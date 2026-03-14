Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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elle vj's avatar
elle vj
3d

Trump seems to be fulfilling his buddy Putin’s wishes, NOT what’s best for OUR USA

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
3d

Dilley is a vile disgrace.

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