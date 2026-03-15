A statue titled “The King of the World” depicting President Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. Credit...Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

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Quick Note: Apologies for the recent pause in posts. I have been dealing with a personal issue and am finally catching up. I pulled together the most important stories from the past several days. Thank you all for understanding & I truly appreciate you all.

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: March 2-12

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump's memecoin advertises new chance for investors to meet president at Mar-a-Lago

What Happened: Organizers of the $TRUMP memecoin are promoting a private Mar-a-Lago luncheon on April 25 for the token’s top 297 investors, with the top 29 invited to an exclusive reception with Trump. The event, run by a company tied to the cryptocurrency project, caused a brief spike in the token’s price as investors competed for access.

Why It Matters: The promotion effectively sells proximity to the sitting president through a speculative cryptocurrency tied to his brand. These endless schemes blur the line between political power and personal profit while opening the door for wealthy investors to buy influence.

Source: Politico

Unraveling the Corporate Ties to DHS's “Big, Beautiful Jet”

What Happened: A luxury Boeing Business Jet used by former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was leased to the department by a company tied to Trump supporter William Walters, whose firms won hundreds of millions in DHS contracts. Court filings show one Walters company received a contract worth up to $915 million through a process officials said created “an appearance of favoritism.”

Why It Matters: A politically connected contractor with little government experience secured massive DHS deals while donating to a pro-Noem PAC. This underscores how deportation policies intersect with lucrative contracts and private profit for Trump’s allies.

Source: Project On Government Oversight

Trump Bought Netflix Debt Amid Paramount’s Fight for Warner Bros.

What Happened: Financial disclosures show Trump purchased between $1.1 million and $2.25 million in Netflix bonds in December and January while Netflix and Paramount battled over control of Warner Bros. Discovery. The investments coincided with Netflix executives seeking meetings in D.C. as the deal unfolded.

Why It Matters: The purchases raise more corruption and conflict of interest concerns as Trump holds financial stakes tied to companies involved in deals shaped by federal policy and regulatory decisions. The investments deepen scrutiny of Trump’s finances intersecting with industries affected by his regime.

Source: Hollywood Reporter

Noem handpicked contractors to lead a $100 million ICE recruitment campaign

What Happened: Kristi Noem personally selected contractors for a $100 million ICE recruitment campaign, bypassing normal competitive bidding. Internal communications indicate staff were pressured to approve her preferred companies, even when lower-cost bids were available.

Why It Matters: Sidestepping procurement safeguards raises corruption concerns and weakens protections against favoritism in federal contracting. This adds to evidence that Trump-aligned officials continue to steer lucrative government deals to political allies.

Source: NBC News

Documents Reveal a Web of Financial Ties Between Trump Officials and the Industries They Help Regulate

What Happened: A ProPublica review of nearly 3,200 financial disclosures from more than 1,500 Trump appointees found widespread financial ties between senior officials and the industries they oversee. Many previously worked as lobbyists, executives, or investors in sectors they now regulate.

Why It Matters: The disclosures show how Trump dismantled ethics safeguards and filled the government with officials whose financial interests intersect with the policies they control. Watchdogs warn the merger of private wealth and public power creates serious risks of regulatory capture and corruption — exactly what happens in Russia.

Source: ProPublica

Trump Sons Back New Drone Company Targeting Pentagon Sales

What Happened: Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. are backing a new drone company, Powerus, aiming to sell drones to the U.S. military after the administration banned new Chinese drones. The company plans to acquire Ukrainian drone technology and pursue defense contracts tied to a $1.1 billion Pentagon procurement initiative.

Why It Matters: The venture deepens the Trump family’s financial ties to industries shaped by administration policy and defense spending. Companies linked to Trump’s family are positioning themselves to profit from government procurement decisions.

Source: Wall Street Journal

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Wants to ‘Take Over’ Elections. These States Are Prime Targets.

What Happened: Trump and his allies are discussing plans to “nationalize” elections and give Republican officials greater control over voting procedures in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and North Carolina. The push follows renewed fabricated “fraud” claims, an FBI seizure of ballots in Georgia, and legislative efforts to shift election board control to Republican officials.

Why It Matters: Expanding federal or partisan control over election administration threatens the independence of local voting systems and opens the door to political interference in future elections. The push could reshape election oversight ahead of the 2026 midterms and future presidential races.

Source: New York Times

With Disputed Legal Maneuver, Trump Tries to Set Policy Without Legislation

What Happened: Trump officials have used lawsuits and rapid settlements with politically aligned states to impose policy changes without legislation. Federal agencies sued Republican-led states that quickly aligned with the regime, allowing courts to strike down laws or impose national policy shifts—such as Texas agreeing to invalidate its own in-state tuition law for undocumented students and a settlement with Florida that restricted a key immigration authority for 15 years.

Why It Matters: Legal experts warn the strategy amounts to a “sue-and-settle” maneuver that bypasses democratic lawmaking and uses courts to lock in policy changes that could last for years. The tactic allows the regime to enact nationwide policy shifts without congressional approval while avoiding political accountability.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Voting machine company Smartmatic says DOJ is targeting it to bolster false 2020 claims

What Happened: Voting machine company Smartmatic asked a federal judge to dismiss foreign bribery charges filed by the Justice Department, arguing the case is a vindictive prosecution tied to Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. The company says prosecutors reversed an earlier decision not to charge it after Trump returned to office, while dropping other foreign bribery cases.

Why It Matters: The Justice Department is being weaponized to target a company tied to Trump’s election conspiracy theories, pushing his lies about the 2020 election despite repeated findings the vote was legitimate and laying the groundwork to delegitimize the midterms.

Source: Washington Post

Hegseth orders ‘ruthless’ review of JAGs. Some see an attempt to evade accountability

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered a “ruthless” review of the Pentagon’s civilian and uniformed legal offices, directing the military to restructure the roles of JAG lawyers and civilian general counsels within 45 days. The move follows his purge of the Army, Navy, and Air Force’s top military lawyers as the administration faces legal scrutiny over the war with Iran and other military actions.

Why It Matters: The overhaul would weaken independent legal oversight inside the Pentagon and shift authority to political appointees loyal to the regime. Military lawyers warn the move risks removing legal guardrails meant to prevent unlawful military operations.

Source: Defense One

FBI examines Arizona election records in widening probe of Trump vote fraud claims

What Happened: The FBI subpoenaed the Arizona Senate for records tied to the Republican-led audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County. The move expands a federal probe into election fraud claims despite multiple audits and court rulings confirming Joe Biden’s victory. It follows the earlier federal seizure of 2020 ballots from a Georgia county election facility.

Why It Matters: Federal law enforcement is again being used to pursue Trump’s debunked election lies, pushing the propaganda that the 2020 election was illegitimate and setting the stage for greater federal intervention in future elections.

Source: Reuters

Whistleblower claims ex-DOGE member says he took Social Security data to new job

What Happened: A whistleblower complaint alleges a former DOGE engineer operative copied highly sensitive Social Security databases covering more than 500 million Americans onto a thumb drive. According to the complaint, he told colleagues he planned to transfer and “sanitize” the data for use at a private employer. The Social Security inspector general opened an investigation.

Why It Matters: If confirmed, the breach would rank among the largest exposures of Americans’ personal data in U.S. government history and highlights the risks of giving political appointees broad access to critical federal systems.

Source: Washington Post

Inspector General Says Kristi Noem’s DHS Has ‘Systematically Obstructed’ Its Work

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security inspector general told Congress that Kristi Noem’s DHS repeatedly blocked access to records and information needed for oversight, citing at least 11 instances where the department obstructed investigations. One case involved a federal criminal probe with national security implications where DHS imposed conditions that would have exposed sensitive investigative details.

Why It Matters: Blocking inspector general investigations undermines one of the government’s main safeguards against corruption and abuse of power and shows DHS leadership interfered with lawful oversight.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Judge rejects NJ US Attorney 'triumvirate’ in latest blow to Trump prosecutors

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Attorney General Pam Bondi illegally installed a three-person leadership team to run the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey after they tried to keep Trump ally and former personal lawyer Alina Habba in power after her interim appointment expired. The court said the arrangement violated federal law governing U.S. attorney appointments and accused Trump officials of trying to bypass Senate confirmation.

Why It Matters: The ruling is another legal setback for Trump’s broader effort to place loyalists in key prosecutorial roles without following the traditional appointment process. The judge warned that continuing to rely on unlawful appointments would jeopardize criminal cases and potentially lead to convictions being overturned.

Source: Politico

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge rules Kari Lake unlawfully ran U.S. media agency, voiding layoffs

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Kari Lake unlawfully served as head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, finding her appointment violated the Constitution’s appointments clause and federal vacancy laws. The court voided many of her actions, including mass purges and placing most Voice of America staff on administrative leave.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a major legal setback to Trump’s attempt to dismantle U.S. international broadcasting networks such as Voice of America. Dismantling them weakens independent journalism abroad and removes a key U.S. tool for countering authoritarian propaganda.

Source: Washington Post

Confidential database reveals which items NPS thinks may ‘disparage’ America

What Happened: An internal National Park Service database shows officials reviewing hundreds of exhibits, signs, and materials for content that might “disparage” America under Trump’s directives. The reviews target information on racism, slavery, climate change, LGBTQ rights, and environmental damage across park sites nationwide.

Why It Matters: The policy pushes federal agencies to sanitize American history by removing references to racism, injustice, and scientific research from public lands and reshaping historical interpretation to fit a political narrative — a common authoritarian tactic to rewrite history and control public memory.

Source: Washington Post

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Minnesota launches probe that could bring charges against federal immigration officers

What Happened: Minnesota prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into federal immigration officers involved in Trump’s crackdown in Minneapolis. Investigators are examining at least 17 incidents, including the use of chemical irritants near a high school and force used against protesters. The probe could result in charges against several officers, including Border Patrol official Greg Bovino, over actions taken during “Operation Metro Surge.”

Why It Matters: Federal agents killed two people and used aggressive force against demonstrators during the crackdown. Minnesota’s investigation could become a rare attempt to hold federal immigration officers criminally accountable and challenge whether states can act when federal agents violate civil rights.

Source: PBS

Americans are Now a Target in Trump’s Immigration Crackdown

What Happened: A Wall Street Journal investigation found federal immigration operations are increasingly sweeping up U.S. citizens. Of the 279 people publicly accused by federal officials on social media of attacking immigration agents over the past year, 181 were American citizens. Many were never charged or had their cases dismissed, and none have been convicted at trial.

Why It Matters: Trump’s immigration crackdown is increasingly impacting American citizens, not just undocumented immigrants. Arrests, public accusations, and aggressive enforcement are being used against people who protest, film officers, or happen to be nearby — underscoring serious violations of our constitutional rights.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Video of ICE shooting of Texas man raises questions about government claim

What Happened: Newly released body camera and surveillance footage from the fatal 2025 shooting of 23-year-old U.S. citizen Ruben Ray Martinez in Texas contradicts early claims by immigration officials that Martinez “intentionally ran over” a federal agent. The video shows Martinez’s car moving slowly while officers shouted conflicting commands before a Homeland Security Investigations agent fired three shots, killing him. A grand jury declined to indict the agent.

Why It Matters: Once again, footage contradicts the government’s original narrative used to justify the killing. Officials repeatedly blame victims before the evidence is known, shaping public perception and shielding law enforcement from accountability.

Source: Washington Post

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

U.S. at Fault in Strike on School in Iran, Preliminary Inquiry Says

What Happened: A preliminary Pentagon investigation found that the U.S. was responsible for a Tomahawk missile strike that hit an elementary school in Iran, killing at least 175 people, most of them children. Investigators say outdated targeting data led U.S. forces to strike the school, which had previously been part of a nearby Iranian military base. The findings contradict earlier suggestions from Trump that Iran might have been responsible.

Why It Matters: The strike could become one of the deadliest U.S. military errors in decades and will fuel international outrage over Trump’s war with Iran. It also raises serious questions about military targeting procedures and the regime’s attempt to deflect responsibility.

Source: New York Times

Kash Patel gutted FBI counterintelligence team tasked with tracking Iranian threats days before US strikes

What Happened: Kash Patel purged roughly a dozen agents and staff from a key counterintelligence unit that monitors Iranian threats just days before the U.S. launched strikes on Iran. Sources say those targeted had previously worked on investigations into Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Why It Matters: Patel purged experienced FBI counterintelligence experts focused on Iranian threats just days before Trump launched the war on Iran, stripping the bureau of critical expertise at the moment tensions were escalating. The purge weakens U.S. ability to detect retaliation or covert operations, leaving national security agencies dangerously blindsided.

Source: CNN

Americans Stranded in the Middle East Are Having a Hard Time Getting Help From the State Department

What Happened: After Trump’s war with Iran escalated, Trump officials urged Americans to “depart now” from multiple Middle East countries but told callers to a State Department hotline not to rely on the U.S. government for evacuation assistance. Stranded Americans reported receiving little help while airports closed across the region and travel options rapidly disappeared.

Why It Matters: The response shows a breakdown in the State Department’s ability to assist U.S. citizens during an international crisis. Trump officials started the war with Iran without planning how to evacuate Americans putting them in grave danger.

Source: NOTUS

US agency did not perform safety checks of more than 100 food ingredients, analysis finds

What Happened: An analysis of federal records found more than 100 chemicals used in common foods and beverages entered the U.S. food supply without any FDA health or safety review. Companies used a loophole in the “generally recognized as safe” rule to self-certify ingredients as safe without notifying regulators.

Why It Matters: The findings suggest companies can introduce new food chemicals with little oversight, raising concerns about potential health risks and regulatory failure. Watchdogs warn the loophole allows industry to bypass safety checks that were meant to protect consumers.

Source: The Guardian

RFK Jr’s pick to review Covid vaccines authored misleading research, experts say

Retsef Levi, an MIT operations management professor appointed by RFK Jr. to review Covid-19 vaccine safety on the CDC’s vaccine advisory committee, has authored studies widely criticized by scientists as misleading and methodologically flawed. His research relies on correlations that cannot establish causation and has been used to cast doubt on vaccines despite overwhelming evidence that they have saved millions of lives.

Why It Matters: Installing another vaccine skeptic and conspiracy theorist on the immunization advisory body politicizes science and further undermines trust in vaccines. The move will reshape national vaccine policy and weaken protections against Covid-19 and other preventable diseases.

Source: The Guardian

Hacker accessed FBI server that included Epstein files in 2023, files suggest

What Happened: A hacker gained access in February 2023 to an FBI server connected to the New York Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, which contained files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The breach involved suspicious activity from two IP addresses and prompted an ongoing FBI investigation.

Why It Matters: A hacker accessing Epstein case files exposes serious security failures inside the FBI and raises the risk that sensitive evidence in a major sex-trafficking investigation was exposed. It also raises questions about who carried out the breach.

Source: ABC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Wars Often Lose Public Support Over Time. Trump Started This One Without Much.

What Happened: Polling shows only 27% to 41% of Americans support Trump’s military campaign against Iran, making him the first president in modern polling history to begin a major war without majority public backing. The conflict also began without a clear strategy or consistent explanation from the administration about its goals or how it would end.

Why It Matters: Wars usually begin with strong public support that fades over time. Trump launched this one with skepticism already high, raising the risk of political backlash if the conflict expands or casualties continue to rise.

Source: New York Times

Why Is Iran Blocking the Strait of Hormuz?

What Happened: Iran has attacked commercial ships in the Persian Gulf and threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. The attacks have damaged multiple vessels and forced some oil terminals to shut down as global energy markets react to the escalating conflict.

Why It Matters: Blocking the strait gives Iran powerful leverage over global energy markets and risks triggering a severe economic shock. The disruption has already pushed oil prices sharply higher and threatens to widen the Middle East war into a global economic crisis.

Source: New York Times

Trump's lethal presidency

What Happened: Trump has ordered military strikes against at least seven countries during his presidency, including Iran, Nigeria, and Venezuela — nations that had never previously been targeted by U.S. military attacks. Data cited by analysts shows Trump authorized more airstrikes in 2025 alone than the Biden administration carried out across four years.

Why It Matters: Trump is carelessly using the U.S. military to strike countries across the globe, directly contradicting his promise to end “endless wars.” His expanding campaign, including the war with Iran launched without congressional authorization, risks wider regional conflict while increasing civilian and military casualties.

Source: Axios

Iran steps up cyberattacks against the West

What Happened: Iranian hackers launched retaliatory cyberattacks against Western targets after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, including attempted intrusions into Poland’s nuclear research center, attacks on a U.S. medical manufacturer, and breaches of Albanian lawmakers’ emails.

Why It Matters: Iran is already among the world’s top cyber adversaries alongside Russia, China, and North Korea. The attacks show how Trump’s widening Middle East war is expanding into the cyber domain.

Source: Politico EU

Lebanon appeals to Israel’s allies to intervene and says hundreds are killed

What Happened: Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah have expanded across Lebanon, killing more than 680 people—including at least 98 children—and forcing roughly 800,000 residents to flee their homes. Lebanon’s government has appealed to the U.S. and European allies to intervene as Israel threatens a broader ground offensive.

Why It Matters: The fighting shows the Middle East war spreading beyond Iran and risks triggering a prolonged regional conflict involving Hezbollah and other actors. Massive displacement and civilian casualties are rapidly deepening the existing humanitarian crisis.

Source: Washington Post

Trump on Cuba: May or may not be a "friendly takeover"

What Happened: Trump said Cuba is in “deep trouble” and suggested the United States could pursue a possible “friendly takeover,” adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is handling the situation. Cuban officials deny any high-level talks with Washington but acknowledge possible informal contacts.

Why It Matters: Even suggesting a U.S. “takeover” of Cuba raises fears of intervention or renewed regime-change operations during a severe economic crisis on the island. Trump is already waging a regime change war against Iran that is setting the Middle East on fire and destabilizing the global economy, yet he is openly floating another one.

Source: Reuters

China Sends More Warplanes Toward Taiwan After Unexplained Lull

What Happened: China sent five military aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, with three crossing the median line of the Taiwan Strait after a brief pause in flights. The activity coincided with a U.S. P-8A reconnaissance flight through the strait and a planned Trump–Xi summit in Beijing.

Why It Matters: The renewed incursions highlight rising tensions around Taiwan as Trump officials reportedly delay a multibillion-dollar arms sale to Taipei ahead of Trump’s summit with Xi. Analysts warn the military signaling underscores how Taiwan remains one of the most volatile flashpoints in U.S.–China relations.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Europe rebukes US for temporarily lifting sanctions on Russian oil

What Happened: European leaders, including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Norway, criticized Trump after he temporarily eased sanctions on Russian oil shipments. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the move “wrong,” arguing that pressure on Putin over the Ukraine war must continue despite the Middle East crisis.

Why It Matters: This further strains relations with key European allies while easing economic pressure on Russia. Weakening sanctions undermines the Western strategy to constrain funding for Moscow’s genocidal war in Ukraine and shows Trump continuing to find ways to assist Russia.

Source: The Guardian

Ukraine Helps U.S. Bases in the Mideast With Stopping Drones

What Happened: Ukraine sent interceptor drones and drone warfare specialists to help defend U.S. military bases in Jordan from Iranian drone attacks, according to Zelenskyy. The deployment came after the U.S. requested assistance as Iranian drones continued targeting American forces across the Middle East.

Why It Matters: As Trump lifts sanctions that help finance Russia’s genocidal war, Ukraine is stepping in to help defend U.S. forces using its battlefield experience against Iranian drones. At the same time, Russia is assisting Iran by providing targeting intelligence used to attack American troops.

Source: New York Times

Russia is providing Iran intelligence to target U.S. forces, officials say

What Happened: U.S. officials say Russia has supplied Iran with targeting intelligence during the war, including locations of American warships and aircraft in the Middle East. The intelligence support helped Iran carry out more precise drone and missile strikes against U.S. military assets.

Why It Matters: Russia is providing Iran with targeting intelligence used to strike U.S. military assets, directly enabling attacks that would kill American troops. Meanwhile Trump, instead of confronting Moscow for assisting strikes on U.S. forces, continues taking steps that benefit the Kremlin.

Source: Washington Post

My latest on this…

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil Rises, Bringing Gains to 40% Since the Start of the War

What Happened: Global oil prices climbed above $103 per barrel, rising more than 40% since Trump’s war with Iran began, as fears grow over disruptions to Middle East energy supplies. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has largely halted while U.S. gasoline prices have jumped 22% and diesel nearly 30%.

Why It Matters: Surging energy costs threaten to push inflation higher and destabilize global markets as transportation, manufacturing, and consumer prices rise. The spike highlights the economic fallout from Trump’s widening Middle East conflict.

Source: New York Times

U.S. payrolls unexpectedly fell by 92,000 in February; unemployment rate rises to 4.4%

What Happened: The U.S. economy lost 92,000 jobs in February, marking the third monthly decline in the past five months. Unemployment rose to 4.4% as layoffs hit manufacturing, transportation, information services, and federal government jobs.

Why It Matters: The report signals growing economic weakness as tariffs, higher prices, and federal workforce cuts weigh on the labor market. The trend raises the risk of a broader downturn as hiring slows and unemployment climbs.

Source: CNBC

Record Diesel-Price Surge Hits U.S. Truckers, Retailers and Manufacturers

What Happened: U.S. diesel prices jumped a record 96 cents in one week, rising 25% to $4.859 per gallon after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran disrupted global energy markets and shipping routes. Trucking companies say fuel surcharges will be passed directly to retailers and manufacturers.

Why It Matters: Diesel fuels the backbone of the U.S. supply chain, so rising freight costs quickly translate into higher prices nationwide. Combined with tariffs and global shipping disruptions, the surge increases inflation risks tied to Trump’s widening Middle East war.

Source: Wall Street Journal

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

DC Bar moves to sanction Ed Martin for DEI push

What Happened: The Washington, D.C., Bar filed disciplinary charges against Justice Department official Ed Martin after he threatened to cut funding to Georgetown Law and barred his office from hiring its students because of the school’s DEI programs. The bar concluded Martin used his government authority to punish a university for promoting views he opposed.

Source: Politico

Judge Orders Government to Begin Refunding More Than $130 Billion in Tariffs

What Happened: A federal trade-court judge ordered Trump officials to begin refunding more than $130 billion in tariffs after the Supreme Court ruled the levies unlawful last month. More than 2,000 companies, including Costco, FedEx, and Pandora, have filed lawsuits seeking repayment of duties collected under the invalidated policy.

Source: Wall Street Journal

A Statue of Trump and Epstein Re-enacting ‘Titanic’ Pose Appears on National Mall

What Happened: A gold-colored statue depicting Trump and Jeffrey Epstein reenacting the iconic “Titanic” pose appeared on the National Mall. Titled “The King of the World,” the installation was created by an anonymous art collective called the Secret Handshake. A plaque on the statue references Trump and Epstein’s past friendship and satirizes the regime’s handling of the Epstein files.

Source: New York Times

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

297 — Top $TRUMP memecoin investors invited to a private Mar-a-Lago luncheon

29 — Investors granted access to an exclusive reception with Trump

$915 million — Potential value of a DHS contract awarded to a company tied to Trump supporter William Walters

$1.1M–$2.25M — Value of Netflix bonds purchased by Trump during the Warner Bros. Discovery control battle

$100 million — ICE recruitment campaign where Kristi Noem selected contractors

3,200 — Financial disclosure forms reviewed in the ProPublica investigation

1,500+ — Trump officials included in those disclosures

$130 billion — Tariffs, a federal judge ordered the government to begin refunding after the Supreme Court ruled them unlawful

680+ — People killed in Lebanon as Israel’s war with Hezbollah expanded

800,000 — People displaced in Lebanon by Israeli strikes and evacuation orders

500 million+ — Social Security records allegedly copied by a former DOGE operative onto a thumb drive

181 — U.S. citizens publicly accused by federal officials of attacking immigration agents over the past year

$103 — Brent crude price per barrel after the Iran war sent oil surging more than 40%

25% — One-week jump in U.S. diesel prices, the largest weekly increase on record

92,000 — Jobs lost in February as the unemployment rate rose to 4.4%

4.4% — U.S. unemployment rate in February

🔎 What to Watch Next

Economic instability is deepening — How much worse will inflation, layoffs, and supply-chain disruptions become if tariffs and war risks continue?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Federal election powers are expanding — Will probes and ballot seizures be used to justify broader intervention in state election systems before the midterms?

Pentagon legal oversight is being stripped away — How much unlawful military conduct could go unchecked if independent JAG authority is weakened?

Russia sanctions relief is advancing — How much more financial and strategic support will Trump hand Moscow?

Public health policy is being rewritten — How quickly will vaccine rules be reshaped by ideologues and conspiracy-driven officials?

Government data is being exposed — What other federal databases have political operatives or appointees copied, accessed, or removed?

Press and historical truth are under pressure — How much more independent journalism and historical record will the regime try to censor or rewrite?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Erratic tariffs, trade threats, and policy reversals are rattling markets, driving up prices, and slowing growth, increasing the risk of recession as households absorb the instability.

Election Capture — Federal probes, ballot seizures, and efforts to nationalize election oversight are expanding Trump’s leverage over state voting systems and laying the groundwork to challenge or override results.

Weaponized Government — Law enforcement agencies, regulators, and prosecutors are increasingly used to target critics and protect allies, blurring the line between governance and political retaliation.

Corruption as Governance — Business ventures tied to Trump, his family, and political allies are intersecting with official decisions, turning access to power into a path for private gain.

Oversight Undermined — Inspectors general, watchdog offices, and internal legal guardrails are being weakened or bypassed, allowing misconduct and corruption to persist with limited accountability.

War Expansion Risk — Trump’s war with Iran is spreading across the region through troop deployments, strikes, and proxy conflict, raising the risk of a wider war with global economic and security consequences.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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