Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephanie's avatar
Stephanie
2d

Thank you, Olga! I truly appreciate your Tyranny Tracker.

Reply
Share
JBR's avatar
JBR
2d

There is no organization called antifa. People are against fascists because fascism is brutal and inhumane.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture