Photograph: ATTA KENARE/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 28-March 1

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Solar power’s newest friends: MAGA influencers

What Happened: The American Clean Power Association launched an “American Energy First” campaign to market solar power to Trump voters, working with conservative influencers, including Katie Miller, and polling from Kellyanne Conway’s firm. The effort uses conservative media and podcasts to frame solar as pro-manufacturing and pro-affordability despite the regime’s rollback of clean energy incentives.

Why It Matters: Surging electricity demand from AI data centers and rising power costs are forcing Republicans to confront energy realities. Clean energy increasingly has to go through Trump-aligned influencers and lobbyists to gain political acceptance inside MAGA media ecosystems.

Source: Politico

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Officials Attended a Summit of Election Deniers Who Want the President to Take Over the Midterms

What Happened: Senior federal officials attended a summit organized by Michael Flynn, where extremists urged Trump to declare a national emergency and take control of the 2026 midterms. Draft plans circulating among participants call for banning mail-in ballots, eliminating voting machines, and federalizing election administration.

Why It Matters: Installing 2020 election deniers inside federal agencies that oversee elections undermines the guardrails of American democracy. It advances Trump’s push to seize control of state-run elections and concentrate power in the executive branch.

Source: ProPublica

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

ICE agents said to have posed as police, a tactic some fear could erode trust in real cops

What Happened: ICE agents reportedly posed as police searching for a missing child to gain access to a Columbia University residence hall and arrest an international student accused of overstaying her visa. University officials say agents showed a flyer of a “missing child,” while DHS disputes parts of the account and maintains agents identified themselves.

Why It Matters: ICE impersonating police is dangerous and lawless, eroding trust during real emergencies, especially in immigrant communities already wary of law enforcement. Blurring the line between immigration enforcement and local policing undermines public safety and trust.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Trump allies claim victory as the Ellisons expand their media empire

What Happened: Paramount’s $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery cleared the way for David Ellison, son of Trump ally Larry Ellison, to take control of CNN, HBO, and major entertainment franchises after Netflix withdrew its competing bid. Conservative figures celebrated the outcome as federal regulators approved deals benefiting Trump-aligned allies.

Why It Matters: When political loyalists control major media companies, the regime gains influence over news coverage and public narratives. This happened in Russia when the Kremlin’s oligarchs bought major outlets and turned the media into a propaganda machine. Trump is moving in the same direction.

Source: Washington Post

Pentagon to Curb Ties With Top Universities and Think Tanks

What Happened: Pete Hegseth ordered the Pentagon to sever academic ties with nearly two dozen universities and major Washington think tanks, accusing them of promoting “anti-American” and “woke” ideologies. Service members will be barred from graduate programs and fellowships at institutions including Yale, Princeton, MIT, Georgetown, Johns Hopkins, and Brookings.

Why It Matters: Cutting military education partnerships on ideological grounds politicizes officer training and narrows exposure to diverse strategic thinking. Replacing established programs with politically aligned institutions will reshape national security education around loyalty and culture war priorities instead of expertise.

Source: New York Times

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

US moving pregnant immigrant girls to Texas to avoid providing abortions, critics say

What Happened: The federal government has reportedly transferred more than a dozen pregnant unaccompanied immigrant girls, some as young as 13 and many pregnant due to rape, to a single facility in Texas, where abortion is banned in nearly all cases. Former officials say the relocations ensure the minors cannot access abortion services without the government formally denying care.

Why It Matters: Forcing pregnant minors in federal custody to give birth is a blatant human rights abuse. The government is controlling their reproductive choices while offering no information on what happens to the babies after they are born.

Source: The Guardian

Worms in food, poor medical care, lights on 24/7: Families tell of life in Texas detention center

What Happened: Families detained at the reopened Dilley Immigration Processing Center report unsanitary food, inadequate medical care, constant lighting, and prolonged confinement of children. Some minors have been held more than 100 days despite a 20-day court limit.

Why It Matters: Prolonged detention of children in harmful conditions is a serious human rights violation. Expanding family incarceration normalizes the confinement of minors while dismantling safeguards meant to protect them.

Source: Associated Press

The IRS broke the law by disclosing confidential information to ICE 42,695 times, judge says

What Happened: A federal judge ruled the IRS violated federal law roughly 42,695 times by improperly sharing confidential taxpayer addresses with ICE under a DHS data-sharing agreement. The court found the agency failed to meet the strict requirements of IRS Code 6103, one of the strongest confidentiality protections in federal law.

Why It Matters: The regime is weaponizing tax records to aid deportation efforts, breaching one of the most protected privacy walls in government. Ignoring statutory safeguards tens of thousands of times signals systemic abuse of power and opens the door to expanding surveillance and data misuse against Americans more broadly.

Source: Associated Press

The Trump administration is detaining and questioning refugees already admitted to the US

What Happened: Immigration authorities detained and re-questioned dozens of refugees in Minnesota who were already legally admitted to the U.S., with some transferred to detention facilities in Texas while their status was “reverified.” A federal judge temporarily halted the arrests, finding the regime is reopening prior refugee approvals and detaining individuals during review.

Why It Matters: Refugee status undergoes some of the most rigorous vetting in U.S. immigration law. Reopening those decisions and detaining legally admitted refugees expands enforcement inward and spreads fear even among people granted lawful protection.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Seeks Fame and Fortune, Escorted by an F.B.I. SWAT Team

What Happened: Kash Patel reportedly assigned rotating FBI SWAT teams to provide full-time protection and transportation for his girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, including errands and events. Former officials say Patel also increased FBI staffing in Nashville, where she lives, raising concerns about unprecedented use of tactical resources.

Why It Matters: Deploying counterterrorism agents to protect a director’s girlfriend is an abuse of federal law enforcement power and taxpayer resources. It shows how personal privilege and loyalty are taking priority inside institutions meant to serve national security.

Source: New York Times

Kash Patel Is Testing FBI Norms

What Happened: Kash Patel marked his second year in office with a taxpayer-funded trip to Italy that included attending the Olympics and celebrating with Team USA players. Critics say Patel’s public profile, travel patterns, and continued purges of agents tied to Trump investigations mark a sharp break from the bureau’s traditionally restrained leadership culture.

Why It Matters: The FBI’s credibility has long depended on institutional neutrality and disciplined leadership. Blurring personal visibility, political loyalty, and operational authority weakens internal morale, strains partnerships, and further reshapes the bureau in Trump’s image.

Source: Wall Street Journal

U.S. Races to Accomplish Iran Mission Before Munitions Run Out

What Happened: U.S. forces are rapidly expending air defense interceptors, Tomahawk cruise missiles, and other precision weapons as strikes against Iran intensify, raising concerns about dwindling stockpiles. Officials warn that sustaining the campaign for a week or longer could strain supplies needed for other contingencies, including potential conflict in the Pacific.

Why It Matters: A prolonged war could quickly expose limits in U.S. munitions stockpiles as global tensions rise. Burning through critical weapons now weakens deterrence against China and North Korea and risks locking the U.S. into another never ending Middle East war.

Source: Wall Street Journal

British Citizenship Applications by US Nationals Hit Record High

What Happened: A record 8,790 Americans applied for British citizenship in 2025, a 42% increase over the previous high, according to UK Home Office data. The spike came last year during Trump’s second term, with immigration lawyers citing the U.S. political climate as a key driver.

Why It Matters: A surge in Americans seeking foreign citizenship reflects growing loss of confidence in U.S. political stability and governance. Record numbers of professionals looking for exit options point to deepening distrust in America’s democratic and economic future.

Source: Bloomberg

'One year of failure.' The Lancet slams RFK Jr.'s first year as health chief

What Happened: The Lancet published a blistering editorial titled “Robert F. Kennedy Jr: 1 year of failure,” accusing the HHS secretary of gutting agencies, undermining vaccine policy, promoting fringe science, and reversing decades of public health progress. The rebuke comes as the U.S. surpasses 1,000 measles cases in 2026, putting the country at risk of losing its measles elimination status.

Why It Matters: A leading global medical journal warning of generational damage underscores the scale of institutional erosion inside federal health agencies. As outbreaks grow and trust in public health collapses, conspiracies is replacing evidence-based policy at the highest levels.

Source: NPR

Turmoil Takes Hold at CDC as Top Officials Keep Leaving

What Happened: The CDC has lost about 80% of its center directors since January 2025 amid resignations, purges, and clashes with RFK Jr., leaving much of the agency under temporary leadership. Trump now plans to nominate a permanent director after months of workforce purges, vaccine-policy upheaval, and internal turmoil.

Why It Matters: Purging senior leadership at the CDC cripples the nation’s ability to respond to outbreaks and health emergencies. Politicized vaccine policy and sidelining scientists replace evidence with conspiracies and put lives at risk.

Source: Wall Street Journal

EPA firing 22 environmental justice staffers, union says

What Happened: The Environmental Protection Agency issued Reduction in Force notices to 22 staffers working in regional Environmental Justice divisions, according to the union representing EPA employees. The purge follows earlier efforts to eliminate hundreds of environmental justice positions and comes amid Trump’s broader push to shrink the federal workforce.

Why It Matters: Environmental justice teams track pollution and health risks in low-income and heavily polluted communities. Purging them weakens enforcement, reduces oversight in high-risk regions, and rolls back protections for the communities most exposed to environmental harm.

Source: The Hill

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Push from Saudis, Israel helped move Trump to attack Iran

What Happened: Israel and Saudi Arabia reportedly lobbied for weeks to push Trump toward launching a war against Iran despite U.S. intelligence assessments finding no imminent threat to the U.S. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu privately pressed for immediate action while publicly emphasizing diplomacy.

Why It Matters: If true, Trump is risking American lives and military resources to advance the agendas of foreign governments. That puts U.S. troops in danger and increases the risk of retaliation and the U.S. neing dragged into a wider, never ending war.

Source: Washington Post

Pentagon tells Congress no sign that Iran was going to attack US first

What Happened: In closed-door briefings, Pentagon officials told congressional staff there was no intelligence showing Iran planned to attack U.S. forces first, contradicting earlier public claims used to justify the strikes. The disclosure comes as U.S. and Israeli forces expand operations that have hit more than 1,000 Iranian targets and left three American troops dead.

Why It Matters: The lack of evidence for an imminent Iranian attack undermines Trump’s central justification for launching the war. The conflict was initiated without a verified first-strike threat, strengthening accusations that Trump has drawn the U.S. into a war of choice with escalating costs and no clear limits.

Source: Reuters

At least 22 people killed in Pakistan as protesters try to storm US Consulate

What Happened: At least 22 people were killed and more than 120 injured in Pakistan after protesters attempted to storm the U.S. Consulate in Karachi following U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Demonstrations spread nationwide, with clashes near U.S. diplomatic sites and attacks on U.N. offices.

Why It Matters: U.S. strikes on Iran are already destabilizing the region and placing U.S. diplomats and facilities at greater risk. Unrest in nuclear-armed Pakistan shows how quickly the conflict can spill beyond Iran and trigger wider geopolitical escalation.

Source: Associated Press

Taiwan Arms Sale Approved by Congress Is Delayed as Trump Plans Visit to Beijing

What Happened: Trump has stalled a $13 billion arms package to Taiwan despite bipartisan congressional approval, reportedly to avoid angering Xi Jinping before an April summit in Beijing. The package includes Patriot interceptors and air defense systems meant to strengthen Taiwan’s defenses.

Why It Matters: Delaying defensive weapons for Taiwan signals deference to Beijing as China’s invasion threat against the island grows. U.S. security commitments are being subordinated to Trump’s personal diplomacy and political optics.

Source: New York Times

Poland-US Ties at Risk With EU-First Defense Plan, Aide Says

What Happened: A top Polish security aide warned that the EU’s €150 billion “Made in Europe” defense financing program could weaken Warsaw’s ties with the U.S. by limiting purchases of advanced American systems. The criticism aligns with Trump, who has attacked the EU’s SAFE initiative as harmful to allied defense cooperation.

Why It Matters: NATO fractures continue to deepen as Trump pushes allies away from EU defense integration and toward bilateral loyalty politics. A Polish pivot away from Brussels would weaken European unity at a critical moment in confronting Russia.

Source: Bloomberg

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Denmark Warns of Interference from Russia, US in March Election

What Happened: Denmark’s intelligence services warned that Russia is highly likely to target the country’s March 24 general election with influence operations, citing Copenhagen’s support for Ukraine and tensions over Greenland. The report also flagged potential interference linked to US and Chinese actors, including disinformation campaigns and limited cyberattacks.

Why It Matters: A NATO ally naming the U.S. alongside Russia as a potential source of election interference points to a serious breakdown in transatlantic trust. Trump’s threats to invade Greenland and his alignment with Europe’s far right are damaging U.S. alliances and opening new opportunities for adversaries to exploit divisions inside Europe’s democracies.

Source: Bloomberg

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Oil prices rise sharply in market trading after attacks in Middle East disrupt supply

What Happened: Oil prices jumped about 8% after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks near the Strait of Hormuz triggered fears of supply disruptions. Nearly 20% of global oil passes through the strait, making threats to tankers and export routes an immediate market shock.

Why It Matters: Markets are already pricing in the risk of a prolonged conflict. Higher oil prices will push up gasoline costs, fuel inflation, and add new pressure to an already weakening U.S. economy.

Source: NPR

Unemployed Americans struggle to find next job

What Happened: Revised data show hiring in 2025 was far weaker than previously reported, with employers adding just 181,000 jobs while unemployment rose to 4.3%. One in four unemployed Americans is now classified as long-term jobless, with Black women hit especially hard.

Why It Matters: A weak labor market is trapping workers in prolonged unemployment. Trump’s erratic policies, federal job cuts, economic uncertainty, and hiring instability are deepening inequality and putting pressure on workers and families across the country.

Source: USA Today

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

80% — Share of CDC center directors who have left since January 2025 amid purges and resignations

42,695 — Times a federal judge says the IRS illegally shared taxpayer data with ICE

13 — Youngest age reported among pregnant immigrant girls transferred to Texas detention facilities

100+ days — Time some children have reportedly been held in immigration detention despite a 20-day court limit

8,790 — Americans who applied for British citizenship in 2025, a record high

$13 billion — Value of the Taiwan arms package delayed ahead of Trump’s summit with Xi Jinping

1,000+ — Iranian targets reportedly struck by U.S. and Israeli forces in the expanding war

3 — U.S. troops reported killed since the start of the Iran conflict escalation

8% — Jump in oil prices following Middle East strikes and threats to shipping routes

20% — Share of global oil that passes through the Strait of Hormuz

181,000 — Total jobs added in 2025 after revised data showed far weaker hiring than previously reported

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Iran escalation is expanding U.S. military involvement in the Middle East — Will the air campaign draw the U.S. into a prolonged regional war?

Trump allies are pushing to seize greater control over elections — Will they attempt to federalize election administration ahead of the 2026 midterms?

Federal agencies are weaponizing sensitive data — Will more government databases be used for immigration enforcement or political targeting?

Trump-aligned figures are gaining control of major media outlets — How will this reshape coverage of the regime?

Civil liberties protections are being tested across federal agencies — How far will courts allow expanded detention, surveillance, and emergency powers before intervening?

💡 Key Takeaways

Economic Pressure Rising — War driven oil shocks, weak hiring data, and policy instability are adding new stress to an already slowing economy.

Authoritarian Consolidation — Trump allies are embedding election deniers inside government institutions while openly discussing federal control of elections.

Weaponized Government — Federal agencies, from the IRS to immigration enforcement, are increasingly being used to target migrants and political opponents.

Institutional Collapse — Mass departures at the CDC and politicization of science threaten the nation’s ability to respond to health crises.

Erosion of Civil Rights — Immigration detention practices, data sharing abuses, and expanded enforcement powers are weakening basic protections under the law.

Media Influence Battles — Trump-aligned control and regulatory pressure over major media platforms are increasingly aimed at weakening independent outlets and limiting scrutiny of the regime.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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