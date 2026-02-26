Trump Tyranny Tracker

Trump Tyranny Tracker

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DNewcomer's avatar
DNewcomer
7h

Thank you for the concise, factual reporting. Ending with multiple Call to action opportunities, helped to make me feel empowered and hopeful in such a dark time for my country.

Reply
Share
Patrick's avatar
Patrick
3h

Cruelty is the point as a deterrent,the only thing they haven’t done,as far as I know,on camera anyhow,is rip a newborn from their mothers arm and throw them in a river ! They have shot someone in the back of the head ,reasonable fear my ass ,remember the video of the V.C. Shooting the person in the head,or any other video,whether it was ISIS or HAMAS or IDS or the SS or CARTEL or MAFIA or any other terrorist organization,the message is the same ,don’t mess with us do what your told and shut up and sit down!Ressistence is futile!

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Olga Lautman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture