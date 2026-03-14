Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

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Sabrina Wood's avatar
Sabrina Wood
15h

It is so vile to have a president making money off the office like this. And forcing companies to bend to his will. I am angry and saddened that we would let this happen. How on earth can average Joe FI maga think this is okay? Rhetorical because I know they are SFI’s.

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Mark Cohn's avatar
Mark Cohn
3d

How about including this tyranny…https://www.npr.org/2026/03/03/nx-s1-5712323/pregnant-migrant-girls-texas-shelter

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