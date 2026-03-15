Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING's avatar
PEACE, LOVE & UNDERSTANDING
2d

Wow!! Olga, this TTT, Day 418, is exhaustive, to say the least!! Your stamina, research capability & intelligent report is greatly appreciated. I call Congressional Switchboard 202.224.3121 Everyday! 5calls.org for more action items. NO KINGS March 28 will be a real indicator of how well We The People are doing, fighting towards a free & fair election in November. God knows we need to remove the evil regime from power ASAP. FREEDOM & ECONOMIC JUSTICE FOR ALL 🇺🇲 ✌️

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RandomHuman's avatar
RandomHuman
2d

And what are they finding in the desert in New Mexico? That is why we are at war, to divert the news cycle's attention no? And to increase Pootin's oil $?

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