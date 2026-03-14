F.B.I. agents searching an election center in Georgia last month. Later, Mr. Trump praised some of the agents who were involved on a phone call. Credit...Nicole Craine for The New York Times

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 27

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Homeland security awarded $250,000 contract to Trump-aligned consulting firm

What Happened: The Department of Homeland Security awarded a $250,000 public affairs contract to a Republican consulting firm led by former Trump campaign officials with ties to Corey Lewandowski. The bid required a record of promoting Trump’s policies and stayed open just over 31 hours before the contract was awarded.

Why It Matters: When federal contracts openly require political alignment, it erodes safeguards designed to prevent conflicts of interest and transforms government spending into a tool of patronage.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump’s Push for Election Power Raises Fears He Will ‘Subvert’ Midterms

What Happened: Trump is escalating efforts to assert federal control over elections ahead of the midterms, threatening to “nationalize” voting, directing the Justice Department to pursue non-existent “voter fraud” cases, and praising FBI agents who seized 2020 ballots in Georgia. At the same time, he claims Democrats can only win by cheating and refuses to commit to recognizing results unless he deems them “honest.”

Why It Matters: Trump is laying the groundwork to challenge or overturn election results he does not like. Using law enforcement and conspiracy claims to shape outcomes threatens elections as a democratic check on power.

Source: New York Times

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

DOJ Gives Shameless Reason for Hiding Photo of Lutnick and Epstein

What Happened: The Justice Department removed a photo from its Epstein files site that appeared to show Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick walking with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The image surfaced in a downloaded cache before being scrubbed, as the DOJ claimed its removal was procedural rather than substantive.

Why It Matters: The disappearance underscores that records involving Trump and his allies are being selectively withheld from the public. When politically sensitive evidence quietly vanishes, transparency weakens and trust in federal law enforcement erodes.

Source: The Daily Beast

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Hegseth says Pentagon cutting ties with top universities, calling them "woke breeding grounds"

What Happened: Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon will end Department of Defense participation in graduate programs at Princeton, Columbia, MIT, Brown, and Yale beginning in the 2026–2027 academic year. He accused the schools of promoting “wokeness” and undermining military values, expanding an earlier decision to cut programs at Harvard.

Why It Matters: Cutting ties with major universities politicizes military education and isolates officers from leading academic institutions. The move pushes military training toward regime approved ideology instead of independent programs.

Source: CBS News

Pentagon declares Anthropic a threat to national security

What Happened: Trump officials blacklisted AI firm Anthropic after it refused Pentagon demands to loosen safeguards on how its Claude model could be used. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth labeled the company a “supply-chain risk,” barring federal agencies and military contractors from doing business with it.

Why It Matters: Labeling a U.S. AI company a national security threat for resisting Pentagon demands expands executive power over the tech sector. Companies that refuse cooperation on autonomous weapons or surveillance now risk political retaliation.

Source: Washington Post

Scouting America will alter policies to maintain support from US military: Pentagon

What Happened: Pete Hegseth said Scouting America will change policies to maintain Pentagon support, including requiring members to use biological sex at birth and ending certain diversity initiatives. The Defense Department warned it will review compliance within six months and could end the partnership if the group does not align with regime directives.

Why It Matters: The regime is using military partnerships to pressure a civilian youth organization into ideological alignment. Conditioning federal support on rolling back LGBTQ inclusion extends the broader campaign to purge institutions of policies labeled “woke.”

Source: ABC News

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Texas grand jury rejects indictments in fatal shooting of US citizen by immigration agents

What Happened: A Texas grand jury declined to indict federal immigration agents in the 2025 fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Ruben Ray Martinez in South Padre Island after DHS claimed Martinez “struck” an HSI agent with his vehicle. A witness said the car was moving slowly, and agents fired without warning, while the family’s lawyers cited a year of limited transparency about the evidence presented.

Why It Matters: A U.S. citizen was killed by federal immigration agents and no one will face charges. As ICE and DHS rapidly expand domestic operations without oversight, decisions like this signal that lethal force can be used with no accountability.

Source: The Hill

911 calls capture kids burning with fever, struggling to breathe at ICE detention center

What Happened: Newly obtained 911 audio and EMS records show emergency crews were dispatched at least 11 times since September to the Dilley family detention center for children suffering respiratory distress, seizures, high fevers, fractures, and dangerously low oxygen levels. Several children were transported to hospitals, including specialized pediatric facilities more than an hour away.

Why It Matters: Children in federal detention are repeatedly being rushed to hospitals for medical emergencies. Frequent ambulance calls raise serious concerns about conditions inside the facility and the safety of kids held in immigration detention.

Source: NBC News

Seized Art, Eavesdropping Guards: Parents Describe a Clampdown at Dilley Detention Center as Kids Shared Their Stories

What Happened: Parents detained at the Dilley, Texas family immigration facility told ProPublica that guards confiscated children’s artwork, removed crayons and paper during searches, restricted access to Gmail and Google services, and monitored video calls. The restrictions intensified after detainees’ letters and recorded calls about conditions triggered protests and congressional visits.

Why It Matters: Seizing children’s drawings and restricting communication aims to suppress firsthand accounts from inside family detention. Blocking detainees from contacting lawyers, media, and relatives hides conditions inside the regime’s expanding detention sites.

Source: ProPublica

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Kash Patel purges more FBI agents tied to Mar-a-Lago investigation

What Happened: Kash Patel purged at least a dozen FBI agents tied directly or indirectly to investigations into Trump’s handling of classified documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Why It Matters: Removing agents tied to cases involving Trump signals retaliation inside federal law enforcement. The purge warns FBI personnel that loyalty to the regime now carries greater weight than investigative independence.

Source: Washington Post

Classified Report Finds Kristi Noem Created Security Vulnerabilities at Airports

What Happened: A classified DHS inspector general report found that Kristi Noem’s decision to let most travelers keep their shoes on at TSA checkpoints created significant security risks because some scanners cannot properly screen footwear. Congressional correspondence shows DHS failed to implement recommended fixes and elevated the report’s classification, limiting its release.

Why It Matters: Security rules were weakened for a politically popular change, and the regime then limited oversight of the risks. Ignoring watchdog warnings about airport vulnerabilities puts public safety at risk.

Source: Wall Street Journal

US military used laser to take down Border Protection drone, lawmakers say

What Happened: The Pentagon shot down a U.S. Customs and Border Protection drone in southwest Texas using a laser weapon after deeming it a potential threat inside military airspace. The incident prompted expanded temporary flight restrictions and exposed coordination failures between the Defense Department, CBP, and the FAA.

Why It Matters: Military-grade weapons were used against another federal agency’s aircraft inside the United States. The episode highlights growing militarization at the southern border and serious breakdowns in interagency coordination.

Source: NPR

ICE struggles to vet recruits amid US immigration enforcement push, internal email shows

What Happened: Internal ICE emails show stalled background checks and confusion over handling misconduct allegations as the agency rapidly expands under Trump’s deportation push. Some recruits were flagged for suspected gang ties, active warrants, or prior misconduct only after entering training.

Why It Matters: ICE is rapidly expanding its ranks without fully vetting recruits. Hiring officers with potential criminal ties or misconduct risks abuse, corruption, and even more civil rights violations.

Source: Reuters

ICE officers receive less training than almost any other federal agents

What Happened: A CNN analysis found ICE deportation officers now receive only 42 days of training, down from about 100 days and less than most federal law enforcement roles. The reduction comes amid aggressive deportation quotas and a rapid hiring surge.

Why It Matters: Rapid force expansion paired with minimal preparation weakens professionalism and accountability inside an agency already exercising lawless domestic policing powers.

Source: CNN

The US has surpassed 1,100 measles cases in two months. Expect more deaths next

What Happened: The United States recorded more than 1,100 measles cases in the first eight weeks of 2026, already six times higher than a typical full year. Roughly 96% of infections are among unvaccinated people, and health officials warn deaths will likely rise.

Why It Matters: A disease eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 is spreading again as vaccination rates decline. The surge places children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised Americans at growing risk and follows years of vaccine conspiracy theories RFK Jr.

Source: CNN

Federal panel behind cancer screening recommendations hasn't met in nearly a year

What Happened: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force has not held a formal meeting in nearly a year and is operating with fewer members. The slowdown comes as RFK Jr. reshapes federal advisory committees.

Why It Matters: More than 150 million Americans rely on the panel’s recommendations for coverage of preventive screenings under federal law. Delays threaten evidence based medical guidance and could weaken protections for preventive care.

Source: NBC News

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

US ambassador to Israel tells embassy staff if they want to leave they ‘should do so TODAY’

What Happened: U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee emailed embassy staff, urging those who wished to depart Israel to “do so TODAY” amid rising fears of a potential U.S. strike on Iran. The State Department authorized non-emergency personnel and family members to leave as U.S. forces, including the USS Gerald Ford carrier strike group and F-22 jets, move into the region.

Why It Matters: An embassy urging staff to leave immediately signals serious concern that war could erupt quickly. A U.S. strike on Iran could trigger a regional war and pull the United States deeper into another Middle East conflict.

Source: CNN

American among those killed on speedboat in Cuban waters, White House confirms

What Happened: At least one American was among four people killed after a speedboat from Florida allegedly entered Cuban waters and exchanged gunfire with Cuba’s coast guard, according to Cuban authorities and the White House. Six others were wounded and arrested, with some believed to be U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents.

Why It Matters: Americans killed in an armed confrontation with Cuban forces could further escalate tensions between the U.S. and Cuba. The incident risks becoming a diplomatic flashpoint amid renewed sanctions pressure and hardline rhetoric.

Source: CBS News

Macron to visit top-secret sub base as some Europeans worry about US nuclear guarantees

What Happened: French President Emmanuel Macron will visit France’s top-secret nuclear submarine base as European leaders question the reliability of U.S. security guarantees under Trump. As the EU’s only nuclear-armed state, France is positioning its deterrent force as a possible pillar of European defense while Russia’s genocidal war in Ukraine continues.

Why It Matters: European leaders openly questioning U.S. nuclear guarantees signals a major fracture inside NATO. Moves toward independent European deterrence would reshape the post-World War II security order built around U.S. protection.

Source: Associated Press

Trump’s Foreign Policy: Resurrecting Empire

What Happened: A New York Times analysis describes Trump’s foreign policy as a revival of imperial power, citing actions such as seizing Venezuela’s leader while claiming its oil, tightening the blockade on Cuba, threatening Iran, and asserting control over territories like Greenland and the Panama Canal. Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the view in Munich, praising Western imperial expansion and rejecting post-World War II retrenchment.

Why It Matters: The dangerous strategy replaces traditional diplomacy with coercion backed by military and economic pressure. A shift toward territorial ambition and power politics will destabilize regions and normalize imperial behavior in global affairs.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

MPs condemn hosting of Tommy Robinson by Trump administration

What Happened: British MPs condemned Trump officials for hosting far-right extremist Tommy Robinson at the State Department and on Capitol Hill, raising questions about how he was allowed entry despite prior criminal convictions and a U.S. ban.

Why It Matters: Hosting a convicted extremist inside the State Department signals open alignment with Europe’s far-right movements. Giving foreign agitators official platforms inside the U.S. government normalizes extremist actors and encourages cross-border political interference.

Source: The Guardian

Sweden intercepts suspected Russian drone approaching French aircraft carrier

What Happened: Sweden’s military jammed a suspected Russian drone that violated its airspace and approached the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle while it was docked in Malmö during NATO exercises. Swedish officials linked the incident to a nearby Russian military vessel and a broader pattern of suspicious drone activity across Europe.

Why It Matters: The incident fits Moscow’s pattern of probing NATO defenses through gray zone operations. Drone incursions near allied military assets test alliance responses while avoiding direct military confrontation.

Source: Kyiv Independent

Germany’s AfD sparks fears it is helping Russia with inquiry on NATO weaknesses

What Happened: Germany’s far-right AfD requested detailed information about NATO’s “Hedgehog 2025” exercise in Estonia, including capability gaps in counter-drone defense, electronic warfare, and command systems. German officials warned the inquiry could expose sensitive weaknesses, particularly as AfD has repeatedly taken positions favorable to Russia.

Why It Matters: Publicly probing NATO vulnerabilities risks handing adversaries a roadmap to alliance weaknesses. AfD maintains close ties to the Kremlin, which funds and supports many European far-right parties, raising serious concerns the inquiry was intended to expose sensitive information to weaken NATO security.

Source: Politico EU

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Core wholesale prices rose 0.8% in January, much more than expected

What Happened: Core wholesale prices jumped 0.8% in January, more than double expectations and marking the fastest pace since last summer. Headline producer prices rose 0.5%, with services and trade margins driving the increase even as goods prices declined.

Why It Matters: Persistent wholesale inflation suggests price pressures are still moving through the economy. Higher inflation increases the likelihood of prolonged high interest rates and continued pressure on households and markets.

Source: CNBC

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Anthropic refuses to bend to Pentagon on AI safeguards as dispute nears deadline

What Happened: AI firm Anthropic refused Pentagon demands to weaken safeguards on how its Claude model can be used, including protections against mass surveillance of Americans and fully autonomous weapons. Defense officials warned the company could lose its contract and be labeled a “supply chain risk” if it does not comply.

Source: ABC News

Trump administration cannot force states to supply food stamp data, US judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge blocked Trump from cutting off food stamp administrative funding to 22 states that refused to turn over detailed data on millions of SNAP recipients, including names, addresses, and immigration status. The court ruled the USDA’s data demands and funding threats likely violated federal law governing the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$250,000 — DHS contract awarded to a Trump-aligned consulting firm tied to former campaign officials

31 hours — Length of time the DHS contract bid stayed open before being awarded

1,100+ — Measles cases reported in the U.S. in just eight weeks of 2026

11 — Ambulance dispatches to the Dilley family detention center since September for children in medical distress

42 days — Training now given to ICE deportation officers, down from roughly 100 days

12+ — FBI agents purged by Kash Patel connected to investigations of Trump

0 meetings — Formal meetings held by the federal cancer screening advisory panel in nearly a year

0.8% — Jump in core wholesale prices in January, far above expectations

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The Pentagon is pressuring AI companies — Will more tech firms be pushed to weaken safeguards for military use?

ICE is rapidly expanding its ranks — How many misconduct and civil rights abuse cases emerge as oversight remains non-existent?

The White House is pushing control over elections — How far will Trump go in trying to “nationalize” election authority?

War risks with Iran are rising — Do troop deployments and evacuation warnings signal an imminent war?

Trust in NATO is fracturing — How much longer will European allies rely on U.S. security guarantees?

Public health protections are weakening — Which preventable diseases return as vaccination rates fall?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Loyalty Over Institutions — Purges inside federal agencies and politically aligned contracts show a government increasingly built around personal loyalty to Trump rather than independent institutions.

Election Control — Efforts to nationalize voting and promote fraud conspiracies are laying the groundwork to challenge or overturn election results that Trump does not like.

Civil Liberties Erosion — Expanding immigration enforcement, weak oversight, and lethal force incidents signal growing domestic policing powers with fewer constitutional protections.

Public Health Breakdown — Vaccine disinformation and dismantled advisory systems are allowing preventable diseases like measles to spread again across the U.S.

Military Ideology Campaign — Pentagon pressure on universities and civilian organizations is pushing institutions to align with regime-approved ideology.

Tech Sector Intimidation — Labeling companies a national security threat for refusing Pentagon demands pressures private firms to comply with government surveillance and weapons programs.

Transparency Collapse — Hidden records, classified findings, and restricted oversight are eroding accountability across federal institutions.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.