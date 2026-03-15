A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 13

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

TikTok Investors Set to Pay $10 Billion Fee to Trump Administration

What Happened: Investors backing a U.S.-controlled version of TikTok agreed to pay a $10 billion fee to the U.S. Treasury as part of a deal brokered by Trump officials. The unusually large payment was required for the White House to approve a transaction involving investors, including Oracle, MGX, and Silver Lake.

Why It Matters: The deal shows Trump again inserting the government directly into private corporate transactions. Forcing companies to pay massive fees for political approval blurs the line between national security oversight and pay-to-play schemes.

Source: New York Times

Wall Street Bankers Offered Lucrative Access to Join the Pentagon

What Happened: A recruiting presentation from headhunting firm Heidrick & Struggles pitched Wall Street bankers on joining a new Pentagon investment unit managing up to $200 billion in government funds. The pitch promised “unmatched access” to senior officials and suggested recruits could later leverage those relationships with sovereign wealth funds and foreign elites.

Why It Matters: The plan turns a Pentagon investment office into a pipeline for insider access, corruption, and private profit. It blurs the line between national security and Wall Street enrichment while distorting defense priorities.

Source: New York Times

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Pete Hegseth Says ‘the Sooner David Ellison’ Buys CNN, ‘the Better’

What Happened: Pete Hegseth publicly said he hopes billionaire David Ellison takes control of CNN soon, arguing the network’s journalism would improve under his ownership. Ellison’s company, Paramount Skydance, is pursuing a deal for Warner Bros. Discovery assets that include CNN, a transaction requiring approval from Trump.

Why It Matters: A senior government official openly pushing a friendly billionaire to take over a major news network is direct political pressure on the media. It shows the regime’s effort to reshape the media landscape by steering major outlets toward loyalists, like in Russia.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Judge Quashes Justice Dept.’s Subpoenas of Fed, Crippling Its Pursuit of Trump’s Rivals

What Happened: A federal judge quashed Justice Department subpoenas issued to the Federal Reserve in a criminal probe targeting Fed Chair Jerome Powell over renovation costs at the central bank’s headquarters. Judge James Boasberg ruled prosecutors produced no evidence of a crime and said the investigation appeared aimed at pressuring Powell after he resisted Trump’s demands to cut interest rates.

Why It Matters: The case shows how Trump is using federal prosecutors to pressure an independent institution. Targeting the Federal Reserve undermines the independence of U.S. monetary policy and advances Trump’s effort to weaponize law enforcement against rivals.

Source: New York Times

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Raging at Media, Pete Hegseth Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

What Happened: Pete Hegseth attacked news organizations for critical coverage of the Iran war, saying headlines should be more “patriotic” and emphasize American military success instead of reporting on losses, problems, and escalation. He also mocked outlets questioning disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Why It Matters: The remarks openly challenge the press’s role in holding the government accountable. Demanding “patriotic” coverage echoes authoritarian messaging that seeks to replace independent reporting with state propaganda.

Source: The New Republic

Dark money group offers influencers $1,500 for posts attacking Chicago Democratic primary candidate

What Happened: A secretive political group called Democracy Unmuted offered social media influencers $1,500 to post attacks against progressive candidate Kat Abughazaleh ahead of Illinois’s 9th District Democratic primary. The group has no disclosed funding sources or formal registration, and it provided influencers with talking points for TikTok and Instagram posts.

Why It Matters: Paying influencers to deliver undisclosed political attacks and hiding who is really funding these attacks is very troubling. Transparency in political spending should exist to prevent exactly this kind of covert manipulation of voters.

Source: MS NOW

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

'This place broke something in us': Kids languish in ICE detention long past 20-day court limit

What Happened: More than 900 migrant children have been held in U.S. immigration detention longer than the 20-day limit set by the Flores settlement, according to court monitors. Lawyers say some children, including one with severe autism, have been confined for weeks or months while their immigration cases remain unresolved.

Why It Matters: Holding children past the legal limit violates protections meant to prevent harm in immigration custody. Prolonged detention is being used to pressure families to abandon asylum claims while exposing children to severe psychological damage.

Source: NBC News

Double Amputee Held by ICE Could Be Deported Soon

What Happened: Immigration authorities obtained travel documents that could allow the deportation of Rodney Taylor, a double amputee detained at Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center, even though his immigration appeal is still pending. Advocates say his health has deteriorated during more than a year in detention and that he has struggled to receive adequate medical care.

Why It Matters: Deporting a severely disabled detainee before his legal case is resolved raises serious due process and humanitarian concerns. The case highlights the cruel treatment of vulnerable people inside Trump’s privately run immigration detention centers.

Source: Military.com

Trump’s ‘racist hate speech’ and migration crackdowns violate human rights, UN panel says

What Happened: A United Nations watchdog panel said rhetoric from Trump and other U.S. leaders targeting migrants — combined with aggressive enforcement — has contributed to “grave human rights violations.” The committee cited dehumanizing language, racial profiling, dangerous enforcement tactics, and deaths linked to immigration operations.

Why It Matters: International watchdogs are warning that U.S. immigration policies and rhetoric are fueling discrimination and human rights abuses. The criticism underscores how mass detention and aggressive enforcement are eroding protections for migrants and asylum seekers.

Source: The Guardian

Asylum-seekers increasingly face detention while their cases proceed, in a departure from the past

What Happened: Trump officials are increasingly detaining asylum seekers with no criminal records while their immigration cases proceed, a break from past practice when applicants typically lived in communities while awaiting hearings. Advocates report arrests across multiple states during routine activities like commuting to work.

Why It Matters: Detaining people legally seeking asylum undermines due process and overwhelms the detention system. The cruel and lawless policy is being used to pressure migrants to abandon asylum claims and accept deportation.

Source: NBC News

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Hegseth ignored military officials when he slashed offices that limit risk to civilians

What Happened: Pete Hegseth overrode warnings from senior military officials and cut Pentagon offices responsible for preventing and investigating civilian casualties, reducing staff from about 200 to fewer than 40. The cuts are drawing scrutiny after a U.S. strike on an Iranian girls’ school killed more than 170 children.

Why It Matters: Civilian harm monitoring programs were created to prevent deaths and enforce accountability in U.S. military operations. Dismantling those safeguards weakens oversight and leads to looser rules of engagement that increase the risk of deadly civilian casualties.

Source: Politico

Trump administration underestimated Iran war’s impact on Strait of Hormuz

What Happened: U.S. officials underestimated Iran’s willingness to disrupt shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after American and Israeli strikes. Trump’s inner circle sidelined broader economic risk assessments, leaving the regime without a clear plan to keep the vital oil route open.

Why It Matters: The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, making any disruption a major shock to global energy markets. Trump’s miscalculation is already fueling rising oil prices and economic instability while exposing weaknesses in planning for the widening regional war.

Source: CNN

‘Rescuers were flying blind’: Inside the crucial $200,000 contract Kristi Noem’s team let lapse

What Happened: FEMA failed to renew a $200,000 contract for a tornado tracking mapping tool used by rescuers to identify storm damage paths. The contract expired in February and remains stuck in the Homeland Security approval process as deadly tornadoes struck the Midwest and Plains.

Why It Matters: Rescue teams were forced to rely on news reports and manual searches to locate the hardest hit areas. Noem’s policies are undermining FEMA’s ability to respond to disasters when speed saves lives.

Source: CNN

With Iran war exit elusive, Trump aides vie to affect outcome

What Happened: Trump officials are split over how to handle the war with Iran, with economic advisers warning about rising oil and gasoline prices while hawkish allies push for continued military operations. Behind the scenes, aides are debating how Trump could declare victory and exit the conflict even as fighting continues.

Why It Matters: The internal struggle exposes the lack of a clear strategy for ending the war and the risk of a prolonged war with major economic consequences. These debates are supposed to happen before launching a war — and are exactly why Congress is meant to be consulted before military action.

Source: Reuters

EPA moves to weaken pollution limits on chemical used to sterilize medical equipment

What Happened: The EPA proposed weakening air pollution limits on ethylene oxide, a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that scientists say raises the risk of leukemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma with long-term exposure. The move would roll back a 2024 rule designed to cut emissions by about 90% at dozens of sterilization facilities across the U.S.

Why It Matters: Relaxing limits on a known carcinogen increases cancer risks for workers and nearby communities, many of them already vulnerable and disproportionately minority neighborhoods. The proposal is part of Trump’s broader agenda to dismantle environmental and public health protections in favor of his industry donors.

Source: Associated Press

Utah measles outbreak speeds up but there are few changes to daily life

What Happened: Utah’s measles outbreak has surged into its eighth month, with nearly 100 new cases reported in the last three weeks as the virus spreads through largely unvaccinated communities. Local health officials say many residents are ignoring vaccination warnings.

Why It Matters: A disease eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 is spreading again as vaccination rates decline. The surge places children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised Americans at growing risk and follows years of vaccine conspiracy theories RFK Jr.

Source: NBC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

The U.S. Is Sending More Troops to the Middle East

What Happened: The Pentagon is deploying about 2,500 Marines aboard up to three warships to the Middle East as Iran continues to block the Strait of Hormuz. The Marines will join more than 50,000 U.S. troops already in the region as the war enters its third week.

Why It Matters: The deployment marks a major escalation of the war with Iran. Sending more troops increases the risk of deeper U.S. involvement and more American casualties as the conflict widens.

Source: New York Times

Trump says U.S. bombed Kharg Island, striking core of Iran’s oil economy

What Happened: Trump announced that U.S. forces bombed Iran’s Kharg Island, the country’s main oil export terminal, in an escalation of the Iran war. Roughly 90% of Iran’s oil exports pass through the island’s facilities, making it a central pillar of Tehran’s economy and its ability to fund military operations.

Why It Matters: Analysts warn the attack could trigger wider retaliation, deepen disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and push global oil prices even higher as the war increasingly threatens the world’s most critical energy shipping routes.

Source: Washington Post

All 6 crew members killed in crash of American KC-135 refueling aircraft in Iraq, U.S. military confirms

What Happened: All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft were killed when the plane crashed during operations connected to the Iran war in western Iraq, according to U.S. Central Command. Military officials said the crash was not caused by hostile fire and is under investigation, though early indications suggest a possible midair collision.

Why It Matters: The incident brings the number of U.S. service members killed since the war with Iran began on Feb. 28 to at least 13, underscoring the growing human cost of Trump’s war.

Source: CBS News

Israel planning massive ground invasion of Lebanon, officials say

What Happened: Israeli officials say the military is preparing a major ground invasion of southern Lebanon aimed at seizing territory south of the Litani River and dismantling Hezbollah’s military infrastructure. The operation, backed by Trump, could become Israel’s largest ground offensive in Lebanon since the 2006 war.

Why It Matters: A large-scale invasion risks opening a new front in the widening Iran war and could drag Lebanon deeper into the regional conflict. With hundreds of thousands already displaced, the escalation threatens a prolonged regional war and humanitarian crisis.

Source: Axios

Trump’s War Alliance With Israel Is Reshaping the Middle East. But It Carries Risks.

What Happened: The United States and Israel are now fighting a coordinated war against Iran, sharing intelligence, coordinating strikes, and dividing targets across the region. Analysts say the level of direct military coordination is unprecedented.

Why It Matters: Fighting a joint war alongside Israel marks a major shift in U.S. Middle East policy. The alliance risks widening the conflict, fueling anti-U.S. sentiment across the region, and pulling the U.S. into another endless war.

Source: New York Times

Brazilian president says he has ‘forbidden’ Trump adviser from visiting country

What Happened: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva revoked the visa of Trump adviser Darren Beattie after the U.S. denied a visa to Brazil’s health minister. Beattie had planned to visit jailed former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup.

Why It Matters: The dispute shows rising tensions tied to Trump’s far-right networks operating internationally. It also highlights growing friction between the U.S. and Brazil over interference in their domestic politics.

Source: The Guardian

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Trump’s U-turn on Russian oil sanctions is a major coup for Putin

What Happened: Trump eased sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments as part of efforts to stabilize global energy markets during the Iran war. The policy allows cargoes already at sea to be sold to new buyers, expanding Moscow’s access to global markets.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policy shift hands the Kremlin a major financial windfall. Russia could earn up to $150 million per day in additional oil revenue to fund its genocidal war in Ukraine.

Source: Sky News

War Triggers Growing Rift in Trans-Atlantic Alliance Over Russia

What Happened: European leaders criticized Trump after he temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize energy markets. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz joined leaders from the U.K., Spain, and the EU in warning the move could boost Moscow’s war revenues as oil prices surge above $100 per barrel.

Why It Matters: This further strains relations with key European allies while easing economic pressure on Russia. Weakening sanctions undermines the Western strategy to constrain funding for Moscow’s genocidal war in Ukraine and shows Trump continuing to find ways to assist Russia.

Source: Wall Street Journal

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

US economy expanded at sluggish 0.7% in fourth quarter

What Happened: The U.S. economy grew at a sluggish 0.7% annual rate in the fourth quarter of 2025, sharply down from 4.4% the previous quarter and below earlier estimates.

Why It Matters: The weak growth shows the economy was already losing momentum before Trump’s war with Iran. The conflict is now adding rising energy costs and new economic pressure to an already slowing economy.

Source: ABC News

Iran war deprives US farmers of affordable fertilizer as spring planting looms

What Happened: The war with Iran has disrupted fertilizer shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, leaving U.S. dealers about 25% short of normal spring supplies and pushing prices up more than 30%. Farmers across the U.S. and Canada warn that the shortages could disrupt planting as the growing season begins.

Why It Matters: Fertilizer is one of the most essential inputs for crop production, meaning shortages could reduce yields and drive food prices higher later this year.

Source: Reuters

Oil closes above $100 for second day as market shrugs off U.S. measures to reduce prices during Iran war

What Happened: Global oil prices closed above $100 per barrel for a second straight day as tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains stalled. Prices continue to rise despite emergency efforts to release 400 million barrels from strategic reserves and loosen shipping and sanctions rules.

Why It Matters: Sustained oil prices above $100 drive up gasoline, transportation, and food costs across the global economy. The surge underscores how quickly the war is translating into economic pain for American consumers and businesses.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

US judge orders Trump administration to continue funding consumer watchdog agency

What Happened: A federal judge ordered Trump officials to continue funding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after they attempted to cut off its financing and effectively shut down the agency. The court ruled that the regime relied on faulty legal arguments to justify refusing to fund the consumer watchdog created by Congress.

Source: Reuters

US judge temporarily blocks Trump from ending protections for 1,100 Somalis

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump from ending Temporary Protected Status for nearly 1,100 Somali immigrants, delaying a plan that would have stripped them of the right to live and work in the U.S. The court said the consequences of ending protections could expose migrants to detention, deportation, family separation, and violence if returned to Somalia.

Source: Reuters

Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump Demand for Student Race Data

What Happened: A federal judge temporarily blocked Trump officials from forcing colleges to hand over seven years of student admissions data, including race, gender, test scores, and financial aid information. A coalition of 17 Democratic state attorneys general sued, arguing the demand was rushed, unlawful, and risked exposing sensitive student information.

Source: New York Times

Joaquin Castro Is on a Quest to Get Detained Immigrants Released

What Happened: Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas and several Democratic colleagues visited the Dilley Immigration Processing Center to spotlight detainees and pressure authorities to release immigrant families held there. The visit helped secure the release of one detained family while drawing attention to broader conditions inside the facility and the cruel expansion of family detention.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$10 billion — Fee investors agreed to pay the U.S. Treasury in Trump-brokered TikTok deal

$200 billion — Size of Pentagon investment fund pitched to Wall Street bankers

73,000 — Migrants held in U.S. detention facilities as Trump expands mass detention

675,000 — Migrants deported since Trump returned to power in January 2025

900+ — Migrant children held beyond the 20-day Flores detention limit

170+ — Children killed in U.S. strike on Iranian girls’ school after Pentagon civilian risk offices were cut

$150 million — Estimated daily windfall Russia will gain after Trump eased sanctions on Russian oil shipments

2,500 — U.S. Marines deployed to the Middle East as the Iran war escalates

$100+ — Global oil prices per barrel as the Strait of Hormuz disruption drives energy costs higher

13 — U.S. service members killed since the Iran war began on Feb. 28

🔎 What to Watch Next

The Iran war is triggering economic shocks — How deeply will the war disrupt food prices, energy markets, and agriculture?

Trump is widening the war with Iran across the region — How soon before Hezbollah, Lebanon, and additional U.S. deployments turn the conflict into a broader and endless regional war?

The Strait of Hormuz remains blocked — How long will blocked shipping keep oil above $100 and drive inflation across the global economy?

Mass migrant detention is expanding — How far will deportations and detention grow as courts review the policy?

Pressure on independent institutions is increasing — Will courts continue blocking attempts to influence the Federal Reserve and other agencies?

Trans-Atlantic tensions are rising — How far will the rift grow as European allies push back on Trump’s oil sanctions relief gift to Russia?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Erratic tariffs, trade threats, and policy reversals are rattling markets, driving up prices, and slowing growth, increasing recession risk as households absorb the instability.

War-Driven Economic Shock — Escalation with Iran and disruptions to global shipping lanes are pushing oil prices higher and adding inflationary pressure to an already fragile economy.

Government Pay-to-Play — Companies seeking regulatory approval or policy relief are increasingly pressured into deals, fees, or investments tied to political access, blurring the line between governance and private profit.

Media Pressure Campaigns — Friendly billionaires and corporate allies are being encouraged to acquire or influence major news outlets, reshaping coverage and narrowing independent scrutiny.

Mass Detention Expansion — Immigration crackdowns are driving large increases in detention and enforcement operations, raising alarms among watchdog groups about due process violations and human rights abuses.

Civilian Safeguards Dismantled — Pentagon programs designed to track, prevent, and investigate civilian casualties are being weakened or eliminated, reducing transparency and accountability during military operations.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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