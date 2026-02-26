An NPR investigation finds the Justice Department has removed or withheld Epstein files related to President Trump. Department of Justice and Getty Images/Collage by Danielle A. Scruggs/NPR

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 24

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Trump’s properties remain an epicenter of his conflicts and corruption in second term

What Happened: A CREW analysis shows Trump visited his properties 198 times in his first year back in office, including 116 golf outings, as foreign officials, cabinet members, political groups, and special interests spent heavily at his resorts through events, fundraisers, and official visits. Trump also conducted government business at properties he personally profits from.

Why It Matters: Trump is using the presidency to enrich himself, sell access, and blur the line between public office and private profit—creating emoluments risks, national security vulnerabilities, and a pay-to-play system where influence flows to those who can afford it.

Source: CREW

Justice Department withheld and removed some Epstein files related to Trump

What Happened: An NPR investigation found the Justice Department withheld or removed Epstein-related records referencing sexual abuse allegations against Trump, despite a legal requirement to release them. Missing materials include FBI interview notes linked to a survivor who accused Trump and appear to have been catalogued but not disclosed.

Why It Matters: Withholding legally required records tied to sexual abuse allegations shields Trump from scrutiny and blocks oversight. When the Justice Department hides evidence instead of releasing it, equal justice collapses, and political protection replaces the rule of law.

Source: NPR

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Administration Considers Requiring Banks to Collect Citizenship Information

What Happened: Trump officials are weighing an executive order or Treasury action that would require U.S. banks to collect customers’ citizenship information, potentially forcing banks to demand passports or similar documents from both new and existing account holders. The proposal would enlist banks in immigration enforcement despite no current legal requirement to track citizenship.

Why It Matters: Compelling banks to police citizenship status would weaponize the financial system, chill access to basic banking, and expand state monitoring of lawful residents and citizens—marking another step toward using economic infrastructure as a tool of coercion, surveillance, and exclusion.

Source: Wall Street Journal

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

D.C. attorney general says Congress missed deadline, failed to block tax policy

What Happened: D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb says Congress failed to meet the legal deadline to block Washington, D.C.’s effort to opt out of Trump’s tax cuts, making the disapproval resolution invalid under the Home Rule Act. Despite political claims of victory, D.C. tax law remains unchanged.

Why It Matters: Congress is asserting raw power over D.C. governance while ignoring statutory limits, reinforcing the Trump-era view that local autonomy and rule-of-law constraints are optional.

Source: Washington Post

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

ICE teaches cadets to 'violate the Constitution,' ex-DHS attorney testifies

What Happened: A former ICE attorney testified before Congress that the agency is training new cadets to violate the Constitution, including entering homes without judicial warrants. The testimony comes amid ICE’s massive hiring surge, fueled by tens of billions in new funding, and cites secret memos, shortened training, and the removal of instruction on constitutional limits and use of force.

Why It Matters: Trump’s mass deportation push is being carried out by a rapidly expanded force trained to sidestep constitutional protections. When agents are taught to ignore the Fourth Amendment, immigration enforcement shifts from civil law enforcement to a lawless domestic policing operation with no real oversight or accountability.

Source: USA Today

Senate Democrats investigate CBS over blocked Colbert interview

What Happened: Senate Democrats have opened an investigation into whether the FCC and CBS’s parent company, Paramount, blocked Stephen Colbert from airing an interview with Texas Democratic candidate James Talarico. Sen. Richard Blumenthal is seeking records amid allegations that Trump’s FCC pressured the network into censoring political speech to avoid regulatory retaliation.

Why It Matters: Regulatory pressure is being used to silence political speech and protect Trump from criticism. When networks fear retaliation for airing satire or opposition voices, censorship shifts from direct government orders to corporate self-preservation—limiting free expression without an official ban.

Source: The Guardian

Hegseth threatens to cancel Anthropic's $200 million contract over "woke AI" concerns

What Happened: Pete Hegseth threatened to cancel Anthropic’s $200 million Pentagon contract unless the company loosens its AI safety standards, dismissing them as “woke AI.” The Pentagon is pressing the firm to allow its systems to be used for any “lawful” purpose, including domestic surveillance and military operations.

Why It Matters: The regime is leveraging defense contracts to force changes in private sector technology standards. Weakening AI safeguards under political pressure expands the potential for domestic surveillance and automated military use while signaling that federal contracts depend on ideological alignment with executive priorities.

Source: NPR

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

Witness to immigration agent’s killing of friend last year dies in Texas car crash

What Happened: The sole eyewitness to the 2025 killing of Texas driver Ruben Ray Martinez by a federal immigration agent has died in a fiery car crash, according to the family’s lawyer. Joshua Orta had previously given sworn statements contradicting DHS claims, saying Martinez did not strike an officer and that agents fired without warning as the car slowly turned away.

Why It Matters: DHS kept a fatal shooting quiet for nearly a year, and now the only eyewitness has died. With rising murders involving federal agents and repeated delays in disclosure, the public is left with the government’s version of events instead of full transparency and accountability.

Source: The Guardian

ICE Took Their Papers—and Won’t Give Them Back

What Happened: ICE has been releasing immigrants from detention without returning essential documents, including work permits, IDs, Social Security cards, and even U.S. passports, according to attorneys in Minnesota. Lawyers say the practice is widespread and continues despite court orders, leaving people unable to work, travel, or prove their legal status.

Why It Matters: Taking and withholding legal documents traps people in legal limbo. ICE is ignoring court orders and using paperwork as leverage, making it harder for people to function legally while expanding mass deportation enforcement.

Source: Mother Jones

Trump’s Latest Deportation Tactic: Targeting Immigrants With Minor Family Court Cases

What Happened: Trump officials are arguing in federal court that immigrants can be deported over decades-old minor family court matters, including low-level neglect cases where no harm occurred. In a Ninth Circuit case, DOJ lawyers claim even brief parenting lapses from years ago can justify removal, significantly expanding deportation grounds.

Why It Matters: If upheld, millions of immigrant parents could face deportation over poverty-related or subjective parenting judgments, collapsing due process and chilling families from seeking help from schools, hospitals, or social services.

Source: ProPublica

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

The ACA health coverage subsidy lapse hit 22 million people. Here are some of their stories

What Happened: Enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired at the end of 2025, causing health insurance premiums to more than double for about 22 million Americans — over 90% of ACA marketplace enrollees. Many households are now being forced to pay hundreds more per month, downgrade coverage, or go uninsured altogether.

Why It Matters: Republicans' letting subsidies lapse shifts costs onto working families, the sick, and the self-employed while accelerating coverage loss, financial instability, and preventable medical crises — all in service of dismantling the ACA.

Source: CNBC

As measles cases climb, these 9 diseases threaten comebacks

What Happened: Measles cases have surged past 900 in early 2026, putting the U.S. at risk of losing its measles elimination status for the first time since 2000. Public health officials warn that falling vaccination rates are allowing outbreaks to grow larger, last longer, and spread into states previously considered protected.

Why It Matters: Falling vaccination rates, fueled by RFK Jr.’s long record of vaccine conspiracies, are allowing a preventable disease to spread again. Sustained outbreaks increase the risk of deaths and open the door to the return of other once-controlled diseases.

Source: Washington Post

Education Department hands off more of its responsibilities to other US agencies

What Happened: Trump officials moved additional Education Department programs and grants to other federal agencies, including HHS and the State Department, advancing efforts to hollow out the department without congressional approval. Education Secretary Linda McMahon called it efficiency while acknowledging that only Congress can formally shut down the department.

Why It Matters: The department is being dismantled piece by piece without a vote. Shifting programs across agencies weakens oversight, disrupts funding, and chips away at federal education protections through bureaucratic maneuvering instead of law.

Source: Associated Press

States sue Trump administration over changes to childhood vaccine recommendations

What Happened: More than a dozen states sued Trump officials over the CDC’s rollback of routine childhood vaccine recommendations, which removed universal guidance for several major immunizations. States argue the changes, pushed under RFK Jr., ignore medical consensus and increase outbreak risks.

Why It Matters: Vaccine policy is being rewritten to match conspiracy-driven politics. Weakening guidance increases preventable disease spread, shifts the burden onto states, and further erodes trust in public health institutions already under strain.

Source: Associated Press

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

France bars U.S. ambassador from government access after failure to appear to a summons

What Happened: France barred U.S. Ambassador Charles Kushner from access to senior government officials after he ignored a formal summons from the French foreign ministry. The summons followed Trump regime statements blaming “violent radical leftism” for the death of a far-right activist—comments French officials viewed as political interference.

Why It Matters: A politically connected ambassador is straining relations with a key ally. Installing loyalists who disregard diplomatic norms damages U.S. credibility and injects culture-war politics into foreign policy.

Source: NPR

Trump weighs strikes against Iran for nuclear program he says he 'obliterated'

What Happened: The IAEA reported that roughly 972 pounds of highly enriched uranium remain unaccounted for following recent U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. As negotiations continue in Geneva, Trump is considering a limited strike—or a broader sustained campaign—while deploying major U.S. forces to the region and dismissing warnings about risks to American troops.

Why It Matters: Trump continues to weigh strikes without seeking congressional authorization or clearly explaining the objective or endgame. Military action without a defined plan for what follows, especially talk of regime change, risks retaliation, regional war, and long-term instability with no clear path forward.

Source: ABC News

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

As Russia rained missiles on Ukrainian cities last fall, US issued warning to Kyiv over Black Sea drone strike, ambassador says

What Happened: Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. said the State Department warned Kyiv not to strike Russia’s Novorossiysk port after Ukrainian drones hit an oil terminal tied to American economic interests. The warning came as Russia was carrying out mass missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

Why It Matters: U.S. officials stepped in to protect oil interests while Russia wages a genocidal war and bombs civilians across Ukraine. Shielding business exposure as people are being killed shows a foreign policy that places corporate ties above human lives — a stark and disturbing shift in U.S. priorities.

Source: Kyiv Independent

MAGA Meets Europe: Trump’s Envoys Rip Up Diplomatic Playbook

What Happened: Trump-appointed U.S. ambassadors across Europe have intervened in domestic politics, prompting backlash in France, Belgium, and Poland. Incidents include public accusations, social media attacks, and refusals to comply with diplomatic summons.

Why It Matters: U.S. envoys are acting as political operatives instead of diplomats. Discarding diplomatic norms strains alliances and injects culture war politics into allied governments, echoing tactics long used by Russia to destabilize countries from within.

Source: Bloomberg

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

Trump’s Tariff Goes Into Effect at 10 Percent, Not the 15 Threatened

What Happened: A new global tariff on most U.S. imports took effect at 10 percent just after midnight, despite Trump publicly announcing a 15 percent rate days earlier. The White House said the higher rate is still being “worked on,” underscoring continued confusion after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s earlier emergency tariffs.

Why It Matters: Businesses, consumers, and foreign governments are being forced to operate under Trump’s shifting, improvised trade policies that change by social media post, reinforcing uncertainty, market instability, and the perception of an executive branch operating without coherent process or legal grounding.

Source: New York Times

Don't bet on lower prices, businesses say, even after emergency Trump tariffs were shot down

What Happened: Businesses say prices are unlikely to fall even after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s emergency tariffs, as companies absorb past losses and face new temporary tariffs. Refund litigation and policy uncertainty continue.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariff volatility raised costs and weakened consumer confidence, and the financial damage does not disappear with a court ruling. Households will continue to bear higher prices while Trump’s trade policy remains unpredictable.

Source: Reuters

New York calls for $13.5 billion tariff refund from Trump administration

What Happened: New York Governor Kathy Hochul demanded $13.5 billion in tariff refunds after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s sweeping emergency tariffs as illegal. Hochul said the tariffs cost the average New York household $1,751 last year and damaged small businesses, joining similar refund demands from California and Illinois.

Source: Reuters

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

State of the Union: Dozens of Democrats plan to skip in protest, several invite Epstein survivors

What Happened: Dozens of House and Senate Democrats plan to skip Trump’s State of the Union in protest, while others are bringing survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse as invited guests. Democrats cite ongoing concerns over the DOJ’s partial release and redaction of Epstein-related files, as well as broader objections to Trump’s conduct and abuses of power.

Source: ABC News

Anthropic digs in heels in dispute with Pentagon, source says

What Happened: Anthropic is reportedly refusing to weaken safeguards that prevent its AI from being used for autonomous weapons or domestic surveillance, despite Pentagon threats to invoke the Defense Production Act or label the company a “supply chain risk.” Pete Hegseth has given Anthropic an ultimatum deadline as the administration pressures AI firms to accept unrestricted military use.

Source: Reuters

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

198 — Visits Trump made to his own properties in his first year back in office

116 — Golf outings at Trump-owned resorts while in office

22 million — Americans hit by the ACA subsidy lapse

900+ — Measles cases reported in early 2026

$200 million — Pentagon contract threatened over AI safety standards

$13.5 billion — Tariff refunds New York is demanding after illegal Trump tariffs

30+ — Recorded attempts to sabotage Baltic energy infrastructure since 2022

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

DOJ limits Epstein-Trump disclosures — How much information will be withheld, delayed, or quietly scrubbed from public scrutiny?

Pentagon pressures AI firms — Which guardrails on surveillance, autonomy, and civilian protections are next to be weakened?

Regulatory pressure on media grows — How many outlets will soften coverage or self-censor to avoid federal retaliation?

Vaccine guidance rolled back — Which preventable diseases resurge as federal recommendations erode?

Tariff refund battles escalate — How long will businesses wait to recover costs imposed under Trump’s unlawful trade actions?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — His erratic tariff policies are pushing the U.S. into a recession or worse and destabilizing the economy, as prices rise and the job market weakens.

Corruption as Routine — Trump’s private ventures, licensing deals, and political events remain intertwined with official power, blurring the line between governance and personal enrichment.

Immigration as Internal Policing — Civil immigration enforcement now operates with the force and posture of criminal law enforcement, expanding detention, aggressive raids, and warrantless tactics while shrinking procedural safeguards.

Public Health Erosion — Vaccine guidance instability, advisory disruptions, and health coverage rollbacks are weakening prevention systems and increasing the risk of avoidable illness.

Foreign Policy Hollowed Out — Strategic diplomacy is sidelined in favor of transactional deals, personal relationships, and pressure tactics that undermine long-standing alliances.

Epstein Files Withheld — The Justice Department withheld or removed Epstein-related records tied to Trump, blocking legally required disclosures and shielding him from public scrutiny.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

