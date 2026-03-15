Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Lynn Horsky's avatar
Lynn Horsky
2d

Wow, thanks for aggregating all that news, I wish more of it was good rather than horrifying!! Keep up the muckraking!!

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3 replies by Olga Lautman and others
Cat Wilson RN's avatar
Cat Wilson RN
2d

Thanks so much, Olga! Important stuff you covered here, that I haven’t seen elsewhere. I sure hope all is well with you! Your absence was felt!!💞💐🕊️🦋

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