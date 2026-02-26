A view of the Washington Post office building in Washington, DC, on February 4. Oliver Contreras/AFP/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 25

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Dozens of FBI records apparently missing from Epstein files, including Trump accuser interviews

What Happened: A CNN review found dozens of FBI witness interview records missing from the Justice Department’s Epstein files release, including three interviews tied to a woman who accused Trump of sexual assault. More than 90 interview records listed in FBI evidence logs do not appear on the DOJ website, raising questions about compliance with legal disclosure requirements.

Why It Matters: Withholding legally required records tied to sexual abuse allegations shields Trump from scrutiny and blocks oversight. When the Justice Department hides evidence instead of releasing it, equal justice collapses, and political protection replaces the rule of law.

Source: CNN

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Moves to Allow Intelligence Agencies Easier Access to Law Enforcement Files

What Happened: Trump officials are loosening long-standing restrictions to allow intelligence agencies, including the CIA and NCTC, broader access to domestic law enforcement databases holding hundreds of millions of records. The changes, justified by labeling drug cartels and other groups as “terrorists,” were implemented with no transparency, limited legal review, and no meaningful notice to Congress.

Why It Matters: The shift dismantles the firewall between foreign intelligence and domestic policing, reviving post-Watergate concerns about warrantless surveillance of Americans. Redefining criminal or political activity as terrorism builds a surveillance framework vulnerable to abuse against civilians, activists, and political opponents.

Source: ProPublica

Trump’s ICE Is Quietly Stockpiling Weaponry—and It Should Alarm Us All

What Happened: DHS contract data reviewed by Sen. Adam Schiff show ICE and Customs and Border Protection approved at least $144 million in weapons, ammunition, and tactical gear over the past year. Purchases included AR-style rifles, Glock handguns, millions of rounds of ammunition, and so-called “non-lethal” weapons, quadrupling ICE’s spending and doubling CBP’s compared to 2024.

Why It Matters: Federal immigration enforcement is being reshaped into a heavily armed domestic force with long-term consequences beyond Trump. Once built and funded, weaponized bureaucracies become difficult to rein in—especially as enforcement turns inward on Americans.

Source: The New Republic

Vance launches into Trump's 'war on fraud' by suspending Medicaid payments to Minnesota

What Happened: JD Vance announced that Trump will withhold $259 million in federal Medicaid reimbursements from Minnesota, citing a fraud investigation tied to child care providers. Vance and CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz said the funds will remain frozen unless the state submits a “corrective action plan,” asserting executive authority to delay congressionally appropriated payments.

Why It Matters: Withholding health care funding as political leverage against a Democratic-led state tests the limits of executive power. It will lead to direct harm for low-income families, children, people with disabilities, and veterans.

Source: NBC News

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

Court says the IRS can continue to share immigrants’ taxpayer data with ICE

What Happened: A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C. rejected an emergency request to block the IRS from sharing certain taxpayer data with ICE, allowing Trump’s data-sharing agreement to remain in effect. The court ruled immigrant rights groups are unlikely to succeed, even as filings show the IRS has already mistakenly shared data on thousands of people.

Why It Matters: The ruling accelerates the merger of tax enforcement and immigration policing, dismantling long-standing privacy protections that encouraged undocumented immigrants to file taxes. It expands the surveillance apparatus, suppresses tax compliance, turns civilian data systems into deportation tools — and sets a precedent that can expand outward beyond immigration.

Source: Associated Press

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

Judge bars Justice Department from searching through devices seized from Washington Post reporter as part of leak probe

What Happened: A federal judge blocked the Justice Department from searching phones and computers seized from Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson, condemning prosecutors for pursuing an overly broad warrant. The ruling also faulted the DOJ for failing to disclose protections under the Privacy Protection Act.

Why It Matters: The ruling shows the Justice Department using national security probes to intimidate journalists and pry into confidential sources. It fits Trump’s broader assault on the media, weaponizing law enforcement to chill critical reporting and attack First Amendment protections.

Source: CNN

A White House Staffer Appears to Run Massive Pro-Trump X Account

What Happened: A WIRED investigation found that the pro-Trump X account “Johnny MAGA” is likely operated by Garrett Wade, a White House rapid response manager involved in official regime propaganda. The account amplified government narratives, including racist content, without disclosing its ties to the White House.

Why It Matters: A taxpayer-funded White House official operating an anonymous propaganda account erases the line between government communication and covert political messaging. It blurs accountability, fuels disinformation, and embeds state power directly into partisan online networks.

Source: WIRED

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Nearly blind refugee abandoned by US border patrol found dead in Buffalo

What Happened: A nearly blind Burmese refugee, Nurul Amin Shah Alam, was found dead in Buffalo after U.S. Border Patrol released him from custody and left him at a Tim Hortons about five miles from his home without notifying his family or attorney. Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, days after his release.

Why It Matters: This case shows how Trump’s immigration enforcement treats immigrants as disposable, abandoning vulnerable people with deadly consequences and reflecting a broader pattern of neglect, abuse, and impunity.

Source: The Guardian

ICE arrested 261 DACA recipients over 10 months last year, document shows

What Happened: ICE arrested 261 DACA recipients during the first 10 months of Trump’s second term and deported at least 86, according to DHS data obtained by CBS News. DHS claims 92% had “criminal histories” but offered no details, prompting lawmakers to demand clarification.

Why It Matters: Arresting DACA recipients who passed background checks and were brought here as children shows the regime is beginning to dismantle these protections. Vague claims of “criminal histories” without evidence point to due process abuse, using enforcement power to unravel a program that has kept hundreds of thousands of families stable.

Source: CBS News

DHS Assault Cases Spiked to a Record High. Experts and Judges Have Raised Alarms.

What Happened: DHS made a record 274 referrals in fiscal year 2025 for alleged “assaults” on agents, nearly doubling prior highs, with ICE driving most of the increase. Investigations found many cases dismissed, rejected by grand juries, or contradicted by video evidence.

Why It Matters: Federal assault charges are being stretched to cover protest, observation, and minor encounters protected by the First Amendment, turning routine interactions into criminal cases. Expanding these prosecutions is meant to chill dissent, weaken due process, and use the law to intimidate critics.

Source: POGO

Trump administration’s ‘third country’ deportation policy is unlawful, judge rules

What Happened: A federal judge ruled that Trump’s policy of deporting immigrants to countries where they have no ties violates due process by removing them before they can challenge their destination. The ruling blocks the policy, though enforcement is paused for 15 days pending appeal.

Why It Matters: The ruling is a sharp rebuke of the regime’s effort to bypass basic constitutional protections and use deportation as a blunt tool of deterrence, even when courts have explicitly ordered otherwise.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

Trump Treasury official to exit after objecting to Minneapolis crackdown

What Happened: Treasury Undersecretary John Hurley is leaving after objecting to White House plans to expand financial surveillance targeting Minnesota’s Somali community. He raised concerns about data privacy and the aggressive use of counterterrorism and fraud tools following Trump’s claim that Somali immigrants had “pillaged” billions from federal programs.

Why It Matters: Internal resistance is emerging as the regime uses lies to justify ethnic profiling and expanded surveillance. Officials who object to legal and ethical overreach are pushed out, while civil liberties are traded away to carry out Trump’s extremist demands.

Source: Washington Post

FBI investigations hindered by Kash Patel, whistleblower tells top Democrat

What Happened: A whistleblower told Senate Democrats that Kash Patel’s travel habits and management decisions disrupted major investigations, including delayed responses to mass shootings. Sen. Dick Durbin accused Patel of misusing FBI aircraft for personal travel, contributing to pilot shortages and operational delays.

Why It Matters: Leadership failures at the top of the FBI are disrupting investigations and weakening public safety. When resources are diverted, and oversight fades, core law enforcement work suffers — especially at a time of rising threats.

Source: The Guardian

Democrats sound alarm on VA policy that could reduce medical benefits for veterans

What Happened: Democratic lawmakers warned that a VA policy could recalculate disability ratings based on treatment effectiveness rather than underlying conditions. Although labeled “paused,” the policy could still be used to cut benefits without formal rulemaking or transparency.

Why It Matters: This punishes veterans for responding to treatment, turning medical compliance into a pretext to strip earned benefits. It reflects a broader pattern of hollowing out public commitments by quietly undermining veterans’ care while evading accountability and congressional oversight.

Source: ABC News

Trump’s surgeon general pick won’t urge vaccines for measles, flu, whooping cough

What Happened: Surgeon General nominee Casey Means refused to broadly encourage childhood vaccinations, repeatedly deflecting to “talk to your doctor,” and declined to reject debunked links between vaccines and autism during her confirmation hearing.

Why It Matters: The surgeon general’s job is to defend evidence-based medicine. Refusing to clearly support routine immunization legitimizes vaccine denial, weakens public trust, and increases the risk of preventable illness and deaths. It is also part of Trump’s broader attack on science.

Source: The Hill

Secretary Noem threatens to again suspend TSA PreCheck amid DHS shutdown

What Happened: Kristi Noem warned TSA PreCheck could again be suspended during the ongoing DHS shutdown, days after a similar threat was briefly reversed. CBP’s Global Entry program remains paused.

Why It Matters: Noem is using basic government services as leverage during the shutdown, deliberately threatening travel and public safety to pressure Congress. The whiplash reversals create instability, leaving travelers and frontline workers to absorb the damage.

Source: CNN

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

In a First, U.S. Deploys Combat Jets to Israel for Potential Wartime Mission in Iran

What Happened: The U.S. deployed F-22 fighter jets to Israel for the first time, positioning them for both defensive and offensive operations tied to a potential conflict with Iran. The move follows refusals by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to allow U.S. forces to use their airspace or bases for an Iran strike.

Why It Matters: U.S. combat forces are now directly embedded in Israel’s operational posture. That shift lays the groundwork for war with Iran and increases the risk of rapid regional escalation.

Source: Wall Street Journal

White House officials believe ‘the politics are a lot better’ if Israel strikes Iran first

What Happened: Senior Trump advisers privately argue that Israel striking Iran first would trigger retaliation and make U.S. military action easier to sell politically. Officials believe public support would rise if the U.S. or an ally were attacked, despite polling showing little tolerance for American casualties.

Why It Matters: Trump has not addressed the country, explained the objective, or sought congressional authorization. Instead, advisers are talking about optics and public reaction while military escalation moves forward, bringing the U.S. closer to another war without a plan.

Source: Politico

Trump said he 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear program. Now he says the U.S. may have to bomb Iran again.

What Happened: Trump said the U.S. may need to bomb Iran again, contradicting earlier claims that last summer’s strikes “obliterated” its nuclear program. Intelligence assessments indicate the attacks only partially degraded Iran’s facilities, even as Trump claims Iran is rebuilding and expanding missile capabilities.

Why It Matters: This propaganda exposes a dangerous gap between Trump’s public claims and underlying intelligence, raising the risk of renewed war based on shifting narratives rather than verified threats.

Source: NBC News

US orders diplomats to fight data sovereignty initiatives

What Happened: Trump officials instructed U.S. diplomats to lobby foreign governments against data sovereignty and localization laws that restrict how American tech companies manage non-U.S. citizens’ data. The directive, signed by Marco Rubio, targets regulations, including the EU’s GDPR.

Why It Matters: The Trump regime is pressuring allies to loosen privacy protections to benefit U.S. tech firms. Treating data safeguards as trade barriers elevates corporate and surveillance interests over civil liberties and strains relations with countries that prioritize digital rights.

Source: Reuters

Cuban forces kill four people aboard a Florida-registered speedboat

What Happened: Cuban border guards killed four people aboard a Florida-registered speedboat after intercepting it in Cuban territorial waters near Falcones Cay. Cuban authorities claim officers came under fire and returned fire; U.S. officials have called for an investigation to determine whether any victims were U.S. citizens or residents.

Why It Matters: The killings risk escalating U.S.–Cuba tensions and raise serious questions about the use of lethal force against a U.S.-registered vessel. With limited transparency, a maritime encounter has the potential to quickly become a bigger crisis.

Source: CNN

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

Far-Right UK Activist Tommy Robinson Visits US State Department

What Happened: British far-right extremist Tommy Robinson, previously barred from the U.S., toured the State Department at officials’ invitation and met with Rep. Randy Fine. A State Department adviser praised the visit as Robinson said he was in Washington to “make alliances,” despite his criminal record and extremist rhetoric.

Why It Matters: Giving an extremist institutional access legitimizes far-right networks and blurs the line between diplomacy and ideology. It signals that figures once kept at the margins now have direct channels to Trump officials.

Source: Bloomberg

German Defense Chief Chides Trump Over Strategy Toward Putin

What Happened: German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius publicly criticized Trump for signaling deference to Putin, citing the Alaska summit, withdrawal of U.S. military support for Ukraine, and taking NATO membership off the table as leverage.

Why It Matters: A senior ally openly rebuking a U.S. president shows how far trust has eroded. Trump’s approach has intentionally weakened Ukraine’s position, emboldened the Kremlin, and deepened fractures inside the Western alliance at a dangerous moment.

Source: Bloomberg

EU gets ready for Russian attacks on power grids after Ukraine’s winter of blackouts

What Happened: European countries bordering Russia are reinforcing power grids after sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure exposed major vulnerabilities. The EU approved €113 million for physical defenses, cyber protections, anti-drone systems, and rapid repair teams.

Why It Matters: Russia has turned civilian energy systems into military targets, and all of Europe is preparing for similar attacks. Energy infrastructure is now treated as a battlefield asset, reshaping long-term security planning across the continent.

Source: Politico

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Why prices won't drop after the Trump tariff ruling, according to economists

What Happened: Economists say consumer prices are unlikely to fall despite a Supreme Court ruling limiting Trump’s tariff authority, as the regime quickly reimposed tariffs using other legal tools. Companies that already raised prices are unlikely to reverse them due to “price stickiness,” even if some tariffs change.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are a tax on consumers. Even when courts intervene, higher prices remain, leaving households to absorb the cost while trade policy continues through legal workarounds.

Source: NPR

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Residents want local governments to end contracts that let ICE train on their gun ranges

What Happened: Residents in Escondido, California, and other cities are demanding that local governments terminate contracts that allow ICE agents to train at municipal gun ranges and use other public facilities. The backlash follows Trump’s expanded immigration crackdown and recent fatal shootings of U.S. citizens by federal agents, which exposed long-standing ICE agreements that had gone largely unnoticed.

Source: Associated Press

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

90+ — FBI interview records listed in Epstein evidence logs that are missing from the DOJ release

$259 million — Medicaid funds withheld from Minnesota as political retribution

$144 million — Weapons and tactical gear purchased by ICE and CBP in one year

261 — DACA recipients arrested by ICE in 10 months

86 — DACA recipients deported during that period

274 — DHS “assault on agent” referrals in FY2025, a record high

€113 million — EU funding approved to harden power grids against Russian attacks

4 — People killed aboard a U.S.-registered speedboat by Cuban forces

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

Epstein files are being stonewalled — Will DOJ ever release the missing files and FBI interviews, or quietly bury evidence tied to Trump and others?

Intelligence agencies are turning inward — How far will domestic policing expand now that surveillance barriers are collapsing?

Medicaid funding is being weaponized — Will courts intervene before vulnerable families are harmed?

Public health guidance is unraveling — How much vaccine policy will be sacrificed to conspiracy politics?

Alliances are under strain — How far will Trump push Europe on data, defense, and Ukraine before the transatlantic alliance permanently fractures?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Power Consolidation Accelerates — Surveillance authority, enforcement discretion, and funding leverage are increasingly centralized in the executive branch, weakening institutional independence and concentrating control at the top.

Rights Under Attack — Privacy safeguards, due process protections, and press freedoms are being eroded through regulatory shifts and selective enforcement.

Policing the Homeland — Immigration tactics once framed as border control are now deployed broadly inside the country, normalizing aggressive raids, violence, expanded detention, and warrantless operations.

Essential Services Weaponized — Health care, disaster relief, travel access, and federal benefits are used as leverage in political disputes, turning public programs into pressure points.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

