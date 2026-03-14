Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Middle East Broadcasting Networks received a draft funding agreement that could give President Trump’s political appointees more control over their operations. Credit...Martin Divisek/EPA, via Shutterstock

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📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 26

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump foreign property income is set to explode in his second term

What Happened: A CREW analysis found that Trump is on track to earn over $400 million, likely more than $430 million, from overseas real estate projects in his second term. New and expanded developments in the Middle East, India, and elsewhere are fueling the surge as Trump refuses to divest from the Trump Organization.

Why It Matters: A sitting president earning hundreds of millions from foreign projects creates a direct national security threat. Foreign governments and political elites can enrich Trump, his family, and cronies while he controls sanctions, trade, military policy, and diplomacy.

Source: CREW

Netflix CEO Sarandos visited White House right before streamer said WBD deal is off

What Happened: Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos met with White House staff as his company sought to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, shortly after Trump publicly demanded Netflix remove board member Susan Rice and hinted at “consequences.” Hours after the meeting, WBD declared Paramount Skydance’s rival bid “superior,” and Netflix abruptly withdrew from the deal.

Why It Matters: The sequence shows White House pressure shaping a major media transaction involving CNN’s parent company. In Russia, the Kremlin’s oligarchs consolidated media control the same way, through political pressure and forced deals, until independent outlets fell under loyal ownership.

Source: CNBC

Political storm in Wyoming as far-right activist caught handing checks to lawmakers

What Happened: Conservative activist Rebecca Bextel was photographed handing campaign checks to Republican lawmakers on the Wyoming House floor. The checks, reportedly from wealthy donor Don Grasso and intended for Freedom Caucus-aligned legislators, have triggered a legislative probe and a criminal investigation by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office.

Why It Matters: Delivering campaign checks inside a legislative chamber collapses the line between fundraising and lawmaking. This underscores how pay-to-play politics and dark money are increasingly shaping both state and the federal government.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump, seeking executive power over elections, is urged to declare emergency

What Happened: Pro-Trump activists are circulating a draft executive order they claim is coordinated with the White House, urging Trump to declare a national emergency over fabricated Chinese “interference” in the 2020 election. The proposal would use emergency powers to ban mail ballots, restrict voting machines, and mandate voter ID ahead of the midterms, with Trump signaling he may act if Congress does not pass new voting restrictions.

Why It Matters: Trump and his cronies are looking for ways to seize control of elections and dictate the outcome. Using emergency powers over fabricated lies mirrors the playbook of authoritarian regimes that manipulate voting rules to stay in power.

Source: Washington Post

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

US Justice Department sues five more states over voter registration lists

What Happened: The Justice Department sued Utah, Oklahoma, Kentucky, West Virginia, and New Jersey over alleged “failures” to provide complete voter registration lists, bringing the total targeted to 29 states plus Washington, D.C.

Why It Matters: The lawsuits expand federal pressure on state-run elections while amplifying Trump’s “fraud” lies. Using the Justice Department to target voter rolls lays the groundwork for tighter federal control ahead of the midterms.

Source: Reuters

The Government Just Made it Harder to See What Spy Tech it Buys

What Happened: The federal government discontinued FPDS.gov, a longstanding public database used to track agency contracts, including purchases of surveillance and hacking technologies by ICE, the FBI, and other departments. Its replacement, SAM.gov, makes it significantly more difficult to search and analyze federal procurement data.

Why It Matters: Limiting transparency around government contracting obscures how taxpayer funds are used to expand surveillance capabilities. When oversight tools disappear, watchdog reporting becomes harder, and corruption and abuse grow.

Source: 404 Media

The Trump administration is about to release billions in disaster aid. Several blue states won’t be included

What Happened: Trump officials are releasing more than $5 billion in delayed FEMA disaster aid, but Democratic-led states, including California, Illinois, Minnesota, and Colorado, are excluded. More than $14 billion remains backlogged, partly due to a rule requiring Kristi Noem’s personal approval for FEMA spending above $100,000.

Why It Matters: The move weaponizes disaster aid to punish blue states and reward political allies. Turning emergency funding into political leverage transforms life-saving relief into a partisan tool of power.

Source: CNN

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

With Paramount set to take over WBD, Trump just steered a major news outlet into the hands of a crony

What Happened: After publicly pressuring Netflix and hinting at regulatory consequences, Trump favored a competing bid from Paramount, owned by Trump ally David Ellison, for Warner Bros. Discovery assets, including CNN. Warner Bros. shifted toward the Paramount offer after White House pressure and political signaling sidelined Netflix’s deal.

Why It Matters: This blurs the line between market competition and political coercion, steering a major news outlet toward a loyalist owner. The tactic echoes Russia and Hungary’s model of consolidating media under allied oligarchs to neutralize independent journalism.

Source: Media Matters

Trump Officials Seek to Break Editorial ‘Firewall’ at U.S.-Funded News Agencies

What Happened: Trump officials circulated draft funding agreements that would give political appointees veto power over leadership hires and programming at Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Middle East Broadcasting Networks. The proposal strips long-standing editorial “firewall” protections and allows funding to be terminated if coverage is deemed inconsistent with the regime’s view of U.S. “national interests.”

Why It Matters: This is a direct attempt to turn U.S.-funded international journalism into a political messaging arm, mirroring state media models of authoritarian regimes these outlets were created to counter. Weakening editorial independence would destroy the credibility of trusted news sources abroad while advancing Trump’s broader campaign to bring the press under his control.

Source: New York Times

Eleven US states urge DOJ to thoroughly probe Netflix-Warner Bros. deal

What Happened: Attorneys general from 11 states urged the Justice Department to conduct a full antitrust review of Netflix’s bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery assets, warning the merger could concentrate power in movies and streaming. The call comes amid rival bids, political pressure, and growing scrutiny of the deal.

Source: Reuters

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

A nearly blind refugee is found dead after Border Patrol agents drop him at Buffalo doughnut shop

What Happened: Nurul Amin Shah Alam, a nearly blind refugee from Myanmar, was found dead days after Border Patrol agents released him at a Buffalo Tim Hortons instead of coordinating transport home or notifying family. Federal officials said he declined assistance, while city leaders say agents abandoned a vulnerable man in winter conditions.

Why It Matters: Abandoning a nearly blind refugee in winter conditions exposes a sickening disregard for human life. The horror reflects an enforcement culture where detainees are treated as disposable rather than as people deserving basic care and dignity.

Source: Associated Press

Legal advocates seek to halt CBP policy pressuring unaccompanied children to self-deport

What Happened: Legal advocates asked a federal court to block a CBP policy pressuring unaccompanied immigrant children to “voluntarily” deport themselves before reaching federally mandated shelters where they would gain access to lawyers and family contact. Attorneys say the policy relies on threats of detention, prosecution of sponsors, and future visa bans, violating federal law and an existing court injunction.

Why It Matters: The policy weaponizes fear against children, stripping away legal safeguards meant to protect minors from coercion and abuse. It escalates the regime’s effort to bypass due process by pressuring vulnerable children to abandon their rights.

Source: Associated Press

Columbia says DHS agents showed pictures of missing child before detaining student

What Happened: Department of Homeland Security agents entered a Columbia University dorm without a warrant, allegedly misrepresenting themselves as police searching for a missing child before detaining student Elaina Aghayeva. She was released later the same day after New York Mayor Mamdani spoke with Trump at the White House.

Why It Matters: Federal agents entering housing without a warrant and using deception to gain access reflects a broader escalation in aggressive enforcement tactics. These operations erode due process and civil liberties while normalizing warrantless actions.

Source: ABC News

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to End Protections for Syrian Migrants

What Happened: Trump officials asked the Supreme Court to allow them to terminate Temporary Protected Status for roughly 6,000 Syrian migrants, seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that blocked the move. The request is part of a broader effort to dismantle TPS protections for multiple nationalities as the regime expands mass deportation policies.

Why It Matters: Ending TPS would strip long-settled Syrian families of legal status and work authorization, exposing them to deportation to a country still shattered by war.

Source: New York Times

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

FBI fires agents who scrutinized Patel in Trump documents case

What Happened: The FBI terminated at least 10 agents and staff who obtained phone toll records tied to Kash Patel and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles during the classified documents investigation into Trump. The firings are part of a widening purge targeting bureau personnel involved in investigations touching Trump or his allies.

Why It Matters: The continued purging of career officials for past investigative work weakens institutional independence and shows that loyalty to Trump outweighs adherence to standard law enforcement procedures. It is part of Trump’s broader effort to bring the Justice Department under his full control.

Source: MS NOW

Pentagon removes senior official from Joint Staff post

What Happened: Vice Adm. Fred Kacher was removed from his role as director of the Joint Staff just months after taking the position, with no public explanation beyond a statement that he will return to Navy service. The move follows broader Pentagon shakeups, including prior senior leadership purges by Pete Hegseth.

Why It Matters: Removing a top military planner without explanation points to more political purges inside the Pentagon. Instability at the top of the armed forces weakens professional military leadership as Trump escalates in the Middle East.

Source: Reuters

Two senior CISA officials reassigned after earlier attempted ouster

What Happened: Two senior CISA officials, Chief Information Officer Bob Costello and acting Chief Human Capital Officer Kevin Diana, were told to accept new roles within DHS or resign within seven days. The order follows internal clashes over contracting decisions and comes as CISA has already lost roughly one-third of its workforce through resignations, purges, and reassignments since Trump’s second term began.

Why It Matters: Forcing out career officials politicizes a key national security agency. Gutting CISA’s workforce weakens U.S. cybersecurity defenses as threats from adversaries continue to grow.

Source: Politico

New A.C.A. Plans Could Increase Family Deductibles to $31,000

What Happened: Trump officials proposed new Affordable Care Act plan options with lower monthly premiums but deductibles exceeding $15,000 for individuals and $31,000 for families. Officials say the plans expand choice, while critics warn they shift far more costs onto patients.

Why It Matters: Massive deductibles leave families effectively uninsured when they have to deal with illness. The plan pushes health care costs onto patients while accelerating the erosion of affordable coverage.

Source: New York Times

Democrats Demand Answers for Federal Prison Staffing Shortage After Corrections Officers Flee for ICE Jobs

What Happened: House Democrats demanded answers from the Bureau of Prisons after a ProPublica investigation found corrections officers leaving federal prisons in large numbers for higher-paying ICE jobs. The exodus has worsened severe staffing shortages, with more than 1,800 employees lost last year as lawmakers cite unsafe conditions, forced overtime, and collapsing prison operations.

Why It Matters: Expanding ICE by draining staff from other federal agencies weakens core institutions. Prison safety and oversight are being sacrificed to build a larger deportation force, putting inmates, staff, and the public at risk.

Source: ProPublica

Hundreds of American nurses choose Canada over the U.S. under Trump

What Happened: Hundreds of U.S.-trained nurses have moved to Canada since Trump returned to office, with more than 1,000 approved to work in British Columbia alone after provinces fast-tracked licensing and recruitment. Many cite Trump-era policies, hostile rhetoric, cuts to public health funding, and fears of political violence as reasons for leaving.

Why It Matters: Trump’s policies are driving a brain drain as skilled health care workers leave a system they no longer see as safe or stable. During a severe nursing shortage, pushing critical professionals out of the country deepens the strain on the U.S. health system.

Source: NPR

Appeals Court Allows Trump to End Union Bargaining for Federal Workers

What Happened: A federal appeals court declined to block Trump’s 2025 order stripping collective bargaining rights from hundreds of thousands of federal employees, reversing a lower court and citing national security grounds. The ruling allows agencies to curtail union negotiations and move forward with workforce changes while litigation continues.

Why It Matters: Ending union bargaining removes a major institutional check on executive power inside the federal workforce. Weakening collective representation makes it easier to fire, discipline, and restructure agencies without internal resistance, consolidating control over the civil service.

Source: Reuters

Newark mayor says ICE operation caused multi-vehicle crash with injuries

What Happened: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said an ICE vehicle pursuit triggered a multi-car crash that injured several people, including children, after agents chased a van through city streets during a snowstorm. Local police were not involved in the federal operation and only responded after the collision.

Why It Matters: Expanding aggressive ICE tactics without coordination or restraint puts communities in danger and deepens tensions between federal authorities and local governments.

Source: Associated Press

FDA to offer bonus payments to staffers who complete speedy drug reviews

What Happened: The FDA will launch a pilot program offering bonuses to drug reviewers who complete evaluations ahead of schedule, tying pay to “weighted time savings” and performance metrics. The move comes as the agency has lost roughly 20% of staff in its drug and biologics divisions and already relies heavily on industry user fees.

Why It Matters: Paying regulators to move faster will prioritize speed over safety in drug approvals. Combined with staff losses and industry funding, the program deepens concerns about regulatory capture and weakened oversight.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Top Mideast commander briefs Trump on military options on Iran

What Happened: U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper briefed Trump on potential military options against Iran as indirect nuclear talks resumed in Geneva, with the Joint Chiefs chairman also present. Some Republicans and Trump advisers are privately urging Israel to strike first, potentially drawing the U.S. into a broader conflict after Iranian retaliation.

Why It Matters: The planning shows preparations for military escalation even as the so-called talks continue. A strike led by Israel but backed by the U.S. would ignite a wider regional war while giving Trump political cover at home.

Source: ABC News

Trump Iranian missile claim unsupported by U.S. intelligence, say sources

What Happened: U.S. intelligence assessments contradict Trump’s claim that Iran will soon have missiles capable of striking the United States. A 2025 Defense Intelligence Agency assessment found Iran may not develop a viable intercontinental ballistic missile until around 2035.

Why It Matters: Exaggerating an adversary’s capabilities is being used to build support for military action. When political claims diverge from intelligence assessments, it shows threat narratives are being shaped to justify war.

Source: Reuters

Regime Change in Cuba Appeals to Trump but Carries Risks

What Happened: Trump is tightening sanctions and economic pressure on Cuba as the island faces a deepening fuel and economic crisis. At the same time, U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, are exploring possible negotiations with Havana over a political “transition,” even as Trump has publicly suggested the possibility of a “friendly takeover.”

Source: New York Times

US senator apologizes for Lindsey Graham’s ‘appalling’ outburst at Danish PM

What Happened: Sen. Elissa Slotkin sent a formal apology to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen after Sen. Lindsey Graham reportedly berated her during a closed-door meeting at the Munich Security Conference amid tensions over Trump’s push to annex Greenland. According to accounts of the meeting, Graham used profanity and dismissed Danish concerns, prompting Slotkin to walk out and later distance herself from the delegation’s conduct.

Why It Matters: Trump’s insane Greenland threats are damaging relations with a NATO ally and spilling into public diplomatic clashes. Alienating partners like Denmark weakens trust in U.S. leadership and deepens European doubts about U.S. reliability.

Source: Politico EU

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Canadian AI software could flip Russia's disinformation war on Europe

What Happened: A Canadian-developed AI tool called Cipher can rapidly detect and map Russian disinformation campaigns across far-right and far-left networks, compressing analysis that once took days into hours. After successful testing in English-language environments, researchers are now training the system to identify Russian-language narratives for deployment in Europe and potentially Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Russia’s information warfare targets both the far right and far left to weaken democracies. Tools that detect and map these operations early help expose and disrupt Kremlin disinformation before it spreads.

Source: Kyiv Independent

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump administration moves to nix Biden-era limits on independent contractors

What Happened: The Labor Department proposed repealing a 2024 rule that made it harder for companies to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees entitled to minimum wage, overtime, and benefits.

Why It Matters: Reclassifying workers as contractors lets companies avoid wage protections, overtime pay, and benefits. The rollback shifts costs and risk from corporations onto workers while weakening labor protections.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Denver mayor orders protection of protesters, ban on ICE from city property

What Happened: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston signed an order directing city police to protect peaceful protesters during ICE operations and banning federal immigration agents from using city-owned property to stage enforcement actions. The order authorizes local officers to intervene if ICE agents use excessive force.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$430 million+ — Estimated foreign income Trump could earn from overseas real estate in his second term

$5 billion — Disaster aid released by FEMA while several Democratic-led states remain excluded

$14 billion — Total disaster recovery funding backlog tied up under DHS approval rules

29 states — Total number targeted by DOJ lawsuits over voter registration lists

1/3 — Share of CISA workforce lost through resignations, purges, and reassignments since Trump’s second term began

$31,000 — Potential annual family deductible under proposed new ACA insurance plans

1,800+ — Federal prison staff positions lost last year as corrections officers move to higher-paying ICE jobs

1,000+ — U.S. nurses approved to work in British Columbia amid growing healthcare worker migration

20% — Staffing loss across FDA drug and biologics review divisions

🔎 What to Watch Next

Trump is laying the groundwork to go after Social Security and Medicare — How soon before seniors and disabled Americans feel the full impact?

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Election emergency powers — Will Trump attempt to override state authority over voting before the midterms?

Media consolidation under allies — How many major outlets will end up controlled by Trump-aligned owners?

War with Iran — Will escalating military planning turn into direct U.S. strikes?

Federal workforce purges — How many more career officials will be purged or forced out of national security agencies?

Disaster aid politicization — Will additional states see funding delayed or conditioned on political loyalty?

Healthcare affordability collapse — Will extreme deductibles push even more Americans effectively out of the insurance system?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Corruption as Governance — Foreign business income, crypto ventures, and donor access are increasingly intertwined with presidential power.

Executive Power Expansion — Emergency authorities, lawsuits, and regulatory changes are steadily extending White House control over elections and agencies.

Media Pressure and Consolidation — Political pressure on corporate decisions is reshaping ownership and independence across major media outlets.

Federal Power Weaponized — Disaster aid, regulatory approvals, and federal funding streams are increasingly used as political leverage.

Alliance Fractures — Confrontational diplomacy and territorial rhetoric are eroding trust with NATO partners and democratic allies.

War Risk Rising — Escalatory rhetoric and intelligence manipulation around Iran raise concerns about conflict driven by political strategy rather than a security threat.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

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