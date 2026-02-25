An observer films ICE agents in Minneapolis. A new lawsuit alleges federal agents are unconstitutionally retaliating against people who are lawfully observing and recording federal immigration enforcement operations by gathering their personal information and labeling them as domestic terrorists Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

📆 Trump Tyranny Tracker: February 23

Welcome to today’s Trump Tyranny Tracker, where I’m breaking down the key news from the day alongside ongoing developments as Trump and his regime move swiftly to consolidate power, undermine democracy, and dismantle civil rights and freedoms.

🔥 In Corruption News

Binance Fired Staff Who Flagged $1 Billion Moving to Sanctioned Iran Entities

What Happened: Binance dismantled an internal investigation and fired staff after they flagged more than $1 billion moving through the exchange to Iranian networks tied to sanctioned entities, including IRGC-linked groups. The action followed a presidential pardon of Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, despite the company’s prior guilty plea for sanctions and anti-money laundering violations.

Why It Matters: Trump’s pardon weakened deterrence against terror financing and sanctions evasion as Binance did business with Trump-linked crypto ventures. When a firm tied to illicit flows is politically shielded while connected to a president’s family, enforcement becomes favoritism—blurring national security, private profit, and presidential power.

Source: Wall Street Journal

New Details From Epstein Files Reveal Lutnick Had Years-Long Business Tie With Sex Offender

What Happened: Newly released Epstein files show Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick maintained a multi-year business relationship with Jeffrey Epstein long after claiming ties ended in 2005. Records show joint investments and financing of AdFin Solutions from at least 2012 through 2018, including direct correspondence about the company’s operations.

Why It Matters: A cabinet secretary concealed years of business ties with a pedophile and convicted sex offender. When a senior official responsible for regulating markets hides serious personal conflicts, it signals that rules are not enforced at the top and accountability is optional for those in power.

Source: Mother Jones

Judge blocks release of Jack Smith’s report on Trump documents case

What Happened: Trump-appointed federal judge Aileen Cannon permanently blocked the Justice Department from releasing Jack Smith’s report on Trump’s mishandling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, shielding it from Congress and the public.

Why It Matters: Trump’s shill judge shut down public access to evidence about his handling of classified documents. When courts are used to keep damaging facts out of view, accountability breaks down, and powerful figures are placed above the law.

Source: The Guardian

🛡️ In Power Consolidation News

Trump Considers New National Security Tariffs After Supreme Court Ruling

What Happened: Trump is considering a new round of “national security” tariffs on multiple industries after the Supreme Court struck down much of his second-term tariffs. The proposed levies would rely on Section 232 authority, allowing the White House to reimpose tariffs unilaterally despite the court ruling.

Why It Matters: After the courts blocked his tariffs, Trump is looking for new ways to impose them anyway. That means higher prices, more supply chain chaos, and a president testing how far he can go when the Supreme Court says no.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Judges Grow Angry Over Trump Administration Violating Their Orders

What Happened: Federal judges have issued at least 35 orders since August demanding explanations for why Trump officials keep violating court rulings in immigration cases. Judges cite ignored release orders, unlawful detentions, withheld identity documents, misleading arguments, and repeated noncompliance, with one Minnesota judge holding a Justice Department lawyer in civil contempt.

Why It Matters: When the executive branch treats judicial rulings as optional, it erodes constitutional checks, normalizes contempt for courts, and accelerates the transformation of enforcement agencies into lawless instruments of executive power.

Source: New York Times

Trump Vows Higher Tariffs for Nations That ‘Play Games’ on Deals

What Happened: Trump threatened to impose even higher tariffs on countries that challenge or delay trade agreements after the Supreme Court struck down much of his global tariff regime. In social media posts, he warned trading partners to “BUYER BEWARE” and signaled plans to reimpose tariffs using alternative legal authorities despite the court ruling.

Why It Matters: By threatening economic punishment against allies and partners who seek legal clarity, Trump continues to weaponize trade to coerce compliance, destabilize global markets, and reassert unilateral authority rejected by the courts.

Source: Bloomberg

⚖️ In Weaponization of Institutions News

How ICE and CBP Use Free Walkie-Talkie App ‘Zello’ to Power Their Operations

What Happened: ICE and CBP officers are using Zello, a free consumer walkie-talkie app previously linked to January 6 coordination, to run immigration enforcement operations. Investigative reporting found accounts tied to DHS emails and use of the app during enforcement incidents, including a CBP murder of a U.S. citizen.

Why It Matters: ICE and CBP are using a free consumer walkie-talkie app to coordinate immigration raids instead of secure government communication systems. Relying on an unsecured, public platform compromises operational oversight and accountability and increases the risk of errors and civil rights abuses during enforcement actions.

Source: 404 Media

DHS accused of using surveillance tech to track legal observers in Maine

What Happened: A class action lawsuit filed in Maine alleges DHS agents used facial recognition and license plate readers to scan and threaten legal observers monitoring ICE operations. Plaintiffs say agents warned them they would be placed on a “domestic terrorist” watchlist and followed to their homes after recording enforcement activity.

Why It Matters: The government is using surveillance tools to scare people away from legally watching and documenting its actions. Treating legal observers like security threats chills free speech, undermines civilian oversight, and pushes counterterrorism powers into everyday political policing.

Source: Politico and NPR

📢 In Media Suppression and Authoritarian Tactics News

‘Dictator vibes’ as dear leader Trump puts name and face front and center

What Happened: Trump has placed his name and image across public institutions and spaces, including a massive banner at the Justice Department, renamed roads and proposed airports, federal buildings, cultural institutions, and even military assets.

Why It Matters: Using public institutions to promote a single leader blurs the line between government and personal power. When state spaces are tied to one individual, loyalty to the president overshadows constitutional principles — a classic authoritarian tactic.

Source: The Guardian

🛑 In Human and Civil Rights Abuses News

‘Horror on a shocking scale’: resurgent US movement calls for end to family ICE detention

What Happened: A nationwide solidarity campaign mobilized after ICE dramatically expanded family detention, with thousands of children held in facilities like Dilley, Texas. Protests intensified following the detention of five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, whose case became a symbol of the regime’s crackdown on children.

Why It Matters: Mass family detention inflicts lasting trauma on children and functions as state sanctioned punishment rather than lawful immigration processing. Expanding detention normalizes cruelty, bypasses child protection standards, and entrenches a prison style system aimed at deterrence, not justice.

Source: The Guardian

U.S. has a quarter fewer immigration judges than it did a year ago. Here's why

What Happened: The U.S. immigration court system has lost roughly a quarter of its judges over the past year due to purges, resignations, and forced retirements. Nearly 100 judges were purged in 2025 alone, alongside hundreds of legal staff, leaving multiple courts understaffed or without judges entirely.

Why It Matters: Trump’s gutting of immigration courts is meant to dismantle due process. Fewer judges mean longer backlogs, coerced outcomes, and pressure to prioritize deportation over lawful adjudication, turning the courts into an enforcement arm rather than an independent judiciary.

Source: NPR

She was an orphan adopted from Iran by a US veteran. The Trump administration wants to deport her

What Happened: Trump officials are seeking to deport a woman adopted as a toddler from Iran by a U.S. Air Force veteran in the 1970s, citing that she “overstayed” a visa at age four due to a decades-old paperwork failure. Despite having no criminal record, living in the U.S. for more than 50 years, paying taxes, and owning a home, DHS ordered her to appear for removal proceedings and threatened deportation to Iran.

Why It Matters: Trump officials are using rigid immigration rules to deport a woman over a decades-old paperwork issue. Expanding deportation to long-settled adoptees shows how enforcement priorities are overriding due process, discretion, and basic humanitarian judgment.

Source: Associated Press

📉 Government Services Disruption and Collapse Watch

ICE officer training is ‘deficient’ and ‘broken,’ former agency lawyer tells congressional forum

What Happened: A former ICE lawyer who oversaw deportation officer training testified that the agency’s training program is “deficient, defective and broken.” He accused DHS of shortening courses, stripping out essential material, and misleading the public while rapidly expanding ICE to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda.

Why It Matters: Accelerated hiring and reduced training are already playing out on the street, with growing incidents of unlawful force and constitutional violations. Speed and volume now outweigh standards, civilians are getting hurt, and abuses carry no consequence.

Source: Associated Press

Coast Guard investigating swastika found at recruit training center

What Happened: The U.S. Coast Guard opened an investigation after a swastika was found drawn on a bathroom wall at its recruit training center in Cape May, New Jersey. The incident followed last year’s controversy in which the service temporarily downgraded swastikas and nooses to “potentially divisive” in its workplace harassment manual before reversing course under congressional pressure.

Why It Matters: Extremist symbols appearing inside military institutions signal deeper failures of oversight, culture, and leadership accountability. Normalizing or downplaying hate symbols weakens discipline, undermines trust, and creates openings for extremist ideology within the ranks.

Source: Washington Post

CDC deputy director abruptly resigns from role as agency reels from turnover

What Happened: The CDC’s principal deputy director, Ralph Abraham, abruptly resigned just weeks after taking the role, marking the second senior departure from the agency this month. The exit comes amid budget cuts, staff losses, canceled advisory meetings, and mounting turmoil under RFK Jr.

Why It Matters: Destabilizing the CDC undermines scientific integrity and weakens pandemic preparedness. RFK Jr.’s politicization of public health endangers Americans by reducing trust, slowing response times, and increasing vulnerability to future outbreaks.

Source: The Guardian

FBI's Patel defends beer-soaked Olympic celebration while on Italy trip

What Happened: Kash Patel defended videos showing him chugging beer and celebrating with the U.S. men’s hockey team in an Olympic locker room in Milan, saying he was in Italy on official business. Democrats criticized the trip as wasteful amid prior allegations that Patel misused FBI aircraft for personal travel.

Why It Matters: The FBI director engaging in public spectacle while facing scrutiny over government travel erodes professional standards at the top of federal law enforcement. Doing so during multiple active national crises further undermines confidence in leadership and priorities.

Source: Reuters

FEMA national security functions ‘significantly constrained’ during shutdown, email warns

What Happened: An internal FEMA email warned that national continuity operations are “significantly constrained” during the partial government shutdown, limiting the agency’s ability to maintain federal operations during a major emergency. Staff furloughs, suspended training, travel restrictions, and contract lapses have impaired FEMA’s Office of National Continuity Programs.

Why It Matters: Government shutdown disruptions are weakening emergency preparedness at the federal level. Limiting continuity planning and communications capacity increases the risk of operational failure during a national crisis.

Source: Washington Post

🌐 Imperial and Geopolitical Watch

Trump’s top general foresees acute risks in an attack on Iran

What Happened: The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff warned Trump that an attack on Iran would carry acute risks due to depleted U.S. munitions stockpiles and limited allied support. Gen. Dan Caine privately cautioned that any major operation could expose U.S. forces to significant danger, contradicting Trump’s public claims that such a war would be easily won.

Why It Matters: Military leadership is warning of serious operational risks. Ignoring internal warnings raises the likelihood of conflict, U.S. casualties, and a wider regional war driven by Trump’s impulse rather than strategic reality.

Source: Washington Post

Iran Could Direct Proxies to Attack U.S. Targets Abroad, Officials Warn

What Happened: U.S. and Western intelligence officials warned that Iran could direct proxy forces to carry out terrorist attacks against American targets in Europe and the Middle East if Trump orders strikes on Iran. Security agencies report heightened intercept “chatter” signaling planning activity, even without specific plots identified.

Why It Matters: Trump’s consideration of military strikes carries clear risks of retaliation beyond Iran. An attack could prompt proxy assaults on U.S. troops, diplomats, and civilians, including potential targets inside the United States, expanding the conflict across multiple regions and putting Americans in direct danger.

Source: New York Times

🌍 Far-Right & Russian Influence Watch

‘Political sabotage’: EU leaders accuse Hungary of undermining support for Ukraine

What Happened: European leaders accused Hungary of political sabotage after Viktor Orbán’s government blocked new EU sanctions on Russia and a financial package for Ukraine on the eve of the war’s fourth anniversary. Budapest tied its veto to demands over Russian oil deliveries, derailing coordinated EU support as Kyiv faces intensified Russian attacks.

Why It Matters: Hungary continues to act as Russia’s proxy, blocking collective action at a critical moment. Undermining unity weakens support for Ukraine, prolongs Russia’s genocidal war, and directly advances Moscow’s strategy of dividing and exhausting the West from within.

Source: The Guardian

💵 In Trump Economic Downturn News

FedEx sues for refund of Trump tariffs, days after Supreme Court ruling

What Happened: FedEx sued the U.S. government seeking a full refund of tariffs imposed by Trump under emergency powers after the Supreme Court ruled the levies illegal. The lawsuit marks the first major corporate challenge filed after the ruling and targets Customs and Border Protection for collecting the duties.

Why It Matters: Companies are now trying to get their money back after the courts ruled the tariffs illegal. That puts billions of dollars in federal revenue at risk and exposes how reckless Trump’s trade policy creates real financial damage.

Source: CNBC

Walmart and other big companies say tariffs are forcing them to hike prices

What Happened: Walmart and other major U.S. companies say Trump’s tariffs are driving higher prices, with the retailer reporting that inflation for imported general merchandise rose more than 3% last quarter as tariff-related costs spread across categories. Companies including Columbia Sportswear and Levi Strauss have also announced price increases, explicitly citing higher import duties as a key factor.

Why It Matters: Trump’s tariffs are another tax on consumers. Prices are going up on everyday goods, hitting already struggling households hardest while the regime denies responsibility.

Source: CBS News

👊🏼 In Resistance News

3/28: Next National Day of Action

Check out 50501 for local and nationwide events…

Source: 50501

Ex-FBI official fired under Trump announces run for Congress in Maryland

What Happened: David Sundberg, a former senior FBI official purged shortly after Trump’s second term began, announced a run for Congress in Maryland’s 5th District. Sundberg said he was pushed out for refusing to let politics compromise justice and is running on a platform centered on restoring the rule of law and congressional oversight.

Source: NBC News

📊 By the Numbers

3/28 — Next nationwide National Day of Action

$1 billion+ — Funds flagged moving through Binance to Iranian networks tied to sanctioned entities

2012–2018 — Years Howard Lutnick maintained documented business ties with Jeffrey Epstein

35+ — Federal “show cause” orders demanding answers for noncompliance in immigration cases since August

52 — Reported violations of court orders in New Jersey immigration detention cases since Dec. 5

6x — Increase in the daily number of children held in ICE detention since January

3,800 — Children booked into ICE custody since the start of Trump’s crackdown

25% — Drop in immigration judges compared with a year ago

$13.5 billion — New York’s demand for tariff refunds after the Supreme Court ruling

$175 billion+ — Estimated tariff collections potentially subject to refunds

$38 billion — ICE plan outlined in documents to buy warehouses for detention centers

🔎 What to Watch Next

ICE is violating American citizen rights — How far will the regime be allowed to go in bypassing due process and constitutional protections?

The regime is escalating court defiance — When do judges move beyond warnings and impose real sanctions for repeated violations?

DHS is laying the groundwork for expanded tracking — Do “watchlists” of observers and advocates become formalized surveillance systems?

Facial recognition tools are spreading into protest monitoring — Will Congress or inspectors general step in before biometric tracking becomes normalized against First Amendment activity?

Family detention is rising again — Do courts enforce limits on child confinement, or does DHS push longer detentions anyway?

Federal buildings are being rebranded around the presidency — How quickly does public infrastructure begin to resemble the personality cult symbolism of an authoritarian state?

💡 Key Takeaways

Trump’s Economic Warfare — Erratic tariff threats and sudden trade escalations are destabilizing markets, slowing growth, and raising prices, as households absorb the costs of policy volatility driven by political calculation rather than economic stability.

Pay-to-Play Immunity — Pardons and access increasingly operate as political currency, signaling that loyalty and financial alignment with the regime can outweigh accountability.

Surveillance Turned Inward — Border and counterterror tools are expanding domestically, normalizing data aggregation and monitoring tools that can easily be expanded outward.

Detention as Punishment — Families, refugees, and migrants are being jailed, blurring the line between administrative processing and punitive incarceration.

Public Health Politicized — Advisory committees are disrupted and scientific processes sidelined, undermining institutional stability at a time when trust is key for crisis readiness.

Normalization of Intimidation — Judges, officials, journalists, and protesters face rising threats and public targeting, creating a chilling effect that discourages oversight and dissent.

Accountability Erased — Reports are delayed, oversight requests ignored, and watchdog functions constrained, narrowing the pathways through which misconduct can be exposed.

🚨 Call to Action

Document Everything: Document purges, corruption, and power grabs. Share credible information with journalists, watchdogs, and legal experts. Silence enables authoritarianism—see something, say something.

Defend Press Freedom: Support independent journalism by subscribing to and sharing reporting that challenges Trump’s power grab.

Contact Lawmakers: Demand accountability for Trump and Musk’s unchecked power and Trump’s war on oversight.

Protest: Join local and national demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian overreach, purges, and attacks on civil rights.

Attend Town Halls: Confront lawmakers and demand answers about government purges, deregulation, and threats to constitutional rights.

Stay Vigilant: Watch for court rulings, executive overreach, and attempts to rewrite the Constitution. Document everything.

Mobilize for Action: Organize or join legal efforts and resistance movements to protect democracy and human and civil rights.

Support Whistleblowers: Encourage legal defense funds for government workers facing retaliation for exposing corruption.

Thanks for reading the Trump Tyranny Tracker. Stay tuned for more updates.

