: The shooting of a police officer is a serious crime and should be prosecuted accordingly. But using terrorism charges tied to ideology and association raises serious concerns about expanding federal power to treat protest networks as terrorist groups—an approach that resembles tactics used in Russia to prosecute political activists as “extremists.”

Source: Washington Post

A media-rating company says a Trump agency is threatening its livelihood

What Happened: NewsGuard, a company that rates the credibility of news outlets, sued the Federal Trade Commission after the agency opened an investigation accusing it of suppressing conservative speech. NewsGuard says the probe is retaliation for giving low credibility ratings to pro-Trump outlets like Newsmax and argues the FTC is abusing its authority to pressure the company over its media evaluations.

Why It Matters: The regime is using federal regulators to punish organizations that track disinformation. Targeting a media rating company is an attempt to intimidate institutions that challenge pro-government propaganda.

Source: Associated Press

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Judge orders ICE to release Minneapolis man after 50 days of unlawful detention

What Happened: A federal judge ordered ICE to release an Ecuadorian asylum seeker detained for 50 days after agents arrested him without a warrant while he was returning home with his two-year-old daughter. Officers smashed his car window, detained both father and child, and flew them to Texas despite a court order blocking the transfer.

Why It Matters: Immigration agents ignored a warrant requirement and a court order while detaining a father and his child. The case shows how aggressive enforcement tactics are overriding basic due process and civil rights.

Source: The Guardian

How ICE’s Largest Detention Facility Unraveled

What Happened: Reports from Camp East Montana, the largest ICE detention site in El Paso, describe detainees being beaten, pressured to waive legal rights, and driven to the border and ordered to cross into Mexico. The $1.2 billion tent complex built to hold 5,000 migrants has also seen deaths, suicide attempts, escapes, and more than 130 medical emergencies.

Why It Matters: The allegations point to systemic abuse inside rapidly expanded detention facilities. Scaling mass detention without oversight is producing coercive deportations and serious human rights and due process violations.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Palestinian woman ordered released from ICE detention for 3rd time but may remain detained

What Happened: An immigration judge ordered the release of Palestinian activist Leqaa Kordia on a $100,000 bond after she spent a year in ICE detention, ruling she posed almost no flight risk. The government has twice previously blocked similar release orders through automatic appeals.

Why It Matters: The case highlights how legal maneuvers are being used to keep activists detained despite court rulings. It raises concerns about immigration enforcement being used to prolong detention and suppress protest.

Source: ABC News

Trump administration set to expand migrant family detention at Louisiana airport

What Happened: Trump officials plan to open a detention facility for migrant families and unaccompanied children at Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana. Migrants would be held in converted military barracks for several days before deportation at a site next to a GEO Group detention center.

Why It Matters: Expanding family detention accelerates the regime’s mass deportation infrastructure. Detaining children in rapid processing facilities is cruel and strips them of basic due process and protection.

Source: The Guardian

Anti-Muslim rhetoric rises among Republicans with little pushback from GOP leadership

What Happened: Several Republican lawmakers posted statements during the Iran war claiming Muslims “don’t belong in American society” or warning that “the enemy is inside our gates.” The remarks spread widely online and drew condemnation from civil rights groups but barely any response from GOP leadership.

Why It Matters: When elected officials normalize anti-Muslim rhetoric, it fuels discrimination and hostility toward Muslim communities. The rhetoric is vile and will increase hate crimes while legitimizing policies targeting religious minorities.

Source: Associated Press

DHS Buys Massive Warehouse in Salt Lake City to Detain Migrants

What Happened: DHS bought an 880,000-square-foot warehouse in Salt Lake City for $145 million as part of a nationwide plan to convert industrial buildings into immigration detention centers. The purchase is part of a $38 billion “detention re-engineering” program designed to replace smaller sites with large facilities capable of holding thousands of migrants.

Why It Matters: This program massively expands the government’s ability to lock up migrants. Turning warehouses into detention centers accelerates the regime’s mass detention system and worsens already abusive conditions.

Source: Bloomberg

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Millions of Americans are skipping meals or cutting back on utilities to afford health care

What Happened: A West Health–Gallup survey found roughly one-third of Americans, more than 82 million people, are cutting back on essentials like food, utilities, or transportation to afford medical care. Many report skipping medications, delaying treatment, or borrowing money as costs rise and coverage declines.

Why It Matters: Republican policies are leaving millions of Americans choosing between medical care and basic necessities. Rising costs and shrinking coverage are pushing more families into financial crisis.

Source: CNN

White House Puts RFK Jr.’s HHS on Tighter Leash After MAHA Setbacks

What Happened: The White House moved to exert tighter control over the Department of Health and Human Services, elevating Medicare chief Chris Klomp to manage daily operations under RFK Jr. The move follows internal frustration over policy missteps and backlash to Kennedy’s actions.

Why It Matters: The step places a major federal health agency under even tighter political control. Increasing White House oversight further politicizes public health policy and sidelines independent scientific decision making.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

U.S. service members killed in refueling aircraft crash in Iraq identified as Ohio National Guard members and Florida-based crew

What Happened: Six U.S. service members were killed when a KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations tied to the Iran war. The crew included members of the Ohio Air National Guard and the 6th Air Refueling Wing based at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Why It Matters: The tragic deaths underscore the growing human toll of the expanding U.S. military war against Iran. As operations intensify across the region, the risks to Americans continue to rise.

Source: CBS News

How a Marine Unit in the Middle East Could Open New Phase of Iran War

What Happened: The Pentagon is deploying the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, about 2,500 Marines, to the Middle East as Iran increases attacks near the Strait of Hormuz. Officials say the force could conduct raids on Iranian-held islands suspected of staging mine-laying operations.

Why It Matters: The arrival of a Marine expeditionary force signals a potential shift toward ground raids and more direct confrontation with Iranian forces. This will deepen U.S. involvement and heighten the risk of a wider regional escalation.

Source: New York Times

Trump demands ‘about 7’ countries join coalition to police Iran’s Strait of Hormuz

What Happened: Trump said he demanded that about seven countries join a coalition to patrol the Strait of Hormuz, where roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passes. He has previously appealed to countries including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and Britain to help secure the waterway.

Why It Matters: Trump is now demanding allies help police the Strait of Hormuz after spending more than a year attacking those same allies and straining the alliances the U.S. relies on. And building a coalition is something presidents normally do before launching a war, not after one is spiraling out of control.

Source: Politico

Pentagon’s Boat Bombings Are Illegal, Human Rights Panel Is Told

What Happened: Human rights experts told the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights that the Pentagon’s campaign to destroy suspected drug smuggling boats violates international law and lacks congressional authorization. The strikes have destroyed 45 vessels and killed at least 157 people in six months.

Why It Matters: Using military force to kill suspected smugglers without evidence, judicial process, or congressional authorization blurs the line between law enforcement and warfare. Trump has been expanding executive war powers while normalizing extrajudicial killings.

Source: New York Times

Trump: Iran war will end when I ‘feel it in my bones’

What Happened: Trump said the war with Iran will end when he personally “feels it in my bones,” offering no timeline while claiming the U.S. has “virtually unlimited ammunition.” Officials have given conflicting signals about whether the conflict could last days or months.

Why It Matters: Trump’s statement shows there is no clear strategy or defined endgame for his war of choice. A conflict guided by presidential instinct instead of a plan increases the risk of escalation and endangers U.S. troops.

Source: Politico

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Iran says Russia and China providing ‘military cooperation’

What Happened: Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Russia and China are providing Tehran with political, economic, and “military cooperation.” Iran already deepened military ties with Moscow by supplying Shahed drones used in Russia’s genocidal war against Ukraine, and maintains a close partnership with Beijing.

Why It Matters: Russia and China are supporting Iran as U.S. forces fight in the region, increasing the risk Americans are killed with weapons or intelligence they provide. At the same time, Trump is easing pressure on Moscow and repeatedly praising Beijing.

Source: Politico

How Trump suspending sanctions on Russian oil helps Putin’s war effort

What Happened: Trump issued a 30-day license allowing traders to buy Russian oil already loaded on tankers without facing U.S. sanctions. Analysts say the move could unlock sales of roughly 128 million barrels and generate up to $150 million a day.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policy shift hands the Kremlin a major financial windfall. Russia could earn up to $150 million per day in additional oil revenue to fund its genocidal war in Ukraine.

Source: Washington Post

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil Shock Hits An Economy Already Showing Cracks

What Happened: Rising oil prices triggered by Trump’s war with Iran are hitting an American economy already slowing, with weaker consumer spending, stagnant job growth, and stubborn inflation. Gas prices jumped from $2.98 to $3.63 per gallon in weeks, pushing economists to raise inflation forecasts and warning the Federal Reserve may have less room to cut interest rates.

Why It Matters: Trump’s war-driven oil shock is piling new pressure onto an already weakening economy. Higher energy prices will drive inflation, squeeze household budgets, and slow economic growth.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Seven in 10 Americans say Trump tariffs have cost them more money

What Happened: A Harris Poll found 72% of Americans say Trump’s tariffs hurt the economy, and 70% say they are paying higher prices because of them. Price increases are hitting groceries like beef and coffee as the administration continues pushing new tariffs despite a Supreme Court ruling limiting many of them.

Why It Matters: Trump’s erratic tariff policies are directly raising prices for American consumers. Voters increasingly link his policies to higher living costs and economic strain.

Source: The Guardian

Trump administration launches new forced labor investigations into dozens of countries as it fights to restore tariffs

What Happened: Trump officials opened forced-labor trade investigations into around 60 countries under Section 301 of the Trade Act, including China, Canada, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, the EU, and the U.K. Officials say the probes could lead to new tariffs after the Supreme Court struck down many of Trump’s earlier trade measures.

Why It Matters: The investigations create a new legal pathway to expand Trump’s tariff agenda. Targeting dozens of countries will escalate global trade conflicts and drive even higher prices for American consumers.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Judge Orders V.A. to Restore Union Contract With 300,000 Workers

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to reinstate a union contract covering more than 300,000 Department of Veterans Affairs employees after V.A. Secretary Doug Collins attempted to cancel the agreement last year. The court found the move appeared retaliatory and likely violated the First Amendment.

Source: New York Times

2 former federal workers turned their firings into a movement to help hundreds of others

What Happened: Two former Department of Health and Human Services employees who were purged during Trump’s cuts launched a support group called WellFed that includes nearly 5,000 former federal workers across the country. The group has organized workshops, advocacy efforts on Capitol Hill, and peer support to help workers navigate job losses.

Source: CBS News

Judge Rules Lawmaker Must Be Allowed to Join Kennedy Center Board Meeting

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Representative Joyce Beatty must be allowed to participate in a planning meeting about the future of the Kennedy Center after she was excluded from discussions about major changes to the institution. Beatty, an ex officio board member, argued she had been denied access to documents and muted during a previous meeting where Trump allies pushed through a vote to rename the center.

Source: New York Times

US judge temporarily blocks Trump effort to secure race data from colleges

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from requiring universities to submit detailed data on students’ race and sex under a new Education Department survey tied to enforcement of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling. The order pauses the policy while legal challenges proceed.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$5 billion — Amount Jared Kushner is seeking to raise for his private equity firm while serving as a U.S. Middle East envoy

$193 million — Cash held by the crypto Super PAC Fairshake to influence the 2026 midterm elections

$32 million — Dollars already spent by crypto firms and allied PACs in the midterm cycle

50 — Days an Ecuadorian asylum seeker was unlawfully detained by ICE before a judge ordered his release

157 — People killed in six months during the Pentagon’s boat bombing operation

45 — Boats destroyed by U.S. military strikes in the same operation

$145 million — Cost of the DHS warehouse purchased in Salt Lake City to convert into a migrant detention center

82 million — Americans cutting back on food, utilities, or transportation to afford health care

$3.63 — Average U.S. gas price after the Iran war oil shock

6 — U.S. service members killed in the KC-135 refueling aircraft crash in Iraq

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump’s war with Iran is widening — How many more countries will be dragged into the conflict as it spirals out of control?

FCC is pressuring critical media coverage — How far will the FCC and other regulators go in threatening or punishing outlets reporting on the war?

Trump officials are expanding mass migrant detention — How much larger will the detention system grow as DHS converts warehouses and airports into holding centers?

Crypto money is flooding U.S. politics — How much influence will the industry wield over the 2026 midterms and the laws meant to regulate it?

Trump’s war is driving oil prices higher — How deeply will rising energy costs affect inflation, consumer spending, and Federal Reserve policy?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Erratic tariffs, trade threats, and policy reversals are destabilizing markets, raising prices, and slowing growth, increasing the risk of recession as Americans absorb the fallout.

The Iran War Is Expanding — U.S. troop deployments, oil shocks, and Iran’s growing coordination with Russia and China signal a widening conflict that could spiral into a broader regional war.

Authoritarian Pressure on the Press — Regulatory threats, investigations targeting watchdog groups, and tighter control over war reporting underscore Trump’s growing effort to intimidate and constrain independent media.

Executive Power Is Expanding — Military strikes without congressional authorization, agency purges, and political pressure on regulators show a steady consolidation of power within the regime.

Economic Fallout Is Spreading — Oil shocks, tariffs, and global instability are driving higher costs for households and increasing the risk of a broader economic slowdown.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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